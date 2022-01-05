News
St. Louis County Council considers new plan to curb car break-ins
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council held a special hearing Tuesday night to discuss new legislation aimed at curbing car break-ins.
The bill’s sponsor, Councilman Tim Fitch, represents an area that includes southwest St. Louis County. He said his constituents have been demanding action after a series of break-ins involving mostly juveniles.
Police said often, firearms are taken from vehicles and used in other crimes like robberies and homicides.
The new legislation would make it a county ordinance violation to try to open a series of vehicle doors of successive vehicles. Right now, nothing can be done when suspects are caught before committing the actual break-in.
The second part of the legislation would make riding in a stolen car a county offense. Fitch said it’s already a violation of state law, but it’s a crime not often prosecuted.
The new change would allow the county to prosecute it as an ordinance violation and that’s punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
County police asked Fitch for this legislation, saying the number of break-ins in the county has doubled. Police said the suspects are often armed. They fear what could happen if a citizen interrupts a break-in.
Fitch said it’s a problem that’s been getting worse for some time now and citizens have been demanding action to try and curb it.
Suggest a Correction
News
St. Louis man says he waited 10 hours for ambulance to arrive for sick brother
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man said it took 10 hours for an ambulance to arrive to help his brother who fell ill Sunday afternoon.
Jesse Shaw said his older brother, Wilbert, is now in the hospital fighting for his life. Shaw said his brother woke up in so much pain, he couldn’t move.
“He was just really weak, and he couldn’t walk. He just kept screaming, ‘Oh God, oh God. I’m in so much pain. I can’t take it,’” Shaw said.
Shaw said he rushed over to his brother’s apartment and called 911 around 2 p.m. He was hoping to see an ambulance soon after that but ended up waiting for hours.
“An hour passed. Two hours passed. Three hours passed,” Shaw said. “I called back just to make sure. Maybe they had the wrong address or something. They said they had the right address, but just didn’t have any vehicles available at the moment.”
The ambulance ended coming around midnight, which was 10 hours after Shaw’s initial call for help.
Staffing shortages are affecting EMT services nationwide. In Illinois, the Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance Service said it’s experiencing the same issue.
“The problem we have right now is that there’s just a lack of people,” Josh Ross is the director for Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance Service.
He said the long wait times are mostly due to a wider-spread shortage of EMTs and paramedics.
“There was always a good crop of paramedics and EMTs coming out of class — they were eager to get experience and work through the cycle. Right now, we don’t have that. Enrollment is way down,” Ross said.
Ross explained that beyond the enrollment issues, there are not enough staying people saying the profession for very long due to wages and benefits. He admits the issue will get worse before it gets better.
“We’re really reaching a breaking point where you’re going to see people pick up the phone and call 911 for an emergency, and it’s going to be ‘we’re going to get to you when we can get to you,’ and that’s tragic,” Ross admitted.
Shaw said his brother is in the hospital in critical condition. Doctors are still running tests and do not yet have a diagnosis. Shaw hopes that no one else goes through what his family went through.
“Because if this could happen to me, what if something had happened even worse, and there was a loss of life or a fatality because of it,” said Shaw.
Suggest a Correction
News
High school roundup: Woodbury edges Cretin-Derham Hall in OT in boys basketball
Blake Roherer scored 22 points and Carter Bolin added 20 as Woodbury beat Cretin-Derham Hall 75-71 in overtime in their boys basketball matchup Tuesday night in St. Paul.
Woodbury (4-3) and Cretin-Derham Hall (2-3) were neck and neck most of the game, tied at the end of the first half and again as regulation ended.
The result was a reversal of the 2021 Section 4AAAA championship that Cretin-Derham Hall won 58-55.
Certain-Derham Hall senior Tre Holloman, a Michigan State commit, scored 25.
Other boys basketball scores: St. Thomas Academy defeats Hastings 92-65; Irondale defeats Roseville 79-57; Mounds View beats Park 67-57.
Girls basketball
Shakopee 68, Prior Lake 43: A trio of scorers from Shakopee propelled the Sabers to a victory over Prior Lake.
Kate Cordes (19), Paige Broze (17) and Nicole Maenke (13) combined for 49 of the team’s 68 points as Shakopee (7-3) kept Prior Lake (5-3) at arm’s length all night, taking a 16-point lead into halftime and building on it in the second half.
Prior Lake’s Cecilia McNair scored a team-high 12 points for the Lakers.
Other scores: Eagan defeats Burnsville 63-34; Lakeville North defeats Eastview 57-36, Rosemount defeats Lakeville South 58-40.
Boys hockey
Eastview 5, Shakopee 4: The Sabers couldn’t erase a 4-0 third period goal, storming back but ultimately falling just short in a loss to Eastview (7-2).
Shakopee (5-6-1) scored three unanswered goals in the first six minutes of the third period to get within a goal. But a goal by Eastview junior defenseman Logan Opgrand, his second of the game, with less than three minutes left proved to be the game-winner.
Shakopee added a goal moments later, but it wasn’t enough.
Mounds View 9, Roseville 2: A six-goal second period propelled Mounds View to a win over Roseville (5-3) at TCO Sports Garden.
Mounds View senior forward Mathais Durant netted a hat trick while teammates Wyatt Witham and Grant Dean each scored two. The trio are the top three scorers this season for Mounds View (4-6-1).
Witham also tallied three assists and Dean tallied two. Mounds View outshot Roseville 29-17.
Girls hockey
East Ridge 2, Mounds View 0: East Ridge junior Lily Fetch broke a scoreless tie three minutes into the third period, and Addison Andre added another goal with under two minutes to go to secure a win over Mounds View.
East Ridge goaltender Annika Limpert finished with the 23-save shutout.
With the win, East Ridge (9-6-1) has evened itself with Mounds View (9-7) in the Suburban East standings. The teams sit in a tie for fourth place with eight points.
South St. Paul 4, North St. Paul 0: South St. Paul (8-0) continued its undefeated campaign with a victory over North St. Paul (6-5) at Doug Woog Arena.
Lillie Ramirez scored twice and assisted on the other two goals to finish the night with four points. Kayla Matuzak and Ashley Jerikovsky scored the other goals. Goaltender Delaney Norman saved 19 shots en route to the shutout.
Other scores: Minnetonka defeats Hill-Murray 8-2; Roseville defeats Park 3-0; Stillwater beats Irondale 10-0.
News
Cale Makar’s OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3
CHICAGO — Cale Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, and the surging Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Makar skated into the left circle, spun away from Chicago center Kirby Dach and then drove to the net. The defenseman beat Marc-Andre Fleury on the stick side for his 14th goal.
Colorado forward Logan O’Connor and Chicago captain Jonathan Toews each had a shot go off a post in overtime before Makar’s game-winner.
Fellow defenseman Erik Johnson had two goals as Colorado won for the seventh time in eight games. Alex Newhook also scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves.
Chicago dropped its fifth straight game. Alex DeBrincat scored two power-play goals on consecutive shots, and Toews scored in the second period. Fleury finished with 29 stops.
Led by DeBrincat and Patrick Kane, the Blackhawks moved in front with two goals in 40 seconds in the third period. First, DeBrincat converted a one-timer off a pass from Kane, and then he got his 20th goal when he beat Kuemper off another assist from Kane at 2:58.
The Avalanche tied it again when Johnson’s shot from the side appeared to go off the stick of Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe and past Fleury at 11:44.
It was the first meeting between the Central Division teams since Colorado’s 4-2 victory in the season opener Oct. 13. The Avalanche jumped all over the Blackhawks in the first game, opening a 3-0 lead 9:34 into the first period.
Colorado got off to another fast start in its first trip to Chicago this season. Johnson’s shot from near the blue line traveled through traffic in front before beating Fleury on the stick side at 7:43, and Newhook made it 2-0 when he converted a backhand with 6:06 left in the opening period.
The Avalanche nearly had another 3-0 lead, but Fleury robbed Tyson Jost with his left leg with 1:40 left.
Johnson’s goal was his fourth of the season and No. 30 for Colorado’s defensemen.
Chicago responded with a much better performance in the second. Toews poked home a rebound for his fourth goal at 4:47. Henrik Borgstrom nearly tied the game in the final minute, but he was denied by Kuemper.
WORTH NOTING
The Blackhawks moved forward MacKenzie Entwistle from the taxi squad to the active roster, and forward Josiah Slavin was reassigned to Rockford of the American Hockey League. Entwistle picked up an assist on Toews’ goal.
UP NEXT
Avalanche: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.
Blackhawks: At the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.
St. Louis County Council considers new plan to curb car break-ins
St. Louis man says he waited 10 hours for ambulance to arrive for sick brother
Kanye West & New Flame Julia Fox Enjoy Broadway Show & Dinner On 1st Date In NYC — Photos
High school roundup: Woodbury edges Cretin-Derham Hall in OT in boys basketball
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kate Walsh Rocks An Orange & Pink String Bikini On The Beach With Her Boyfriend
Cale Makar’s OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3
New COVID variant ‘IHU’ with 46 mutations detected in France
Colorado State basketball knocks some rust off in win over Air Force at home
Cher, 75, Looks Flawless Next To Rapper Saweetie In Glamorous New MAC Campaign Photos
Keeler: CSU Rams are better than they showed against Air Force. And if Rams are to make NCAA Tournament, it’s on them to prove it.
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News5 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week