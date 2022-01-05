News
Trying Dry January? Here’s what you need to know
Pausing drinking for a month after the excesses of the holiday season — otherwise known as Dry January — has become a popular New Year’s resolution. And this year, even as the stress of the pandemic and a new variant might make a nightcap even more tempting, experts say it’s still worth taking time to reevaluate your drinking in the new year.
“With the pandemic, what the research is telling us is that people are using substances, in general, more,” said Erin Goodhart, the senior clinical director of women’s services at Caron Treatment Centers, a substance-use treatment program with several facilities in the Philadelphia region.
Although some people do quit drinking entirely after a month of abstinence, many use Dry January as a jumping-off point to explore drinking habits and modify them as necessary. “One of the benefits of Dry January is using it as a way to maybe look at some of your substance use or drinking, and developing new habits,” Goodhart said.
There’s not an extensive body of research on Dry January itself, but some studies show that quitting drinking for a month can have health benefits, Patricia Powell, the deputy director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, wrote in an email. A 2016 study on more than 800 adults in the United Kingdom who undertook a Dry January found that most participants drank less and got drunk less frequently afterward, Powell said.
Many Dry January participants try to abstain from alcohol entirely for a month, but any reduction in drinking can be beneficial, said Henry Kranzler, a physician and director of the Center for Studies of Addiction at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine. Some participants might quit drinking during the week or simply reduce their alcohol consumption generally.
“I think the safest approach to alcohol is to think about it like driving,” Kranzler said. “There’s no safe level at which people drive. If you drive, you are at risk of having an accident, and potentially a fatal one. But how you drive can dramatically influence your risk, just like how much you drink can dramatically influence your risk of alcohol-related harm.
The evidence points strongly to the idea that men or women should not drink more than, on average, a standard drink per day.” (A standard drink is a 12-ounce bottle of beer, five ounces of wine, or an ounce of liquor.)
Kranzler is not a teetotaler — “Alcohol is not good for you, by and large, and I say that with a certain degree of discomfort, only because I really like good wine,” he said, laughing. But he does try to limit himself to those guidelines.
Recovery or wellness doesn’t look the same for every person, Goodhart said. “Even if participants don’t drink problematically or have no intention of maintaining long-term abstinence, there’s still benefits of doing Dry January,” she said. “You can develop new hobbies, develop a support system, find other things you like to do with friends that don’t revolve around alcohol.” In Philadelphia, that may not even mean avoiding the bar — many restaurants here have developed increasingly sophisticated non-alcoholic cocktails over the years.
“If your idea of unwinding or self-care at the end of the night is to have a glass of wine or a cocktail, think of things you can do to still feel rewarded — taking a hot shower, reading a book, journaling,” Goodhart said.
Developing new coping mechanisms might be especially necessary as the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year. Powell said that research from 2020 suggests that more people increased drinking during the pandemic.
Stress was a particular contributor to increased drinking, she said. “Being female, having kids at home, dealing with depression or anxiety, and losing income were associated with greater alcohol use,” she said. “Early data suggest more people developed alcohol-related liver diseases and needed transplants during the pandemic, and one study suggests hospitalizations related to alcohol withdrawal increased, as well.”
People who are physically dependent on alcohol should be careful about quitting drinking abruptly because alcohol withdrawal can be fatal in severe cases. Powell said heavy drinkers should consult their physician before starting Dry January and talk about the possibility they’ll enter withdrawal. And, she added, once the month is over, it’s important to try not to make up for lost drinking — in the U.K. study on Dry January, about 11% of participants reported drinking more heavily six months later.
For people who find quitting harder than they expected, the NIAAA has an online navigation system to help connect patients to alcohol use disorder treatment.
For anyone planning to abstain for the month, Goodhart said, letting friends and family know your plans can make it easier to achieve your goal.
“The more connected you can be — with a professional or a peer support system — the better. Just by opening the door to a friend, having someone you can check in with — we can really reduce shame or stigma by having one or two trusted people you can go to if you’re struggling,” she said.
Five local spots for a great N/A cocktail
Lots of local cocktail bars offer non-alcoholic drinks — all you have to do is ask. But here are a few places we like that have entire lists of N/A offerings:
Chip’s Clubhouse: Barman Tim Leary has a handful of alcohol-free drinks, including a lemonade with a dash of balsamic and honey and a cucumber-mint mocktail that we enjoyed on the patio this summer.
272 S. Snelling Ave., No. 200, St. Paul; 651-330-1617; visitchips.com
W.A. Frost: Sitting at this cozy bar in the winter always feels extra special, and just because you’re not drinking doesn’t mean that pleasure is not available to you. The creative, exciting non-alcoholic drinks here range from a take on an Aperol spritz to a ginger sour and beyond. They have a delicious menu of low-proof cocktails, too.
374 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-5715; wafrost.com
Red Cow and Red Rabbit: Both spots have entire lists of alcohol-free drinks, ranging from a lavender tonic to an Amaro and soda (made with alcohol-free Amaro, of course).
Red Cow: Several locations, including 393 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-789-0545; redcowmn.com
Red Rabbit: 788 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-444-5995; redrabbitmn.com
Saint Dinette: The creative bar staff at this Lowertown finer diner will whip you up something delicious on the fly, or you can order from their non-alcoholic drink menu, which includes fun items like a shiso cider, a bitter orange-gentian-rhubarb number and a cranberry spritzer.
261 E. Fifth St., St. Paul; 651-800-1415; saintdinette.com
Owamni: You will have to wait for a reservation, probably until after dry January is over, but hey, this month is all about resetting, and maybe you will continue to dabble in non-alcoholic drinks. If you’re going to, the herb- and botanical-infused spirit-free cocktails here are some of the best in the cities.
420 First St. S., Minneapolis; 612-444-1846; owamni.com
Faye Flam: Who should get first dibs on Pfizer’s COVID pill?
Scientists who’ve been reluctant to talk up any new COVID-19 treatment are suddenly using the expression “game changer” to describe the Pfizer antiviral pill Paxlovid. But the changed game will include rationing.
It’s no coincidence that it works the same way as the drugs that changed everything with the AIDS epidemic. Called protease inhibitors, they turned HIV from a death sentence to a manageable disease.
Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients are excited that Paxlovid won emergency use approval in December, but ramping up supplies amid the current massive pandemic wave could unleash a rancorous ethical conflict over who should be given priority. Among those whose lives might be saved include people who are vaccinated and boosted but immune compromised, as well as people who are willfully unvaccinated. If people were mad about unvaccinated patients burdening medical staffs and taking up beds in hospitals, wait for the clamor over who gets the new pill.
In clinical trials, Paxlovid reduced risk of hospitalization by 89% when people with several risk factors were given the drug within five days of the onset of symptoms. Because it’s a pill, it doesn’t require a medical facility the way monoclonal antibodies do, and new evidence shows most of those antibody treatments won’t work against omicron in any case.
“I think it’s a game changer,” said Roger Seheult, a critical care doctor and pulmonologist in California, who talked to me recently right after finishing a shift in the ICU. But he’s wondering how the number of doses promised by the U.S. government will stand up to the rising wave of disease. Noting that 200,000 people are getting the virus every day, he said, “We might see a million a day once this thing hits full bore.”
He brought up Colin Powell as someone who might have been saved by Paxlovid. Powell, who died from COVID-19 last fall, had suffered from multiple myeloma — a disease that interferes with the body’s ability to make antibodies in response to infection or vaccines.
But millions of people are either immune compromised or have skipped the vaccine. Seheult said that in his hospital’s ICU, he’s also seeing a number of people with multiple health risks who have skipped the strongly recommended booster shots.
The supply problem won’t be easy to fix, said Derek Lowe, a medicinal chemist and author of Science magazine’s pharma blog In the Pipeline. The starting materials are the problem, he said. Making this kind of complex drug requires multiple steps, each one requiring different materials. “And each of those things has to be sourced — how much of it can they make really fast, and make it with sufficient purity and get it delivered,” Lowe said, adding, “You’ve got five, 10, a dozen, 20 different chemicals you have to worry about in the same way.”
The process often involves multiple countries. “Eventually, we’re depending on other countries that still have a big, ugly, dirty, smelly fine chemical industry,” he said.
Merck has also come up with an antiviral pill, molnupiravir, which had initially shown similarly promising results but now looks to be only around 30% effective in preventing hospitalization. The Merck drug also raised concerns that its ability to cause mutations in the virus could become a “breeding ground” for new variants.
Seheult and other doctors still see it as a backup. Paxlovid can potentially interfere with other drugs, so it might not work for patients who can’t take a break from their normal drugs for even a few days.
Paxlovid is basically two drugs. One is the actual protease inhibitor, which works by stopping a key enzyme needed for the virus to reproduce itself. Such a direct attack should work even on those with non-functional immune systems.
The other part, ritonavir, is an older HIV drug, which increases the effective dose of the antiviral part by slowing down the liver’s ability to metabolize and destroy it. That’s why it might have the unwanted side effect of causing other drugs to build up into toxic doses.
The two drugs that make up Paxlovid are similar to drugs given to HIV patients for life, but for COVID-19 the course of medication would only take five days. No safety concerns came up in the clinical trials. The need to give it within five days is a limitation, but people who know they’re at high risk could, in theory, be prepared with at-home COVID-19 tests — provided the supply of those can ramp up fast enough.
Just as HIV drugs changed the way society viewed sex and relationships and made life for many single people less stressful, so the presence of an effective COVID drug could ease the emotional and social toll of the pandemic. The vaccines went a long way in that direction but left behind people who can’t get the full benefit because they have suppressed immune systems due to age, diseases or the need to take immune-suppressive drugs.
Should they have to compete with people who are also at risk through their choice to skip vaccines? About half of unvaccinated people say they would refuse Paxlovid, according to a recent Harris poll, but that leaves a lot of potential demand in the other half — and many others might change their minds if they thought their lives were in immediate danger.
Then there’s a whole gray zone of people who haven’t gotten around to getting boosted, despite being over 65 or having conditions such as obesity and diabetes. Only about a quarter of U.S. adults have gotten the booster, so this group may make up the bulk of demand for Paxlovid.
It’s always possible that things won’t go as expected. Doctors thought they’d have to ration ventilators, but they learned that many patients did better with supplemental oxygen. This time around, nobody knows yet how big a hospital surge the omicron cases will cause.
Even when the supply ramps up, Lowe and other experts worry that if the drug is used too widely, it might conceivably increase the chance that the virus would develop resistance. So the medical community will have to exercise judgment in prescribing this drug for the foreseeable future. The rest of us should temper hopes for an easy cure, and get that booster shot.
Ask Amy: Friend’s alcoholism is out of control
Dear Amy: My friend is a drunk. This is disgusting to watch.
At several points over the years, when I have traveled with her, she has found ways to drink while a passenger in my car — often from a “water bottle” that has vodka in it.
If I were stopped by police and they found open liquor within reach inside my car, I would be immediately fired from my job.
I have discussed this with my friend, but she has still violated my trust.
She has gone to rehab, tried cold turkey, and been hospitalized. She lost her job due to her alcoholism.
She is an educated, vivacious, loving, caring friend who stood at my side when life kicked me in the head and heart as I dealt with the loss of my mother, and as other friends backed away.
I love our friendship.
I recently hosted a holiday celebration. I thought I was on alert, but I didn’t notice how much she was drinking.
I looked across the table and saw (once again) the half-mast eyes, mouth agape with food dribbling out, down her dress, and onto the floor. Her face was almost in her plate. She spent the night passed out on my couch.
I have reached my limit. I spoke with her the next morning. She apologized profusely, but I realize that means nothing.
I would be mortified to be in that state of inebriation, but she doesn’t seem to have any shame at all.
I want to include her when I entertain or go out with other friends, but I don’t want to watch her get drunk or have to take care of a drunk.
I don’t want to have to lock up my liquor when she is at my home.
I shouldn’t have to be the “liquor police” with her.
What is there left to do?
— Disgusted
Dear Disgusted: You say that your friend has no shame, and yet you seem determined to shame her.
Think of her as an addict, not a “drunk.” Shelve your disgust and replace it with compassion for someone who has a disorder which is currently raging out of control. Look at all she has lost!
Yes, you should lock up your liquor when she is at your home. You should not drink in front of her or with her. You should not serve alcohol to her, or have it accessible, and expect her to be able to control her drinking. Because she obviously cannot.
You cannot save her from her addiction. But you needn’t enable it, either.
Stop chastising her. Tell her that you love her and that you value the gift of her friendship, but that she has relapsed, and you are worried about her. (Relapse is extremely common).
She needs professional help and rehab, as well as your ongoing compassion. Offer to research options with her and encourage her to enter a program.
Dear Amy: I am blessed to have retired before the age of 50.
I am now in my mid-50s, and my life is great, but my in-laws think I should go back to work.
We had a fairly OK relationship before my retirement, but now when I am around them, they tell me I am too young to retire, and this has caused a disconnect in our relationship.
I didn’t know there was an age requirement on retiring, as long as you are financially secure.
How can I respond to this?
— Enjoying Retirement
Dear Enjoying: I suggest you respond with a version of, “Aren’t you sweet?” before transitioning your in-laws away from you as the topic of conversation. One way to do this is to ask a question, “Do you remember how old your own parents were when they retired?”
They might say, “Our folks never retired!” which would give you some insight into their backstory and point of view.
There is nothing wrong with a little disconnect between the generations, but I hope you won’t let this difference of opinion grow into anything more than that.
Dear Amy: Thank you for your “Book on Every Bed” column.
I love this idea.
I recently returned to the workforce, working with low-income preschoolers.
Each day before rest time I read the same very sweet book.
For the holidays, I gave each of my students their own copy.
I hope I have helped instill the love of reading and a good book.
— Happy With my Little Ones
Dear Happy: Your preschoolers will treasure this book. Thank you for encouraging literacy.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
