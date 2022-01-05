Celebrities
“Speak Sis” Exclusive: Garcelle Beauvais Says Women Should “Get In The Mindset” To Prepare For Pleasure!
A New Year calls for a new approach to everything!
That’s why we were so excited to share some spicy sex advice Garcelle Beauvais is dishing out on a new episode of ‘Speak Sis,’ set to air this week as part of a three episode rollout premiering TONIGHT, January 4th at 8PM EST on OWN and continuing tomorrow with two episodes at 8 PM and 9PM!
These three episodes feature an audience of Black women having in-depth conversations about physical, financial, and sexual and relationship health issues led by Emmy Award-winning host and journalist Adrienne Bankert and leading social impact strategist Jotaka Eaddy, featuring special guests Kym Whitley, Tia Mowry, Garcelle Beauvais, Gracie award-winning radio host and author Bevy Smith, White House Correspondent April Ryan, Health Equity Advocate Dr. Medell K. Briggs-Malonson, Financial Health Advocate and Goalsetter CEO Tanya Van Court, Financial Educator Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche, and Licensed Sex Therapist Shamyra Howard.
We have some exclusive clips from all three episodes, but we know you’re probably just as eager to hear what Garcelle had to say as we were, so let’s jump right into it!
In the Let’s Talk About Sex episode airing Wednesday, January 5 (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT) Bevy Smith, Garcelle Beauvais and licensed sex therapist, Shamyra Howard, join hosts Adrienne Bankert and Jotaka Eaddy and an audience of Black women for an honest, healthy and no-holds barred conversation about sex and relationships. In the clip below Garcelle talks about how women should prepare for good sex just like we would anything else, because it takes longer for women to achieve arousal and climax than men.
Makes a whole lotta sense right?! Just out of curiosity — we’re definitely wondering how many ladies out there get it poppin’ at home alone BEFORE their partners even arrive?
We might just have to try this one at home.
Through these conversations that destigmatize critical health issues, including around the sensitive topics of money and sex, the panel and the audience educates, inspires, and helps others feel less alone and more hopeful for the future. Expert panelists suggest resources and key takeaways for those who are looking to start examining key financial, physical, and sexual health issues, particularly after the disproportionate effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Black community and the emotional toll of the ongoing fight for racial justice and equality.
Hit the flip for more clips!
The Weeknd Looks Unrecognizable As An Old Man On Cover Of New Album – Photo
The new era of The Weeknd is here, and it has the ‘Take My Breath’ singer looking…old. The Weeknd shared the first look at his ‘Dawn FM’ album, and he looked like a withered old man on the album art.
A picture is worth a thousand words, so The Weeknd didn’t say much on Tuesday (Jan. 4) when he unveiled the artwork for his new album, Dawn FM. “Album cover,” the singer, born Abel Tesfaye, captioned the social media posts that featured the art. In it, the 31-year-old singer was transformed into an old man. His distinctive hair was white and gray. His beard was a scruffy mess. The skin on his face was marred with wrinkles, livers spots, and sunken eyes that had seen many long nights. A sliver of light illuminated the back of his neck, indicating the titular dawn was coming.
Fans responded to the reveal with a mixed reaction. There were the expected enthusiastic comments – “I AM NOT READY,” “READY FOR THE DAWN FM,” “DAWN IS COMING” – but some weren’t feeling the artwork. “Sir?” “This sh!t better be good if this is the album cover.” “Is this supposed to show us how much we waited for Dawn FM?” The last comment is odd since DAWN FM will arrive on Jan. 7, 2022, less than two years since The Weeknd’s previous album, After Hours.
While the narrative around this album shifted following After Hours’ now-infamous Grammy snub, the album was the soundtrack to 2020. “Blinding Lights” became the song with the most weeks spent in the top 5, top 10, top 20, top 40, and top 100 of the Billboard Hot 100, ultimately resulting in the publication dubbing it The #1 Greatest Hot 100 Hit of All Time.
The Weeknd did spend most of 2021 hyping up this new release. In May 2021, he told Variety, “if the last record is the After Hours of the night, then The Dawn is coming.” Over the following seven months, Abel would drop references and hints to the album. At the start of 2022, The Weeknd shared a screenshot of a conversation between him and La Mar Taylor, the co-founder of XO records. “What we thinking?” asked La Mar. “Happy New Year! Everything feels chaotic again. Music can heal, and that feels more important than another album rollout,” responded The Weeknd. “Let’s just drop the whole thing and enjoy it with the people.”
Dawn FM will feature appearances from Tyler, the Creator, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, Lil Wayne, and The Weeknd’s new BFF, Jim Carrey. For those who aren’t feeling the official cover, Stereogum pointed out that The Weeknd’s official online shop is currently listing two alternative Dawn FM covers, billed as Collector’s 01 and Collector’s 02 editions. This artwork is from Robert Beatty and is available on CD, vinyl, and cassette format.
If The Klown Shoe Fits… Messiest Reactions To Tristan Thompson Re-Embarrassing Khloé Kardashian With ANOTHER Outside Baby
ANOTHER ONE
Jordyn Woods reading Tristan Thompson’s stories to Khloe pic.twitter.com/jkhdyX7Sjg
— sami | she/her (@onceuponasami) January 4, 2022
2022 is already off to a familiar start with Tristan Thompson embarrassing Khloe Kardashian by announcing that he did, in fact, father another outside baby while they were together.
“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, he wrote in a statement on Instagram story. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”
“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he continued.
Thompson, 30, had previously denied fathering the baby who was born on Dec. 1.
“I don’t need your situation” -Jordyn Woods https://t.co/TFkoZa6q1P
— Tristin Brown (@trisquire) January 4, 2022
In his not-very-convincing message, he apologized to Khloe for his seed-spreading shenanigans that never seem to stop.
“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote.
“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
This comes months after the latest of countless cheating scandals that define their ridiculous relationship.
Back in June, Thompson reportedly attended a birthday party in Bel Air where he reportedly entered a bedroom with three women and another guy. The group remained behind closed doors for roughly 30 minutes before Thompson returned to the festivities looking “disheveled”.
“Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up,” an insider claimed to Daily Mail. “He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier — she’s always out and about at parties.”
The source continued, “The other girls have just started going out with this group. He did this in front of about 30 people so you could hear people talking.”
“When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled,” the source claimed, adding, “He continued to party for about another hour and then he left the party at about 4 a.m. with his entourage.”
As expected, Tristan slithered back to Khloe who continues to get dragged for her unfair treatment of ex-Kardashian adoptee Jordyn Woods.
How long before Khloe takes Tristan back? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to their latest split on the flip.
Sis attacked Jordyn Woods for her man kissing her while he dicked down & had a baby by another Viking descendant. Where’s the outraged Khloe? Where’s the posts saying Maralee destroyed yo family? That shapeshifter is such a joke. Tristan is trash & she deserves it. Fucking Fools. https://t.co/tVlGmekFmg
— Professional Lint Licker 🖕🏾 (@_blkthot) January 4, 2022
“Sis attacked Jordyn Woods for her man kissing her while he dicked down & had a baby by another Viking descendant. Where’s the outraged Khloe? Where’s the posts saying Maralee destroyed yo family? That shapeshifter is such a joke. Tristan is trash & she deserves it. Fucking Fools” – VIKING DESCENDANT
I love that Jordyn woods has a man buying her a Porsche and wearing coordinated fits with her. Meanwhile Kylie is stuck with a muderous baby daddy and Khloe’s trapped with a serial cheater who has more baby mamas than nba championship rings. Full circle.
— lil egg roll (@chef_boiiiarbry) December 26, 2021
“I love that Jordyn woods has a man buying her a Porsche and wearing coordinated fits with her. Meanwhile Kylie is stuck with a muderous baby daddy and Khloe’s trapped with a serial cheater who has more baby mamas than nba championship rings. Full circle” – yiiikes
“I don’t need your situation.” – Prophetess Jordyn Woods, 2019
— BIG C ❤️🔥 (@CARMELLANTHONY) January 4, 2022
“I don’t need your situation.” – Prophetess Jordyn Woods, 2019″ – jordyn, we sing thy name
Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Rhea Durham Rocks A Lime Bikini On The Beach While He Goes Shirtless — Photos
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham both rocked colorful swimsuits in photos taken of the married couple from their holiday trip to Barbados.
Mark Wahlberg, 50, and Rhea Durham, 43, have been spending the first few days of the year 2022 with plenty of sunshine. The happy couple are currently on a family vacation to the Barbados island in the Caribbean, and on Monday, January 3, they were photographed in swimsuits soaking up the sun at the beach. Mark and Rhea both spent their beach day in bright and bold clothing that put their impressive fit physiques on full display.
While enjoying a dip in the ocean, a shirtless Mark looked super buff in nothing but a bright green bathing suit. Rhea, meanwhile, sported a two-piece sultry lime bikini that highlighted her toned body. She kept her brunette hair down to lightly blow around in the wind. She also sported a pair of stylish black sunglasses for the beach day. While Mark went for a swim, Rhea chilled out and read the 2021 book “Not A Happy Family” by Shari Lapena.
Mark and Rhea have been living their best lives on the Caribbean vacation. Their four children — Ella Rae, 18, Michael, 15, Brendan, 13, and Grace Margaret, 11 — also joined the famous couple on the trip. Back in November, Mark celebrated Ella’s 18th birthday by posting a throwback photo of him and Ella as a baby, along with a snapshot of him and his late sister Debbie. Debbie died after suffering a heart attack and septic shock from a kidney infection the age of 43, on the exact same day that Ella was born in September 2003.
In his caption, Mark noted how Ella’s birthday is “always a bittersweet day,” due to Debbie’s passing. “Missing my big sister Debbie. Ella’s Guardian angel,” the actor added. Ella sent some loved back to Mark in the comments section of the post, as did Rhea, whose been married to the two-time Oscar nominee since 2009.
