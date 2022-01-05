Vicki Gunvalson Shares When Ex Steve Lodge Moved Out of Her Home and Calls Him a “Manipulator” After His Engagement, Plus Peter Madrigal Shoots His Shot With Vicki

Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson is setting the record straight on how she feels about ex Steve Lodge’s engagement, and she has no future plans to speak about it anymore.
Speaking to E! News, Vicki ripped into Steve, saying, “Only a narcissist would move out of my home in September and be engaged in December. At this point, I can only thank God for tearing me away from the lies, the mind games, manipulations, being used, and I am finally free to heal.”
Vicki was engaged to Steve for a little over two years before announcing their split late last year.
She continued on by saying, “It’s important to remember that I’m mourning the person I thought he was, not the cruel manipulator he really is, and that is what gives me peace. I now see this as a blessing because if he did this now, God only knows what he would’ve done years down the line if I would’ve stayed with him.”
Vicki also added that she is not an “evil person,” and she only wishes Steve the best he deserves.
“I’m not an evil person so I won’t wish him anything bad, I can only wish for him what he deserves in life…whatever that may be,” the RHOC alum said.
According to Steve, Vicki’s version of their parting ways is “usually skewed.”
“I was very clear with Vicki in December of 2020, I told her in writing and verbally many times that I did NOT want to be in a romantic relationship with her anymore and ended it,” he told E! News. “We have not been in an intimate relationship since September 2020 and that was far and few in between.”
At this point, Vicki has no more to say on the matter.
According to Vicki’s rep, “Mrs. Gunvalson is ending all comments and statements here. She is moving on with next chapter of her life, which includes many exciting new projects and ventures in the works. She has no more time for this nonsense, nor is she giving any more life to a person whom is no longer relevant in her life.”
In a surprising twist in the Bravo-verse, Vanderpump Rules alum and SUR manager Peter Madrigal decided to shoot his shot via Twitter with Vicki, and fans are loving it.
“V- get a better picker!” he tweeted. “That last guy was a cheater & the guy before that was a lying liar & before that was Donn…you spark in your love tank. I’m BTW, hellooooo come to @SurRestaurant with your girls & let me host your return to being Single n’ Sassy! WhooHooo.”
Fans were quick to ship the two as a couple.
One tweeted, “@vgunvalson you should take him up on this offer this is how #stellagothergrooveback.”
Another chimed in, “Woooooah! Peter shooting his shot over here!! Get it Vicki!!!!!”
“This is a crossover I never knew I needed,” another added.
You can catch Vicki next on the second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip airing on Peacock this year.
We can’t imagine that dating Kanye West is anything other than stressful.
Source: Wavy Peter / Splash News
But there must be something to it because ‘Uncut Gems’ actress Julia Fox had another outing with Ye Tuesday following their highly publicized dinner date in Miami over the weekend.
Source: Wavy Peter / Splash News
Is he dressing her ALREADY? Both Kanye and Fox wore Balenciaga for the date…
Source: BeautifulSignatureCom / Splash News
He actually took her to see “SLAVE PLAY“…
Source: BeautifulSignatureCom / Splash News
They were photographed walking out of the theatre behind the play’s author Jeremy O. Harris himself.
Source: Wavy Peter / Splash News
Guess it’s only right since he’s Kanye and all. Do you think Julia is impressed? Do you think it was awkward for her at all going to see “SLAVE PLAY”? Or is that a great way to test your potential new boo’s politics? Granted, we all know Kanye’s politics so maybe “SLAVE PLAY” was Julia’s idea…
Source: Wavy Peter / Splash News
After the play the budding new boos had dinner at Carbone…
Source: Wavy Peter / Splash News
Where Kanye flossed his expensive fit for the paparazzi.
Fun Fact: Julia had a baby boy, named Valentino in 2021. She was married to pilot Peter Artemiev, so maybe her and Kanye are vibing heavy because they can relate to each other’s current dealings with divorce.
After being separated throughout the pandemic, Meri Brown has an emotional reunion with Robyn’s kids and gets to spend quality time with them in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Sister Wives.’
The time has finally come. Meri Brown is going to be able to visit Robyn Brown and the kids at Robyn’s house. Due to Kody Brown’s strict COVID-19 pandemic rules, it’s been so long since Meri has been able to see Robyn’s kids. “We’ve been very, very careful through this whole pandemic,” Robyn admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 9 episode of Sister Wives.
Robyn says that her family is “very affectionate and it’s a really big deal to be able to hug and touch someone else.” When Meri arrives, she tells her son Solomon that he can open the door. “Can I touch her?” Solomon asks. When Robyn says yes, he gets even more excited.
The kids all run to the door to hug Meri. She’s filming the reunion on her phone. Meri starts to tear up as soon as she sees the kids. Breanna, Aurora, and Dayton all join Solomon in hugging Meri. They are so excited to see her after so much time apart. This is just what they all needed.
“I’m just glad that this is finally happening,” an emotional Meri says. “It’s just been a really, really long time. It’s just now normal and natural for family to be separated like this.”
Robyn notices that Meri is overwhelmed with emotions after reuniting with the kids. They come together for another sweet group hug. “I can see that Meri is, like, starting to get emotional, and she’s trying not to make it a big deal cause that’s Meri,” Robyn says. “But I can only imagine after so long of just not being able to be around people to just sit there and just be hugged by a whole bunch of kids that love you.” Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.