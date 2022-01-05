Top 3 Altcoins To Explode in 2022!

The top three altcoins for the year 2022, are Velas (VLX), Kadena (KDA) and Moonriver (MOVR).

These three altcoins are based on holding them on a long run and not a short time period.

For the year 2022, the expectations are always high and people tend to look towards the brighter side in broader perspectives for the altcoins. The expectations are on rise greater and greater as each year the number of people into cryptocurrencies obviously rises.

In such terms, the following are the top three altcoins, which we consider are worthwhile and best for immediate investment for the year 2022. According to these points, we have narrowed down to three altcoins, Velas (VLX), Kadena (KDA) and Moonriver (MOVR).

The Velas (VLX)

The Velas (VLX) is actually the world’s fastest EVM based blockchain and the native token for the platform is VLX. The Velas project is actually one of the most anticipated projects very very similar to that of the Solana (SOL). Major key features of the Velas network is that it could process upto 75,000 transactions per second, with utmost security as well as the fees being extremely negligible. It is as if it is almost free.

Being such a robust project, following the footsteps of Solana, the prospects are extremely high for Velas. At present the price of VLX is soaring up with gains of 18.10% for the past 24 hours from the time of writing. In addition, the ATH of VLX is $0.51, and the current price being $0.50, for sure the next ATH will be quite massive. Throughout 2022, VLX is expected highly, with gradual increase in its market cap at the same time.

The Kadena (KDA)

The Kadena is a blockchain ecosystem which provides all sorts of attributes and services one can expect from a blockchain. The KDA is the native token of the Kadena platform , upon which the entire ecosystem works.

As mentioned, the KDA is the second in our list, as the potential for KDA in 2022 is as high as ever for it. At present the price of KDA stands at $11.46, at 0.23% gains in the past 24 hours. Note that the altcoin started below a dollar and now it’s at $11!. The last ATH of KDA went up to a whopping $24.16 in August 2021. Therefore, for the year 2022, the surge is for sure, as KDA will evidently surpass it’s current ATH. The potential with the project adds credibility overall.

The Moonriver (MOVR)

The Moonriver (MOVR) project is actually a smart contract parachain based on the Kasuma. In addition to this, it is completely compatible with the Ethereum (ETH) and a partner to the Moonbeam network too.

In addition to this, the Moonriver is also on full EVM implementation along with Web3 compilation too. With such a profuse project much ahead towards the future, the growth of it’s native token, the MOVR has been quite astonishing in 2021.

Currently, the price of MOVR stands at $189.97, at a surge of 0.31%for the past 24 hours. The overall journey of MVR has been quite remarkable, with ATH of $485 approximately. In spite of such a progressive graph so far, MOVR will be hitting another new ATH throughout 2022, surpassing 2021.