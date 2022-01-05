News
Top off a day on the slopes with a soak at these natural hot springs
It was a powder day in ski country and you left it all on the mountain. Your quads burn. Your calves have been reduced to rubber. All the muscles you’ve neglected since closing day last year are screaming in protest. What’s a skier or snowboarder to do?
Find a natural hot springs.
There’s something magical about soothing weary muscles and reliving the day’s exploits on the mountain at a hot springs. The water is toasty and the crisp air is thick with steam. You spent the day enjoying nature’s gift from above – snow – so now enjoy nature’s gift from below, water heated by geothermal forces deep underground.
Call it a perfect Colorado day. Here are five places to have one.
Wolf Creek Ski Area — Pagosa Hot Springs
If you’ve ever skied this southern Colorado mountain when it got 2 feet of snow overnight — it happens a lot when storms come out of the desert Southwest and slam into the San Juan Mountains — you know what it means to feel the leg burn. And with some of the best hike-to terrain in Colorado to boot, you’ll be ready for a soak.
The Springs Resort and Spa in downtown Pagosa Springs is like a water park for hot springs, a 30-minute drive from the ski area. There are 25 pools in a lovingly manicured resort along the San Juan River, ranging in temperature from pleasant cool dips to so hot it’s hard to stay long. The mineral-rich water will soothe body and mind, though the sulphur smell will live on in your swimsuit for a long time to come. You can stay in the resort or to save money buy a day pass and stay at one of the more affordable hotels in town.
Day passes: $49 for adults, $25 for children, pagosahotsprings.com
Winter Park — Hot Sulphur Springs
Winter Park offers some of the closest big-mountain skiing for Denver area residents, 3,000 acres of terrain ranging from easy groomers to the legendary steeps of Mary Jane. From top to bottom it’s nearly 3,000 vertical feet. Do that a few dozen times and you’ll be ready for a soak.
Most ski commuters turn around and head back to the Front Range after a day at Winter Park, but head in the opposite direction of the traffic and your day will only get better. Located in the town that bears its name, Hot Sulphur Springs offers 21 pools of varying sizes and temperatures to soak weary bones. It’s only a 35-minute drive from the ski area. Lodging is available, so why not stay and save the I-70 traffic for another day?
Day passes: $20 for adults, $14 for children, hotsulphursprings.com
Steamboat — Strawberry Park Hot Springs
This northwest Colorado gem is a bit far from the Front Range for most day trippers (though plenty do make the 3-hour drive each way to get at the soft, light powder Steamboat is known for.) The resort offers a staggering 3,668 feet of vertical from top to bottom and nearly 3,000 acres of terrain, enough to leave even the most seasoned riders with an apres’ ski limp.
Fight the urge to collapse in your condo or hit the bar and hop in your car for the thrilling drive to Strawberry Hot Springs. It’s a short trip but you’ll need snow tires and four-wheel-drive when the road is snowy, which it usually is between November and April. Located in a gorgeous and meticulously groomed wooded valley, with six pools of varying size and privacy for your soaking pleasure, you just might wonder if you died on the slopes and went to heaven. Shuttles are available if you don’t have the right vehicle, as is lodging at the hot springs.
Day passes: $20 all ages (cash only), strawberryhotsprings.com
Snowmass — Glenwood Hot Springs
They go big in the Roaring Fork Valley around Aspen. Let’s face it, American skiing was pretty much invented around here. So go big too at Snowmass Mountain, where you can ski 4,406 vertical feet in a single run or spread out and explore 3,342 acres. It’s one of the largest, most family-friendly resorts, a perfect destination for skiers with kids.
If the kids enjoyed the skiing, just wait until they see the pool. Glenwood Hot Springs Resort is a 40-minute drive from the ski area, but go and you’ll understand why many families stay in Glenwood Springs instead of Aspen or Snowmass. It’s the largest hot springs pool in the world, 405 feet long and 100 feet wide, more than enough room for the kids to splash while the adults relax. You can stay at the resort or one of the more affordable hotels in Glenwood Springs, or, of course, drive back to Snowmass.
Day passes: $36 to $25 for adults and teens, $22 to $18 for children (prices vary during peak periods), hotspringspool.com
Monarch Mountain — Cottonwood Hot Springs
This hidden central Colorado area is perched high on the Continental Divide west of Salida. It’s smaller than a mega-resort, about 1,200 feet of vertical on 800 acres, but that just means you’ll get more runs in. Plus they don’t make snow so what you’re skiing is natural Colorado powder, and Monarch gets plenty of it. It’s close enough to the Denver area (about 2.5 hours) for a long day trip. With no condos or boutiques, this is skiing like it used to be.
Instead of racing back home, make some time for a dip. Cottonwood Hot Springs is located in a snowy canyon west of Buena Vista on Cottonwood Pass (don’t worry the road is plowed to here.) There are a half-dozen pools with a natural feel, bubbling with water rich in 15 elements and minerals, with temperatures ranging from 94 to 106 degrees. It’s 45 minutes from Monarch.
Day passes: $24 for adults and $20 for children on weekends and holidays, $20 and $18 Monday-Thursday, cottonwood-hot-springs.com
Get Cooking: Start the year with an Indian khichdi
One of the simpler of Indian dishes — so simple that its main use in India is to soothe both infants and the ill — has spread itself globally under a complex of different names.
We in the West tend to call it kitchari or katchari; in England, it inspired the rice and fish preparation called kedgeree. One Romanized spelling of its Urdu name is khichri. An Indian cookbook in my library calls it khichdi, which is how I call it here. (Whatever its spelling, this Hindi or Bengali term means “mixture,” usually of two grains.)
At its base, a khichdi recipe calls for a 50/50 blend of basmati rice and some sort of pulse (any lentil, split dried mung bean, chana, dried pigeon pea, or a combination). Along with some minimal spicing, that alone counts as khichdi, although many khichdi recipes do curlicues with a great deal of Indian spicing and, as our recipe here suggests, often include add-ins such as vegetables.
But khichdi’s basic simplicity lends itself to the natural systems of medicine practiced in India, especially that called Ayurvedic (from the Sanskrit, “ayur” and “veda,” respectively “life” and “science” or “knowledge”).
As such, khichdi begins every Ayurvedic diet regimen or cleanse and is a fitting beginning to the New Year in our kitchens of the West.
It is unfortunate that we think of “cleanse” as literally that, a sort of alimentary roto-rooter of our digestive tract, top to bottom. Khichdi isn’t that; it isn’t food as scrubbing bubbles.
The idea, taken from the Ayurvedic system, is that the simplicity and straightforwardness of khichdi resets our gut and body after a period of eating abandon. Khichdi is more mono-nutrient, focused as it were, and gives our digestive system a much-needed break after two months of holiday eating and drinking. As a food, it is easy to absorb (the rice and pulse are cooked just short of mush). The spicing, though liberal by Western meat-and-potato standards, is stimulating and aids in assimilation of the khichdi by the stomach and lower GI tract.
It’s also loaded with fiber, often bolstered, as in the recipe here, by additional roughage from several vegetables.
To make the simplest of khichdis, omit all the flavorings in the recipe except for the turmeric, ginger and salt. To make a spin-off of khichdi called khichra, add to the khichdi recipe cooked or raw (and, then, cook appropriately) ground or cubed meat such as lamb or beef.
After that, you may return to eating abandon. Happy New Year.
Khichdi
Adapted from recipes at feedmephoebe.com, veganricha.com and marthastewart.com and from Priya Krishna “Indian-ish” (2019). Serves 6-8 and is easily multiplied or reduced.
Ingredients
- 1 cup basmati rice
- 1 cup pulse (any lentil, split dried mung bean, chana, dried pigeon pea, or a combination)
- 2 tablespoons ghee or neutral oil
- 1/2 teaspoon yellow mustard seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 2 teaspoons coriander powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 1/2 teaspoons turmeric powder
- 2 small cinnamon sticks
- 5 green cardamom pods
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh peeled ginger
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 6 (or more) cups vegetable stock or water
- 4 cups assorted vegetables (green bean, sweet potato, carrot, broccoli florets, bok choy, zucchini, or any combination, all cut into bite-sized pieces)
- 3 loose cups spinach leaves
- Cilantro for garnish
Directions
Combine the rice and pulse together and rinse them in several changes of cool water, 5-6 times, swishing with the fingers and rubbing the grains together, until the water runs clear. Drain and set aside.
Add the ghee or oil to a large heavy-bottomed Dutch oven or pot and, over medium high heat, toss in the mustard and cumin seeds, stirring. When the mustard seeds begin to pop (about 20-30 seconds in), add the coriander, cumin and turmeric powders and stir for another 20 seconds. Add the cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods and ginger, stirring once more. Do not let the spices or powders burn — just fry them enough to get them aromatic — or else the khichdi will become bitter.
To the pot, add the salt, rice and pulse as well as the liquid. Bring to a boil, stirring once or twice, then lower to a simmer and cook, with the pot’s lid barely ajar, for 45 minutes to 1 hour, until the pulse and rice are soft. (If the khichdi begins to thicken too much or stick to the bottom of the pot, add small amounts of water or stock until it gets back to the consistency of a risotto.)
As you determine it, about 15 minutes before the khichdi is cooked through, add the bite-sized vegetables, stirring. And when it is finished cooking, turn off the heat, add the spinach, stirring once again and let the khichdi sit, covered, for 5-10 minutes. Serve, garnished with whole or chopped leaves of cilantro.
Broncos 2021 NFL power rankings tracker: How national experts rank Denver entering Week 18
Since opening the season with a red-hot 3-0 start, the Broncos have since sank to the bottom of the AFC West with a 4-9 record and a sixth consecutive season missing the playoffs.
What’s gone wrong? Plenty — the latest being the run game where Denver has fallen from ninth to 14th in the NFL in rushing yards per game in the last two weeks.
“We’ve got to be better, hands down,” a frustrated Melvin Gordon said Tuesday of the team’s slumping offense. “We’re too talented.”
What’s next? Hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in a rare Saturday game at 2:30 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High. Then it’s to the offseason with plenty of questions.
Here’s a look at how various national experts rated the Broncos in their power rankings entering Week 18:
Bleacher Report (No. 24) | Last week: No. 24
“Given that long playoff drought, it’s likely that some big changes are coming in the offseason. Vic Fangio’s future as head coach is anything but certain, and neither Teddy Bridgewater nor Drew Lock has inspired any confidence as a long-term solution at quarterback.” See the full rankings.
CBS Sports (No. 19) | Last week: No. 19
“They are out of the playoffs, which means it could be the end for coach Vic Fangio. Three seasons without the playoffs usually means that’s the case,” Pete Prisco writes. See the full rankings.
ESPN (No. 21) | Last week: No. 21
“The Broncos have started 10 different quarterbacks, as well as running back Phillip Lindsay, behind center since 2016. But this team’s troubles with the ball go far deeper than its quarterback. The Broncos have refused over much of the past four seasons to match their offensive scheme to the personnel they have drafted or signed. They have broken two basic tenets of offense — they routinely call what they can’t block, and if their own defense was asked ‘is your offense difficult to defend,’ the answer would be ‘no.’ Yes, try with every resource they have to become one of the league’s most fortunate teams with a long-term answer at quarterback, but even the best option at quarterback will struggle if they can’t match a playbook to the team that is actually in the huddle,” Jeff Legwold writes. See the full rankings.
NFL.com (No. 25) | Last week: No. 23
“The Broncos were not set up well to compete on Sunday against the Chargers. Vic Fangio’s team was missing five defensive starters, as well as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The predictable 34-13 loss clinched a fifth consecutive losing season for the Broncos, who have not returned to the playoffs since their victory in Super Bowl 50. The team will enter the offseason with uncertainty at the most vital sectors of an organization: at head coach, at quarterback, in ownership,” Dan Hanzus writes. See the full rankings.
Sporting News (No. 23) | Last week: No. 23
“The Broncos wasted a hot start that was based on their strong defense and running game because of incompetent quarterback play squandering the potential of a promising passing game. Vic Fangio’s old-school approach just hasn’t worked,” Vinnie Iyer writes. See the full rankings.
Sports Illustrated (No. 21) | Last week: No. 22
“The Broncos played well considering they opted to pass on a firm quarterback decision this past offseason. While the plan was to hope Vic Fangio’s defense could catch fire and overcome replacement level play, Denver could not ultimately stand up to a hellish division. They will be viewed as a potential head coaching destination this offseason if they opt to make a change and a top landing spot for prospective quarterbacks hoping to land with a good offensive line and star studded defense,” Conor Orr writes. See the full rankings (subscription).
USA Today (No. 22) | Last week: No. 22
“Time to look to the future … and wonder how much longer QBs Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock will be part of it,” Nate Davis writes. See the full rankings.
Yahoo Sports (No. 22) | Last week: No. 22
“I don’t see why the Broncos would bring back Vic Fangio after this poor finish to another losing season, but I’m also not sure the Broncos are going to do much better. This has become a low-key unattractive potential job opening due to ownership and quarterback issues,” Frank Schwab writes. See the full rankings.
Newspaper delivery delayed up to three hours Wednesday due to weather
Due to the overnight snow and icy roads, Wednesday’s paper may be delivered up to three hours late.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
- For free access to an online version of today’s paper, click here: Enewspaper.twincities.com.
- To register a complaint, email us at customerservice@pioneerpress.com.
- To use our automated voice response unit, please call: 651-717-7377.
