News
Savor soup season with easy chicken pozole verde
Soup season is officially upon us, and how better to chase away the sniffles (in your mind, anyway) than with some flavorful chicken soup?
This easy, hominy-based Mexican soup is full of vibrant flavors, thanks to the addition of tangy salsa verde and a generous squeeze of lime. It features chicken thighs simmered in chicken broth flavored with onion, jalapeno and oregano until it’s fall-apart tender. The shredded meat then gets added back into the liquid with the blended vegetables and ready-to-eat canned hominy, a type of corn that has been soaked in an alkali solution to soften the tough outer hulls.
The original recipe from food blogger Isabel Orozco-Moore of Isabeleats.com incorporates fresh tomatillos, but my local grocery had none. So I substituted jarred salsa verde with pretty tasty results.
Sliced radish and jalapeno add bright colors to the soup. You also could crush a handful of tortilla chips on top for a salty finish.
EASY CHICKEN POZOLE VERDE
5-6 boneless chicken thighs, skin removed (about 2 lbs.)
1/2 large Spanish onion, chopped
2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped (or keep the seeds if you like it spicy)
5 c. chicken broth
1 c. water
1 T. dried oregano
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 c. medium salsa verde
Large handful chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for serving
2 (15-oz.) cans white hominy, drained and rinsed
Sliced lime, radishes and jalapenos, for garnish
In a large pot or Dutch oven, add chicken thighs, onion, jalapenos, chicken broth, water and oregano. Season generously with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Place over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cover partially. Cook for 40 minutes, or until chicken is fall-apart tender.
Transfer chicken to cutting board and shred with a fork. Set aside.
Using a large slotted spoon, place the onions and jalapenos in a large blender. Add a large handful of fresh cilantro, a cup or so of the cooking liquid and puree until completely smooth.
Add the shredded chicken, pureed veggies, jarred salsa and hominy into the large pot. Stir and cook over medium-high heat for 15 minutes uncovered. If the soup is too thick, add a little more chicken broth or water. Season to taste with additional salt and pepper, if needed.
Serve with fresh lime juice, radishes, sliced jalapeño and chopped cilantro. Makes 6-8 servings.
(Adapted from isabeleats.com.)
— Tribune News Service
News
Give new year a healthy start with luscious mushroom soup
Going light on your calories after the holidays? Here’s a warm, welcoming vegetarian soup that won’t break your calorie bank and takes only 15 minutes to make.
To speed cooking, I used the largest sauce pan I had. It’s really a Dutch oven or pasta pot. The large diameter helps the mushrooms and onions saute faster.
Many Italians like to use up leftover bread by covering slices with vegetables and toasting over a wood fire. The tasty result is crostini or “little toasts.” Herbed goat cheese crostini makes a great side dish for the soup.
Helpful hints
You can use any type of pasta or marinara sauce. Read the labels carefully and buy one that is low in sodium.
Buy sliced button mushrooms.
You can use navy beans or red kidney beans instead of cannellini beans.
You can use any leftover bread for the crostini.
COUNTRY MUSHROOM SOUP
2 t. olive oil
1 lb. sliced mushrooms (about 6 c.)
1 c. sliced onion
1 1/2 c. low-sodium pasta sauce
1 1/2 c. unsalted vegetable broth
1 c. cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
3 t. smoked paprika
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a large saucepan or Dutch oven. Add the mushrooms and onion and saute 4 to 5 minutes. Add the pasta sauce, broth, beans and smoked paprika. Cover with a lid and simmer over medium-heat 10 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat and leave covered until needed. Makes 2 servings.
HERBED CHEESE CROSTINI
1/4 whole grain French baguette, sliced into 4 slices
Olive oil spray
2 oz. garlic-herbed goat cheese, room temperature
Preheat broiler or toaster oven. Cut bread on diagonal into 1/2-inch slices. Spray with olive oil spray. Spread with cheese. Place under broiler for 1 1/2 minutes or until cheese melts. Makes 2 servings.
(Recipes by Linda Gassenheimer, who is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.”)
— Tribune News Service
News
Denver weather: Snow and blast of frigid air expected Wednesday
Denver is in for a mild and clear weekend, but first, a midweek storm that will bring snow and cold air is headed our way Wednesday.
❄️Various Winter Weather Headlines Today! Mountain snow will continue through Thursday PM. Snow will develop across the urban corridor & plains Wednesday afternoon and continue Wednesday night; 1 to 5″ of snow will be possible.
More information: https://t.co/O6vuV93OcK#COwx pic.twitter.com/eAP2nG9qXZ
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 5, 2022
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will hit 40 degrees under sunny skies on Wednesday before the weather turns. Near 30 mph wind gusts will bring snow into the area, mainly hitting downtown after 5 p.m. with about a half-inch accumulating before the sun sets. Overnight temperatures will plunge to two degrees with wind chill values as low as seven degrees below zero. There’s a 90% chance of snow with accumulations up to two inches in the Mile High City.
The heaviest mountain snow will fall north of Interstate 70 Wednesday afternoon, with another 12 to 30 inches accumulating over the highest regions before the storm ends late Thursday. Strong winds could create blizzard conditions in the hills. Out on the prairie, the heaviest snow is expected north of U.S. Highway 34, where three to six inches of snow will fall.
Snow will wrap by daybreak on Thursday, but the wind will hang around. Meaning Thursday’s sunny and 30 degrees high could have wind chill values as low as negative five degrees. Temperatures will fall to 21 degrees overnight, with winds still gusting over 15 mph.
Friday will begin a weekend warm-up with a high of 56 degrees and sunny skies.
News
Metro Denver housing market ended 2021 with almost nothing to give buyers
As the clock ticked away on low mortgage rates, desperate homebuyers in metro Denver just couldn’t find enough properties to purchase as 2021 came to a close — and the extreme seller’s market could get worse before it gets better.
Metro Denver, a region with 1.4 million households, only had 1,477 homes and condos available for sale at the end of the year, compared to 2,541 at the end of 2020 and 5,037 at the end of 2019, according to latest Market Trends Report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.
Going back to 1985, the metro area has averaged 12,652 homes for sale at the end of December. Buyers only had a twelfth of that long-term average available to them last month and 34.3% fewer homes than were available at the end of November.
“Demand is not slowing, it is only limited by what is for sale,” Nicole Reuth, a producing branch manager for Fairway Independent Mortgage in Englewood, said in video comments accompanying the DMAR report. “What will put even more pressure on January’s inventory is the unimaginable tragedy of the Marshall fire. As thousands of people are displaced, many will look for replacement homes as it will take years to rebuild. Those buyers were not in the market just a week ago.”
That lack of supply, combined with strong demand, drove record price gains. The median price of a single-family home sold in metro Denver rose from $502,775 at the end of 2020 to $599,990, a 19.3% increase. The median sales price of condos and townhomes in December was $381,500, up 15.6% from a median price of $330,000 in December 2020.
Buyers closed on 63,684 residential properties last year, only 183 fewer than in 2020. Although the number of sales was flat, higher prices drove the sales volume of transactions up 17%, from $33.3 billion to $39 billion.
The reason for the record low inventory can be found in new listings, which fell 5.3% last year to 66,308. That’s the fewest homes put on the market in any year since 2016. And when those homes hit the market, they moved quickly, with half going under contract in four days or less. Back in 2020 homes spent a median of seven days on the market and in 2019 it was 13 days.
Interest rates experienced their biggest spike in two decades at the start of the year, and if that trend is sustained, higher mortgage rates will reduce affordability for buyers, reducing demand. But in the short term, the threat of higher rates could make buyers more desperate to lock in something, anything. Forecasts regarding what comes next are divided between those who think already elevated prices and higher mortgage rates will price many buyers out of the market and those who think the limited supply will fuel another year of double-digit price gains.
Reuth predicts the Denver housing market will remain undersupplied in the first half of the year but could loosen up in the second half as demand eases.
“Home prices will keep going up, but so will interest rates,” she said.
