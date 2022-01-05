Connect with us

Who Said Dat?! Here's What Dennis McKinley Thinks About THOSE #PorshaFamilyMatters Assault Allegations

Who Said Dat?! Here’s What Dennis McKinley Thinks About THOSE #PorshaFamilyMatters Assault Allegations
Dennis McKinley is unbothered in the wake of some serious allegations related to his ex-fiancée’s reality show.

Source: Bravo / Getty

 

As previously reported things went ALL the way left on Sunday’s episode of “Porsha’s Family Matters” when a big blowup took place during a group dinner. During a discussion about Dennis previously cheating on Porsha while pregnant with a woman who was later hired at one of his businesses, Dennis once again faced off with Porsha’s cousin/his ex-employee, Storm.

After Dennis once again told Storm to “shut up”,  Porsha snapped and demanded that “Dennis and his sluts and his mother” leave. Then some sort of scuffle ensued, and fists went flying.

According to Storm, at least on those fists was Dennis’ who allegedly assaulted her and left bruises and scratches. She also alleged that he sexually harassed her and ranted about people “taking his side” on Instagram Live.”

“You know what’s so sad? Y’all literally let a 40-year-old plus n*** sexually harass an 18/ 19-year-old on national TV —on national TV and y’all take his side!” said Storm on IG Live.

“A b*** was just trying to make money to pay for school but of course, y’all take this n*** side. Y’all don’t know the truth.

Y’all defending a nigga who put his hands on a woman! It’s so factual for y’all to take the man side, I guess a woman just can’t get beat on national TV,” she added. “I guess it gotta be something to do with a potbelly a** n***, I don’t know why y’all are trying to play on my timeline like I”m not beautiful like I don’t get n***s, like I don’t get b****s.”

She added that Dennis should “take her to court” if she’s lying while noting that she’s been “silent” about the businessman’s alleged behavior for years.

All the while Storm was making her allegations, Dennis and Porsha remained silent.

Most recently, however, Dennis told his followers that he’s focused on “productive and important stuff” including board meetings and meeting with his executive teams.

 

In other words; “no comment.”

 

 

 

Are YOU watching “Porsha’s Family Matters”??? What do YOU think about Storm’s allegations against Dennis McKinley?

 

Related Topics:
Celebrities

Hailey Baldwin Stuns In A Bikini, Cuddles Up To Justin Bieber & More On NYE Getaway

Hailey Baldwin looked fabulous in a slew of sexy looks while on a New Year’s Eve getaway with Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner & friends.

Hailey Baldwin, 25, rang in the new year in the best way possible and she posted a slew of photos from her NYE getaway. She posted a slideshow with the caption, “Happy New Year. Life lately.” In the photos, Hailey rocked bikinis, cuddled up to her husband Justin Bieber, and went for a stroll with Kendall Jenner.

Hailey and Justin spent the new year on a remote farm with Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Devin Booker. In Hailey’s first photo, she rocked a pair of baggy high-waisted Vetements Jeans with a black Eterne Oversized Thermal tucked in, a long black peacoat on top, chunky black leather Fendi Oxford Shoes, and Saint Laurent Sl 462 Sunglasses.

In another photo, Hailey put her incredibly toned figure on full display in an orange patterned Gonza Loro Side Strap Bottom and matching Gonza Loro Triangle Top. She accessorized her look with a brown Holiday Ny La Hat while she read ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Another one of our favorite looks from her was the sexy Nensi Dojaka Mesh Paneled Long-Sleeved Mini Dress that she wore on New Year’s Eve. The skintight long-sleeve mini dress featured a cut out on the chest and a tight, sheer mesh bodice.

While leaving her fun getaway, Hailey looked chic and cozy in an all-black ensemble featuring skintight black leggings and an oversized chunky black sweater. She topped her look off with colorful Balenciaga Runner Sneakers, a gray beanie, and a black Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Leather Shoulder Bag.

Celebrities

Kobe Bryant's Former Mamba Sports Academy Sues Helicopter Company For Fatal 2020 Crash

Kobe Bryant’s former Mamba Sports Academy–which dropped the “Mamba” from its name out of respect for the late basketball legend following his death–is suing the helicopter company involved in the fatal crash that took his life two years ago.

Source: Maxx Wolfson / Getty

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Sports Academy recently filed a lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters for compensation and burial expenses for one of its late coaches, Christina Mauser, accusing them of being partly responsible for the deadly crash on January 26, 2020. The crash also took the lives of the Lakers legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, and six other passengers, in addition to Mauser.

“During the course and scope of her employment with The Academy, [Mauser] was injured by Island Express, who negligently caused the conditions which fatally injured her and ultimately resulted in her death,” the newly filed lawsuit states.

Sports Academy goes on to claim that Island Express Helicopters was “negligent and careless” in this particular case and are therefore “obligated to pay death benefits and burial expenses pursuant to the worker’s compensation provisions of the Labor Code of the State of California, which sums have been paid to Mauser’s heirs.”

In the documents, Sports Academy claims that $127,000 has already been paid out to Mauser’s surviving family members, including Christina’s widower, Matt, and their daughter, Penny.

There have already been multiple different lawsuits filed by the surviving members of the passengers’ families against Los Angeles County in connection to the crash, including the alleged taking and sharing of photos from the 2020 crash site. On November 2, 2021, Los Angeles County settled with Matt Mauser and J. J. and Alexis Altobelli for $1.25 million each.

Mauser and the Altobelli siblings –whose parents John and Keri and sister Alyssa were passengers on the helicopter– reportedly filed their own separate federal lawsuits against L.A. County claiming they suffered traumatic emotional distress after news outlet revealed that the L.A. County’s sheriff’s deputies and firefighters took photos of the crash’s aftermath.

Though L.A. County decided to settle with the Mauser and Altobelli families, Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant was not willing to settle, sending a clear message that she wouldn’t rest until her case was brought to court. The trial between L.A. County and Vanessa Bryant is reportedly scheduled for February 22.

Celebrities

Rapper J $tash commits suicide after shooting woman in front of her 3 kids

By Sandra Rose 

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Florida rapper J $tash reportedly shot a mother-of-three in front of her children before taking his own life.

According to KTLA-TV, the aspiring rapper, real name Justin Joseph, fatally shot 27-year-old Jeanette Gallegos in front of her three children following an argument.

Officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call from a residence early Saturday morning. They arrived at the residence in Temple City, outside of LA, where they discovered the bodies.

Photo may have been deleted

Facebook

Gallegos was shot multiple times and pronounced dead. Joseph died from a single gunshot to the head. Police say he moved from New York and was staying at the home with Gallegos and her sons for two months. Police say he is not the father of the boys, ages 5, 7 and 11.

“Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it’s a murder-suicide,” said Lt. Derrick Alfred.

The three boys were removed from the home and placed with family members. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Photo may have been deleted

Facebook

Joseph is best known as an associate of rapper Rich the Kid who signed him to his Rich Forever record label.

In an interview with Crack magazine, Joseph described rapper Lil Wayne as his mentor.

“I learned a lot from being around that crowd,” he said, “the most important thing being to always be professional and always have a lawyer. That’s all I can say.”

