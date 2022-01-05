Connect with us

Bitcoin

U.S. Mining Company Marathon Now Holds 8,133 BTC. And They’re Not Selling It

Published

3 mins ago

on

U.S. Mining Company Marathon Now Holds 8,133 BTC. And They're Not Selling It
In their December report, Marathon Digital Holdings announced their total BTC holdings. And assured their investors that they were not selling any of it any time soon. This is particularly interesting considering the company bought “a record number” of S19s in December. Reportedly, they got a giant loan using Bitcoin as collateral. An operation we’ll see a lot more in the near future throughout the industry. 

The report quotes Fred Thiel, Marathon’s CEO, in a celebratory mode. “2021 was a transformative year for Marathon as we increased our hash rate 1,790% and increased our bitcoin production 846% year-over-year to 3,197 self-mined BTC.” Staggering numbers that show the size of the Bitcoin mining business.

As for their plans, the report says:

“The Company last sold bitcoin on October 21, 2020, and since then, has been accumulating or “hodling” all bitcoin generated. As a result, Marathon currently holds approximately 8,133 BTC, including the 4,813 BTC the Company purchased in January 2021 for an average price of $31,168 per BTC.”

Of course, they’re not alone. NewsBTC documented the trend throughout the whole year. 

Most Miners Are Holding Strong

One of the first persons to spot the trend was Lex Moskovski. In February, the analyst reported on “the first day since Dec, 27 when Miners Position change turned positive.” 

Approximately four months ago, NewsBTC used data to find a possible explanation:

“Data shows that miner profitability has dropped in comparison to the last time that bitcoin was at this price. The profitability for bitcoin back in April at $50K had been 40% higher than it is right now when bitcoin hit $50K again. This means that miner profitability is hitting the lows at all-time highs.

This drop in profitability has seen miners refusing to sell the BTC they are rewarded with for mining blocks. Instead choosing to hold these coins in wait for much higher prices.”

Miner profitability might be decreasing, but, the business is still a long way from turning red. Especially for a giant operation like Marathon. In a recent interview that NewsBTC reported on, Fred Thiel said.

“Thiel expressed that, factoring operational mining costs (energy plus hosting), Bitcoin’s breakeven rate is roughly $6,500, meaning that the digital coin would need to drop at least 80% for Marathon to face challenging difficulties.”

Less than three months ago, NewsBTC reported on another set of data that showed the same phenomenon:

“As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, BTC miner reserves continue to trend sideways amid the coin’s strong move up. The “miner reserve” is a indicator that shows the total amount of Bitcoin that miners are currently holding in their wallets. An increase in the metric’s value suggests miners think the coin’s value will go up in the near future, hence they are stocking up on it.”

BTC price chart for 01/05/2021 on FX | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com

The Marathon Mining Company’s Future

The company’s recent billion-dollar investment is a play for the future. Especially considering just when those machines will arrive.

“On December 23, 2021, Marathon announced that it had entered into a contract with BITMAIN to purchase a record number of ANTMINER S19 XP (140 TH/s) bitcoin miners, all of which are currently expected to ship from BITMAIN between July 2022 and December 2022.”

The chip shortage is real, people. If an order this size can only be fulfilled in six to twelve months, something’s up. Also, by the looks of it, the ASIC manufacturing business might be even more profitable than Bitcoin mining.

Featured Image by Mārtiņš Zemlickis on Unsplash - Charts by TradingView

Related Topics:
Bitcoin

Saitama Crosses 300K Holders and Gains 50% in 24 Hours!

Published

36 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Saitama Crosses 300K Holders and Gains 50% in 24 Hours!
Altcoin News
  • SaitaMask will make its public debut on January 8th.
  • The total number of token holders had now surpassed 300,000.

Saitama, a relatively new altcoin, has been drawing attention in the cryptocurrency market. It’s safe to say that Saitama has made a name for itself in the world of crypto. Even though the SaitaMask app is still yet to be released, the Saitama token has performed well.

With a strong start in 2022, the Saitama network looks forward to a bright future. The cryptocurrency was unstoppable, as seen by the enormous rise of token holders and the altcoin’s price. Saitama Official, the token’s official Twitter handle, said earlier today that the total number of token holders had now surpassed 300,000.

The price of the cryptocurrency, as well as its market capital, also followed suit. Overnight, the Saitama stock market soared by a significant margin. The cryptocurrency peaked at $0.00000008031 after a 50% climb in 24 hours.

First Japanese Firm

However, around press time, the cryptocurrency suffered a little setback. For the time of this writing, the asset was trading at $0.00000007512, an increase of 46.67 percent over the previous day.

As the unstoppable Saitama surpassed $4 billion in market capitalization, it became the first Japanese company to surpass that figure. This year, SaitaMask will make its public debut on January 8th, and the community has already shown its enthusiastic support for the new mask.

As the altcoin community celebrated its recent successes, they were also hoping for a listing on one of the most famous cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance. People are betting that the asset’s recent price swings and adoption rate may lead to it being listed on major exchanges shortly.

Continue Reading

Bitcoin

TA: Why Ethereum Bulls Aim Fresh Rally Above $4K

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Ethereum
Ethereum is holding gains above the $3,800 level against the US Dollar. ETH price is struggling near $3,880, but it could accelerate higher unless the bulls fail to protect $3,680.

  • Ethereum started another decline from the $3,880 resistance zone.
  • The price is trading above $3,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $3,800 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair must clear the $3,880 zone to start a fresh increase in the near term

Ethereum Price Remains Supported

Ethereum made another attempt to gain strength above the $3,850 level. ETH spiked above $3,880, but there was no upside continuation. A high was formed near $3,891 before there was a downside correction.

The price declined below the $3,850 and $3,820 levels. Besides, there was a break below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,681 swing low to $3,891 high. However, the bulls were active near the $3,750 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

It found support near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,681 swing low to $3,891 high. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $3,800 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

Ether price is now trading above $3,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance is near the $3,850 level. The next major resistance is near the $3,880 level. A clear upside break above the $3,880 level could pump the price towards $4,000. Any more gains could send the price towards the $4,120 level. The next main resistance is near the $4,250 level.

Downside Break in ETH?

If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,850 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,800 level.

The first key support is now forming near the $3,740 level. A downside break below the $3,740 level might lead the price towards the key $3,680 support in the near term. The next major support is near the $3,600 level.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $3,740

Major Resistance Level – $3,850

Continue Reading

Bitcoin

TA: Bitcoin Holds Key Support, What Could Trigger Strong Recovery

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Bitcoin
Bitcoin is still well below the $48,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of a sharp decline if it fails to stay above the $45,500 support zone.

  • Bitcoin is trading in a bearish zone below the $48,000 resistance level.
  • The price is trading below $47,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $47,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair might start a strong recovery wave if it stays above the $45,500 support zone.

Bitcoin Price Eyes Recovery

Bitcoin price attempted a fresh increase above the $47,000 level. However, BTC failed to clear the $47,500 level and started a fresh decline.

There was a clear move below the $47,200 and $47,000 levels. The price even dived below the $46,000 support zone. Finally, the bulls defended the main $45,500 support zone. A low is formed near $45,548 and the price is now consolidating losses.

Bitcoin is trading below $47,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It recovered a few points above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $47,500 swing high to $45,548 low.

An initial resistance is near the $46,500 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $47,500 swing high to $45,548 low. The first major resistance on the upside is near the $47,000 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $47,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

A clear move above the $47,000 resistance zone and the trend line could start a strong recovery. The next major resistance is near the $48,000 level.

More Losses In BTC?

If bitcoin fails to recover above $46,500, it could continue to move down. An immediate support is near the $46,000 zone. The first major support is near $45,500.

A downside break below the $45,500 level could push the price further lower. In the stated case, the price may possibly decline towards the $43,000 level in the coming sessions.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is near the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $46,000, followed by $45,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $46,500, $47,000 and $47,500.

Continue Reading

Trending

