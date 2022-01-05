Connect with us

Selling Sunset: Maya Vander Talks Losing Child, Hard Holiday

Published

1 min ago

on

Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander Opens Up About “Difficult Christmas” Holiday After Pregnancy Loss
Selling Sunset star Maya Vander is still grieving the stillbirth of her third child, Mason, and is now opening up about how she and her family are dealing with their devastating loss, especially during the Christmas holidays.

Maya shared an emotional post to her Instagram account on Christmas Day sharing her feelings and a photo of her precious family.

“This is not the Christmas Eve I had envisioned. This was the day Mason would have come home with us,” she began the caption. “It’s been two weeks since I lost my child. I am smiling in the photo, but I got to tell you, it’s been difficult. I never experienced grief this way.

Maya continued on saying, “Our family is taking it one day a time and we are just trying our best for the kids [Aiden, 2 and Elle, 18 months]. I am extremely grateful for all the kindness and messages I have been getting. We are thankful for our children and know that it will be OK…I want to wish all of you [a] happy holiday season! I hope and have faith that after the storm comes the [rainbow emoji].

Speaking to Us Weekly earlier in the month went on to elaborate on her “devastating” grief and how no one knows yet exactly what went wrong during her pregnancy.

“My family is devastated. My baby’s due date was right around Christmas. This is the best time of year to celebrate…My husband is heartbroken, and I know I need to be strong for him and for our family,” she said before continuing “Time will help, but I experienced a loss in a very late stage. I lost a son, and the pain will always be there.”

“No one knows [why this happened] yet. At this point, of the pregnancy, I have a weekly checkup. I felt less movement a few days prior. I went to a private ultrasound check, and everything was fine and looked normal…I delivered a normal baby that looked like he was sleeping. This will chase me forever,” she said.

Maya also spoke to E! News recently and said the loss came after the rest of her family had contracted COVID-19. Therefore, she had to essentially go through her heartbreaking delivery process essentially alone.

“I never got COVID, but because my husband was still testing positive, he wasn’t allowed to be in the delivery room with me, so I had to basically be by myself,” The Selling Sunset star said.

Thankfully Maya told the outlet that everyone including her entire cast has been there for her during time of need.

Speaking on the cast Maya said, “They always check on me. They text me. They do what they can do to support. I think they were all shocked and very, very sad for me, and they’ve been just very supportive. Very, very sweet. All of them.”

Concluding her interview, she shared how thankful she was for her support system, and she wanted everyone woman out there experiencing the same thing, it’s not their fault.

“I just want to say that I’m very thankful to all our friends and family.” She said, adding “To all the women out there that experience the same thing, it’s not their fault and just to be strong.”

Celebrities

Just Sad: George Floyd's Niece Shot While Sleeping In Houston Home, Father Says Police Took 4 Hours To Arrive

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Just Sad: George Floyd’s Niece Shot While Sleeping In Houston Home, Father Says Police Took 4 Hours To Arrive
Jesus, Lord, Father…

Source: D-Keine / Getty

As if the family of George Floyd hasn’t already suffered enough, now they have to suffer more heartbreak at the top of the year. According to ABC17 a 4-year-old girl named Arianna Delane was shot while she was asleep in her southwest Houston home on New Year’s Day. The family identified her as the niece of George Floyd.

Derrick Delane, the child’s father, says that bullets peppered their apartment around 3am New Year’s Day and and struck Arianna who was sleeping in the front room.

“My daughter jumped up and said, ‘Daddy, I’ve been hit’ and I was shocked until I seen the blood and I realized my 4-year-old daughter was really hit,” Delane recalled. “She didn’t know what was going on. She was asleep.”

*sigh*

To make matters worse, Delane says that the Houston Police Department didn’t respond to the incident until 7am, a whole FOUR HOURS LATER! Houston Police Chief Troy Finner was questioned about this egregious delay and released a statement announcing “an investigation”…

“I am aware and have concerns regarding the delayed response time in this incident and have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation. I ask the city continue to pray for the child’s full recovery and assist in providing information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible,” Finner said in a statement.

Fortunately, Arianna’s mother was better equipped than the emergency personnel who gets paid with her tax money. She was able to get the wounded girl to the hospital and into surgery where her life was saved.

While Delane says he does believe that his house was specifically targeted, he didn’t exactly explain why…

“Why would my house get shot up?” the father said. “My daughter don’t know. I can’t explain that to her. As the father, you’re supposed to protect the kids.”

We’ll continue to pray for this little girl and hope that the police and her father can figure out why someone would spray up their crib. This doesn’t sound random…at all…

Celebrities

Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks A Bikini While Posing With Look-Alike Daughter, 13, On Vacation

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

alessandra ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio looked fabulous in a tiny bikini while posing alongside her 13-year-old look-alike daughter while on vacation

Good genes run in the family and Alessandra Ambrosio, 40, proved that when she posed alongside her gorgeous 13-year-old daughter, Anja Louise, while on vacation in Ilha Da Magia, Brazil on Jan. 5. Alessandra and Anja looked fabulous as they posed for the photo aboard a yacht. Both mother ad daughter showed off their incredible figures in tiny bikinis.

Alessandra posted the photo with the caption, “My little mermaid,” and they both really did look like mermaids. Alessandra rocked a burnt orange triangle bikini featuring a halterneck plunging top with a pair of matching, side-tie string bikini bottoms. Meanwhile, Anja rocked a purple floral two-piece featuring an underwire top with matching seamless bottoms.

Both ladies rocked silver chain necklaces and had their long brown, honey highlighted hair down in wet, beach waves. Alessandra chose to wear oversized sunglasses while Anja opted out, revealing her face, which looked identical to her mother’s.

Since their vacation started, the former Victoria’s Secret model has rocked a slew of sexy looks from swimsuits to dresses. Aside from her burnt orange set, she looked amazing as she strolled on the beach in a turquoise patterned bikini featuring a scrunched bandeau top that was cut out in the center of her chest revealing ample cleavage. She styled the top with the matching strappy bottoms and a pair of Vera Wang V491 Sunglasses.

Just a few days earlier, she rocked a bright orange midi dress that was skintight and had a keyhole cutout at her chest. The form-fitting dress had two slits on the sides of her legs and she accessorized with a Gas Bijoux Picot Bag, nude Tkees Gemma Sandals, and a Jacquie Aiche Pave Morganite Teardrop Center Ethiopian Opal Beaded Necklace.

Anja is one of two kids Alessandra shares with her ex-fiance, Jamie Mazur. The couple was engaged for 10 years before splitting up in 2018. They also share an adorable 9-year-old son together, Noah Phoenix.

Celebrities

Amazon's gender recognition software identifies Michelle Obama and Serena Williams as men

Published

32 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose  | 

Twitter

Amazon’s gender recognition system identified Black celebrities Michelle Obama and Serena Williams as male.

According to MIT researcher Joy Buolamwini, Amazon’s response was that the software is not “facial recognition, it’s gender recognition” — as if that makes it acceptable to identify women as male.

Both Michelle and Serena are genetically and biologically female, but they have been plagued by vicious rumors that they are men.

1641391941 824 Amazons gender recognition software identifies Michelle Obama and Serena Williams

Uri Schanker/Getty Images

It doesn’t help that Amazon’s gender recognition software also identifies them as the male gender.

While “gender” and “sex” are often substituted for the other, their meanings are different. According to Dictionary.com, sex is “a label assigned at birth based on the reproductive organs you’re born with.”

“Gender includes a person’s perception, understanding, and experience of themselves and roles in society… their inner sense about who they’re meant to be and how they want to interact with the world.”

However, both Michelle and Serena interact with the world as biological women.

Critics complain that Amazon’s system shows gender and racial bias, and recent studies have confirmed that bias.

Studies led by Buolamwini found huge racial and gender bias in the facial recognition software.

Protests across the United States prompted Amazon to suspend police use of its software in 2020.

After some tweaking, the ban was lifted by Amazon, saying it hoped Congress would pass a law to ensure ethical use of the gender recognition technology. However, no such law has been passed, according to Fox Business.

Posted in News

Tags: Amazon, controversy, gender recognition, Michelle Obama, Serena Williams, video

