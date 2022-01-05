Celebrities
‘STEVE On Watch’ Exclusive: Steve Harvey Implores Audience Members To Stop Playing It Safe—‘That’s Existing, That Ain’t Living!’
Facebook Watch’s STEVE on Watch is back with a new episode tomorrow and we’ve got an exclusive clip.
During the episode debuting on Thursday (1/6) at 4 am PT/ 7 am ET on Facebook Watch, an extravagantly suited Steve Harvey is once again giving his take on life and issues affecting his audience in between interviewing performers, everyday heroes, and viral stars. This week, he’s also motivating the audience to wake up every day and go after their dreams and desires. While citing Bishop TD Jakes, Steve offers up sound advice about the difference between existing and living.
“I heard Bishop [TD[ Jakes talk one time and say, ‘I would hate to die and never do the thing I was born to do,’” says Steve. “Man, that would be miserable for me. It’s got to be a miserable feeling to want to do something so badly and choose by the choice that God has given you to stay right here and don’t go for it.”
“That’s existing, that ain’t living,” Steve adds while imploring the audience to chase after their goals. “I would rather wake up every day going after something instead of waking up every day taking something somebody gives to me.”
This STEVE on Watch episode is aptly titled “Should I Stop Playing It Safe?” and Steve’s got lots more advice to share.
Check out an official episode description below.
After playing it safe at her job for 10 years, she’s looking for guidance from a father figure on leaving her comfort zone to pursue the next venture. Steve Harvey steps into that role to share his philosophy!
Tune in on Facebook Watch HERE to watch the full episode Thursday (1/6) at 4 am PT/ 7 am ET.
Series Description: Comedian, best-selling author, and Emmy Award-winning host Steve Harvey offers his hilarious and insightful viewpoint on STEVE on Watch. Whether Steve’s sharing his unique perspective on the very real issues affecting his audience, meeting remarkable people and hearing their inspirational stories, getting the true story behind the latest viral sensation, or simply laughing with some of the biggest stars of film, television, and music – you’ll see it all on STEVE on Watch!
Celebrities
Sabrina Carpenter Stuns In Little Black Dress For ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance
Sabrina Carpenter looked fabulous when she rocked a tight little black dress when she was the special guest on the ‘Tonight Show.’
Sabrina Carpenter, 22, always looks fabulous no matter what she wears, but her latest outfit on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon may just be our favorite. The singer opted to wear a skintight black Helmut Lang mini dress with sheer black tights and platform, patent leather heels.
Sabrina posted a slew of photos of her outfit with the caption, “oh no i’ve fallon and i can’t get up @fallontonight.” Sabrina’s tight ribbed mini dress featured a spaghetti strap halter neck. Around her shoulders, she added a cropped, collared cardigan and accessorized with massive gold hoop earrings.
As for her glam, Sabrina threw her blonde hair back into a high, voluminous wavy ponytail, done by Jennifer Yepez, leaving out her bangs and front pieces to frame her face. Her makeup, done by artist, Carolina Gonzalez, featured a sultry smokey eye with thick black cat eyeliner and a nude matte lip with dark lip liner. She added a pop of color to her look with bright blue, sparkly nails done by Zola Ganzorigt.
Not only did Sabrina look gorgeous on the show, but she also teased her new album which is set to be released sometime this year. She admitted to Jimmy, that although she hasn’t released her album name yet, she has been dropping hints to fans. “I’ve hidden the album name somewhere in work that I’ve put out over the last year,” she admitted. “But my fans haven’t found it yet.”
Celebrities
Valerie Bertinelli Reveals Her Final Goodbye To Eddie Van Halen Before His Death
In her new memoir, Valerie Bertinelli details the emotional moment when she said goodbye to ex-husband Eddie Van Halen, just before he died of cancer in 2020.
Valerie Bertinelli, 61, has opened up about her final moments with late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen. The iconic actress reveals in her forthcoming memoir, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, out on January 18, that she and her son, Wolfgang Van Halen, 30, were by Eddie’s side in the hospital when he died of cancer on October 6, 2020. “‘I love you’ are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me,” Valerie writes in her memoir, per excerpts obtained by People, “and they are the last words we say to him before he stops breathing.”
Eddie was 65 years old when he passed. He had been divorced from Valerie for over a decade at that point, and they both got remarried afterwards (Eddie to actress and publicist Janie Liszewski, Valerie to financial planner Tom Vitale). Regardless, the One Day at a Time actress continued to support her rockstar ex throughout his health struggles. While Eddie was dying, Valerie reportedly told the musician, “Maybe next time. Maybe next time, we’ll get it right,” according to the memoir excerpts.
Also, Valerie writes in her memoir that she held back from getting too close to Eddie while he was dying, since they were both remarried. “There is no chance we are going to get back together, but I do know if one of us were to open up, the other one would too, and I don’t want to get into that,” she says. The Hot in Cleveland alum also admits that she “can’t explain the feelings” she and Eddie had for each other. “Who really knows had he not died. I doubt it. I loved him more than I know how to explain and there’s nothing sexual about it. It was more than that. And Ed and I understood that.”
Valerie was married to her second husband, Tom, at the time of Eddie’s death. But in November 2021, over a year after Eddie passed, she filed for legal separation from Tom, citing irreconcilable differences. “We grew apart,” Valerie writes in her memoir, per People. “The decision has nothing to do with my love for Ed. I wish Tom the best and I know he feels the same way about me.”
Valerie and Eddie, who wed in 1981, were married for 24 years before they split in 2005. The pair, who finalized their divorce in 2007, remained close friends and even attended each others’ weddings. After Eddie’s death, Valerie mourned the beloved musician in a heartfelt statement, which included a throwback photo of the couple holding baby Wolfie. “Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin,” Valerie said. “I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love.”
Celebrities
‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Preview: Janelle Reveals She’s In ‘Excruciating Pain’ From Back Injury
An old back injury is coming back to haunt Janelle Casanave on this week’s episode of ‘The Challenge: All Stars,’ and in this preview, she worries about how it will affect her partner, Darrell Taylor.
Janelle Casanave and her partner, Darrell Taylor, have been fierce competition on season two of The Challenge: All Stars. However, in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the upcoming Jan. 6 episode, Janelle opens up to Brad Fiorenza about a potential setback. “[I’m] in excruciating pain,” she told him. “In 2014 I had a serious back injury. It took me probably until last year for my back to be back to normal. So after that last challenge where we had to jump in the water and solve that puzzle, I was badly hurt.”
Janelle said she was “in so much pain every single day” since competing in the previous challenge, and admitted that she can “hardly sleep” because of the pain. In a confessional, she further explained the situation. “I have been dealing with a very bad back injury since jumping the 30 feet [into the water],” she revealed. “I’ve been keeping it from the house and Darrell.”
Earlier this season, Cohutta Grindstaff was sent home due to his partner, Casey Cooper, finding out she was pregnant and no longer being able to compete. Janelle feared that if she left the game due to her injury that Darrell would suffer the same fate, and she did not want to put him in that position. However, the fear of making the injury worse was starting to set in.
“I have a huge concern about us doing something very physical that can only make my back even worse,” she admitted. “I’ve been trying to manage my pain as quietly as possible because I don’t want to be a target. If I was not in a partner situation, I probably would’ve just pulled myself from the game.”
Brad commended Janelle for how she’d been handling the situation so far. “You did such a good job being strong and pushing through this because I would’ve never even known,” he told her. “It was hard to notice, to be honest.” Despite her bravery, though, Janelle was clearly starting to worry. “I have two little kids [at home] that I have to chase after,” she said. “There’s too much for me to lose right now.”
The Jan. 6 episode of The Challenge: All Stars will be the last challenge and elimination before the final. New episodes drop on Thursdays on Paramount+.
