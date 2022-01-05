Connect with us

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Preview: Janelle Reveals She’s In ‘Excruciating Pain’ From Back Injury

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Preview: Janelle Reveals She’s In ‘Excruciating Pain’ From Back Injury
An old back injury is coming back to haunt Janelle Casanave on this week’s episode of ‘The Challenge: All Stars,’ and in this preview, she worries about how it will affect her partner, Darrell Taylor.

Janelle Casanave and her partner, Darrell Taylor, have been fierce competition on season two of The Challenge: All Stars. However, in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the upcoming Jan. 6 episode, Janelle opens up to Brad Fiorenza about a potential setback. “[I’m] in excruciating pain,” she told him. “In 2014 I had a serious back injury. It took me probably until last year for my back to be back to normal. So after that last challenge where we had to jump in the water and solve that puzzle, I was badly hurt.”

Janelle said she was “in so much pain every single day” since competing in the previous challenge, and admitted that she can “hardly sleep” because of the pain. In a confessional, she further explained the situation. “I have been dealing with a very bad back injury since jumping the 30 feet [into the water],” she revealed. “I’ve been keeping it from the house and Darrell.”

Janelle Casanave on the Jan. 6 episode of ‘The Challenge: All Stars.’ (MTV)

Earlier this season, Cohutta Grindstaff was sent home due to his partner, Casey Cooper, finding out she was pregnant and no longer being able to compete. Janelle feared that if she left the game due to her injury that Darrell would suffer the same fate, and she did not want to put him in that position. However, the fear of making the injury worse was starting to set in.

“I have a huge concern about us doing something very physical that can only make my back even worse,” she admitted. “I’ve been trying to manage my pain as quietly as possible because I don’t want to be a target. If I was not in a partner situation, I probably would’ve just pulled myself from the game.”

darrell taylo
Janelle’s partner, Darrell, on ‘The Challenge.’ (MTV)

Brad commended Janelle for how she’d been handling the situation so far. “You did such a good job being strong and pushing through this because I would’ve never even known,” he told her. “It was hard to notice, to be honest.” Despite her bravery, though, Janelle was clearly starting to worry. “I have two little kids [at home] that I have to chase after,” she said. “There’s too much for me to lose right now.”

The Jan. 6 episode of The Challenge: All Stars will be the last challenge and elimination before the final. New episodes drop on Thursdays on Paramount+.

Related Topics:
Rapper says men should be honest with women about their true nature

January 5, 2022

WENN, BACKGRID

Rapper Joey BADA$$ (left) returned to Twitter after a long hiatus to spark controversy with his first tweet.

Joey weighed in on Tristan Thompson‘s paternity drama after the 30-year-old NBA star confessed to fathering a child with a fitness trainer.

The baby boy, who was born in Dec. 1, is Tristan’s 3rd child by three women (that we know of).
 
Joey, who last tweeted on Nov. 13, called Tristan a gyalis — a Jamaican patois term for a player or a man who enjoys more than one female partner at a time.

WENN.com

Joey tweeted:

“Tristian Thompson gotta stop being a sorry ass n***a. Tell Khloe you’re a f****** gyalist and you need more than one woman. Straight up. Whats so hard about being honest with our women fellas? F*** this western bulls**t. Relationships should be expansive and beneficial for all [sic].”

Joey followed up his tweet by explaining that men should be honest with women about their true nature.

“Most of us have been in polyamorous relationships our whole lives. The only difference is we weren’t honest about it. But if you’ve ever been sexually involved with someone non-exclusively, guess what, you’re polyamorous.”

Joey is right: men are naturally polygamous. It’s in the Bible that men should be fruitful and multiply. But that doesn’t fly in today’s female-dominated society.

Joey’s female followers were mostly in disagreement.

“Jessica” wrote:

“Loud and WRONG! Polyamory – means many loves. You’re not in a polyamorus relationship if you are not honest you’re simply a cheater.

You’re only in a polyamorus relationship if all partners are consenting and intentional in the relationships.”

 

RHOC’s Dr. Jen Armstrong Sues Ex-Employee for Defamation

January 5, 2022

Dr. Jen Armstrong Sues Ex-Employee for Defamation as RHOC Star is Being Investigated Over Claims of Working on Patients “Under Influence of Drugs,” Lawsuit Details Revealed
Dr. Jen Armstrong was recently hit with two different lawsuits. Some of her ex-patients are claiming she committed medical battery.

Now, the cosmetic dermatologist (who is a newbie castmate on The Real Housewives of Orange County) just filed a lawsuit of her own.

According to legal docs obtained by Radar Online, Jen is suing her former employee Sylvia Nuttall for defamation, breach of contract, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy.

The legal documents, which were filed on December 28, allege Sylvia had a “calculated campaign” to hurt Jen’s reputation. The office manager is also accused of “impersonating Armstrong to order unauthorized medical equipment, products and medication.”

According to allegations in the lawsuit, Sylvia is accused of deleting client files (and allegedly telling clients that Jen was being investigated).

The documents claim: “[Sylvia] made false reports about Armstrong to regulatory agencies and licensing boards, including the California Medical Board, alleging that Armstrong engages in unprofessional conduct, including using unlawful filler and working under the influence of drugs, resulting in the California Medical Board investigating these false allegations.”

Jen also claims Sylvia contacted a Bravo producer, and warned them to “stay away from Armstrong for their ‘own protection.’” Additionally, the employee was accused of faking a social media account, to impersonate and defame the reality star.

Jen, however, is not the only RHOC doctor to be threatened with lawsuits. At the start of the new season, it was revealed that Dr. Terry Dubrow was almost sued by Nicole James, another newbie in the cast.

Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Moneybagg Yo Reveals He Stopped Drinking Lean: ‘No Mo Wockesha’

January 5, 2022

Moneybagg Yo Reveals He Stopped Drinking Lean: ‘No Mo Wockesha’
Moneybagg Yo is starting 2022 on a positive note by breaking some old habits and quitting lean.

Source: Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021 / Getty

On Tuesday, January 4, the rapper took to Twitter to reveal he’s now sober. In his tweet, he explained that he was hesitant to stop drinking lean at first because he thought the lack of substances would make him less creative–but he was happy to find out the opposite was actually true.

“I use to think being sober would f**k wit my creative process, I see dats just a mind thing cuz I been more active skin glowing and I been dropping nun but pressure #NomoWockesha,” he wrote. 

As fans of the entertainer already know, the #NomoWockesha hashtag is referring to Moneybagg’s hit song “Wockesha” about his love for lean–and his inability to quit the substance.

“One minute I’m done with you, the next one I be runnin’ back

Go your way, I go my way but somehow we be still attached”

Moneybagg Yo has been on this journey to give up lean for a while now. About a year ago, he sat down with Rob Markman and talked about the process he was going through trying to be sober.

“It’s a process getting off of it, it’s hard,” he told the Genius journalist.

Hopefully, Moneybagg Yo is able to put down his cup for good and continue on his path with sobriety.

