Woodbury native Brent Kallman to return to Loons on a new deal

Published

28 seconds ago

on

Minnesota United is in line to retain its longest-tenured player, sources told the Pioneer Press this week.

After the Loons declined center back Brent Kallman’s club option after the 2021 season, the Woodbury native has agreed in principle to return to the Loons on a two-year guaranteed deal through the 2023 season. The contract still needed final signatures.

Kallman, 31, played in 20 games for the Loons last season and has 87 total appearances with the club since MNUFC joined the league in 2017. He has four goals in 6,718 total minutes.

Kallman — who earned $158,125 in 2021, according to the MLS Players’ Association —has provided depth behind starters Michael Boxall and Bakaye Dibassy, stepping in when those two primary players have been unavailable.

Kallman, a new father, has bounced back after down 2019 and 2020 seasons which included a suspension, surgery and loan to a USL side.

With winger Ethan Finlay signing a two-year deal with Austin FC this offseason, Kallman and Boxall are the only two players still on MNUFC from its inaugural MLS season in 2017. Kallman’s tenure in Minnesota extends further to 42 appearances with United in its NASL era from 2013-16.

News

“We were trapped”: Trauma of Jan. 6 lingers for lawmakers

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

WASHINGTON — Long after most other lawmakers had been rushed to safety, they were on the hard marble floor, ducking for cover.

Trapped in the gallery of the House, occupying balcony seats off-limits to the public because of COVID-19, roughly three dozen House Democrats were the last ones to leave the chamber on Jan. 6, bearing witness as the certification of a presidential election gave way to a violent insurrection.

As danger neared, and as the rioters were trying to break down the doors, they called their families. They scrambled for makeshift weapons and mentally prepared themselves to fight. Many thought they might die.

“When I looked up, I had this realization that we were trapped,” said Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., a former Army Ranger who served three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. “They had evacuated the House floor first. And they forgot about us.”

Bound together by circumstance, sharing a trauma uniquely their own, the lawmakers were both the witnesses and the victims of an unprecedented assault on American democracy. Along with a small number of staffers and members of the media, they remained in the chamber as Capitol Police strained to hold back the surging, shouting mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

The lawmakers were finally taken to safety roughly an hour after the siege began.

Interviewed by The Associated Press before this week’s anniversary of the attack, 10 of the House members who were in the gallery talked of being deeply shaken by their experience, recalling viscerally the sights and sounds amid the chaos.

Vividly they remember the loud, hornetlike buzz of their gas masks. The explosive crack of tear gas in the hallways outside. The screams of officers telling them to stay down. The thunderous beating on the doors below. Glass shattering as the rioters punched through a window pane. The knobs rattling ominously on the locked doors just a few feet behind them.

And most indelibly, the loud clap of a gunshot, reverberating across the cavernous chamber.

“I’ve heard a lot of gunshots in my time, and it was very clear what that was,” Crow said. “I knew that things had severely escalated.”

The shot was fired by Officer Michael Byrd and killed Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter from California who was trying to crawl through the broken window of a door that leads to the House chamber. Both the Justice Department and Capitol Police investigated the shooting and declined to file charges.

News

Savor soup season with easy chicken pozole verde

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Soup season is officially upon us, and how better to chase away the sniffles (in your mind, anyway) than with some flavorful chicken soup?

This easy, hominy-based Mexican soup is full of vibrant flavors, thanks to the addition of tangy salsa verde and a generous squeeze of lime. It features chicken thighs simmered in chicken broth flavored with onion, jalapeno and oregano until it’s fall-apart tender. The shredded meat then gets added back into the liquid with the blended vegetables and ready-to-eat canned hominy, a type of corn that has been soaked in an alkali solution to soften the tough outer hulls.

The original recipe from food blogger Isabel Orozco-Moore of Isabeleats.com incorporates fresh tomatillos, but my local grocery had none. So I substituted jarred salsa verde with pretty tasty results.
Sliced radish and jalapeno add bright colors to the soup. You also could crush a handful of tortilla chips on top for a salty finish.

EASY CHICKEN POZOLE VERDE

5-6 boneless chicken thighs, skin removed (about 2 lbs.)

1/2 large Spanish onion, chopped

2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped (or keep the seeds if you like it spicy)

5 c. chicken broth

1 c. water

1 T. dried oregano

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 c. medium salsa verde

Large handful chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for serving

2 (15-oz.) cans white hominy, drained and rinsed

Sliced lime, radishes and jalapenos, for garnish

In a large pot or Dutch oven, add chicken thighs, onion, jalapenos, chicken broth, water and oregano. Season generously with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Place over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cover partially. Cook for 40 minutes, or until chicken is fall-apart tender.

Transfer chicken to cutting board and shred with a fork. Set aside.

Using a large slotted spoon, place the onions and jalapenos in a large blender. Add a large handful of fresh cilantro, a cup or so of the cooking liquid and puree until completely smooth.

Add the shredded chicken, pureed veggies, jarred salsa and hominy into the large pot. Stir and cook over medium-high heat for 15 minutes uncovered. If the soup is too thick, add a little more chicken broth or water. Season to taste with additional salt and pepper, if needed.

Serve with fresh lime juice, radishes, sliced jalapeño and chopped cilantro. Makes 6-8 servings.

(Adapted from isabeleats.com.)

Tribune News Service

News

Give new year a healthy start with luscious mushroom soup

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Going light on your calories after the holidays? Here’s a warm, welcoming vegetarian soup that won’t break your calorie bank and takes only 15 minutes to make.

To speed cooking, I used the largest sauce pan I had. It’s really a Dutch oven or pasta pot. The large diameter helps the mushrooms and onions saute faster.

Many Italians like to use up leftover bread by covering slices with vegetables and toasting over a wood fire. The tasty result is crostini or “little toasts.” Herbed goat cheese crostini makes a great side dish for the soup.

Helpful hints

You can use any type of pasta or marinara sauce. Read the labels carefully and buy one that is low in sodium.

Buy sliced button mushrooms.

You can use navy beans or red kidney beans instead of cannellini beans.

You can use any leftover bread for the crostini.

COUNTRY MUSHROOM SOUP

2 t. olive oil

1 lb. sliced mushrooms (about 6 c.)

1 c. sliced onion

1 1/2 c. low-sodium pasta sauce

1 1/2 c. unsalted vegetable broth

1 c. cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

3 t. smoked paprika

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a large saucepan or Dutch oven. Add the mushrooms and onion and saute 4 to 5 minutes. Add the pasta sauce, broth, beans and smoked paprika. Cover with a lid and simmer over medium-heat 10 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat and leave covered until needed. Makes 2 servings.

HERBED CHEESE CROSTINI

1/4 whole grain French baguette, sliced into 4 slices

Olive oil spray

2 oz. garlic-herbed goat cheese, room temperature

Preheat broiler or toaster oven. Cut bread on diagonal into 1/2-inch slices. Spray with olive oil spray. Spread with cheese. Place under broiler for 1 1/2 minutes or until cheese melts. Makes 2 servings.

(Recipes by Linda Gassenheimer, who is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.”)

— Tribune News Service

