The best sunrise hikes near Denver
Maybe you’ve noticed that Colorado’s Front Range gets some pretty spectacular sunsets and sunrises; it turns out this is a sweet spot thanks to how the mountains and plains meet up.
“We are truly blessed with a great geography and meteorology for spectacular sunrises and sunsets, particularly in the late fall and winter months,” said Michael Kavulich, Jr., Associate Scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder.
Yes, there’s some science — and a season — behind catching an exceptionally colorful and awesome sunrise, along with a willingness to be hiking in the cold and dark.
“The main ingredient for the best sunrises is, somewhat counter-intuitively, getting the right clouds,” Kavulich, Jr. said. “Clearly you don’t want thick overcast skies horizon to horizon, but if skies are perfectly clear, the sunrise tends to be quite plain; the immediate horizon might be brilliant colors, but most of the sky will just be blue, with all that red, orange, and pink light shooting straight overhead past you into space.”
Ready? Here are some tips for watching the sun come up and catching the brilliant reds, oranges, pinks and golds.
You’ll need a mostly clear view to the east
“For a really good sunrise, you want to have a clear eastern horizon,” Kavulich, Jr. advised. “But aside from that, it’s best to have plenty of clouds, preferably high, thin ones that are all at around the same height, and will catch the sun’s rays long after, to bounce some of that light back to your eyes from all directions.”
Pack a headlamp
You will need to get up when it’s still dark out and do a portion of your hike in the dark. Although the sky is progressively getting lighter, you may need to hike through some tree-filled areas with less light.
Prepare for winter hiking conditions
It can be dry on the eastern plains, but there may be snow and ice on mountain trails. Dress in warm layers and bring traction devices for your boots.
Get there early
Aim to be at your ideal viewing spot at least 15 minutes before the predicted sunrise time. Once the sun is up, the colors tend to dissipate quickly.
Leash your dogs
Even if it seems like you’re the only one on the trail, for your pet’s safety and to protect the fragile environment, obey local leash laws and keep them close.
Alas, a lot is up to chance when trying to catch those brief atmospheric colors.
“There’s unfortunately no magic formula for looking at a weather forecast and translating that to a sunrise forecast,” said Kavulich, Jr., “If the weather forecast calls for snow in the mountains, but clear skies over the plains, there’s a good chance that will be a great sunrise.”
It can simply feel enchanting to be up and out on the trails before many others and with the anticipation of watching a natural phenomenon. Or, you will likely enjoy the benefits of easily getting a trailhead parking spot before the late arrivals.
Consider these trails for your next sunrise hike:
North Table Mountain
This popular foothills destination in Golden offers a selection of trails of varying distances, but my favorite is an easy 3.2-mile loop that starts on a steep southwestern incline. You will be looking out over the city of Denver and also have views to the west as the sun turns the normally blue-ish mountains and hogbacks to pink or gold. Aim to be about 1.5 miles into the hike for the best views, or add one of the trails that takes you to the east side of the mountain.
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre
Along with being quite close to Denver, Red Rocks has a few trails to choose from, but you can also watch the sunrise from the amphitheater seats after a walk up the steps. Try the Trading Post Trail, a 1.5-mile loop that will have views to the east as well as wind you through the namesake rocks.
Mount Falcon Park
Mount Falcon Park has both east side and west side entrances with parking and trailheads and no matter which one you choose, you will be able to catch the sunrise if you time it correctly.
From the east side (also called Mount Falcon Park Morrison), you can take the 1.3 mile-Castle Trail up to the intersection with Walker’s Dream Trail and head right where you’ll catch grander views to the east after a couple of switchbacks and before you get to the Summer White House spot at the end of the trail. Note that the east side trail can sometimes be closed for muddy conditions, so check ahead of time.
Or, hike in from the west side just over a mile which does not have the incline that the east side does and plan to be on the Walker’s Dream Trail (take a left from this entry point) in time for sunrise colors.
Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge
For this hike, head east toward the sunrise you are hoping to see — and you will have lakes to capture that glowing sky reflection.
You can do an easy 1.5-mile loop that takes you across and along the edges of Lake Mary, then out on the plains before bringing you close to the larger Lake Ladora. Each lake has a loop trail of its own, but I like doing this combination of trails.
Note: entrance gates to the arsenal do not open until sunrise. The morning light, the frosted native grasses, sightings of white-tailed deer and even bison in the distance, along with views to the west make for a special early morning.
Mount Sanitas
Mount Sanitas in Boulder is a good spot to view the sunrise during a 3.4-mile loop hike, but Kavulich, Jr. recommends the slightly less popular 2.6-mile Dakota Ridge Trail adjacent to Sanitas for just as much sunrise viewing.
This trail has steep spots that can be tricky with snow on the ground, so traction devices are a must.
First and Second Flatirons
The First and Second Flatirons Trail in Boulder will also give you a look to the east at sunrise. This 2.5-mile roundtrip trail starts at the Chautauqua Trailhead and can be shaded in portions (in winter this means icy spots) and requires some light scrambling over rocks.
“Both are fantastic hikes with sweeping vistas to the east,” Kavulich, Jr. said of Sanitas and the Flatirons hikes.
Brainard Lake Recreation Area
The area in the Indian Peaks Wilderness has the potential to capture the sky’s reflection in lake water (or ice), but know that during the winter, the road to many of the popular trails is closed so you will need to plan for a longer hike in before the sun comes up.
From the Gateway Trailhead (aka winter parking area before the closed gate to the main road), take the snowshoe trail two miles one-way to Brainard Lake to watch the sunrise (note that it won’t be a clear eastern view). You can skip this scenic route and just walk up the road (with enough snow, you can snowshoe, winter hike, or cross-country ski on this road). Check the wind forecast before heading up as this spot can be pretty gusty.
Arthur’s Rock Trail
This trail west of Fort Collins in Lory State Park gives an expansive view north and east from this vantage point. The 3.6-mile roundtrip out-and-back trail does include a $9 fee at the entrance. The final ascent is over rock and while not super steep, can be tricky in winter with spikes on your boots (but then those spikes are necessary for the icy patches). You’ll be overlooking Horsetooth Reservoir and Fort Collins from up here.
Mount Herman
If the Forest Service road is passable above Monument, trail # 716 on Mount Herman is a mere mile one-way to the summit with clear eastern views. After an initial relatively easy switchback, the trail becomes an incline of loose gravel and that can be tricky. Veer right when you reach the old rockslide (ignore rock cairns directing you left) where the dirt trail disappears.
Mindy Sink is the author of “60 Hikes Within 60 Miles of Denver and Boulder” and “Walking Denver.”
Top off a day on the slopes with a soak at these natural hot springs
It was a powder day in ski country and you left it all on the mountain. Your quads burn. Your calves have been reduced to rubber. All the muscles you’ve neglected since closing day last year are screaming in protest. What’s a skier or snowboarder to do?
Find a natural hot springs.
There’s something magical about soothing weary muscles and reliving the day’s exploits on the mountain at a hot springs. The water is toasty and the crisp air is thick with steam. You spent the day enjoying nature’s gift from above – snow – so now enjoy nature’s gift from below, water heated by geothermal forces deep underground.
Call it a perfect Colorado day. Here are five places to have one.
Wolf Creek Ski Area — Pagosa Hot Springs
If you’ve ever skied this southern Colorado mountain when it got 2 feet of snow overnight — it happens a lot when storms come out of the desert Southwest and slam into the San Juan Mountains — you know what it means to feel the leg burn. And with some of the best hike-to terrain in Colorado to boot, you’ll be ready for a soak.
The Springs Resort and Spa in downtown Pagosa Springs is like a water park for hot springs, a 30-minute drive from the ski area. There are 25 pools in a lovingly manicured resort along the San Juan River, ranging in temperature from pleasant cool dips to so hot it’s hard to stay long. The mineral-rich water will soothe body and mind, though the sulphur smell will live on in your swimsuit for a long time to come. You can stay in the resort or to save money buy a day pass and stay at one of the more affordable hotels in town.
Day passes: $49 for adults, $25 for children, pagosahotsprings.com
Winter Park — Hot Sulphur Springs
Winter Park offers some of the closest big-mountain skiing for Denver area residents, 3,000 acres of terrain ranging from easy groomers to the legendary steeps of Mary Jane. From top to bottom it’s nearly 3,000 vertical feet. Do that a few dozen times and you’ll be ready for a soak.
Most ski commuters turn around and head back to the Front Range after a day at Winter Park, but head in the opposite direction of the traffic and your day will only get better. Located in the town that bears its name, Hot Sulphur Springs offers 21 pools of varying sizes and temperatures to soak weary bones. It’s only a 35-minute drive from the ski area. Lodging is available, so why not stay and save the I-70 traffic for another day?
Day passes: $20 for adults, $14 for children, hotsulphursprings.com
Steamboat — Strawberry Park Hot Springs
This northwest Colorado gem is a bit far from the Front Range for most day trippers (though plenty do make the 3-hour drive each way to get at the soft, light powder Steamboat is known for.) The resort offers a staggering 3,668 feet of vertical from top to bottom and nearly 3,000 acres of terrain, enough to leave even the most seasoned riders with an apres’ ski limp.
Fight the urge to collapse in your condo or hit the bar and hop in your car for the thrilling drive to Strawberry Hot Springs. It’s a short trip but you’ll need snow tires and four-wheel-drive when the road is snowy, which it usually is between November and April. Located in a gorgeous and meticulously groomed wooded valley, with six pools of varying size and privacy for your soaking pleasure, you just might wonder if you died on the slopes and went to heaven. Shuttles are available if you don’t have the right vehicle, as is lodging at the hot springs.
Day passes: $20 all ages (cash only), strawberryhotsprings.com
Snowmass — Glenwood Hot Springs
They go big in the Roaring Fork Valley around Aspen. Let’s face it, American skiing was pretty much invented around here. So go big too at Snowmass Mountain, where you can ski 4,406 vertical feet in a single run or spread out and explore 3,342 acres. It’s one of the largest, most family-friendly resorts, a perfect destination for skiers with kids.
If the kids enjoyed the skiing, just wait until they see the pool. Glenwood Hot Springs Resort is a 40-minute drive from the ski area, but go and you’ll understand why many families stay in Glenwood Springs instead of Aspen or Snowmass. It’s the largest hot springs pool in the world, 405 feet long and 100 feet wide, more than enough room for the kids to splash while the adults relax. You can stay at the resort or one of the more affordable hotels in Glenwood Springs, or, of course, drive back to Snowmass.
Day passes: $36 to $25 for adults and teens, $22 to $18 for children (prices vary during peak periods), hotspringspool.com
Monarch Mountain — Cottonwood Hot Springs
This hidden central Colorado area is perched high on the Continental Divide west of Salida. It’s smaller than a mega-resort, about 1,200 feet of vertical on 800 acres, but that just means you’ll get more runs in. Plus they don’t make snow so what you’re skiing is natural Colorado powder, and Monarch gets plenty of it. It’s close enough to the Denver area (about 2.5 hours) for a long day trip. With no condos or boutiques, this is skiing like it used to be.
Instead of racing back home, make some time for a dip. Cottonwood Hot Springs is located in a snowy canyon west of Buena Vista on Cottonwood Pass (don’t worry the road is plowed to here.) There are a half-dozen pools with a natural feel, bubbling with water rich in 15 elements and minerals, with temperatures ranging from 94 to 106 degrees. It’s 45 minutes from Monarch.
Day passes: $24 for adults and $20 for children on weekends and holidays, $20 and $18 Monday-Thursday, cottonwood-hot-springs.com
Get Cooking: Start the year with an Indian khichdi
One of the simpler of Indian dishes — so simple that its main use in India is to soothe both infants and the ill — has spread itself globally under a complex of different names.
We in the West tend to call it kitchari or katchari; in England, it inspired the rice and fish preparation called kedgeree. One Romanized spelling of its Urdu name is khichri. An Indian cookbook in my library calls it khichdi, which is how I call it here. (Whatever its spelling, this Hindi or Bengali term means “mixture,” usually of two grains.)
At its base, a khichdi recipe calls for a 50/50 blend of basmati rice and some sort of pulse (any lentil, split dried mung bean, chana, dried pigeon pea, or a combination). Along with some minimal spicing, that alone counts as khichdi, although many khichdi recipes do curlicues with a great deal of Indian spicing and, as our recipe here suggests, often include add-ins such as vegetables.
But khichdi’s basic simplicity lends itself to the natural systems of medicine practiced in India, especially that called Ayurvedic (from the Sanskrit, “ayur” and “veda,” respectively “life” and “science” or “knowledge”).
As such, khichdi begins every Ayurvedic diet regimen or cleanse and is a fitting beginning to the New Year in our kitchens of the West.
It is unfortunate that we think of “cleanse” as literally that, a sort of alimentary roto-rooter of our digestive tract, top to bottom. Khichdi isn’t that; it isn’t food as scrubbing bubbles.
The idea, taken from the Ayurvedic system, is that the simplicity and straightforwardness of khichdi resets our gut and body after a period of eating abandon. Khichdi is more mono-nutrient, focused as it were, and gives our digestive system a much-needed break after two months of holiday eating and drinking. As a food, it is easy to absorb (the rice and pulse are cooked just short of mush). The spicing, though liberal by Western meat-and-potato standards, is stimulating and aids in assimilation of the khichdi by the stomach and lower GI tract.
It’s also loaded with fiber, often bolstered, as in the recipe here, by additional roughage from several vegetables.
To make the simplest of khichdis, omit all the flavorings in the recipe except for the turmeric, ginger and salt. To make a spin-off of khichdi called khichra, add to the khichdi recipe cooked or raw (and, then, cook appropriately) ground or cubed meat such as lamb or beef.
After that, you may return to eating abandon. Happy New Year.
Khichdi
Adapted from recipes at feedmephoebe.com, veganricha.com and marthastewart.com and from Priya Krishna “Indian-ish” (2019). Serves 6-8 and is easily multiplied or reduced.
Ingredients
- 1 cup basmati rice
- 1 cup pulse (any lentil, split dried mung bean, chana, dried pigeon pea, or a combination)
- 2 tablespoons ghee or neutral oil
- 1/2 teaspoon yellow mustard seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 2 teaspoons coriander powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 1/2 teaspoons turmeric powder
- 2 small cinnamon sticks
- 5 green cardamom pods
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh peeled ginger
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 6 (or more) cups vegetable stock or water
- 4 cups assorted vegetables (green bean, sweet potato, carrot, broccoli florets, bok choy, zucchini, or any combination, all cut into bite-sized pieces)
- 3 loose cups spinach leaves
- Cilantro for garnish
Directions
Combine the rice and pulse together and rinse them in several changes of cool water, 5-6 times, swishing with the fingers and rubbing the grains together, until the water runs clear. Drain and set aside.
Add the ghee or oil to a large heavy-bottomed Dutch oven or pot and, over medium high heat, toss in the mustard and cumin seeds, stirring. When the mustard seeds begin to pop (about 20-30 seconds in), add the coriander, cumin and turmeric powders and stir for another 20 seconds. Add the cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods and ginger, stirring once more. Do not let the spices or powders burn — just fry them enough to get them aromatic — or else the khichdi will become bitter.
To the pot, add the salt, rice and pulse as well as the liquid. Bring to a boil, stirring once or twice, then lower to a simmer and cook, with the pot’s lid barely ajar, for 45 minutes to 1 hour, until the pulse and rice are soft. (If the khichdi begins to thicken too much or stick to the bottom of the pot, add small amounts of water or stock until it gets back to the consistency of a risotto.)
As you determine it, about 15 minutes before the khichdi is cooked through, add the bite-sized vegetables, stirring. And when it is finished cooking, turn off the heat, add the spinach, stirring once again and let the khichdi sit, covered, for 5-10 minutes. Serve, garnished with whole or chopped leaves of cilantro.
Broncos 2021 NFL power rankings tracker: How national experts rank Denver entering Week 18
Since opening the season with a red-hot 3-0 start, the Broncos have since sank to the bottom of the AFC West with a 4-9 record and a sixth consecutive season missing the playoffs.
What’s gone wrong? Plenty — the latest being the run game where Denver has fallen from ninth to 14th in the NFL in rushing yards per game in the last two weeks.
“We’ve got to be better, hands down,” a frustrated Melvin Gordon said Tuesday of the team’s slumping offense. “We’re too talented.”
What’s next? Hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in a rare Saturday game at 2:30 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High. Then it’s to the offseason with plenty of questions.
Here’s a look at how various national experts rated the Broncos in their power rankings entering Week 18:
Bleacher Report (No. 24) | Last week: No. 24
“Given that long playoff drought, it’s likely that some big changes are coming in the offseason. Vic Fangio’s future as head coach is anything but certain, and neither Teddy Bridgewater nor Drew Lock has inspired any confidence as a long-term solution at quarterback.” See the full rankings.
CBS Sports (No. 19) | Last week: No. 19
“They are out of the playoffs, which means it could be the end for coach Vic Fangio. Three seasons without the playoffs usually means that’s the case,” Pete Prisco writes. See the full rankings.
ESPN (No. 21) | Last week: No. 21
“The Broncos have started 10 different quarterbacks, as well as running back Phillip Lindsay, behind center since 2016. But this team’s troubles with the ball go far deeper than its quarterback. The Broncos have refused over much of the past four seasons to match their offensive scheme to the personnel they have drafted or signed. They have broken two basic tenets of offense — they routinely call what they can’t block, and if their own defense was asked ‘is your offense difficult to defend,’ the answer would be ‘no.’ Yes, try with every resource they have to become one of the league’s most fortunate teams with a long-term answer at quarterback, but even the best option at quarterback will struggle if they can’t match a playbook to the team that is actually in the huddle,” Jeff Legwold writes. See the full rankings.
NFL.com (No. 25) | Last week: No. 23
“The Broncos were not set up well to compete on Sunday against the Chargers. Vic Fangio’s team was missing five defensive starters, as well as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The predictable 34-13 loss clinched a fifth consecutive losing season for the Broncos, who have not returned to the playoffs since their victory in Super Bowl 50. The team will enter the offseason with uncertainty at the most vital sectors of an organization: at head coach, at quarterback, in ownership,” Dan Hanzus writes. See the full rankings.
Sporting News (No. 23) | Last week: No. 23
“The Broncos wasted a hot start that was based on their strong defense and running game because of incompetent quarterback play squandering the potential of a promising passing game. Vic Fangio’s old-school approach just hasn’t worked,” Vinnie Iyer writes. See the full rankings.
Sports Illustrated (No. 21) | Last week: No. 22
“The Broncos played well considering they opted to pass on a firm quarterback decision this past offseason. While the plan was to hope Vic Fangio’s defense could catch fire and overcome replacement level play, Denver could not ultimately stand up to a hellish division. They will be viewed as a potential head coaching destination this offseason if they opt to make a change and a top landing spot for prospective quarterbacks hoping to land with a good offensive line and star studded defense,” Conor Orr writes. See the full rankings (subscription).
USA Today (No. 22) | Last week: No. 22
“Time to look to the future … and wonder how much longer QBs Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock will be part of it,” Nate Davis writes. See the full rankings.
Yahoo Sports (No. 22) | Last week: No. 22
“I don’t see why the Broncos would bring back Vic Fangio after this poor finish to another losing season, but I’m also not sure the Broncos are going to do much better. This has become a low-key unattractive potential job opening due to ownership and quarterback issues,” Frank Schwab writes. See the full rankings.
