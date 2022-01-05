St. Louis man pleads guilty to armed robbery spree

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man appeared in federal court Tuesday and admitted to committing a string of armed robberies from 2019 as part of a plea agreement.

Jalon Moore pleaded guilty to several counts of armed robbery and possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of crimes of violence. He’ll be sentenced on April 6.

According to the agreement, Moore and two co-defendants robbed five south St. Louis businesses in early 2019. Each of the robberies involved a yellow Camaro, which was used as the getaway car.

The two co-defendants previously pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

Moore and his cohorts were linked to robberies (or attempted robberies) of the following businesses on the following dates:

Mack Bar and Grill located at 4615 Macklind, on Jan. 9, 2019

Jimmy John’s located at 6459 Chippewa Street, on Feb. 9, 2019

Subway located at 1151 South Kingshighway Boulevard, on Feb. 17, 2019

Panda Express located at 4400 Hampton Avenue, on March 18, 2019

Sprint located at 5441 Hampton Avenue, on March 21, 2019