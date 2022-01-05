News
Suspect in stolen pickup truck crashed into Northglenn home, police say
Northglenn police say a suspect in a stolen GMC pickup truck crashed into a home in a neighborhood Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday around 6 a.m., officers with the Northglenn Police Department responded to the 10200 block of Melody Drive for a report of a pickup truck driver who had crashed into a parked vehicle and fled the scene.
Police said they learned that the description of the truck — a black GMC — matched a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) alert from earlier Tuesday. According to the alert, the driver was armed and had eluded Thornton officers.
At 6:08 a.m., the same truck crashed into a home along the 10000 block of Melody Drive. The driver refused to get out of the vehicle, police said. Officer used less-lethal options to break the windows and get the suspect out of the truck.
Read more at thedenverchannel.com.
Dolphins Q&A: Is this the year Zach Thomas gets into the Hall of Fame?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Omar Kelly answer questions from readers.
Q: Is this the year Zach Thomas finally gets in the hall?!? — Luis Estrada on Twitter
A: Could Dolphins great Zach Thomas’ third time (as a finalist) be the charm?
Breaking things down, he could have a decent shot after a few years of giving way to either generational talents getting in on their first year on the ballot or other similarly deserving players who had to wait longer for their enshrinement.
First, to recap the other modern-era finalists: DE Jared Allen, OT Willie Anderson, CB Ronde Barber, OT Tony Boselli, S LeRoy Butler, WR/KR/PR Devin Hester, WR Torry Holt, WR Andre Johnson, LB Sam Mills, DL Richard Seymour, OLB DeMarcus Ware, WR Reggie Wayne, LB Patrick Willis and DL Bryant Young.
The selection committee may elect up to five modern-era players for the 2022 class. Each must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent for election. So, Thomas essentially has to be deemed in the top third of this group.
The other middle linebacker finalist that’s most in Thomas’ class is Willis.
Willis, the anchor for the San Francisco 49ers’ stellar defenses of the early 2010s, matches Thomas with seven Pro Bowls and five first-team All-Pro selections. He got his in fewer years played as he retired after eight seasons, but Thomas has the edge in longevity, tackles per season and interceptions. Willis also has the 2007 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year to his name.
Both Thomas and Willis led the NFL in tackles in two different seasons. Thomas did it with a large overlap in his career with that of iconic middle linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher. Interestingly, Thomas matches up well, if not favorably, over his career compared to Urlacher, and the Bears’ great was enshrined in 2018.
Thomas and Willis both led top defenses of their eras, but the greater success the 49ers had during Willis’ time could play a role in voters’ minds. San Francisco went to three consecutive NFC Championship Games in the early 2010s, reaching one Super Bowl, while Thomas’ Dolphins never got that far in the AFC.
Mills, who is in his final year of eligibility, had a standout career in the 1980s and 90s with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers where he made five Pro Bowls and one All-Pro, but Thomas and Willis were another echelon above.
Establishing that the two top middle linebacker candidates are at the very least comparable with certain factors that favor Thomas and vice-versa, I figure a good tiebreaker could be time served waiting. If Thomas has had to wait his turn with equal career accolades, Willis can too.
But it’s not just about being the best middle linebacker candidate. The 2022 finalist group, on top of being a loaded wide receiver class, has a pair of elite pass rushers and two of the top-12 all-time career sack leaders.
Ware had 138 1/2 sacks and Allen notched 136. All eligible pass rushers that have had more than them have made the Hall of Fame, including Thomas’ great teammate, Jason Taylor, who got in his first year.
That does not mean one or both won’t be asked to wait, but at least Ware, as a nine-time Pro Bowl selection who won a Super Bowl, has to be considered a favorite to get in with the way he consistently dominated and impacted games during his career with the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos.
Last year, wide receiver Calvin Johnson got in as a first-ballot selection. Two Miami Hurricanes alumni, Andre Johnson and Reggie Wayne, may not have had a high of a ceiling to their careers as Calvin Johnson, despite playing much longer, but both hover around the top 10 all time in career receptions and receiving yards.
Wideouts have been made to wait historically, and Wayne has for a couple of go-arounds while Andre Johnson is in his first year of eligibility. Although Holt was on the Rams’ “Greatest Show on Turf,” I’m considering Johnson and Wayne a notch above.
A huge wild card is how the committee views the other first-year-eligible Hurricane, return specialist Devin Hester. He arguably is the greatest all time at what he did and had an immense impact on opponents’ game plans given their propensity to kick out of bounds when Hester was back there for the Bears, but will the committee give someone who largely made his name on special teams the nod so early in his eligibility?
There’s a good chance one of the tackles get in between Boselli and Anderson. Boselli, the Jacksonville Jaguars great, has had a much longer wait than Thomas after a career that was cut short.
As far as other defenders among finalists, I’d have to view Thomas’ career favorably to most if not all of Barber, Butler, Seymour and Young. Seymour may receive a boost for the Patriots teams he was on, winning multiple Super Bowls while playing in the same division as Thomas’ Dolphins. Barber’s Buccaneers won it all in 2002, sandwiched between a run of three of four for New England, but Thomas was asked to do so much more for his Miami defenses than either of them.
All in all, I’d say there’s a good shot Thomas becomes the 14th former Dolphins player to make it to Canton, Ohio. Thomas finished his career with 1,734 total tackles, and his 1,107 solo tackles are more than any other Hall of Fame linebacker besides Ray Lewis and Derrick Brooks. He added 17 interceptions, four for touchdowns, 16 forced fumbles, eight fumbles recovered and 20 1/2 sacks.
The class will be announced live on the “NFL Honors” telecast scheduled to air at 9 p.m. on Feb. 10, three days before the Super Bowl.
Omar Kelly: Can we stop pretending Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa has been set up to succeed?
Tua Tagovailoa was a disaster in Miami’s 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, who won the AFC South with the victory on Sunday.
With a postseason berth on the line, when the stakes couldn’t have been any higher, the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback face-planted.
He fumbled the ball three times during a cold and rainy game. He threw one interception and was fortunate to have two more possible picks dropped.
Tagovailoa was off by plenty on a handful of throws that could have extended drives and produced more than three points for the game.
Bottom line is undeniable: Miami’s second-year quarterback failed the Dolphins when this team needed him the most.
But what’s also undeniable is that this team, this franchise, these coaches have failed Tagovailoa all season, in every aspect and area you would think a young quarterback needs support.
If there’s anything I’m taking away from this 2021 season — which will conclude with a meaningless home game against the playoff-bound New England Patriots — it is that the Dolphins (8-8) and their fan base have one foot in and one foot out on Tagovailoa.
If I were him, I’d be debating whether I want to be here in 2022 and long-term.
Just think about all that’s happened this season, which has seemed like a seasonlong unintentional attempt to sabotage the former Alabama standout.
I’m not even talking the Deshaun Watson courtship.
I’m talking football stuff.
This co-coordinator approach has been a major flop, considering how much this offense regressed in the season after Chan Gailey quit or got fired, depending on who you talk to. Miami ranks 25th in yards per game (307.6) and averages 19.3 points per game (ranked 24th). By comparison, last season the Dolphins ranked 22nd in yards per game (339) and averaged 25.3 points per game (ranked 15th).
The Dolphins’ offense ranks below league average in every category except interceptions, third-down and fourth-down conversions and red-zone success. And they can thank Tagovailoa for being above board there.
If you’re Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo or Watson, the four upper-echelon quarterbacks who will likely be shopped by their teams this offseason, you have to be looking at the Dolphins with a stink face because of what they have around the quarterback.
The offensive line is a disaster, arguably the worst in the NFL despite three seasons of building it. Tagovailoa’s pocket presence has helped them resemble something respectable, but there’s still a handful of plays each game that will ruin a series or game.
And it’s been this way for three straight seasons under coach Brian Flores, who is on his fourth offensive line coach in three years. He’ll likely add a fifth to that list this offseason, because it’s pretty clear Lemuel Jeanpierre, who is in his first season of leading an NFL offensive line as a position coach, is in over his head.
Other than right guard Robert Hunt, every player on that unit has struggled and doesn’t pass the sniff test as an NFL starter.
Their struggles are part of the reason Miami’s running game has been a joke all season, averaging 85.5 rushing yards per game (ranked 31st) and 3.4 yards per carry. This is also a third straight season of struggles in that area.
General Manager Chris Grier should be embarrassed that two tailbacks added off the waiver wire around midseason — Duke Johnson and Phillip Lindsay — are clearly the unit’s top two talents. Grier has treated tailbacks like an afterthought despite the run game’s significant role as the catalyst for a Run-Pass-Option offense like the Dolphins use.
Jaylen Waddle has been this team’s only reliable and consistent receiver. The 2021 first-round pick is three receptions shy of setting the NFL’s rookie receptions record and 12 yards away from becoming the 11th 1,000-yard receiver for the Dolphins in franchise history.
But every other receiver in this injury-decimated unit has been a disappointment, which has forced tight end Mike Gesicki to play a receiver role most of the season.
Although a healthy DeVante Parker has the potential to be a playmaker, healthy and Parker aren’t two works that often get paired. And this was his third-worst NFL season.
As for the rest of the unit, we need to put Will Fuller, Albert Wilson and Preston Williams on the back of a milk carton. Their disappearance has forced Tagovailoa to lean heavily on Isaiah Ford, a journeyman, and Mack Hollins, a special teams contributor, for much of this season.
That means the Dolphins clearly fell short of this offseason’s goal, which was to add more weaponry to Tagovailoa’s arsenal.
So, to summarize Miami’s offense, Tagovailoa is working with one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, balanced out by one of the worst running games in the NFL, with has one of the weakest receiving corps in the NFL.
Yet, people want me to believe Tagovailoa is the one holding back this franchise?
I’m not buying it and won’t until this team puts better talent around him, and he proves it’s him and not the coaching, talent or decision-making that is holding this offense back.
St. Louis Cardinals cancel 2022 Winter Warm-Up
ST. LOUIS–Faced with the prospect of holding an event that’s designed to connect fans with players in an environment where current players would not be allowed to participate, the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the 2022 Winter Warm Up.
The event was scheduled to begin January 15, but with Major League Baseball locking out players while the league and the players association negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement, staging it now was just untenable.
“The Winter Warm-Up is all about the fans interacting with the players, and unfortunately the current circumstances are keeping us from planning the event as usual,” Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chairman of the Board said in a statement.
Players on 40-man rosters would not have been allowed to participate at the event, which has included fan seminars, question and answer sessions, and autographs. It would have been the first opportunity for Oliver Marmol to meet in person with fans since being named as the team’s new manager
The 2021 event was forced into a virtual setting due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fans will get tickets refunded.
The team also confirmed that it would not be holding an annual caravan, which in previous years featured groups of ambassadors, including broadcasters, players, and others who travel to cities across the southeast and midwest reached by the club’s radio network and or minor league system.
