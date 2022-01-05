Connect with us

So Sad: Rapper J $tash Reportedly Killed Woman In Front Of Her Children Before Killing Himself

Published

1 min ago

on

Rapper J $tash allegedly killed a woman in front of her children before turning the gun on himself.

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

On New Years Day, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic violence call in Temple City, California. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old female and 28-year-old male who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

“The female victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while the male victim sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said deputies.

The suspect was later identified as rapper J $tash, whose legal name is Justin Joseph, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department revealed to PEOPLE. The spokesperson did not identify the female victim. From the facts gathered, the Sheriff’s Department described a murder-suicide took place and when they arrived at the scene, they removed three children who range in age from 5 to 11 that were unharmed, but present for the horror that took place.

J $tash has a history of domestic violence, which we have covered in the past dating back to 2014. Police also revealed one of the children in the house actually placed the 911 call to alert authorities, but it’s not clear if the call was placed before or after their mother was killed.

Friends and family have started a GoFundMe for the mother of the three children, Jeanette Gallegos, and her funeral expenses.

A statement on the page titled “Jeanette’s Funeral Expenses” reads:

“In Loving Memory of my sister Jeanette Gallegos. Daughter, Sister, aunt, and mother above all. With a heavy heart my sister passed away Jan 1, 2022 . A tragic and unexpected loss for my family & nephews God has gained another angel. My sister was full of life, she was the sweetest most caring person, always there for everyone who needed her. Her favorite quote ‘live today because tomorrow is not promised. My sister leaves behind 3 beautiful boys who will have to continue living life with what’s left, the memories created with their mommy.

To donate click here.

 

Trending