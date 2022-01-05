Celebrities
Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out GOP On Jan. 6 Investigations: ‘Let’s Be Egregious With The Truth’
The ‘Community’ actress didn’t mince words when calling for Republicans to be more thorough in investigations into the January 6 insurrection.
With the first anniversary of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol just days away, Yvette Nicole Brown, 50, called for more intensive investigations, especially from Republicans during the Tuesday January 4 episode of The View. The guest co-host pointed to the disproven claim that the rioters on January 6 were members of Antifa or the Black Lives Matter movement rather than former President Donald Trump‘s supporters.
After news footage showed interviews with Trump supporters denying the former president’s involvement in the riot and placing the blame on Democrats, the hosts discussed the day, and Yvette wanted to ensure that most people realized what a tragic day January 6 was. “I feel like we’ve always lived in a nation where there are certain people that are just left of sane. I think Twitter and online apps have allowed them to have a voice that maybe they didn’t have before. I don’t want us to get discouraged and think that the majority of this country doesn’t realize what January 6 was,” she said.
Yvette mentioned that if people legitimately that outside forces were responsible for the insurrection, then Republicans should be calling for further investigations. “What Trump showed the world is that if you lie long enough and brazenly enough, there are people that will believe it. So, let’s truth brazenly. Let’s be egregious with the truth. Let’s just push it in their face and let them see it over and over and over, because if this was Antifa or Black Lives Matter or Democrats, why don’t the Republicans and Trump want to investigate? If it wasn’t them, they should be the first ones wanting every stone overturned,” she said.
Before calling on Republicans to be more thorough in the investigation, the Community star suggested covering the insurrection similar to how 9/11 has been covered in the years since the tragedy. “I hope that they commemorate the day by showing the day. What always stuck with me about 9/11 is they would always start with—I think it was—Matt Lauer and Katie Couric that were on the air at the time going, ‘It’s a beautiful day in New York,’ and they went from that statement to the horror of the rest of the day,” she mentioned. “Show us how lovely the day was before he took the podium. Show us how wonderful the day was before they started climbing the walls and breaking the glass.”
RHOC: Vicki Gunvalson Reacts to Ex Steve Lodge’s Engagement
It has been one tough year for former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson.
After confirming her split from her longtime fiancé, Steve Lodge, and learning of his shotgun engagement to new fiancée Janis Carlson just months after their break-up, Vicki is heading into 2022 with some choice words for Steve and some much-needed support from her Bravo friends.
After learning of Lodge’s upcoming April 2022 nuptials, Vicki spoke to Page Six and perfectly summed up her feelings on the matter.
“I really don’t want to give him any more publicity,” she said. “He’s a fame-whore.”
Vicki also spoke out about how much time she wasted on Lodge and how he allegedly used her.
While talking on Lala Kent’s Not Skinny But Not Fat, Vicki stated, “Sounds very familiar to the man who stole almost six years of my life that I will never get back,” comparing her split from Lodge to Lala’s with ex Randall Emmett.
However, Vicki’s not going into the future alone. She’s got her bestie and former RHOC costar, Tamra Judge, and Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen himself to lean on. They both have confirmed they have her back.
Andy recently tweeted his support for Vicki, saying, “If @vgunvalson doesn’t find a GREAT guy this year, it won’t be a good year. She deserves it. #FullLoveTankforVG”
Reiterating her feelings of being used, Vicki also commented, “He used me, he lied to me he’s been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be.”
The comment came under a supporting message from her friend Tamra Judge, who said, “Vicki Gunvalson you dodged the Lodge!”
It’s good to know Vicki has good friends in her corner, and hopefully, 2022 will bring back Vicki’s “full love tank.”
So Sad: Rapper J $tash Reportedly Killed Woman In Front Of Her Children Before Killing Himself
Rapper J $tash allegedly killed a woman in front of her children before turning the gun on himself.
On New Years Day, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic violence call in Temple City, California. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old female and 28-year-old male who were both pronounced dead at the scene.
“The female victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while the male victim sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said deputies.
The suspect was later identified as rapper J $tash, whose legal name is Justin Joseph, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department revealed to PEOPLE. The spokesperson did not identify the female victim. From the facts gathered, the Sheriff’s Department described a murder-suicide took place and when they arrived at the scene, they removed three children who range in age from 5 to 11 that were unharmed, but present for the horror that took place.
J $tash has a history of domestic violence, which we have covered in the past dating back to 2014. Police also revealed one of the children in the house actually placed the 911 call to alert authorities, but it’s not clear if the call was placed before or after their mother was killed.
Friends and family have started a GoFundMe for the mother of the three children, Jeanette Gallegos, and her funeral expenses.
A statement on the page titled “Jeanette’s Funeral Expenses” reads:
“In Loving Memory of my sister Jeanette Gallegos. Daughter, Sister, aunt, and mother above all. With a heavy heart my sister passed away Jan 1, 2022 . A tragic and unexpected loss for my family & nephews God has gained another angel. My sister was full of life, she was the sweetest most caring person, always there for everyone who needed her. Her favorite quote ‘live today because tomorrow is not promised. My sister leaves behind 3 beautiful boys who will have to continue living life with what’s left, the memories created with their mommy.
To donate click here.
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter, Apple, 17, With Legendary Mom Blythe Danner
While reflecting on the past year, Gwyneth Paltrow shared photos of her and Chris Martin’s rarely-seen daughter, Apple, and lookalike son – as well as her mom, Blythe Danner, and close friend, Cameron Diaz.
While a few days into the new year, Gwyneth Paltrow took a moment to write a heartfelt tribute to the highlights of the past twelve months – and that included celebrating her family. “The best parts of 2021,” wrote the 49-year-old Oscar winner on Jan. 3, “Loving my friends with all my heart, the noodle donut at @lunasia.dimsum, being married to my guy, getting to travel a bit, and being a mom and stepmom to four incredible people I love deeply.” Gwyneth included a photo of her and Chris Martin‘s daughter, Apple, 17, snuggling up to her grandmother, Gwyneth’s mom, the iconic actress, Blythe Danner. ‘
Gwyneth also shared a photo of her husband, Brad Falchuk, posing next to her and Chris Martin’s son, Moses. The 15-year-old boy bears a striking resemblance to his father, which was evident in his mother’s retrospective. There was even a photo featuring Gwyneth’s close friends, Cameron Diaz, Katherine Power, and Jamie Mizrahi. “I wish you all love and joy and abundance and great things this year!” wrote the GOOP founder and actress.
Gwyneth will soon celebrate her mother’s 79th birthday. Blythe’s birthday is on Feb. 3, and for her 78th, her daughter wrote a sweet message on Instagram. “She is full of life and incredibly strong. She loves her grandchildren more than anything in the world,” wrote Gwyneth. “I admire so many things about her, and today is her birthday. Happy birthday from the bottom of our hearts, your family loves you so much, mommy.”
Though Gwyneth and Chris, 44, famously “consciously uncouple,” the two have remained close, especially when co-parenting their children. Days before the New Year, Chris took Moses out on holiday in Mexico. The Coldplay singer was photographed playing with his son in the surf near the seaside town of Tulum. The two chased each other into the waves and even pretended to get into a sparring match. Chris even got “knocked out,” but it was all in fun. It was so fun, Chris’s longtime girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, got into the mix.
