With wire theft from St. Paul streetlights up, police ask for tips about people ‘working’ on lights with no city truck nearby
Wire thieves are darkening St. Paul’s streetlights and costing the city hundreds of thousands of dollars.
It’s been a continuing problem. Especially so last year — the cost to St. Paul was an estimated $295,000 compared to $105,000 in 2020, according to Public Works.
“We have crews replacing them as quickly as we possibly can,” said Lisa Hiebert, St. Paul Public Works spokeswoman. “… There are some places that as soon as we can get the lights reenergized, the wires are gone again shortly thereafter.”
Public Works and police asked on Tuesday that anyone who sees suspicious activity around streetlights to call police.
Police say the wires are being stolen to sell as scrap metal. The cost to the city goes beyond replacing the wiring — when people take them, “they cause significant damage” to the internal workings, Hiebert said. The cost estimates provided by the city are for labor, materials and equipment to make the repairs.
“Not only is it damaging public property and creating possible safety hazards on our roads, but it also is costing taxpayers money,” said Steve Linders, a police spokesman. “It’s also a crime that the community can help prevent by keeping their eyes open and letting us know when they see suspicious activity.”
If people see someone “working” on a streetlight, but no Public Works truck nearby, police request they call 911.
St. Paul maintains 37,000 streetlights along roads and bridges, and hundreds were affected by wire theft last year. The numbers don’t include streetlights in parks. The thefts have happened all over St. Paul, with Phalen Boulevard being one location that’s been hit harder for repeated wire thefts, Hiebert said.
Public Works asks that people call 651-266-9777 to report broken streetlights, traffic signals, or traffic signs in need of repair.
“Typically, in previous years, we’ve gotten a reprieve during the winter months because … it’s harder to pull wire when it’s frozen, but unfortunately we have not seen that these winter months so far,” Hiebert said.
Alley lights are installed and maintained by Xcel Energy at the request of adjacent property owners. Xcel Energy’s outdoor lighting team hasn’t heard of wire thefts from their St. Paul streetlights or elsewhere.
Other cities have reported increased wire theft. In Los Angeles, where copper wire sells for less than $4 a pound, the city added $4 million to address the problem. The director of the L.A. Bureau of Street Lighting told ABC 7 there have been more than 200 incidents a month, compared to a previous average of around 50 monthly.
When it comes to other kinds of metal theft, the St. Paul City Council is seeking to make catalytic converter possession a misdemeanor without proof of ownership and is holding a public hearing this week.
Denver police received warning about shooting spree gunman and his books almost a year before killings
Denver police received a warning a year ago about the man who killed five people in an attack across the Denver metro and the book the gunman wrote detailing some of the killings.
A German man contacted Denver 311 on Jan. 3, 2021, about Lyndon McLeod and wrote, “I think that there is a small, but undeniable possibility, that the accused may commit a terrorist attack.”
The German man, Andre Thiele, said in an interview Monday with The Denver Post that he contacted Denver police after reading McLeod’s books and participating in a chatroom for fans of the book. The gunman participated in the chat and made increasingly alarming statements that prompted Thiele to contact authorities, Thiele said. Thiele also submitted a tip online to the FBI and sent them a letter via mail, he said.
“I cannot in good conscience say that he will act with certainty,” Thiele wrote in a letter to Denver police, which he provided to The Post. “But I can say that IF he should act, the result would be devastating. He then would stop at nothing.”
Denver police on Tuesday confirmed they received a tip from a person in Germany in January 2021 citing concerns about McLeod, including information about a fraud that involved a potential victim outside of Colorado. Denver police could not link McLeod to a Denver address and had no reason to believe McLeod was living in Denver at the time, Denver police spokesman Doug Schepman said in a statement.
“DPD is reviewing the investigation, but based on our initial review, there was not sufficient evidence to file criminal charges or a legal basis for monitoring McLeod at the time,” Schepman said.
The review of the January 2021 investigation will also include whether detectives read McLeod’s books, Schepman said. The self-published books described a character named “Lyndon MacLeod” killing some of the people he killed during his Dec. 27 spree of violence.
Denver police Chief Paul Pazen previously said that McLeod had been the subject of two law enforcement investigations: one in 2020 and one in early 2021. He refused during a Dec. 28 press conference to elaborate on the nature of the investigations.
Email records Thiele provided to The Denver Post show that a Denver police detective contacted Thiele via email on Jan. 4, 2021, and said he would look into his concerns. Thiele sent the detective two documents that outlined his concerns about McLeod and included statements McLeod made in the chatroom that worried Thiele.
“Though the book is not political per se, it could be read as an extremist right-wing manifesto and a terrorist prophecy,” Thiele wrote in one of the documents.
“It may very well be that the accused is a typical case of a literary genius and a petty thug, who runs his mouth and talks too much,” Thiele wrote. “I would from my personal experiences say that this might be a 90% chance. But there is a 10% chance, that he has – at least in his own mind – created the perfect storm of right-wing terrorism.”
The detective responded a few minutes later thanking Thiele for contacting Denver police and said he would reach out if he had any further questions.
That was the last Thiele heard from the department, Thiele said, though he later heard from at least two people he listed in the letter that they had been contacted by law enforcement.
Thiele did not know at the time he made his report to police that some of the people McLeod’s main character killed in the books were real people.
Thiele at first was a fan of McLeod and his book and started interacting with him in 2019. It wasn’t until he participated in a fans-only chatroom with McLeod that he became alarmed. McLeod recommended books that were essentially neo-Nazi pamphlets, Thiele said, and made concerning remarks about wanting to start a war.
“Only after I got to know him better and the reality of his life and the reality of his points of view, I realized that this was not a novel but a manifesto, or a letter of commitment,” Thiele said Monday.
Thiele said he didn’t know if his alarm was more than a hunch, but wanted trained law enforcement professionals to take a look at McLeod and complete their own risk assessment.
“Tragically, they didn’t see what I saw,” he said. “I saw through the jokes and saw the guy underneath it. I’m sad I couldn’t prove it.”
Exclusive: Gov. Parson talks about latest COVID surge, mass testing sites
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — People around the state are waiting hours in line to get a COVID test, but Missouri’s governor says the state has plenty of supplies and does not plan to open a mass testing site.
Gov. Mike Parson said in an exclusive interview with our Missouri Capitol Bureau Reporter Emily Manley there is no shortage of tests in the state, except maybe for retailers. According to his office, Missouri has more than 150,000 COVID tests piled in its State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) warehouse.
“At some point, we have to get out of the business of COVID-19 and we have to realize that we have to move forward in the private sector to do this,” Parson said Tuesday.
In the past week, the state has reported more than 38,000 new COVID cases. That’s roughly 5,500 a day.
“The bad side is, yes, we have a lot of people getting tested for it — and a lot of people are getting it right now. But there’s also a positive side to that. The thing we don’t talk about very often is herd immunity,” Parson said.
Missourians around the state have said they are waiting hours in line for tests, others are looking online. When asked if the state has enough tests, Parson said yes.
“Most certainly we do,” Parson responded. “What you’re going to see most of the time is the ability to get the tests and I think that’s just long lines, staffing issues that they have as far as people taking tests.”
Parson’s office says inside the SEMA warehouse there are 93,600 “Professional” BinaxNOW tests and 58,368 “At-Home” BinaxNOW tests. A spokeswoman for the governor said the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) decides which entities receive shipments of these tests. Since each box has dozens of tests in them, they are not being distributed to the public.
“Right now, we have to make sure that whatever we can do to assist. We want to do that at the state level, but I don’t think it’s the state’s job to be able to go out there and to provide these mass testing sites,” Parson said. “We need to make sure that the private sector is taking their roll to get testing in here and to order those tests to have that stockpiled up.”
Previously, the Missouri National Guard has been called in to help with testing sites, but over the weekend, the state of emergency expired. The order had been in effect since March 13, 2020, and was extended five different times. The last extension in August was focused on health care staffing concerns.
“We looked over 600 regulations that we waived during the executive order process,” Parson said. “We probably realized that a lot of those things shouldn’t have been waived in the first place or we don’t need them.”
Parson said departments and agencies can work with lawmakers if they want to make permanent policy changes.
“We can go back now and clean that up and realized how it really affected us during the pandemic dealing with COVID-19,” Parson said.
Some of the waivers under the state of emergency helped hospitals. Senior vice president of strategic partnerships and communications at the Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) said it allowed for some additional flexibility for hospitals to treat more patients.
“Able to use unlicensed spaces in hospitals for extra capacity and use advanced practice registered nurses in ways they aren’t currently licensed to do so in Missouri,” Becker said. ‘It allowed telehealth encounters to replace face-to-face encounters to commence home health care services that are no longer allowable.”
She said MHA is working with DHSS and other licensing boards to see what can be done to extend the waivers for the next two to three months while hospitals are dealing with the current surge.
“What we are struggling with the most right now is seeing many hospital staff out because they are sick with COVID or they have been exposed,” Becker said. “We think we will be seeing the results of the New Year’s holiday coming up here in the next couple of weeks, so there is really nowhere to move patients. Every hospital is overwhelmed at this point.”
MHA reports more than 2,800 people are currently hospitalized with COVID. At the peak of the pandemic, the association says hospitals had 3,000 patients.
“You’re concerned when you see those numbers going up, but I will also say we are much more prepared for those numbers than what we were 20 months ago,” Parson said.
Missourians can have a COVID test shipped to their house from DHSS for free. It’s then shipped back to the lab for the results. There are also drive-thru testing sites and pharmacies across the state offering free COVID testing if you can get an appointment.
For more information on testing visit the state’s health department website: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/community-test.php#self-collection
Mayo Clinic to terminate 1% of employees, or about 730, for defying vaccination mandate
ROCHESTER, Minn. — While the final numbers are still being tallied, Mayo Clinic reported Tuesday that “nearly 99%” of its 73,000 employees are now vaccinated against COVID-19 or have received an exemption for religious reasons.
That means 1% of the staff, or about 730 employees, did not get vaccines to comply with Mayo’s mandate that they announced this summer, and will lose their jobs, according to Mayo.
The final stragglers attempting to meet the clinic’s deadline of being vaccinated received their first doses on Monday.
“While final numbers are still not available, nearly 99% of staff across all Mayo Clinic locations have complied with the required vaccination program, meaning they have been vaccinated or have received medical or religious exemptions,” Mayo Clinic spokesperson Kelley Luckstein said in a statement. “This means that approximately 1% of staff across all locations will be released from employment as a result of the required vaccination program. This is comparable to what other health care organizations have experienced in implementing similar vaccine requirement programs. The majority of medical or religious exemption requests were granted.”
Mayo did not release specific numbers about how many employees were terminated at all locations or specifically in Rochester.
“While Mayo Clinic is saddened to lose valuable employees, we need to take all steps necessary to keep our patients, workforce, visitors and communities safe. If individuals released from employment choose to get vaccinated at a later date, the opportunity exists for them to apply and return to Mayo Clinic for future job openings,” wrote Luckstein.
To be considered in compliance with the vaccination rule, staff were required by Jan. 3 to receive at least one dose of the vaccine and not be overdue for a second shot of either the Moderna or Pfizer formulations.
Some longtime Mayo employees who were fired for not getting the vaccination declined to comment for this article for fear of community retaliation against either themselves or their families.
Mayo’s staff vaccination program includes everyone who works for the clinic, including contractors, vendors, students, research temporary professionals and volunteers.
Mayo emphasized that the mandate was about safety.
“Patients come to Mayo Clinic expecting to receive care in a safe environment, and Mayo Clinic must stand firmly behind the evidence supporting the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines to help protect the health and safety of our patients, workforce, visitors, and communities,” wrote Luckstein.
