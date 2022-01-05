Ski Wednesday: Lift your carve game to be a cut above

Blue has always been my favorite color. I wear it every Friday in honor of my daughter’s battle with Type 1 diabetes. I tend to choose it in furniture and other decorating colors. My granddaughters’ blue eyes bring me joy as well.

And on the mountain, the blue trails are always a blast.

Blue – or intermediate – trails, for me, are a chance to relax, feel the turns, savor the setting and just plain soak up a perfect ski moment.

Not that I don’t love a good black run – extra challenge is great. And I totally take the long, winding green trails everywhere I go as well.

But the Blues? They hit almost every sweet spot that makes skiing and riding wonderful.

Across New England, there are plenty of great blues to take on. Here are a few of my favorites.

Sapphire, Okemo, VT: Lapping Sapphire has long been one of my favorite blue run experiences, and now, with the addition of the resort’s new Evergreen Summit Express quad replacing the classic triple that was once there, it’s even better.

Sapphire — like most of Okemo’s blue and black trails, is just wide enough to really be able to carve some fun, wide turns, but tree-lined in a way that’s totally New England. It tosses in a few double fall lines for extra fun, and it’s almost always impeccably groomed, meaning you can fly along and savor it all in a chill and fun way.

It empties out to a lot of other choices once you’ve taken on a few great laps. Head down Plunge for a bit more challenge and end at the Solitude base for a snack or lunch.

Pro tip: The Solitude section is often less-skied – head there when the rest of the mountain feels busy.

Roper’s Road to Conifer Connection, Wachusett, MA: Wachusett is a hotspot of great cruisers, and thanks to their top of the line lifts, you can get some serious vertical in there most any day (or evening).

My favorite blue there, though, is one I like to stop and enjoy. Roper’s Road winds way out to skiers right on the mountain, and loops you around to the spot you can see the Boston skyline from. Take it, stop and wave at all those folks stuck at work, and then continue on to Conifer, where you can pick up that speed and cruise all the way to the base – and then do it all again. It’s magical.

Pro tip: One loop, cut off to Lower Balance Rock and follow the signs to the Bullock Lodge where they serve up hot cider and hot cider doughnuts, possibly this writer’s favorite slopeside nosh anywhere.

Ecstasy to Cascade, Sunday River, ME: Hop the quick Barker Mountain Express quad and then glide with glee down the apt-named Ecstasy. It winds just enough, yet cuts down the mountain in a way that helps you build just the right speed. Turn onto Cascade for the rest of your run and enjoy a bit more narrow and classic New England feel. You empty out at the Barker base where you can dine, rest or just soak in the ski resort vibe.

Pro tip: Cut over to Upper Sunday Punch for another great blue right in the same general area.

Crawford’s Blaze, Bretton Woods, NH: When my girls were growing up, this was one of their favorite trails. It has the top to bottom appeal we all love. It has the views that make Bretton Woods special. It’s winding and fun to jump in and out of the trees on. But most of all, it’s a wonderful blue cruiser that you can carve down with joy.

The trail is accessible from the resort’s shiny new gondola or from the Zephyr High Speed quad, giving you options. It’s also just below the resort’s beautiful new mountaintop dining (and warming up) spot, the Rosebrook Lodge, which you simply must experience.

Pro tip: For a longer blue that’s totally doable for most skier and riders, check out Two Miles Home, a long fun run that takes you past lovely homes, woodsy spots and gives you a variety of views. There’s just something about looking out at Mount Washington from all those angles that hits right.