Bitcoin
Top 3 DeFi Token by Highest Volume: LUNA, AVAX, WBTC
- Terra token has a market cap of USD 31,397,547,270.
- Terra is down 4.29% in the last 24 hours.
DeFi tokens provide new and innovative methods to obtain access to exciting prospects without the need for authorization. Here are the top 3 DeFi tokens by volume according to CoinMarketCap.
Terra (LUNA)
Terra is an open-source blockchain technology that allows for the creation of algorithmic stablecoins that are tethered to regular fiat currencies. According to CoinMarketCap, LUNA price today is $87.18 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,756,151,752 USD. LUNA is down 4.29% in the last 24 hours with a market cap of USD 31,397,547,270 and a circulating supply of 360,138,627 LUNA coins.
Avalanche (AVAX)
Layer one blockchain Avalanche serves as a platform for decentralized apps and customized blockchain networks. It competes to be the most popular blockchain for smart contracts by trying to raise transaction output to 6,500 per second without compromising scalability.
According to CoinMarketCap, today’s Avalanche price is USD 107.34 with a 24-hour trading volume of USD 905,506,439. Avalanche is down 1.05% in the last 24 hours and has a market cap of USD 26,165,503,915 and a circulating supply of 243,752,416 AVAX coins.
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC)
WBTC is a new invention that basically introduces Bitcoin to the Ethereum network. WBTC has several applications in decentralized finance, allowing owners of digital assets to explore different blockchains.
According to CoinMarketCap, today’s WBTC price is USD 46,921.38 with a 24-hour trading volume of USD 221,298,913. WBTC is up 0.76% in the last 24 hours. with a market cap of $12,126,399,436 USD. It has a circulating supply of 258,441 WBTC coins.
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Dominance Aims At Historic Lows, Unprecedented Altcoin Season Potentially Ahead
While Bitcoin continues to take a beating in terms of dollars, the top cryptocurrency also continues to lose its share over the market cap. In fact, with the most recent support level breached, BTC dominance could be targeting historic lows.
Historic lows in BTC dominance could mean that an altcoin season unlike ever before is potentially ahead. Here’s a closer look at the metric that weighs Bitcoin against the rest of the crypto space and how it could impact altcoin performance.
Bitcoin Continues To Lose Cryptocurrency Market Dominance
At one point, there was only Bitcoin. As the industry grew, a metric was born called BTC dominance that made it more clear how much weight the top coin had compared to the rest of the market.
Prior to 2017, Bitcoin accounted for as much as 95% of the entire cryptocurrency market, but fell to a low of 35% less than a year later during what is considered to be the greatest altcoin season on record.
Related Reading | 2022: The Year The Secular Bitcoin Bull Run Could End
After reaching such extremes in 2018, by 2020, Bitcoin had recovered more than two-thirds of the market cap. Dominance topped out near 70% where it sharply reversed all throughout 2021.
At the close of the 2021 yearly candle, a several year trading range was officially breached. The well defined range is even more visible in the six-month BTC.D chart. And it could create the conditions necessary for an unprecedented altcoin season.
The yearly (left) and six-month (right) BTC.D chart | Source: CRYPTOCAP-BTC.D on TradingView.com
Unprecedented Altcoin Season Could End At 32% Dominance
With a decisive close on high timeframes, lower timeframe patterns could provide clues as to where dominance might bottom out once again.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Falls Flat: Examining A Rare Bull Market Corrective Pattern
The target of a head and shoulders top sent BTC.D to the dashed line, reinvigorating altcoins but still falling short of the mania seen during the 2017/2018 peak.
A descending triangle could target 32% dominance | Source: CRYPTOCAP-BTC.D on TradingView.com
With a potential descending triangle breaking down, the measure rule would make the target of the structure around 32% dominance. The target would suggest a move beyond the former historic low set years ago – and create the atmosphere needed for the aforementioned altcoin season mania.
But it all could come at the expense of Bitcoin and its undisputed reign as the number one cryptocurrency by market cap.
Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Are Investors Done With Dog-Based Meme Coins? Find out!
- Dogecoin totaling more than 15 million was transferred.
- Although Floki Inu has a striking resemblance to Elon Musk’s dog.
According to Dogecoin Whale Alert’s Twitter statistics, whales have sent over $15.5 million in Dogecoin to an anonymous wallet in the previous 24 hours. Dogecoin totaling more than 15 million were transferred in 14 separate transactions, with the biggest sum being more than 15 million Dogecoin at once.
It has been reported that the Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organization that manages the Mozilla Corporation, which is behind several internet-related apps, including the popular Firefox web browser, would accept cryptocurrency contributions, including Dogecoin ($DOGE).
Through cooperation with BitPay, the top cryptocurrency payment processor, Mozilla announced its acceptance of cryptocurrency contributions on social media. Due to the volatile nature of cryptocurrency, donations are converted into US dollars.
Explosive 2022
Others feel that the days of dog-themed meme coins are numbered. At one point, Shiba Inu’s little investments grew into millions of dollars, but they point out that big gains tend to be greeted by corresponding reversals. As soon as Dogelon Mars is brought into the picture, the mood immediately changes. Although Floki Inu has a striking resemblance to Elon Musk’s dog, the initiative is unaffiliated with the Tesla CEO. In addition, as a payment token, it has had little influence.
As one of the three cryptocurrencies he confesses to owning along with Bitcoin and Ether, Dogecoin is more closely associated with Musk than Floki Inu.
On the other hand, Dogecoin’s payment token use case is seen as a failure. According to many, transaction costs for $DOGE are more expensive than those for XRP, the network isn’t very scalable, and retailers aren’t accepting it very broadly. Whatever people think, it seems that 2022 will be an explosive year for all cryptocurrencies, including dog-based meme coins, and they are here to stay.
Bitcoin
Amid Electricity Shortages, Kosovo Government Places Ban On Crypto Mining
Kosovo has banned crypto mining on Tuesday in an effort to reduce electricity use as the country grapples with its worst energy crisis in a decade as a result of electricity disruptions.
Kosovo Bans Crypto Mining Operations
Due to electricity shortages during the winter season, the government of Kosovo has decided to stop crypto mining in the country.
According to a report by local newspaper Gazeta Express, Kosovo’s Minister of Economy, Artane Rizvanolli, has decided to ban crypto mining following a recommendation from the Technical Committee on Emergency Measures for Energy Supply.
The government made the decision after Kosovo’s energy supply fell below the required level, and it began imposing electric power cutbacks during high usage hours, according to the article.
Law enforcement authorities are expected to intervene to block the manufacture of crypto currencies, and try to locate places where such operations take place.
Economy and Energy Minister Artane Rizvanolli said in a statement:
“All law enforcement agencies will stop the production of this activity in cooperation with other relevant institutions that will identify the locations where there is cryptocurrency production.”
In reaction to the problem, the administration has decided to form a technical committee to evaluate emergency energy supply strategies, according to Rizvanolli. Last week, the government decided to take immediate actions in response to the committee’s recommendations, including prohibiting crypto mining over Kosovo’s borders.
BTC/USD still below $50k. Source: TradingView
Related article | Could The New “China Model” Be The Reason The Country Banned Bitcoin Mining?
Winter Is Coming
According to Gazeta Express, the government declared a state of emergency in December for 60 days, allowing it to allocate more money for energy imports and implement power cutbacks.
Low supplies from Russia revived fears of an energy shortage as the colder winter approaches, sending European gas prices soaring by more than 30% on Tuesday.
One miner, who requested anonymity and owns 40 GPUs (Graphics Processing Units), told Reuters that he spends roughly 170 euros per month on power and makes around 2,400 euros per month from mining.
Cryptocurrency mining has become more popular in northercrypto kosovo, which is primarily populated by Serbs who refuse to pay power bills because they do not recognize Kosovo’s independence.
The 1.8 million population-strong country now imports more than 40% of its energy, with significant demand in the winter when inhabitants mostly use power for heating.
The energy emergency measures may look draconian, but they are the result of years of energy problems in Kosovo, which have manifested themselves in blackouts across the country and have been aggravated by a severe lack of control and a slumping economy. While crypto miners have been able to take advantage of the low-cost energy, crypto mining’s high electricity usage is incompatible with a country that is experiencing widespread power outages and a sector of the country that has only recently began to pay for its electricity.
Related article | Why Did China Ban Bitcoin Mining? Here Are The Seven Leading Theories
Top 3 DeFi Token by Highest Volume: LUNA, AVAX, WBTC
YG Cleared In 2020 Robbery Case Two Years After Being Arrested
No Powerball jackpot winner means the next drawing is for $575 million
Brielle Biermann Rocks Velvet Bikini On Winter Vacation — Photos
$236 million Wildwood business park plan to get hearing Thursday
Vinny Guadagnino Confirms He Split From Akielia Rucker After Season 3 Of ‘Double Shot At Love’
Court docs: Slain Bradley officer pleaded for life, was shot by own gun
Now Say Something Else, K-K-Karen! New Hampshire White Woman Convicted For Telling Black Child She’ll ‘Kneel On His Neck’
‘Don’t be alarmed’: Biden makes remarks on spread of omicron
APD ‘Getting Closer’ to Solving Piedmont Park Stabbing Case
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News5 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?