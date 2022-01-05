What Is Strategic Giving In Business: Everything You Need To Know

Share Pin 0 Shares

Wealth inequality is one of the biggest concerns of the modern world that has political and sociological impacts. Numbers suggest that the top 1% of the wealthiest people in the world have more than twice as much wealth as 6.9 billion people on the planet.

This makes it imperative for big corporations to pay back society, and one easy way to do so is strategic giving. Therefore, let us take a deeper look at what strategic giving is all about.

What Is Strategic Giving?

Strategic giving or strategic philanthropy is a practice where corporations and other organizations focus on their individual generous and charitable exercises around any predetermined cause that will bolster the business destinations of the organization further. This is a very effective way to enhance the well-being of humankind and realize the marketing ambitions of the organization simultaneously.

Therefore, strategic giving is more like a process where organizations strengthen their bonds with other nonprofit causes or organizations. This way, the business can benefit itself while enhancing the lives of the common people. These benefits come in the form of effective lead generation, brand awareness, and exposure, and enhanced employee retention.

Most Effective Ways To Drive Strategic Giving

Businesses have come up with many effective ways to facilitate better strategic giving. However, some of the successful methodologies include:

Picking An Organization In The Business’s Field Of Activity

The chances of driving successful strategic giving can increase significantly when the business opts for an organization that is already working on the relevant field.

This makes it easy for the collaboration to work towards achieving a fruitful outcome. Further, this will help the organization save the extra efforts without compromising on the strategic giving efforts.

Starting With Smaller Associations

The best a corporate organization can do here is find a small charitable trust where even the smallest donations can make the most significant difference.

This way, the business can help and guide the trust, enabling them to procure far better and advanced assets. It is recommended that one opts for a newly formed charitable organization and assists them in driving augmented growth at a quicker pace.

Maintain Equality Between Both Organizations

Strategic giving is about two different organizations coming together and combining their efforts and resources for a cause. This means that no organization here is better than the other, as providing one with donations does not mean that we are above them.

Different Perks Of Strategic Giving

The primary benefit of strategic giving for an organization is enhanced brand awareness, better reputation in the market, and augmented efforts to make this world a better place for all. However, there are also other benefits of strategic giving for an organization that includes:

Enhanced employee productivity and engagement Opportunity to attract the best talents in the market and employ them for the benefit of the company. The notable increase in sales and revenue generation Strategic giving can help an organization access many different tax deductions.

Bottom Line

Strategic giving is a highly effective way to make this world a better place without compromising the goals and ambitions of the business. Therefore, every business out there must leverage strategic giving for maintaining a better image in front of the general public that also includes the existing and potential customers of the business.

