Virtual learning in Missouri: Why it may be harder for some districts in 2022

Published

38 seconds ago

on

In this March 24, 2020, photo provided by Christina Rothermel Branham, is her son James, doing school work at their Tahlequah, Oklahoma home. Branham, a psychology and counseling professor at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, said she is going to attempt virtual learning through her local school district for her son. But she plans to switch to a homeschooling curriculum of her choosing if it isn’t going well after about a month, noting that the virtual learning she oversaw in the spring was “very monotonous.” “If there is a lot of stress between the two of us it is probably going to get him pulled out,” she said. (Christina Rothermel Branham via AP)

ST. LOUIS – As students start school again after winter break some are starting remotely while others will be back in class.

More Illinois schools are also starting the school semester off virtually. However, there is a difference in how schools are allotted virtual classroom instruction in different states.

For example, Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education no longer has its Flexible Long-term Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) plan that they had during last school year, so this may make going virtual more difficult in some school districts.

One St. Louis Public Elementary School is returning to class with virtual learning because of rising COVID-19 cases at least until Jan. 10. The district also announced sports will be canceled until students and coaches test negative. 

“We found out that we had too many members of staff that had to be quarantined for COVID-19 to be able to effectively run the school. It’s a small school, so it didn’t take all that many people, but it was enough that we had to make a quick pivot,” said George Sells, a spokesperson for St. Louis Public Schools.

The spokesperson for the American Federation of Teachers St. Louis said, “We feel like kids need to be in school but we want to be as safe as reasonably possible.”

The current staffing shortage for teachers is making that more challenging.

Missouri-based Education Plus, a non-profit that collaborates with local districts, echoed that message. It says the current rise in numbers brings a new concern in regards to staffing. It says there is already a reduced pool of substitutes and if a school building has a significant number of staff out due to COVID it will become difficult to properly staff buildings and provide an effective in-person learning environment.

Other school districts have announced they are also making changes as students return to the classroom. Several school districts will be going to optional masking but have thresholds in place where masking would be mandated. Most schools have adopted a policy that if a building sees a 1 or 2% infection rate it would return to mandated masking for at least two weeks.

There are some other schools like St. John Vianney High School that will restart the year virtually.

News

Dominique Badji’s second stint with Rapids ends, signs with FC Cincinnati

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Dominique Badji’s second stint with Rapids ends, signs with FC Cincinnati
Dominique Badji’s second stint as a member of the Colorado Rapids officially came to an end Tuesday.

FC Cincinnati signed Badji through the 2022 season, with a club option for 2023 and 2024.

Badji provided a huge spark for the Rapids in the second half of last season when he joined from Nashville SC in July. He scored five times and was a crucial veteran presence, adding three game-winning goals in 319 minutes spread across 12 appearances.

In all, he spent five of his soon-to-be eight seasons in MLS with Colorado across two multi-year stints. Badji, 29, was drafted by the Rapids in 2015 from Boston University, and his first stint lasted until midway through the 2018 season. He made over 100 regular-season appearances for the club and tallied 38 goals and 17 assists across his career.

He has played for over 10,000 minutes and will look to be as effective as he was in 2021. Even with a short window to be productive, he was excellent in front of goal, and averaged 1.37 goals for every 90 minutes of action, by far the highest mark on the team.

In a statement on Instagram, he thanked Colorado fans, teammates and staff.

News

Another major storm cycle bringing tons of snow to northern, eastern Colorado ski areas

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Another major storm cycle bringing tons of snow to northern, eastern Colorado ski areas
More great snow is coming to Colorado’s northern and eastern mountains thanks to a three-day storm cycle streaming Pacific moisture into the state, according to the OpenSnow snow forecasting and tracking service.

Steamboat could receive 45 inches and Bluebird Backcountry can expect 30 inches, OpenSnow founding meteorologist Joel Gratz forecasted Tuesday morning.

“One of the reasons why three-day snow totals could be significant is that a lot of moisture from the Pacific Ocean will be flowing directly into Colorado,” Gratz wrote. “The most snow on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday should fall on mountains farther east and north. This includes Steamboat, Cameron Pass, Bluebird Backcountry, Rocky Mountain National Park, Eldora, Granby Ranch, Winter Park, Berthoud Pass, Jones Pass, Loveland, A-Basin, Keystone, Breckenridge, and maybe Copper.”

Loveland, Winter Park, Granby Ranch and the Devil’s Thumb cross country area are expecting 20 inches or more. Areas likely to receive a foot or more include Vail and the Snow Mountain Ranch cross country area (19), Arapahoe Basin and Beaver Creek (18) and Eldora (14).

News

Stranded drivers endure frigid night on impassable interstate in Virginia

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Stranded drivers endure frigid night on impassable interstate in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after a winter storm snarled traffic in Virginia and left some drivers stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along an impassable stretch of interstate south of the nation’s capital.

Problems began Monday morning when a truck jackknifed on Interstate 95, the main north-south highway along the East Coast, triggering a swift chain reaction as other vehicles lost control, state police said. Lanes in both directions became blocked across a 40-mile stretch of I-95 north of Richmond. As hours passed and night fell, motorists posted messages on social media about running out of fuel, food and water.

Meera Rao and her husband, Raghavendra, were driving home from visiting their daughter in North Carolina when they got stuck Monday evening. They were only 100 feet past an exit but could not move for roughly 16 hours.

“Not one police (officer) came in the 16 hours we were stuck,” she said. “No one came. It was just shocking. Being in the most advanced country in the world, no one knew how to even clear one lane for all of us to get out of that mess?”

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries or deaths.

Around daybreak, road crews began helping drivers get off “at any available interchange,” the Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted.

At a news conference, officials could not say how many miles of backup remained or how many cars were still stuck.

“I could not even imagine how many are out there,” said Marcie Parker, a Virginia Department of Transportation engineer leading the effort to clear the interstate.

An Associated Press photographer who flew in a helicopter along a 50-mile stretch of interstate observed about a dozen clusters of stuck vehicles on Tuesday afternoon.

Parker said crews were trying to first clear vehicles that could move on their own. Then they would tow disabled or abandoned ones and plow, she said, adding that the roadway was expected to be cleared for the Wednesday morning rush hour.

People could be seen walking down traffic lanes still covered with ice and snow.

