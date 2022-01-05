Bitcoin
TA: Why Ethereum Bulls Aim Fresh Rally Above $4K
Ethereum is holding gains above the $3,800 level against the US Dollar. ETH price is struggling near $3,880, but it could accelerate higher unless the bulls fail to protect $3,680.
- Ethereum started another decline from the $3,880 resistance zone.
- The price is trading above $3,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $3,800 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must clear the $3,880 zone to start a fresh increase in the near term
Ethereum Price Remains Supported
Ethereum made another attempt to gain strength above the $3,850 level. ETH spiked above $3,880, but there was no upside continuation. A high was formed near $3,891 before there was a downside correction.
The price declined below the $3,850 and $3,820 levels. Besides, there was a break below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,681 swing low to $3,891 high. However, the bulls were active near the $3,750 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
It found support near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,681 swing low to $3,891 high. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $3,800 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Ether price is now trading above $3,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance is near the $3,850 level. The next major resistance is near the $3,880 level. A clear upside break above the $3,880 level could pump the price towards $4,000. Any more gains could send the price towards the $4,120 level. The next main resistance is near the $4,250 level.
Downside Break in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,850 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,800 level.
The first key support is now forming near the $3,740 level. A downside break below the $3,740 level might lead the price towards the key $3,680 support in the near term. The next major support is near the $3,600 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,740
Major Resistance Level – $3,850
TA: Bitcoin Holds Key Support, What Could Trigger Strong Recovery
Bitcoin is still well below the $48,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of a sharp decline if it fails to stay above the $45,500 support zone.
- Bitcoin is trading in a bearish zone below the $48,000 resistance level.
- The price is trading below $47,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $47,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might start a strong recovery wave if it stays above the $45,500 support zone.
Bitcoin Price Eyes Recovery
Bitcoin price attempted a fresh increase above the $47,000 level. However, BTC failed to clear the $47,500 level and started a fresh decline.
There was a clear move below the $47,200 and $47,000 levels. The price even dived below the $46,000 support zone. Finally, the bulls defended the main $45,500 support zone. A low is formed near $45,548 and the price is now consolidating losses.
Bitcoin is trading below $47,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It recovered a few points above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $47,500 swing high to $45,548 low.
An initial resistance is near the $46,500 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $47,500 swing high to $45,548 low. The first major resistance on the upside is near the $47,000 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $47,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $47,000 resistance zone and the trend line could start a strong recovery. The next major resistance is near the $48,000 level.
More Losses In BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above $46,500, it could continue to move down. An immediate support is near the $46,000 zone. The first major support is near $45,500.
A downside break below the $45,500 level could push the price further lower. In the stated case, the price may possibly decline towards the $43,000 level in the coming sessions.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is near the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $46,000, followed by $45,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $46,500, $47,000 and $47,500.
Top Three Gainers Of The Day: RVN, ICP, And NEAR
- Top three crypto gainers of the day are RVN, ICP, and NEAR.
- Adoption and development of the crypto industry is surging at a fast rate.
- RVN’s price value soared nearly 25% within a day.
In the midst of the bearish momentum of the crypto industry, some cryptocurrencies are experiencing a bull run. As the new year begins, traders and investors are anticipating a new hit that will reach ATH in the near future. Despite the fact that the majority of cryptocurrencies are trading in the red, several promising tokens have performed well in the first week.
Significantly, every day is a bullish day for a particular cryptocurrency that might also result in a new ATH. Even the crypto users are increasing in numerics every year, while in 2022, it is expected to be greater. As the entire crypto industry knows that the adoption of digital assets is surging at a fast rate, simultaneously crypto tokens are also rising. For now, the top three gainers of the day are RVN, ICP, and NEAR, according to Coinmarketcap.
Top Altcoin Gainers
The top gainer of the day is Ravecoin (RVN) which operates in a digital peer-to-peer network. At the time of writing, RVN was trading at $0.1313 with a trading volume of $340,058,842 in the past 24-hours. The price value of RVN has surged over 24.42% within a day and holds 83rd position. Moreover, the top exchanges where RVN is available to trade are Binance, OKEx, Huobi Global, ByBit, and KuCoin.
Consequently, the second gainer of the day is Internet Protocol (ICP) which is currently trading at $34.35. The 24-hours trading volume of ICP is $997,753,939 and also 20.13% up for the day. According to Coinmarketcap, it holds 30th rank and is available to trade in Binance, OKEx, Huobi Global, ByBit, and KuCoin.
Furthermore, the third top gainer is NEAR Protocol (NEAR) which is a layer-one blockchain. It addresses the common challenges such as low transaction speeds, low throughput, and poor interoperability. Currently, NEAR is trading at a price value of $17.12 with a trading volume of $1,628,645,216 in the past 24-hours.
NEAR has surged over 15.26% within a day and holds 22nd rank in the crypto market. It is tradable via top exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, CoinTiger, Huobi Global, and KuCoin. Significantly, the crypto industry produces many potential altcoins to users. As the adoption evolves, the importance and benefits of using cryptocurrencies are also surging.
Decentralized Application NEAR Protocol Reached its New ATH
- NEAR protocol has reached its new all-time high (ATH) at $17.60.
- In a day NEAR Protocol (NEAR) price surged over 7%
- NEAR price gained from $15.01 to $16.29 in the last 24-hour.
A layer-one blockchain developed as a community-run cloud computing platform and decentralized application (dAPP) is NEAR Protocol that eliminates some of the limitations that have been bogging competing blockchains, like low transaction speeds, throughput, and interoperability. Today decentralized application NEAR protocol has reached its new all-time high (ATH) at $17.60.
Accordingly, NEAR uses its Nightshade technology to improve transaction throughput massively. It also improves upon the convoluted onboarding process of other blockchains by having human-readable addresses and building decentralized applications with similar registration flow to what users have already experienced.
Furthermore, NEAR uses a variation of the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism which is known as Doomslug. It based on two rounds of consensus, where a block is considered finalized as soon as it has received the first communication round. The NEAR Foundation, a Swiss-based non-profit dedicated to protocol maintenance, ecosystem funding, and guiding the protocol’s governance.
NEAR Current Market Status
According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing NEAR Protocol (NEAR), the price is trading at $16.29 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,651,290,821. The circulating supply of NEAR is 602,964,783.00 NEAR. It can traded in top crypto exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, CoinTiger, Huobi Global, and KuCoin.
The above chart displays the 24-hour price chart of NEAR, we can find that NEAR is moving a bullish trend for the past 24-hour. In a day NEAR price surged over 7%. It has gained from $15.01 to $16.29, even it has reached its new all-time high at $17.60.
Eventually, the latest incorporation, announced on Monday as a DeFi crypto exchange, Synapse Protocol, and the cross-chain bridge became available on Aurora. This machine lets Etehreum developers easily build on Near Protocol, this might be the reason for the price gain of NEAR.
Therefore, with the upcoming updates and upgrades, NEAR prie can reach more heights by hitting a new all-time high (ATH)
