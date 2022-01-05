News
Suspected triggerman arrested in Mall of America shooting; he’s second suspect from St. Paul
A second St. Paul man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Friday afternoon shooting at the Mall of America in Bloomington, which wounded a man and prompted a 45-minute lockdown of the sprawling shopping center.
Detectives with the Bloomington Police Department took 18-year-old Kahlil Markell Wiley into custody about 3 p.m. at a location in the 2600 block of Rice Street in Roseville, according to a BPD news release. A firearm was recovered at the scene, the news release said.
Wiley was booked at Bloomington police headquarters on suspicion of first-degree assault. Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies and St. Paul police officers assisted in his arrest.
Investigators believe Wiley shot another man in the leg during an altercation on the mall’s third floor about 5 p.m. Friday, according to Bloomington police. The man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Wiley’s suspected accomplice, 19-year-old Latrell Avonte Littles, also of St. Paul, was arrested Sunday at a Roseville motel on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree assault.
Both men will remain in custody pending charges from the Hennepin County attorney, police said.
St. Croix Central lineman Carson Hinzman commits to Ohio State
St. Croix Central four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman announced his commitment to Ohio State on Tuesday via his Twitter account.
Hinzman, the sixth-best interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2022, per 247’s composite rankings, picked the Buckeyes over Wisconsin. He also had an offer from the Gophers.
”So excited to get to work and play for the best fans in the land,” the All-American tweeted. “Let’s go win a natty.”
Drivers fret about food and fuel while stranded on highway
By SARAH RANKIN and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — There was no food, water or sleep for Susan Phalen as she spent a frigid night inside her car stopped on Interstate 95 in Virginia. Meera Rao and her husband were only 100 feet past an exit but were unable to move for 16 hours.
Sen. Tim Kaine was on his way to Washington when a seemingly simple commute stretched into a 21-hour ordeal that became “a kind of survival project.”
They were among hundreds of people who got stranded on the East Coast’s main north-south highway in freezing temperatures after a winter storm snarled traffic and left some drivers stuck in place for as much as a full day.
The problems began Monday morning when a truck jackknifed on I-95, triggering a chain reaction as other vehicles lost control, state police said. Eventually lanes in both directions became blocked across a 40-mile stretch of the highway between Richmond and the nation’s capital at a time when snow was falling around 2 inches an hour.
Hundreds of motorists spent the night in their vehicles, worrying about a lack of food, fuel and water as temperatures fell into the teens. One family reported that they went more than 18 hours without eating.
There were no reports of serious injuries or deaths, but there was plenty of anger among drivers.
“No one came. It was just shocking,” said Rao, who was traveling home to Burtonsville, Maryland, after visiting her daughter in North Carolina when she got stuck Monday evening. “Being in the most advanced country in the world, no one knew how to even clear one lane for all of us to get out of that mess?”
It took until Tuesday evening around 8:30 p.m. for the Virginia Department of Transportation to reopen the interstate. Authorities had announced earlier in the evening that all stranded motorists had made it off the highway. Transportation officials then oversaw the removal of remaining abandoned vehicles and making sure the entire stretch was plowed.
As stranded motorists waited in their cars, many posted desperate messages on social media. Between midnight and 3 a.m. Tuesday, traffic came to a complete standstill, state officials said.
Gov. Ralph Northam said his team responded through the night by sending emergency messages to connect drivers with help and working with local officials to set up warming shelters as needed. Officials told reporters crews were helping distribute food, water and fuel.
Rao said they stopped their car engine at least 30 times to conserve gas and ran the heat just enough to get warm. They had some potato chips, nuts and apples to eat, but Rao did not want to drink any bottled water because she had a sprained ankle and did not think she could reach a makeshift restroom.
Finally, around midmorning Tuesday, a tow truck driver appeared and cleared away snow, allowing the Raos and other cars back up and take the exit.
“He was a messenger from God,” Rao said. “I literally was in tears.”
People who were stranded and their families lashed out at Northam on Twitter, asking why the Virginia National Guard was not deployed.
Northam said in an interview that he opted not to request National Guard help because the issue facing state crews was not a lack of manpower but the difficulty of getting workers and equipment through the snow and ice to where they needed to be. He said that effort was complicated by the disabled vehicles, freezing temperatures and ice.
The affected section of the interstate was not pretreated because heavy rain preceded the snow, which fell at times as fast as 2 inches an hour, said Marcie Parker, a state Department of Transportation engineer.
“That was entirely too much for us to keep up with,” she said.
The storm also left passengers on an Amtrak train stranded in Virginia. Amtrak’s Crescent left New Orleans on Sunday on its way to New York and got stuck near Lynchburg on Monday morning, when downed trees blocked the tracks.
Passenger Sean Thornton told AP that Amtrak provided food, but toilets were overflowing and passengers were furious. Amtrak planned for the train to complete its trip once the tracks are clear.
Up to 11 inches of snow fell in the area during Monday’s blizzard, according to the National Weather Service, and state police had warned people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary, especially as colder nighttime temperatures set in.
Compounding the challenges, traffic cameras went offline as much of central Virginia lost power in the storm, the transportation department said.
Kaine left his home in Richmond for his usual two-hour commute to the U.S. Capitol after Monday’s snowstorm, expecting to preside over the Senate on Tuesday morning. Instead, he spent the night alone in his car on I-95.
The Democrat told Washington radio station WTOP that he worried about all the families with children or elderly passengers who were running out of fuel and food. But Kaine also described a camaraderie as strangers connected along the highway, including a Connecticut family who walked up and down lines of stopped cars, sharing a bag of oranges they had planned to bring home from a Florida vacation.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Kaine said. “I will never forget this.”
Phelan’s planned one-hour drive from her parents’ house turned into a 16-hour nightmare. She said at some point during the gridlock, she thought she might have to start knocking on windows asking other drivers for water. But she, too, witnessed acts of kindness among the stranded drivers, saying “everybody was helping everybody.”
Kelly Hannon, a spokeswoman for the transportation department, apologized to motorists and said the department would take an “exhaustive look” at the incident.
___
Kunzelman reported from College Park, Maryland. Associated Press writers Denise Lavoie in Richmond, Matthew Barakat in Falls Church, Virginia; Bryan Gallion in Roseland, New Jersey; and Julie Walker in New York also contributed to this report.
Gophers can’t keep up with Illini in a 76-53 home loss
Minnesota’s 6-foot-9 center Eric Curry won the opening tip over Illinois’ All-America 7-footer Kofi Cockburn to start Tuesday’s Big Ten Conference game at Williams Arena, and Gophers guard Luke Loewe quickly made an early 3-pointer for an early lead.
It was a mirage as a lull set in. That 3-0 lead was Minnesota’s only one as the Illini ran away with a 76-53 win to tag Minnesota (10-2, 1-2 Big Ten) with its second home conference loss this season.
“I thought this was the first time all year that we just didn’t have ‘it’ — whatever ‘it’ is,” head coach Ben Johnson said. “It was just a weird vibe out there from start to finish, and we could just never get out of the funk that we were in.”
The Gophers and Illini (10-3, 3-0) were each coming back from 13-day breaks due to pandemic protocols, so both teams were in the similar odd spots of having their final nonconference games called off and then dealing with this game pushed back 48 hours from Sunday as 10 Illini players tested positive for COVID-19.
For Minnesota, it was a confluence of issues. But stopping — or even slowing — Cockburn, the Big Ten preseason player of the year, was the most troublesome.
“Anybody that can figure out how to guard that guy, let me know,” Johnson said. “You try to battle for post position early, often, late. He’s just a different cat.”
Cockburn put up 29 points in 24 minutes on 10-of-19 shooting and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. He dominated the U last year, too, with a season-high 33-point,13-rebound effort in a win in December.
The imposing third-year player’s 10 rebounds Tuesday were part of a 52-26 rebounding landslide over the Gophers.
“He has turned himself, because of his hard work, into one of the best players in the country,” Illini coach Brad Underwood said. “There are certain nights where Kofi feels like he can just overpower people.”
When the Gophers beat Michigan for their first conference win in December, Wolverines standout center Hunter Dickinson had 19 points and 10 rebounds, but the U limited them to shoot 16 percent from deep. On Tuesday, Minnesota didn’t maintain its position as one of the best 3-point shooting defenses in the country as the Illini made 43 percent from deep (6 of 14).
The Illini guards, primarily Trent Frasier but also Da’Monte Williams, helped slow Minnesota’s second-leading scorer, Payton Willis, who had zero points as Illinois took a 41-30 lead at halftime. “(Willis’) touches were really really hard,” Underwood said. “Those two guys set the tone for us defensively.”
Besides a cold top scorer, giving up points both inside and out and being beaten badly on the glass, Minnesota also shot 29 percent from the field in the second half and 10 percent form deep. This was the worst of times this season, with Johnson feeling like ball movement on offense wasn’t up to the level it has been this season.
“Our overall energy could have been a lot better,” Minnesota guard Luke Loewe said. “I think we just let things pile up a little bit and can’t let that happen. It got away from us.”
But back to Willis, who has averaged 16.3 points per game. In the home loss to Michigan State, he shot 3 for 13 from the field for nine points, while in the win at Michigan, Willis went 7 for 13 with 17 points.
On Tuesday, Willis finished with nine points on 3-of-11 shooting. He kept hustling though with a steal and layup when the game was decided with three minutes left, and he stayed on the floor while little-used backups played alongside him.
“He’s a good player,” U guard E.J. Stephens said. “He’s going to bounce back like the rest of us. I wouldn’t harp on it too much.”
The Gophers’ leading scorers were Eric Curry and Jamison Battle with 10 apiece.
Midway through the first half, the Illini led by as many as 16 points at 31-15. Toward the end of the opening 20 minutes, the Gophers made their best push, with a 7-0 run, but that was quickly undone by a 6-0 spurt from Illinois to make it 41-30.
To open up the second half, Illinois had a 9-0 run to extend the lead to 20 points, and it pretty much put the game away.
