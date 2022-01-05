Celebrities
So Sad: Rapper J $tash Reportedly Killed Woman In Front Of Her Children Before Killing Himself
Rapper J $tash allegedly killed a woman in front of her children before turning the gun on himself.
On New Years Day, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic violence call in Temple City, California. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old female and 28-year-old male who were both pronounced dead at the scene.
“The female victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while the male victim sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said deputies.
The suspect was later identified as rapper J $tash, whose legal name is Justin Joseph, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department revealed to PEOPLE. The spokesperson did not identify the female victim. From the facts gathered, the Sheriff’s Department described a murder-suicide took place and when they arrived at the scene, they removed three children who range in age from 5 to 11 that were unharmed, but present for the horror that took place.
J $tash has a history of domestic violence, which we have covered in the past dating back to 2014. Police also revealed one of the children in the house actually placed the 911 call to alert authorities, but it’s not clear if the call was placed before or after their mother was killed.
Friends and family have started a GoFundMe for the mother of the three children, Jeanette Gallegos, and her funeral expenses.
A statement on the page titled “Jeanette’s Funeral Expenses” reads:
“In Loving Memory of my sister Jeanette Gallegos. Daughter, Sister, aunt, and mother above all. With a heavy heart my sister passed away Jan 1, 2022 . A tragic and unexpected loss for my family & nephews God has gained another angel. My sister was full of life, she was the sweetest most caring person, always there for everyone who needed her. Her favorite quote ‘live today because tomorrow is not promised. My sister leaves behind 3 beautiful boys who will have to continue living life with what’s left, the memories created with their mommy.
To donate click here.
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter, Apple, 17, With Legendary Mom Blythe Danner
While reflecting on the past year, Gwyneth Paltrow shared photos of her and Chris Martin’s rarely-seen daughter, Apple, and lookalike son – as well as her mom, Blythe Danner, and close friend, Cameron Diaz.
While a few days into the new year, Gwyneth Paltrow took a moment to write a heartfelt tribute to the highlights of the past twelve months – and that included celebrating her family. “The best parts of 2021,” wrote the 49-year-old Oscar winner on Jan. 3, “Loving my friends with all my heart, the noodle donut at @lunasia.dimsum, being married to my guy, getting to travel a bit, and being a mom and stepmom to four incredible people I love deeply.” Gwyneth included a photo of her and Chris Martin‘s daughter, Apple, 17, snuggling up to her grandmother, Gwyneth’s mom, the iconic actress, Blythe Danner. ‘
Gwyneth also shared a photo of her husband, Brad Falchuk, posing next to her and Chris Martin’s son, Moses. The 15-year-old boy bears a striking resemblance to his father, which was evident in his mother’s retrospective. There was even a photo featuring Gwyneth’s close friends, Cameron Diaz, Katherine Power, and Jamie Mizrahi. “I wish you all love and joy and abundance and great things this year!” wrote the GOOP founder and actress.
Gwyneth will soon celebrate her mother’s 79th birthday. Blythe’s birthday is on Feb. 3, and for her 78th, her daughter wrote a sweet message on Instagram. “She is full of life and incredibly strong. She loves her grandchildren more than anything in the world,” wrote Gwyneth. “I admire so many things about her, and today is her birthday. Happy birthday from the bottom of our hearts, your family loves you so much, mommy.”
Though Gwyneth and Chris, 44, famously “consciously uncouple,” the two have remained close, especially when co-parenting their children. Days before the New Year, Chris took Moses out on holiday in Mexico. The Coldplay singer was photographed playing with his son in the surf near the seaside town of Tulum. The two chased each other into the waves and even pretended to get into a sparring match. Chris even got “knocked out,” but it was all in fun. It was so fun, Chris’s longtime girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, got into the mix.
Tiffany Haddish Says She’s Looking For A New Man Following Common Split: ‘Interviews Start Next Month’
In 2022, Tiffany Haddish wants to find a new boo!
On Sunday, January 2, the comedian took to social media to let the world know she’s ready for another relationship…even though she only called it quits with Common two months ago.
Haddish posted an Instagram Story of a couple living their best life while on vacation. The video–which features the couple wearing nothing but santa hats and red swimsuits as they frolic on a beach–seemingly inspired the comedian to look for a situation of her own.
“This will be me next holiday season!” she wrote over the clip. “Accepting male applicants only. Now interviews start next month! So have your life in order.”
Though some of Tiffany’s fans were in support of her search for love, there were definitely a lot of folks who felt it was too soon after her break up to advertise her desire for another relationship.
“Whelp sis wasted no time getting back out there,” one user commented.
Another wrote, “Where is her PR, she looking real desperate out here.”
As previously reported, news broke in November that Common and Tiffany Haddish decided to go their separate ways after almost a year of dating. Last month, following the news, the rapper spoke to Hollywood Unlocked and revealed that the breakup was not due to a lack of love, but the fact that neither party was able to give it their all.
“I don’t think the love really dispersed,” he said in December. “I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship.”
Chrissy Teigen Fans Tease She’s Morphing Into Khloe Kardashian In Wild Look-A-Like Selfie
After Chrissy Teigen shared a glammed-up photo to Instagram, her fans flooded the comments and accused the model of looking similar to fellow A-list star Khloe Kardashian.
Fans of Chrissy Teigen think she’s resembling Khloe Kardashian these days. This latest Hollywood comparison ensued when Chrissy, 36, showed off her glam transformation via Instagram on Monday, January 3. The cookbook author had her hair lightened and cut by hairstylist Luke Pluckrose, while her striking makeup was done by Nikki Wolff. Chrissy’s glammed-up look caught the attention of her fans, who made it clear that, according to them, Chrissy had officially become a look-a-like version of Khloe, 37.
“I thought this was Khloe Kardashian,” one follower wrote, on Chrissy’s post. Another said, “Anyone else thought she was khloe at first glance?” A different fan made a joke about how Khloe is frequently accused of using filters on her Instagram photos and videos. “Is this the Khloe Kardashian filter?” that fan commented. Pretty much all of the comments about Chrissy’s resemblance to Khloe racked up hundreds of likes. Some even got thousands!
While fans zoned in on the Khloe look-a-like situation, Chrissy’s famous friends gave the mother-of-two sweet compliments. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown told Chrissy, “Looking gorgeous, friend!”, while Queer Eye star Tan France said, “You look so good.” Chrissy showed off her glammed-up look, including her new set of eyebrows, in a follow-up video on Instagram. Under that post, Chrissy called out the people emphasizing on her new look. “I have one new makeup artist for a week and you all think I got surgery when I literally post every day all day,” she wrote.
While Chrissy insisted she didn’t get surgery, she has undergone some beauty changes recently. She got eyebrow transplants back in November, after she underwent surgery for breast implant removal in 2020. The model — who shares children Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, with husband John Legend — previously told Glamour that she got the implants at the age of 20 for her modeling career.
Meanwhile, Khloe has been criticized for years by fans who claim her face has “changed drastically” since she first came into the spotlight. At the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired in June 2021 and was hosted by Andy Cohen, Khloe insisted that she’s only had “one nose job” in her life. The reality star also admitted to having “injections” in her face, but said she doesn’t really ever get Botox due to previously “responding horribly” to it.
