AAX Experiences 140% Surges in Q4 of 2021

AAX exchange witnesses 140% surges in trading volume in Q4 of 2021.

Q4 AAX has received more than 200K new users.

AAX now offers trading of more than 150 crypto pairs.

The AAX exchange is indeed one of the oldest crypto exchanges. Besides, it was the first to be powered by the Millennium Exchange matching engine and also the first exchange to be listed in the London stock exchange.

In addition, the global exchange goes on the motto that crypto is for everyone. Also, AAX exchange focuses on bringing Bitcoin (BTC) and many other digital assets to about 96% of the entire population of the world.

The 140% Surge in Q4 2021

According to various statistical reports, the overall retail trading of AAX has risen to about 140% in the Q4 of 2021. During the Q4 period, the AAX witnessed the average trading volume for the daily 24 hours hitting $1 billion.

Moreover, the Q4 trade volume radically surpassed that of Q3 evidently. The Q4 also witnessed the entry of more than 200K new users, opening their wallets and accounts upon the AAX. Apart from this, the social media followers for the AAX exchange was also on rise for the Q4 of 2021, reaching more than 150% compared to the previous Q3. Furthermore, the traffic for the website hit 2 million all being unique visitors for the AAX website.

The team from AAX terms that majority of the cryptos responsible for the surge in Q4 accounts to the BTC, Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC).

Another major aspect for the epak in Q4 for the AAX exchange owes to its new offerings to the users, in addition to increasing the trading pairs. In such terms, now the AAX offers more than 150 trading combination pairs along with more than 130 altcoins to be traded.

Views of the R&D team of AAX

The head of the Research and Development team of AAX, Ben Caselin states that the crypto market has opened up itself, majorly due to the entry of the Non-Fungible Tokens(NFT), Decentralized Finance (DeFi), blockchain and NFT gamings and much more. Accordingly, Caselin states that all these attributes of the crypto have created a completely new arena and variety of options for investing in the crypto market.

In addition, Caselin points out that the AAX exchange will be driving only upon the needs of the users and people in the platform. Amidst all this, Ben Caselin determines that the year 2022, will be even more out performing 2021 and attaining new ATH.