Virtual learning in Missouri: Why it may be harder for some districts in 2022
ST. LOUIS – As students start school again after winter break some are starting remotely while others will be back in class.
More Illinois schools are also starting the school semester off virtually. However, there is a difference in how schools are allotted virtual classroom instruction in different states.
For example, Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education no longer has its Flexible Long-term Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) plan that they had during last school year, so this may make going virtual more difficult in some school districts.
One St. Louis Public Elementary School is returning to class with virtual learning because of rising COVID-19 cases at least until Jan. 10. The district also announced sports will be canceled until students and coaches test negative.
“We found out that we had too many members of staff that had to be quarantined for COVID-19 to be able to effectively run the school. It’s a small school, so it didn’t take all that many people, but it was enough that we had to make a quick pivot,” said George Sells, a spokesperson for St. Louis Public Schools.
The spokesperson for the American Federation of Teachers St. Louis said, “We feel like kids need to be in school but we want to be as safe as reasonably possible.”
The current staffing shortage for teachers is making that more challenging.
Missouri-based Education Plus, a non-profit that collaborates with local districts, echoed that message. It says the current rise in numbers brings a new concern in regards to staffing. It says there is already a reduced pool of substitutes and if a school building has a significant number of staff out due to COVID it will become difficult to properly staff buildings and provide an effective in-person learning environment.
Other school districts have announced they are also making changes as students return to the classroom. Several school districts will be going to optional masking but have thresholds in place where masking would be mandated. Most schools have adopted a policy that if a building sees a 1 or 2% infection rate it would return to mandated masking for at least two weeks.
There are some other schools like St. John Vianney High School that will restart the year virtually.
Dominique Badji’s second stint with Rapids ends, signs with FC Cincinnati
Dominique Badji’s second stint as a member of the Colorado Rapids officially came to an end Tuesday.
FC Cincinnati signed Badji through the 2022 season, with a club option for 2023 and 2024.
Badji provided a huge spark for the Rapids in the second half of last season when he joined from Nashville SC in July. He scored five times and was a crucial veteran presence, adding three game-winning goals in 319 minutes spread across 12 appearances.
In all, he spent five of his soon-to-be eight seasons in MLS with Colorado across two multi-year stints. Badji, 29, was drafted by the Rapids in 2015 from Boston University, and his first stint lasted until midway through the 2018 season. He made over 100 regular-season appearances for the club and tallied 38 goals and 17 assists across his career.
He has played for over 10,000 minutes and will look to be as effective as he was in 2021. Even with a short window to be productive, he was excellent in front of goal, and averaged 1.37 goals for every 90 minutes of action, by far the highest mark on the team.
In a statement on Instagram, he thanked Colorado fans, teammates and staff.
“Thank you to the #Rapids96 faithful and the @coloradorapids organization for the amazing 4 months. My time here was short-lived, but I leave with a heart full of love for the people of Colorado who have always accepted me as one of their own.
“Colorado will always be home. A place where my feet may leave, but my heart will always be.”
In the offseason, Badji’s contract had expired. While both Badji and the organization wanted to reach a deal for the 2022 season and were actively in discussions, they were unable to do so.
With Badji leaving, the Rapids have three senior players at the forward position: Diego Rubio, Andre Shinyashiki and 17-year old Darren Yapi. The transfer window is open and clubs are active looking for new players. The Rapids could look to add more depth at forward.
Another major storm cycle bringing tons of snow to northern, eastern Colorado ski areas
More great snow is coming to Colorado’s northern and eastern mountains thanks to a three-day storm cycle streaming Pacific moisture into the state, according to the OpenSnow snow forecasting and tracking service.
Steamboat could receive 45 inches and Bluebird Backcountry can expect 30 inches, OpenSnow founding meteorologist Joel Gratz forecasted Tuesday morning.
“One of the reasons why three-day snow totals could be significant is that a lot of moisture from the Pacific Ocean will be flowing directly into Colorado,” Gratz wrote. “The most snow on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday should fall on mountains farther east and north. This includes Steamboat, Cameron Pass, Bluebird Backcountry, Rocky Mountain National Park, Eldora, Granby Ranch, Winter Park, Berthoud Pass, Jones Pass, Loveland, A-Basin, Keystone, Breckenridge, and maybe Copper.”
Loveland, Winter Park, Granby Ranch and the Devil’s Thumb cross country area are expecting 20 inches or more. Areas likely to receive a foot or more include Vail and the Snow Mountain Ranch cross country area (19), Arapahoe Basin and Beaver Creek (18) and Eldora (14).
Popular backcountry terrain also will get slammed. Buffalo Pass near Steamboat Springs could receive 53 inches, Gratz predicted, and Rabbit Ears Pass on the other side of Steamboat could receive 38 inches. Cameron Pass west of Fort Collins also should get more than three feet. Rocky Mountain National Park, Berthoud Pass and Loveland Pass are predicted to receive 20-22 inches.
High winds could cause low visibility and temporary lift closures, Gratz said. He is predicting light to moderate snow Tuesday and Tuesday night, with the most intense snow coming Wednesday midday and Wednesday night.
“I think the majority of the best powder will be on Thursday morning,” Gratz wrote in his daily Colorado mountain summary, “since some or a lot of snow will fall after lifts close on Wednesday afternoon.”
Stranded drivers endure frigid night on impassable interstate in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after a winter storm snarled traffic in Virginia and left some drivers stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along an impassable stretch of interstate south of the nation’s capital.
Problems began Monday morning when a truck jackknifed on Interstate 95, the main north-south highway along the East Coast, triggering a swift chain reaction as other vehicles lost control, state police said. Lanes in both directions became blocked across a 40-mile stretch of I-95 north of Richmond. As hours passed and night fell, motorists posted messages on social media about running out of fuel, food and water.
Meera Rao and her husband, Raghavendra, were driving home from visiting their daughter in North Carolina when they got stuck Monday evening. They were only 100 feet past an exit but could not move for roughly 16 hours.
“Not one police (officer) came in the 16 hours we were stuck,” she said. “No one came. It was just shocking. Being in the most advanced country in the world, no one knew how to even clear one lane for all of us to get out of that mess?”
There were no immediate reports of serious injuries or deaths.
Around daybreak, road crews began helping drivers get off “at any available interchange,” the Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted.
At a news conference, officials could not say how many miles of backup remained or how many cars were still stuck.
“I could not even imagine how many are out there,” said Marcie Parker, a Virginia Department of Transportation engineer leading the effort to clear the interstate.
An Associated Press photographer who flew in a helicopter along a 50-mile stretch of interstate observed about a dozen clusters of stuck vehicles on Tuesday afternoon.
Parker said crews were trying to first clear vehicles that could move on their own. Then they would tow disabled or abandoned ones and plow, she said, adding that the roadway was expected to be cleared for the Wednesday morning rush hour.
People could be seen walking down traffic lanes still covered with ice and snow.
Gov. Ralph Northam said his team responded through the night by sending emergency messages to connect drivers with help and working with local officials to set up warming shelters as needed. Officials told reporters crews were helping distribute food, water and fuel.
People who were stranded overnight and their families lashed out at Northam on Twitter, asking why the Virginia National Guard was not deployed.
Northam said in an interview that he opted not to request National Guard help because the issue facing state crews was not a lack of manpower but the difficulty of getting workers and equipment through the snow and ice to where they needed to be. He said that effort was complicated by the disabled vehicles, freezing temperatures and ice.
The affected section of interstate was not pretreated, Parker said, because heavy rain preceded the snow, which fell at times as heavily as 2 inches an hour.
“That was entirely too much for us to keep up with,” she said.
Rao said they stopped their car engine at least 30 times to conserve gas and ran the heat just enough to get warm. They had some potato chips, nuts and apples to eat, but Rao did not want to drink any bottled water because she had a sprained ankle and did not think she could reach a makeshift restroom.
Finally, around midmorning Tuesday, a tow truck driver appeared and cleared away snow, allowing the Raos and other cars back up and take the exit.
“He was a messenger from God,” Rao said. “I literally was in tears.”
Up to 11 inches of snow fell in the area during Monday’s blizzard, according to the National Weather Service, and state police had warned people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary, especially as colder nighttime temperatures set in.
Compounding the challenges, traffic cameras went offline as much of central Virginia lost power in the storm, the transportation department said.
Sen. Tim Kaine, who lives in Richmond, said he was stuck in his car 21 hours after starting his two-hour commute to the Capitol at 1 p.m. Monday.
“This has been a miserable experience,” Kaine told WTOP. Traffic was so tightly packed that emergency vehicles struggled to remove disabled cars and trucks, he said.
Kaine described camaraderie among those who were stranded, including a Connecticut family returning from a Florida vacation who walked up and down lines of parked cars sharing a bag of oranges.
Darryl Walter, of Bethesda, Maryland, was stuck for 10 hours as he drove home from a Florida beach vacation with his wife, son and dog Brisket.
They had a few bottles of water, some bags of chips, a blanket for warmth and Trivial Pursuit to pass the time. Walter said the worst part of the ordeal was not knowing how long it would last.
Walter felt fortunate that they were able to make it home as soon as they did knowing that many others remained stranded for much longer. They passed a long line of southbound cars that were unable to get past the jackknifed trucks.
“It had to be 15 miles of backup,” he said.
A planned one-hour drive home from her parents’ house turned into a 16-hour nightmare for Susan Phelan when she got stuck in the northbound lanes of I-95 and did not move for roughly 10 hours.
After a frigid night without sleep, food or water, she pulled into the driveway at her Alexandria, Virginia, home just before noon Tuesday.
“Mom was right: Always pack a Snickers bar,” said Phelan, a former federal communications officer. “At some point in the gridlock, I was going to have to start knocking on windows asking for water. At that point, everybody was helping everybody. If you needed something, it was not a problem.”
In Prince William County, emergency crews responded Tuesday to 10 calls from motorists, including complaints about hypothermia and diabetics concerned about a prolonged lack of food, said Matt Smolsky, assistant fire chief. None of the calls were life-threatening, but four patients were transported.
Crews used the express lanes that separate the northbound and southbound lanes to reach patients, he said.
Parker said the position of the traffic backups in relation to the express lanes meant they were not of much use to clear the logjams.
Kelly Hannon, a spokeswoman for the transportation department, apologized to motorists and said the department would take an “exhaustive look” at the incident.
Associated Press writers Bryan Gallion in Roseland, New Jersey, and Julie Walker in New York also contributed to this report.
