Celebrities
YG Cleared In 2020 Robbery Case Two Years After Being Arrested
YG has been cleared in the 2020 robbery case that resulted in his house being raided.
YG is starting the New Year with some weight off his shoulders.
To kick off 2020, LAPD raided YG’s house in full armor before the sun came up with search warrants in hand. YG has publicly bashed the police for pointing guns at his family when they barged in, including his young children. The rapper was eventually booked and his bail was set at $250,000. The arrest caught him off guard as he has maintained he has zero to do with whatever case the police were investigating or trying to attach his name to.
Fast forward to 2022 and the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has decided to not charge YG due to insufficient evidence of what he did to “aid and abet the crime.” YG’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said the timing of the raid and arrest was suspect as it came when he was set to honor Nipsey Hussle during his Grammy performance. Tacopina and YG are unhappy with how long the case took to be dismissed just like anyone would be. Tacopina still thinks the Los Angeles Sheriff’s department should pay for wasting his client’s time and hasn’t closed the door on the possibility of legal action at this time.
Celebrities
Brielle Biermann Rocks Velvet Bikini On Winter Vacation — Photos
Brielle Biermann showed off her incredibly toned figure when she rocked a navy blue velvet bikini while on vacation with her friend.
Another day, another bikini photo for Brielle Biermann, 24, who looked absolutely amazing in a tiny bikini while on vacation. Brielle put her toned figure on full display when she wore a blue velvet bikini from her mom, Kim Zolciak’s, bikini line, Salty K Swim. Brielle was on vacation with her friend Regina Carter when she posted photos of the two rocking velvet swimsuits from the swimwear line.
Brielle posted the slideshow with the caption, “island girls in @saltykswim,” as she posed against a large painted duck statue. Her bikini featured a strapless bandeau bikini top that was cut high underneath her chest, revealing ample cleavage. She styled the top with a pair of matching high-rise bottoms and a pair of oversized black sunglasses. As for her friend Regina, she rocked the same suit in a bright coral hue.
Brielle has been on a roll with her bikini photos lately and just the other day she posted a picture of herself wearing a tiny black strapless bikini with a low-cut top and super cheeky bottoms. posted two photos to her page – a before and after photo, showing off the self-tanner she used and her toned abs were on full display.
The tiny scrunched top revealed ample cleavage while the string bottoms were super high-rise and small in the front, showing off her toned legs and tiny waist.
In the first photo, Brielle pulled back her long brown hair in two french braid pigtails, and in the second photo, she let her hair down, flowing in beach waves. She captioned the post, “AFTER->BEFORE! Always festive season ready with my @lovingtanofficial Deluxe Bronzing Mousse in Dark. I’ve been using their products for 4+ years and they are still my fav go-to self-tan for dark, natural-looking results. Use my code BRIELLEB to get a free Deluxe Applicator Mitt with your purchase from their website.”
Celebrities
Vinny Guadagnino Confirms He Split From Akielia Rucker After Season 3 Of ‘Double Shot At Love’
After his third attempt to find love on ‘Double Shot at Love,’ Vinny Guadagnino is still single. The reality star confirmed that he is no longer with Akielia Rucker, the woman who he chose at the end of season 3.
Vinny Guadagnino left season three of Double Shot at Love with Akielia Rucker. During the finale episode, which aired in December, Vinny and Akielia decided to give their relationship a shot away from the cameras. Unfortunately, though, the romance didn’t last. “We are no longer together,” Vinny confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting the upcoming season of Jersey Shore on Jan. 4.
The reality star admitted that his and Akielia’s relationship struggled in the real world, and they decided to go their separate ways. This was Vinny’s third attempt at finding love on the MTV reality series, but so far, he has not had the same luck as his pal, Pauly D. Pauly first met his now-girlfriend, Nikki Hall, on the show’s first season in 2019, and they started dating after she returned for season 2. Pauly and Nikki served as mentors for Vinny as he tried to find what they have on season 3, but unfortunately, it didn’t work out.
Fans suspected that Vinny and Akielia had broken up when neither of them discussed the relationship on social media after the Double Shot at Love finale. Vinny also does not follow Akielia on Instagram, although she still follows him. The “Keto Guido” said that the aftermath of his relationship with Akielia won’t be featured on the upcoming season of Jersey Shore, which premieres on Jan. 6. Luckily, there’s still plenty of good content to come!
This season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will feature the return of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who stepped away from the show last season to steer clear of drama and focus on her family. We’ll also see Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino as a dad for the first time after welcoming his son, Romeo, in May. Plus, Pauly and Nikki’s relationship will be highlighted, and fans will get to see where Angelina Pivarnick stands with husband Chris Larangeira following their issues last season. Jersey Shore returns on Jan. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.
Celebrities
Now Say Something Else, K-K-Karen! New Hampshire White Woman Convicted For Telling Black Child She’ll ‘Kneel On His Neck’
A Klan-ish Karen in Dover, New Hampshire, just found out the hard way that keeping her just-barely-existent lips sewn together would’ve caused her less grief than calling a Black child the n-word and threatening to “kneel on his neck,” because some white people, for whatever reason, think Derek Chauvin murdering George Floyd makes for a good boogieman story to scare Black kids into submission.
Last week, the New Hampshire Department of Justice published a press release announcing that 51-year-old Kristina Graper was found guilty by the Strafford County Superior Court of violating the civil rights of a nine-year-old Black child on May 10, 2021, when she threatened him and racially harassed him for accidentally breaking her white son’s toy while they were playing at a local park—which, by the way, reportedly only happened because the white child pushed the Black child causing the toy to break.
As we previously reported, Graper initially denied threatening to kneel on the boy’s neck but admitted to telling him, “You wonder why you guys get f****** kneeled on,” because, apparently, she thought it would be less racist to imply that boys fighting over toys is an exclusive characteristic of negro children and that said negro children deserve death by a cop’s knee for doing the regular-degular sh** children of all races do.
Court records also show that Graper “denied calling (the boy) a n*****, but later stated it was because ‘they’ don’t know how to shut their n*****r pie holes.’”
(Graper is the type of woman who would deny killing a man by saying she merely ran over him with her truck twice causing his death.)
Anyway, Graper’s KKKapers against the Black nine-year-old earned her an order by the court barring her from “knowingly coming within 250 feet of the victim and the victim’s family.” The court also hit Graper with a $2,500 fine that she only has to pay $500 of unless she violates the restraining order, in which case she’ll be ordered to pay the remaining $2,000.
“A violation of the terms of the injunction is a crime and may subject Ms. Graper to future civil and/or criminal penalties to include fines or incarceration,” the DOJ press release stated. “The court’s order shall remain in effect for three years but may be extended by order of the court upon motion of the Attorney General.”
So basically, Graper better learn to leave Black people TF alone and that her child can’t save her from the consequences of her own racist actions.
Top 3 DeFi Token by Highest Volume: LUNA, AVAX, WBTC
YG Cleared In 2020 Robbery Case Two Years After Being Arrested
No Powerball jackpot winner means the next drawing is for $575 million
Brielle Biermann Rocks Velvet Bikini On Winter Vacation — Photos
$236 million Wildwood business park plan to get hearing Thursday
Vinny Guadagnino Confirms He Split From Akielia Rucker After Season 3 Of ‘Double Shot At Love’
Court docs: Slain Bradley officer pleaded for life, was shot by own gun
Now Say Something Else, K-K-Karen! New Hampshire White Woman Convicted For Telling Black Child She’ll ‘Kneel On His Neck’
‘Don’t be alarmed’: Biden makes remarks on spread of omicron
APD ‘Getting Closer’ to Solving Piedmont Park Stabbing Case
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News5 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?