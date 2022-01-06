News
A year later, how does Jan. 6 ‘big lie’ color Minnesota politics?
The falsehood that spurred the Jan. 6, 2021, mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol — that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from Donald Trump — still colors Minnesota politics a year later.
Democrats say the deadly attack remains an injustice that threatens American Democracy. And Democrats use the event as a means to draw distinction from their Republican opponents who refuse to acknowledge it as such — and to raise money.
For Republicans, it’s more complicated.
How mainstream, if mainstream at all, the falsehood has become among Minnesota Republicans is unclear. A small number of Republican elected officials continue to spread falsehoods about the election. But most, including the party’s leaders, generally try to avoid talking about it in front of the broader public.
Minnesota politicians are entering the 2022 election cycle, where nearly every state office will be on the ballot.
An early indication of how the falsehood might color campaign rhetoric surfaced last month at a forum for five Republican candidates for governor. All were asked whether Joe Biden won; none would outright say he did.
No credible evidence has surfaced to suggest Biden didn’t win, and efforts to litigate or audit the results have failed. Biden won the Electoral College vote 306-232. Biden won Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes, with 52.4 percent of the vote to Trump’s 45.3 percent, a margin of some 233,000 votes.
GOP strategists emphasize that nothing related to elections ranks among the highest priorities of their leaders — or their constituents. Concerns over violent crime and coronavirus restrictions are far and away the top issues, they say.
Nonetheless, a faction of the party continues to push to relitigate the 2020 election, demanding state lawmakers take action.
JAN. 6 IN MINNESOTA
Eight people have been arrested in Minnesota and charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol breach, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
In Minnesota, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, itself was a tense day. A “Storm the Capitol” rally was organized in St. Paul by Trump supporters — and attended by a few Republican lawmakers. The event attracted several hundred people, included activist speakers who uttered phrases like “there will be casualties” and the nation was on “the threshold of civil war,” but there were no attempts to breach the state Capitol and no violence broke out.
There had been a steady drumbeat of protests as the date — on which Congress would certify Biden’s Electoral College victory — approached. On Jan. 2, crowds that included people armed with handguns and rifles massed outside the east metro homes of two Democratic state lawmakers, and authorities later revealed that they had been monitoring plans for similar events outside the homes of local judges and state constitutional officers.
Senior Republicans here condemned the violence in Washington in the following days, although many stopped short of condemning Trump himself, or calling out the falsehoods. Their refusal to publicly state Biden legally and rightfully won both Minnesota and the nation angered Gov. Tim Walz and other top Democrats.
Soon, demarcation lines had been drawn that mirrored the national picture, wherein the vast majority of Republicans publicly waffled when questioned on the fundamental legitimacy of the election. Privately, some senior Republicans said they feared backlash from Trump or his most devoted base and, ultimately, losing a GOP primary in 2022 as a result.
That dynamic appears to remain etched today, as a number of leading Republicans declined to comment for this story, either themselves or via spokespeople.
ELECTION LAW CHANGES?
It’s unlikely that any major changes will be made to Minnesota election laws this year. While Republicans control the state Senate, members of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party control the House and the governor’s office.
Still, proposals will likely come.
Republican support can be expected for several proposals that predate Jan. 6.
Chief among them are a push to require voters to provide a photo ID — or at least some form of identification beyond what’s currently used to verify a voter when obtaining a ballot. Minnesota is among 15 states with no such requirement, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The question of voter photo ID was rejected by Minnesota voters in the form of a constitutional amendment ballot question in 2012.
Another change backed by Republicans is for Minnesota to require “provisional ballots” to be cast and sequestered for unregistered voters who show up the polls. Minnesota allows Election Day voter registration, and, if accepted, those ballots are cast with all other ballots, making it impossible to invalidate the voter’s choice if they are later deemed to have been ineligible. Minnesota is among a handful of states that don’t have provisional balloting of some form.
Other elements of the 2020 election that rankled many Republicans include a court-approved settlement between Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat, and a voter-advocacy group that led to a number of one-time relaxations for absentee voting in the name of public health during the pandemic — a change in voting that avoided any oversight from lawmakers. It’s possible Republican lawmakers will try to harden state laws to gird against such changes happening again.
But some are pushing for far more.
‘AUDITS’ AND ‘SOURCE CODES’
Among far-right social media groups, such as those on the social network Telegram, calls for a “forensic audit” of Minnesota’s 2020 election and access to the “source code” of vote-counting machines have been a topic of preoccupation for months.
Some lawmakers have signed on.
Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, posted a video repeating a debunked criticism of Minnesota’s election, in which Gruenhagen stated, “We’re trying to create a groundswell to have the Legislature address the forensic audit.”
In Minnesota, public machine tests and election audits are regularly performed by local election offices. At least 150 precincts were subject to publicly performed hand recounts of paper ballots, with no statistically noteworthy discrepancies discovered. It’s unclear exactly what Gruenhagen is pushing for because the Legislature doesn’t appear to have the ability to demand a statewide recount or audit under current law. He could not be reached for comment for this story.
Gruenhagen is among seven Minnesota Republican lawmakers who signed onto a national letter in November calling for election audits across the nation. The others were Sen. Bruce Anderson, R-Buffalo Township; Rep. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa; Rep. Shane Mekeland, R-Becker; Rep. Erik Mortensen, R-Shakopee; Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal; and Rep. John Poston, R-Lake Shore.
Former Senate Majority Leader and current Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, who is running for governor, recently called for a “pot of money” to perform more audits to build voter trust. He has avoided directly doubting Biden’s win, but has treated distrust of it as legitimate. Gazelka could not be reached for comment for this story.
Examining the “source code” of election machines is actually a process outlined in state law. The idea was briefly entertained by Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, who previously served as secretary of state and now chairs the Senate committee overseeing elections. But Kiffmeyer noted that a third party would need to request and analyze the code — instructions for how computers read and tabulate ballots.
That charge has since been taken up by the Republican Party of Minnesota, which is attempting to raise $2 million it says the effort will require, according to party Chairman David Hann and a section of the party’s website that used to be called “election integrity” and is now called “election protection.”
Hann himself has told the Pioneer Press: “I don’t think there’s any question about that. Joe Biden won — and in Minnesota, certainly.”
GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATES
A telling moment of how Republicans may navigate the question of Trump’s election falsehood came last month, during a forum hosted by Alpha News for five GOP candidates seeking to challenge Walz in November.
The candidates were asked the following by co-moderator Hugh Hewitt: “In your opinion, did President Biden win a constitutional majority of the Electoral College? If yes, how definitive is your conclusion, and if no, would you please explain which states you think are in dispute, and why?”
All the candidates espoused support for photo ID and other changes to state law. But none answered clearly that Biden won.
Among their responses:
Former state Sen. Scott Jensen of Chaska: “I can’t know. I don’t know, and I think that you have to take that attitude towards 2020. … Which states crossed the line? Which states hit a certain threshold? I can’t know that.”
Gazelka: “I don’t think the election was fair, but I do think we have the results that we have, and the Electoral College is the way we determine who won the election. Each state does their own deal. I’m not a big fan of how that all played out. I focused on Minnesota. … We should create a pot of money so there’s more election audits on a regular basis so everyone knows the election was fair. I’m going to ask the legislative branch to do that.”
State Sen. Michelle Benson of Ham Lake said at one point “the more we watch, the less they cheat,” but did not address the fundamental question, prompting a follow-up from Hewitt: “Did President Biden win?” Benson responded: “He was certified by Congress as having won the Electoral College.”
Columbia Heights man charged in St. Paul crash of stolen car that killed passenger
A Columbia Heights man is accused of crashing a stolen car early Tuesday morning in St. Paul while fleeing Minnesota State Patrol troopers, killing one of his passengers.
Michael Anthony Bruce, 31, was charged Wednesday with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, and one count each of fleeing a peace officer and theft of a motor vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court.
Bruce, who remains in custody, is scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge Thursday morning. No attorney was listed for him in court documents.
A pair of troopers patrolling Interstate 94 in St. Paul about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday attempted to pull over a 2013 Kia Optima, which had been reported stolen the day before in Minneapolis, the complaint said.
The troopers followed the vehicle east onto U.S. 61, where it proceeded south for about three miles at speeds that reached 100 mph, before the driver lost control and struck a concrete wall at the Bailey Road off-ramp at between 50 and 60 mph.
The driver, who was later identified as Bruce, exited the vehicle and was arrested, according to the complaint. He allegedly told the troopers he had ingested heroin.
Bruce was taken to Regions Hospital, along with his two passengers, who were not wearing seat belts. One of the passengers, 54-year-old Brenda Lee Schaaf of Robbinsdale, died of her injuries later that day.
The injuries to Bruce and his other passenger, 35-year-old Cecily Erica Cortes of Minneapolis, were not considered life-threatening, the State Patrol said.
Suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found during a search of the stolen vehicle, according to the complaint.
At the time of the crash, Bruce had pending charges for driving while intoxicated and motor vehicle theft, and there were warrants out for his and Cortes’ arrest, the complaint said.
Bruce’s criminal history includes convictions for criminal sexual conduct, violating registration requirements for a predatory offender and driving without a license.
St. Louis homicides drop drastically in 2021, still one of city’s deadliest years
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden and Mayor Tishaura Jones joined FOX 2 News for a “virtual” sit-down interview, Wednesday, about the city’s huge drop in homicides in 2021.
A review of the numbers shows it was still among the city’s deadliest years.
It came to a violent end with three people shot to death in a triple homicide 2 days before Christmas. At least 3 more followed with the city’s final homicide coming just two hours before the new year in Downtown St. Louis. A man was shot dead near 15th and Locust.
Still, the reported 195 homicides in 2021 dropped more than 25% from the near-record high of 262 in 2020, according to St. Louis Police.
Hayden and Jones said there were good reasons for the decline.
“One homicide is one too many and the things we’re doing around deterrence, intervention, and prevention are working,” the mayor said. “Our partnership with behavioral health response through our ‘Cops and Clinicians’ program, Cure Violence, our focused deterrence efforts, all of these things worked hand-in-hand to see a marked decrease in the first eight months since I’ve been mayor.”
“When you’ve got a really volatile scene, and you’ve got people very emotional and very upset, the calming effect that the social workers have in trying to provide services to those families is immeasurable,” Hayden said. “I believe all of it working together is what we call firing on all cylinders. I believe we’re doing that right now.”
The reported homicides in 2021 continue the trend of much higher homicide numbers over the past decade. Police reported 113 in 2012.
2021’S homicide rate adjusted for the city’s shrinking population, which is in danger of falling below 300,000 residents, is down drastically from last year’s rate of 87% per 100,000 residents. Still, at 65%, 2021’s rate is among the five worst in the past 50 years.
“We can’t pass common-sense gun safety laws on the local levels because of this love affair with the 2nd amendment at the Missouri Legislature,” the mayor said. “It only hurts our law enforcement and it hurts our urban areas with the proliferation of guns on our streets because everyone has access to a gun. I lost a family member to gun violence in the Summer.”
Her cousin was killed in Ferguson, outside of the St. Louis city limits.
The police homicide clearance rate rebounded to 55%, according to police, after dropping below 40% the past two years.
The chief, in part, credits moving the gang unit into the homicide division.
“So many of these instances require ‘on the scene intel’ development,” he said. “We have recovered to pre-pandemic numbers and many cities have not.”
“And we’re going to keep going down, prayerfully,” Mayor Jones said.
Missouri chimpanzee mystery focuses on alleged lies about animal’s death
FESTUS, Mo. – A fight over Festus chimpanzees should be over except for new revelations that came out in court Wednesday.
Tonia Haddix was accused of lying that a chimpanzee died so she could secretly keep the animal. She often sobbed in court, so much so that the judge had to take breaks as she broke down.
In April 2021, Haddix granted FOX 2 exclusive access to the compound where she was caring for the seven chimpanzees she had at the time.
It’s Conney Casey’s property in Festus. Haddix moved onto the property to help the aging Casey. At the same time, animal rights group PETA was alleging unsafe and unsanitary conditions. That led to a court order for the chimps to be moved to an accredited Florida sanctuary.
Haddix fought back in June.
“They’re not getting the chimps,” she told FOX 2.
In July, PETA seized the chimps with the oversight of U.S. Marshals, but one chimp was missing.
Haddix claimed the chimp died. But in court today, a PETA lawyer told a judge “Haddix refused to cooperate and provide evidence to support her assertion. It’s part of a scheme to prevent transfer.”
Jared Goodman said Haddix claimed she burned the chimp’s body and that only ashes were left. A forensic anthropologist testified that it would be impossible and that bones would remain.
Haddix often cried. She described how she found the chimp dead, whose name was Tonka.
“I can’t provide him to you guys if he died and my whole thing is I know I talk big because I wanted those chimps, but the fact is I didn’t stand in the way of the court order when you guys took them,” she said.
After almost four hours in court, Judge Catherine Perry ruled that she would not hold Haddix in contempt. She said Haddix “…makes things up” and offered “implausible evidence,” but she said it’s not enough to prove the chimp is actually alive and being hidden on the Festus property.
Judge Perry said she will listen to new evidence if it arises.
