Ski Wednesday: Lift your carve game to be a cut above
Upping your carve game is a great gift to give yourself. And even the best skiers sometimes need a brush up.
Particularly if you’ve purchased new gear, it’s a great idea to spend some time working on those turns.
Some tips for that:
Take a group cruiser lesson. Talk to the ski school ahead of time and let them know you want to really focus on carving, and wish to be in a lesson doing just that. Most areas have such lessons – and if you really want to focus, shell out the extra cash for a private. (Although I do confess I find group lessons better for carving; you can pick up tips from the other skiers as well and carving is something most people understand and like to work on).
Find a ski camp: Multi-day ski camps usually work on more than one technique, but carving is always one of them. A multi-day program can help you really build up your carving finess, since you’ll have the time to really dig deep and work on change. A ski camp often has varied conditions (one day with new snow; another groomed out) so it gives you a chance to carve better in all kinds of conditions. Plus, ski camps are super fun.
Follow the leader: Every time I ski with my friend Pam, I improve. That’s because she’s a master of carving, and best of all, really loves to carve. So I follow in her tracks, trying to not only turn where she does, but get into my carve the way she does. It helps.
Find your friends who carve really well and simply follow them all day as you ski (You might want to offer to pay for their lift ticket too!). It might not give you the drill-down details of a lesson, but you’ll see: almost by osmosis, that great carving will seep into your runs and turns.
Tune your skis: Seriously, tune your skis. It’s cheap and easy (Most areas can do at least a quick tune right at their base. Or plan ahead and drop them off at a local ski shop for the works). Well-tuned skis make all the difference, and too many of us forget that step. Today’s skis are so responsive, when well-tuned, they almost automatically up your carve ability.
Just do it: Spend a day on all cruisers all day. Ignore the tree runs and bumps and instead, build your carving muscle memory. You’ll get a ton of vertical, have more than a few giggles and most of all, better your craft. All that day needs for perfection is a goggle tan.
Ski Wednesday: Singing the praises of the blues
Blue has always been my favorite color. I wear it every Friday in honor of my daughter’s battle with Type 1 diabetes. I tend to choose it in furniture and other decorating colors. My granddaughters’ blue eyes bring me joy as well.
And on the mountain, the blue trails are always a blast.
Blue – or intermediate – trails, for me, are a chance to relax, feel the turns, savor the setting and just plain soak up a perfect ski moment.
Not that I don’t love a good black run – extra challenge is great. And I totally take the long, winding green trails everywhere I go as well.
But the Blues? They hit almost every sweet spot that makes skiing and riding wonderful.
Across New England, there are plenty of great blues to take on. Here are a few of my favorites.
Sapphire, Okemo, VT: Lapping Sapphire has long been one of my favorite blue run experiences, and now, with the addition of the resort’s new Evergreen Summit Express quad replacing the classic triple that was once there, it’s even better.
Sapphire — like most of Okemo’s blue and black trails, is just wide enough to really be able to carve some fun, wide turns, but tree-lined in a way that’s totally New England. It tosses in a few double fall lines for extra fun, and it’s almost always impeccably groomed, meaning you can fly along and savor it all in a chill and fun way.
It empties out to a lot of other choices once you’ve taken on a few great laps. Head down Plunge for a bit more challenge and end at the Solitude base for a snack or lunch.
Pro tip: The Solitude section is often less-skied – head there when the rest of the mountain feels busy.
Roper’s Road to Conifer Connection, Wachusett, MA: Wachusett is a hotspot of great cruisers, and thanks to their top of the line lifts, you can get some serious vertical in there most any day (or evening).
My favorite blue there, though, is one I like to stop and enjoy. Roper’s Road winds way out to skiers right on the mountain, and loops you around to the spot you can see the Boston skyline from. Take it, stop and wave at all those folks stuck at work, and then continue on to Conifer, where you can pick up that speed and cruise all the way to the base – and then do it all again. It’s magical.
Pro tip: One loop, cut off to Lower Balance Rock and follow the signs to the Bullock Lodge where they serve up hot cider and hot cider doughnuts, possibly this writer’s favorite slopeside nosh anywhere.
Ecstasy to Cascade, Sunday River, ME: Hop the quick Barker Mountain Express quad and then glide with glee down the apt-named Ecstasy. It winds just enough, yet cuts down the mountain in a way that helps you build just the right speed. Turn onto Cascade for the rest of your run and enjoy a bit more narrow and classic New England feel. You empty out at the Barker base where you can dine, rest or just soak in the ski resort vibe.
Pro tip: Cut over to Upper Sunday Punch for another great blue right in the same general area.
Crawford’s Blaze, Bretton Woods, NH: When my girls were growing up, this was one of their favorite trails. It has the top to bottom appeal we all love. It has the views that make Bretton Woods special. It’s winding and fun to jump in and out of the trees on. But most of all, it’s a wonderful blue cruiser that you can carve down with joy.
The trail is accessible from the resort’s shiny new gondola or from the Zephyr High Speed quad, giving you options. It’s also just below the resort’s beautiful new mountaintop dining (and warming up) spot, the Rosebrook Lodge, which you simply must experience.
Pro tip: For a longer blue that’s totally doable for most skier and riders, check out Two Miles Home, a long fun run that takes you past lovely homes, woodsy spots and gives you a variety of views. There’s just something about looking out at Mount Washington from all those angles that hits right.
St. Anthony-New Brighton shifts to online learning amid coronavirus surge
The St. Anthony-New Brighton school district is shifting to online learning for three weeks, saying a rise in coronavirus cases is causing too many absences among teachers and bus drivers.
The district on Wednesday said that Thursday will be the last regular day of school this month.
There will be no school Friday to prepare for the change. On Monday, students will stay home and begin completing assignments whenever it’s convenient.
School buildings will be open back up starting Tuesday, but students are urged to stay home if possible, and there won’t be any live instruction.
“Students can work on asynchronous online learning at school. Please understand that, depending on staffing, multiple classrooms of students may be combined and located in a large space, such as the cafeteria. Students will be working independently on their asynchronous online learning assignments at school and they will not receive direct instruction from teachers,” the district told families.
The district, which has about 1,750 students across three schools, said it’s had 32 new coronavirus cases in four days this year, compared to an average of eight cases a week in November.
The switch to online learning “allows time for staff and students, who test positive and don’t feel well, to isolate as COVID-19 continues to spread through our community,” the district said.
School sports and other activities will continue as scheduled.
Superintendents for the St. Paul and Minneapolis districts said this week they intend to keep their districts open as usual but that individual classes and schools may close in response to coronavirus outbreaks.
Most remaining Marshall fire evacuation orders lifted
Officials this morning lifted the remaining evacuation orders for most of Superior and all unincorporated Boulder County addresses following the Marshall fire.
As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, residents are allowed to return to all areas of Superior with the exception of South 76th Street, which remains closed between Marshall Road and Sycamore Street.
Residents with addresses in previously evacuated parts of unincorporated Boulder County are also allowed to return home.
There were no updates to the parts of Louisville that remain under hard closure.
Some residents may see colored cards on structures when they return home. Orange cards mean there is limited entry and restricted use, while red cards mean the structure is unsafe. Residents with a placard on their home can call the phone number on the card to get more information.
Dumpsters have been placed in the burn area for the disposal of spoiled food, but should not be used for debris.
Superior and Louisville do not have potable water, and residents are asked to bring bottled water, while Xcel Energy and Comcast officials have been working on restoring services to the area.
The Marshall fire, which started Thursday morning near Colo. 93 and Marshall Road, is now 100% contained, but there are still hot spots within the fire perimeter.
So far, nearly 1,000 homes and businesses have been lost in the fire.
