Top Three Gainers Of The Day: RVN, ICP, And NEAR

Top three crypto gainers of the day are RVN, ICP, and NEAR.

Adoption and development of the crypto industry is surging at a fast rate.

RVN’s price value soared nearly 25% within a day.

In the midst of the bearish momentum of the crypto industry, some cryptocurrencies are experiencing a bull run. As the new year begins, traders and investors are anticipating a new hit that will reach ATH in the near future. Despite the fact that the majority of cryptocurrencies are trading in the red, several promising tokens have performed well in the first week.

Significantly, every day is a bullish day for a particular cryptocurrency that might also result in a new ATH. Even the crypto users are increasing in numerics every year, while in 2022, it is expected to be greater. As the entire crypto industry knows that the adoption of digital assets is surging at a fast rate, simultaneously crypto tokens are also rising. For now, the top three gainers of the day are RVN, ICP, and NEAR, according to Coinmarketcap.

Top Altcoin Gainers

The top gainer of the day is Ravecoin (RVN) which operates in a digital peer-to-peer network. At the time of writing, RVN was trading at $0.1313 with a trading volume of $340,058,842 in the past 24-hours. The price value of RVN has surged over 24.42% within a day and holds 83rd position. Moreover, the top exchanges where RVN is available to trade are Binance, OKEx, Huobi Global, ByBit, and KuCoin.

Consequently, the second gainer of the day is Internet Protocol (ICP) which is currently trading at $34.35. The 24-hours trading volume of ICP is $997,753,939 and also 20.13% up for the day. According to Coinmarketcap, it holds 30th rank and is available to trade in Binance, OKEx, Huobi Global, ByBit, and KuCoin.

Furthermore, the third top gainer is NEAR Protocol (NEAR) which is a layer-one blockchain. It addresses the common challenges such as low transaction speeds, low throughput, and poor interoperability. Currently, NEAR is trading at a price value of $17.12 with a trading volume of $1,628,645,216 in the past 24-hours.

NEAR has surged over 15.26% within a day and holds 22nd rank in the crypto market. It is tradable via top exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, CoinTiger, Huobi Global, and KuCoin. Significantly, the crypto industry produces many potential altcoins to users. As the adoption evolves, the importance and benefits of using cryptocurrencies are also surging.