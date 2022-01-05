Connect with us

News

St. Louis Cardinals cancel 2022 Winter Warm-Up

Published

29 seconds ago

on

ST. LOUIS–Faced with the prospect of holding an event that’s designed to connect fans with players in an environment where current players would not be allowed to participate, the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the 2022 Winter Warm Up.

The event was scheduled to begin January 15, but with Major League Baseball locking out players while the league and the players association negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement, staging it now was just untenable.

“The Winter Warm-Up is all about the fans interacting with the players, and unfortunately the current circumstances are keeping us from planning the event as usual,” Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chairman of the Board said in a statement.

Players on 40-man rosters would not have been allowed to participate at the event, which has included fan seminars, question and answer sessions, and autographs. It would have been the first opportunity for Oliver Marmol to meet in person with fans since being named as the team’s new manager

The 2021 event was forced into a virtual setting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans will get tickets refunded.

The team also confirmed that it would not be holding an annual caravan, which in previous years featured groups of ambassadors, including broadcasters, players, and others who travel to cities across the southeast and midwest reached by the club’s radio network and or minor league system.

News

National Western Stock Show cancels parade over forecasted snow, single-digit temperatures

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

A winter forecast with snow and low temperatures nearing zero degrees has prompted National Western Stock Show officials to cancel the 116th event’s parade through downtown Denver on Thursday.

“After meeting with weather professionals, veterinarians, livestock and horse experts, we have decided to cancel the parade this Thursday,” said Paul Andrews, stock show president and CEO, in a news release Tuesday. “The forecast calls for snow Wednesday evening and continuing through the night. The larger problems are the single-digit temperatures and high winds making for icy conditions.

News

Live: Funeral underway for slain Illinois deputy killed by bi-state crime suspect

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. – The funeral for slain Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley is happening Tuesday.

Riley, 38, was shot and killed at approximately 5 a.m. on December 29 while assisting a motorist near Mill Shoals, Illinois on I-64. His squad car was missing from the scene and was found abandoned on I-64.

The funeral is at Fairfield Community High School Gymnasium. There will be a law enforcement procession and burial following the service at Cisne Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be made to the Sean Riley Benefit Fund at the Trust Bank in Cisne. Memorials will be accepted at the services and the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield, Illinois which is assisting with arrangements.

His family released a statement saying, “Our world has been shattered, and we will never be the same. But we take comfort in knowing that he lived life to the fullest, he loved his family and friends deeply, and he died doing what he loved. ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.’ -Matthew 5:9.”

The suspect in Riley’s killing has been arrested. Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky was arrested just before 1:45 p.m. on December 29.

At approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday, a man was shot in the shoulder and carjacked at a St. Peters QuikTrip. Police said they found evidence at the QuikTrip connecting the suspect there to the death of Riley. It is not clear how Tate got to the St. Peters area but they were investigating a semi-truck in the gas station’s parking lot. the stolen vehicle was later found in O’Fallon, Missouri in a business park off Interstate 70 after ditching that car. Tate reportedly stole a Nissan truck and went back to Illinois with an innocent bystander that he’d kidnapped. He was arrested after barricading himself inside someone else’s home in Carlyle, Illinois. The kidnapping victim and homeowner were uninjured.

Tate has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley. According to the Kentucky Department of Corrections’ online offender lookup, Tate was on mandatory reentry supervision, which ended Dec. 21. The department listed prior offenses ranging from evading police, unlawful possession of meth, promoting contraband and wanton endangerment.

News

Nuggets’ Bol Bol has advocates in the organization: “I just gotta keep on working”

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 4, 2022

By

Nuggets’ Bol Bol has advocates in the organization: “I just gotta keep on working”
DALLAS — Bol Bol had a text message waiting for him after the Nuggets’ resounding win Saturday over the Rockets.

It was from Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who was back in Denver due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols but was watching closely nonetheless.

“He texted me right after the game,” Bol told The Denver Post. “That was like the first message I’d seen pop up on my screen. Just telling me, ‘Good job and congratulations.’”

It’s not a stretch to say that Bol’s 20 minutes of work against the Rockets, yielding a career-high 11 points on 5 for 7 shooting and three rebounds, were among the best moments of his still-nascent career.

What’s even more impressive? Bol had only recently cleared the league’s COVID protocols himself and barely had his wind back.

“I tried to do the right things, not just try to do too much,” Bol said. “I mean, just playing within the system and play hard. But it was kind of tough because I’ve been in quarantine, so that was like my second time in the gym in the last two weeks.”

Even though he tried to tell acting Nuggets head coach Popeye Jones he could play the entire fourth quarter — he ended up playing 10:35 of it — Bol made the most of his time. And with injuries and COVID cases stacking up higher than his 7-foot-3 frame, there’s a chance Bol will have more of them as the Nuggets search for healthy, capable players.

In Monday’s loss to the Mavericks, Bol registered five points and two turnovers in six minutes. Jones intended to play Bol more in the second half but opted against it when Dallas went small. He went to Bol after the game and explained the rationale.

“He actually is a great guy, he said, ‘I understand,’” Jones said. “Like I told him since I came here from Day 1, I told Bol, … ‘I knew your father.’ Rest in peace to him, a good man. I said, ‘Anything I can do for you to help your career, you want to talk, whatever.’ We have a really good friendship, me and Bol. I think he’s a really, really good person.”

From Malone, to Jones to player development coach Boniface N’Dong, Bol has advocates within the organization. He just needs an opportunity. His 20 minutes on Saturday represented more than a quarter of his total minutes (77) on the season.

When given the chance, he’s shown tantalizing possibilities. Like most NBA fans, he watched his seamless pick-and-roll with Nikola Jokic on Twitter, the pair making a towering tandem that few teams in the league could match.

“It was actually fun to watch,” he said. “I saw the clip on Twitter. It’s kind of crazy. Both seven-foot, handing each other the ball off, throwing oops to each other. It’s fun.”

But not that unrealistic to replicate.

