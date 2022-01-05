Celebrities
The Golden Girl: Betty White Kept Black Performer Arthur Duncan On Her 1954 Variety Show Despite Outcry From Racists
She was definitely one of the good ones…
We all knew that the day was coming eventually but we hoped that it wasn’t any time before January 17, 2022. That was the day that Betty White would have turned 100-years-old. She would have spent an entire century on this Earth blessing people with her spirit. Unfortunately, news broke on New Year’s Eve that Betty White wouldn’t be bringing in the new year with us. As many times as her named trended on Twitter and millions around the world gasped in fear of what might be, that time has finally come to pass.
Betty White lived a remarkable life and after her passing stories about that life began to surface and resurface. One of which is about her bravery in the face of anti-Black racism in the 1950s.
According to an article in The Washington Post, White stood ten toes down against her fellow alabaster agency when they through a racist hissy fit when she “allowed” a Black man to grace their TV screens. See, back in 1954 Betty White served as the host and producer of The Betty White Show, a comedic variety show that was geared toward families and entertainment. Part of her show would feature a young Black entertainer by the name of Arthur Duncan. He we as a tap dancer and singer who White was quite fond of and wanted to help him get more exposure. It should come as no surprise that white folks in the south in 1954 weren’t really too fond of this negro commandeering their living rooms.
During the 2018 documentary Betty White: The First Lady of Television, the two recounted the controversy:
And all through the South, there was this whole ruckus,” White remembered in the doc. “They were going to take our show off the air if we didn’t get rid of Arthur, because he was Black.”
“People in the South resented me being on the show, and they wanted me thrown out,” Duncan agreed. “But there was never a question at all.”
“I said, ‘I’m sorry, but, you know, he stays,’ ” she said.“‘Live with it.’ ”
Live. With. It. To this day, Arthur Duncan still credits Betty White with giving him his first big break into the entertainment industry.
We still Stan.
Celebrities
Gwen Stefani’s Sons Look Identical To Dad Gavin Rossdale In Holiday Pic With Their Father
The Bush singer rang in the New Year with the help of his three sons Apollo, Zuma and Kingston, whom he shares with Gwen Stefani.
There’s no one better to celebrate New Year’s with than your family! Gavin Rossdale, 56, celebrated the start of 2022 with his three sons by his side. The Bush singer and guitarist took to his Instagram on Saturday January 1 to share a special New Year’s Day message, plus photos with his three boys Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7. The rocker, who shares the boys with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani, looked extra happy to be spending the holiday time with his kids.
The singer and his boys were all dressed pretty casually in t-shirts, as Gavin had his arms around Zuma and Apollo, while Kingston poked in the background. He also shared a photo of himself holding up Apollo, while the two had a big laugh. The sons have all really taken after their dad and definitely resemble the Bush frontman.
While wishing fans a happy New Year, Gavin also acknowledged how 2021 was yet another whirlwind of a year for so many, as he also instilled some hope for 2022. “It’s hard to reflect on last year without a bit of confusion-like what was that ?-it’s great we get to start again,” he wrote. “Here’s hoping it’s as fulfilling as possible -and we get some reprise from the madness.”
Other than the well-wishes for 2022, Gavin also mentioned how tough the holiday season can be for some, and he showed that he was super thankful for his mini-me’s. “These holiday times can be challenging to so many people -life is not easy for anyone – may this year be the opportunity and good fortune you deserve -empathy and kindness make the best gasoline – with love from mine to yours,” he wrote, followed by a heart emoji.
It seemed like Gavin and his sons had a great New Year’s celebration together. The singer has reunited with his ex-wife (and her new husband Blake Shelton) on a few occasions to cheer on their kids in their various sporting events, and it seems like Gwen and Gavin have a solid co-parenting relationship.
Celebrities
Khloe Kardashian Fangirls Over Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter, Holly, 22 In String Bikini: ‘Stunning’
Khloe Kardashian fangirled over Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Holly’s, latest bikini photo calling her ‘stunning.’
If there’s one thing for sure about Khloe Kardashian, 37, it’s that she is super supportive and always commenting sweet messages on people’s Instagram photos. That’s exactly what she did when she replied to Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Holly’s latest Instagram photo. The 22-year-old posted a slideshow of photos rocking an animal print bikini and Khloe gushed about how great Holly looked.
Holly celebrated her 22nd birthday by posting two photos of herself while posing under palm trees on vacation in the Maldives. In the pictures, Holly rocked a cheetah print Elizabeth Hurley Beach Victoire Bikini featuring a tiny triangle bikini top and matching high-rise bottoms with gold chains as the side straps.
Khloe commented on Holly’s post writing, “Stunning!” with five heart eye emojis. Aside from Khloe, Elizabeth Hurley’s son, Damian also commented on Holly’s post writing, “Yooo,” with three red, sweating face emojis.
Holly truly did look stunning and aside from this bikini, she has since rocked a slew of just as fabulous swimsuits on her trip. Another one of our favorite looks was her navy blue Fendi bikini that was covered in red and white brand logos. She styled the sexy two-piece with a bright yellow Prada bucket hat.
As if her suits couldn’t get any sexier, Holly also rocked a bright orange plaid bikini that had a small triangle top that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with the matching string tie-side bottoms that scrunched in the front. She posted a slideshow of three photos rocking the bikini while lounging on a chair by the pool, drinking an iced coffee, and sunbathing.
Celebrities
“Speak Sis” Exclusive: Garcelle Beauvais Says Women Should “Get In The Mindset” To Prepare For Pleasure!
A New Year calls for a new approach to everything!
That’s why we were so excited to share some spicy sex advice Garcelle Beauvais is dishing out on a new episode of ‘Speak Sis,’ set to air this week as part of a three episode rollout premiering TONIGHT, January 4th at 8PM EST on OWN and continuing tomorrow with two episodes at 8 PM and 9PM!
These three episodes feature an audience of Black women having in-depth conversations about physical, financial, and sexual and relationship health issues led by Emmy Award-winning host and journalist Adrienne Bankert and leading social impact strategist Jotaka Eaddy, featuring special guests Kym Whitley, Tia Mowry, Garcelle Beauvais, Gracie award-winning radio host and author Bevy Smith, White House Correspondent April Ryan, Health Equity Advocate Dr. Medell K. Briggs-Malonson, Financial Health Advocate and Goalsetter CEO Tanya Van Court, Financial Educator Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche, and Licensed Sex Therapist Shamyra Howard.
We have some exclusive clips from all three episodes, but we know you’re probably just as eager to hear what Garcelle had to say as we were, so let’s jump right into it!
In the Let’s Talk About Sex episode airing Wednesday, January 5 (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT) Bevy Smith, Garcelle Beauvais and licensed sex therapist, Shamyra Howard, join hosts Adrienne Bankert and Jotaka Eaddy and an audience of Black women for an honest, healthy and no-holds barred conversation about sex and relationships. In the clip below Garcelle talks about how women should prepare for good sex just like we would anything else, because it takes longer for women to achieve arousal and climax than men.
Makes a whole lotta sense right?! Just out of curiosity — we’re definitely wondering how many ladies out there get it poppin’ at home alone BEFORE their partners even arrive?
We might just have to try this one at home.
Through these conversations that destigmatize critical health issues, including around the sensitive topics of money and sex, the panel and the audience educates, inspires, and helps others feel less alone and more hopeful for the future. Expert panelists suggest resources and key takeaways for those who are looking to start examining key financial, physical, and sexual health issues, particularly after the disproportionate effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Black community and the emotional toll of the ongoing fight for racial justice and equality.
Hit the flip for more clips!
The Golden Girl: Betty White Kept Black Performer Arthur Duncan On Her 1954 Variety Show Despite Outcry From Racists
Regrets from Dolphins’ game that slipped away at Titans — and an interesting response to Will Fuller situation
Gwen Stefani’s Sons Look Identical To Dad Gavin Rossdale In Holiday Pic With Their Father
After activating TE Josh Oliver, Ravens have no players on reserve/COVID-19 list
Khloe Kardashian Fangirls Over Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter, Holly, 22 In String Bikini: ‘Stunning’
Denver shuts down Beta owner’s adjacent bar, The Cabin Tap House, after fatal shooting
“Speak Sis” Exclusive: Garcelle Beauvais Says Women Should “Get In The Mindset” To Prepare For Pleasure!
Man accused of robbing St. Louis County QuikTrips after dating employee
The Weeknd Looks Unrecognizable As An Old Man On Cover Of New Album – Photo
Illinois troopers increase nighttime patrols for seatbelt infractions and DUIs
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News5 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line