Bitcoin

Will Bitcoin (BTC) Break its Resistance level and Move High

Published

1 min ago

on

Will Bitcoin (BTC) Break its Resistance level and Move High
  • Bitcoin (BTC) is accumulating and experiencing resistance near $47,000.
  • The first major support level of BTC is nearly $45,500.
  • The third-largest bitcoin address added 456 BTC on January 4th.

The crypto giant Bitcoin (BTC) is accumulating and experiencing resistance near $47,000, even other altcoins are also facing the same. The third-largest Bitcoin whale found to return from the holidays and has just made the first significant purchase of 2022. 

Accordingly, as per CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading at $46,396.56 with  24-hour trading volume of $29,269,331,822. The circulating supply of BTC is 18,920,593.00 BTC.  Currently, the market cap stands at $884.3 billion, resulting in a gain of 39.39%. 

Furthermore, if the breakout of bitcoin happens above the 47,000 resistance zone and the trendline could start a strong recovery. We can expect the next major resistance level Bitcoin will be $48,000 level. However, if the Bitcoin (BTC) price fails to recover above $46,500, then it will start to move down gradually. Because the immediate support level is near the $46,000 zone. 

Even more, the first major support level of BTC is nearly $45,500. If BTC touches this level then we can expect a bearish trend in Bitcoin for the next few days. BTC remains at a risk of a sharp decline if it fails to stay above the $45,500 support zone. 

Furthermore, as mentioned at the beginning, the third-largest bitcoin address added 456 BTC on January 4th at an average price of $46,363. Approximately, the purchase estimated to be valued at nearly $21 million. This founds to the first siginifcant purchase, even the whale purchase 6 BTC 55 minutes into the new year.

Moreover, as per the crypto analyst, Mark Cullen, large wallet investors are causing Bitcoin’s price to fall. In one of the most popular exchanges, FTX nearly 3600 Bitcoins were sold. The analyst believes that huge wallet investors are attempting to drop the Bitcoin price. 

Bitcoin

Goldman Sachs Exhorts BTC to Hit $100K!

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Goldman Sachs Exhorts BTC to Hit $100K!
  • Goldman Sachs determines that BTC will hit $100K.
  • Major shares of gold are shifting towards the BTC market.
  • BTC market shares alone account for the highest of 60% in yearly returns.

The final quarter of the year 2021has been quite contradictory. Owing to the fact that the expectations for the Bitcoin (BTC) on hitting the mark of $100K was extremely high. Fuel was added to the expectation fire even more as BTC hit it’s current ATH of $69K in the month of November 2021. However, BTC failed miserably putting down everyone’s hopes, as the year end price of BTC dropped to $46K.

In spite of all the lost hopes, even various analysts upon further research on BTC’s road ahead determined that BTC will not hit $100K in 2022 too. Nevertheless, the global investing and finance giant, the Goldman Sachs, terms that BTC will for sure hit $100K. Let’s dig in deeper to the controversy. 

Goldman Sachs Prediction of BTC to $100K 

Despite all the pessimistic opinions of BTC not to hit the $100K mark anytime soon, the team from Goldman Sachs however defends the statement. Accordingly, the Goldman Sachs head of global FX and EM strategy, Zach Pandl states that there are high possibilities for BTC on hitting $100K. 

As per Zach Pandl’s statement, if the shares of gold shifts towards the BTC for about 50%, then within a five years time period, BTC will be hitting $100K. In addition, Pandl states that this will in turn accommodate a compound interest of 18% annually. 

Goldman Sachs Analysis So Far

According to the analysis report by Goldman Sachs, the current overall market cap of BTC amounts to $884 Billion. This $884 Billion only accounts for one fraction out of five for the ‘Store Value Market’.

On the other hand, the remaining four portions of the ‘Store Value Market’ are in the hands of gold. In addition, the overall market cap for gold amounts to $2.6 Trillion.

Yet, for the financial year of 2021, according to the yearly returns score by the Goldman Sachs, the BTC tops the charts in yearly higher returns of 60%. On the other hand, gold is at the rock bottom with only 4% in yearly returns for the year 2021. 

Bitcoin

LinksDAO Sells $10.5M NFTs for Golf Club Startup

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

LinksDAO Sells $10.5M NFTs for Golf Club Startup
