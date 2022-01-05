Celebrities
Tiffany Haddish Says She’s Looking For A New Man Following Common Split: ‘Interviews Start Next Month’
In 2022, Tiffany Haddish wants to find a new boo!
On Sunday, January 2, the comedian took to social media to let the world know she’s ready for another relationship…even though she only called it quits with Common two months ago.
Haddish posted an Instagram Story of a couple living their best life while on vacation. The video–which features the couple wearing nothing but santa hats and red swimsuits as they frolic on a beach–seemingly inspired the comedian to look for a situation of her own.
“This will be me next holiday season!” she wrote over the clip. “Accepting male applicants only. Now interviews start next month! So have your life in order.”
Though some of Tiffany’s fans were in support of her search for love, there were definitely a lot of folks who felt it was too soon after her break up to advertise her desire for another relationship.
“Whelp sis wasted no time getting back out there,” one user commented.
Another wrote, “Where is her PR, she looking real desperate out here.”
As previously reported, news broke in November that Common and Tiffany Haddish decided to go their separate ways after almost a year of dating. Last month, following the news, the rapper spoke to Hollywood Unlocked and revealed that the breakup was not due to a lack of love, but the fact that neither party was able to give it their all.
“I don’t think the love really dispersed,” he said in December. “I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship.”
Celebrities
Chrissy Teigen Fans Tease She’s Morphing Into Khloe Kardashian In Wild Look-A-Like Selfie
After Chrissy Teigen shared a glammed-up photo to Instagram, her fans flooded the comments and accused the model of looking similar to fellow A-list star Khloe Kardashian.
Fans of Chrissy Teigen think she’s resembling Khloe Kardashian these days. This latest Hollywood comparison ensued when Chrissy, 36, showed off her glam transformation via Instagram on Monday, January 3. The cookbook author had her hair lightened and cut by hairstylist Luke Pluckrose, while her striking makeup was done by Nikki Wolff. Chrissy’s glammed-up look caught the attention of her fans, who made it clear that, according to them, Chrissy had officially become a look-a-like version of Khloe, 37.
“I thought this was Khloe Kardashian,” one follower wrote, on Chrissy’s post. Another said, “Anyone else thought she was khloe at first glance?” A different fan made a joke about how Khloe is frequently accused of using filters on her Instagram photos and videos. “Is this the Khloe Kardashian filter?” that fan commented. Pretty much all of the comments about Chrissy’s resemblance to Khloe racked up hundreds of likes. Some even got thousands!
While fans zoned in on the Khloe look-a-like situation, Chrissy’s famous friends gave the mother-of-two sweet compliments. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown told Chrissy, “Looking gorgeous, friend!”, while Queer Eye star Tan France said, “You look so good.” Chrissy showed off her glammed-up look, including her new set of eyebrows, in a follow-up video on Instagram. Under that post, Chrissy called out the people emphasizing on her new look. “I have one new makeup artist for a week and you all think I got surgery when I literally post every day all day,” she wrote.
While Chrissy insisted she didn’t get surgery, she has undergone some beauty changes recently. She got eyebrow transplants back in November, after she underwent surgery for breast implant removal in 2020. The model — who shares children Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, with husband John Legend — previously told Glamour that she got the implants at the age of 20 for her modeling career.
Meanwhile, Khloe has been criticized for years by fans who claim her face has “changed drastically” since she first came into the spotlight. At the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired in June 2021 and was hosted by Andy Cohen, Khloe insisted that she’s only had “one nose job” in her life. The reality star also admitted to having “injections” in her face, but said she doesn’t really ever get Botox due to previously “responding horribly” to it.
Celebrities
French Bogdanoff Twins, 72, Die Days Apart of COVID Complications
Famed French twins Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff died days apart in a Paris hospital. They were 72.
The Bogdanoffs were admitted to the hospital in critical condition on the same day in December. They were diagnosed with Covid-related pneumonia.
Grichka, the younger twin, died in the ICU on December 28. Igor passed away on Monday, Jan. 3, according to a family source.
The source told the French media outlet Le Monde that the twins were unvaccinated.
Despite their otherworldly appearances, the twins insisted they were all natural and repeatedly denied plastic surgery allegations.
After studying applied mathematics and physics at the Institute of Political Science, The twins rose to fame as television presenters, writers, and producers of Temps X, from 1979 to the mid-80s.
The brothers began working toward their doctorates in 1993 and graduated with the lowest possible grade. They later claimed to have genius level IQs.
Physics papers the brothers wrote were later debunked by the scientific community.
When asked why the brothers received degrees when they apparently were not qualified, their adviser, Dr. Daniel Sternheimer, told the New York Times in 2002, “These guys worked for 10 years without pay. They have the right to have their work recognized with a diploma, which is nothing much these days.”
The Bogdanoff twins were descendants of German and Australian royalty. Their grandfather, Roland Hayes, was the first Black American to find worldwide fame as a classical musician.
The twins were discovered by Reddit.com in 2015. They became crypto memes after their unfounded claims that they developed the source code for Bitcoin.
A French editor told news website Decrypt that Igor and Grichka “are equivalent to a scientific version of the Kardashian family.”
Igor leaves behind six children from his first marriage and two from his second.
Celebrities
Bad & Beaujolais: Fermented Family Secrets Unfold In Sonoma Valley Soap Opera “The Kings Of Napa” [TRAILER]
How does the saying go — More Money, More Problems?
While we were holidaying last week, the Oprah Winfrey Network debuted the trailer and key art to their juicy new drama, “The Kings of Napa” from acclaimed writer and executive producer Janine Sherman Barrois (“Claws,” “Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”) and Warner Bros. Television which is set to premiere on OWN next Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
“The Kings of Napa” is centered on a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley, California vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status land them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reins to the kingdom — to their own power, wealth, and legacy.
The series features Ebonée Noel (“FBI,” “Wrecked”) who plays August King, the middle sibling and the family’s brilliant marketing whiz who’s passionate about wine and always looking for new ways to expand the business. Rance Nix (“Zero Issue,” “Amsterdam Ave”) plays Dana King, the older brother and the savvy CFO of the winery. Karen LeBlanc (“Ransom,” “Jack Ryan”) plays Vanessa King, the matriarch of the family who gave up her career to help run the winery in Napa with her husband Reginald King, played by Isiah Whitlock Jr. (“The Wire,” “Da 5 Bloods”). Yaani King Mondschein (“The Prince & Me,” “Saving Grace”) plays Bridgette Pierce, the cousin of the King siblings who works as the vineyard manager for House of Kings wine. Ashlee Brian (“The Forty-Year-Old Version,” “Family Reunion”) plays Christian King, the youngest brother with swag who manages the winery’s bottling facility but knows little about growing grapes. And Devika Parikh (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Aquaman”) plays Melanie Pierce, August’s aunt who is now back in the States with a firestorm that threatens to change the King family forever.
Check out the trailer below:
If you couldn’t already tell, Ebonée Noel is at the center of all the drama — but we’re not even going to hold you, Rance Nix is a real scene stealer. His character Dana gets ALL the best lines and has an ego that can’t be checked. We know he’s going to draw some comparisons to Peter Dinklage’s “Game Of Thrones” character Tyrion Lannister (for obvious reasons) but Dana is a huge pain in the a$$ for little sis August — and we loooooove to see it. We don’t want to spoil anything but the first episode gets super spicy thanks to an unexpected turn of events. When we first heard about this show we didn’t know what to expect but now we see it’s got the makings of a Black “Dynasty” and we are absolutely here for it.
“The Kings of Napa” is produced for OWN by Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Sherman Barrois serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Michelle Listenbee Brown (“Love Is__,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood”) and Oprah Winfrey. Academy Award® winner Matthew A. Cherry (“Hair Love”) directs the first two episodes of the series.
“Kings Of Napa” premieres on OWN next Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Will you be watching?
