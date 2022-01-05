YG Cleared In 2020 Robbery Case Two Years After Being Arrested

YG has been cleared in the 2020 robbery case that resulted in his house being raided.

YG is starting the New Year with some weight off his shoulders.

To kick off 2020, LAPD raided YG’s house in full armor before the sun came up with search warrants in hand. YG has publicly bashed the police for pointing guns at his family when they barged in, including his young children. The rapper was eventually booked and his bail was set at $250,000. The arrest caught him off guard as he has maintained he has zero to do with whatever case the police were investigating or trying to attach his name to.

Fast forward to 2022 and the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has decided to not charge YG due to insufficient evidence of what he did to “aid and abet the crime.” YG’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said the timing of the raid and arrest was suspect as it came when he was set to honor Nipsey Hussle during his Grammy performance. Tacopina and YG are unhappy with how long the case took to be dismissed just like anyone would be. Tacopina still thinks the Los Angeles Sheriff’s department should pay for wasting his client’s time and hasn’t closed the door on the possibility of legal action at this time.