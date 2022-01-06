Celebrities
‘And Just Like That’: Chris Noth’s Season Finale Cameo Scrapped Amid Assault Scandal
Chris Noth’s season finale cameo has reportedly been scrapped after sexual assault allegations were waged against the TV star.
And Just Like That… Chris Noth‘s brief cameo for the series finale of the show will not be aired. For a fantasy sequence planned for the final episode, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her dearly departed Big were to reunite in Paris, but the footage has been cut from the Season 1 finale, according to TVLine. The move comes after the actor was accused of sexual assault by multiple women — allegations he has denied. The creative team on the show apparently decided to cut the footage — which was shot on location in Paris — and figured the narrative around the scene would fare to sufficiently wrap up the story.
The Hollywood Reporter originally reported the incidents alleged by two woman (using pseudonyms to protect their privacy) — Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31. The women do not know each other and did not speak before separately making their allegations to the publication. They claimed their respective alleged incidents with Chris took place in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015, respectively. When the premiere of the HBO Max series happened in early December, when Chris began appearing in headlines again, the women noted the occasion “stirred painful memories,” according to THR.
Zoe claimed that Chris exhibited inappropriate behavior with her while she was working an entry-level job in L.A. in 2004. “He would walk by my desk and flirt with me,” she alleged, adding that he “somehow” got her phone number from the directory and began leaving her messages on her work phone. Zoe alleged that Chris invited her to hang out at the pool at his West Hollywood apartment and kissed her. She kissed him back, however things took a turn when Chris allegedly “pulled her toward him, moved her toward the bed, pulled off her shorts and bikini bottom and began to rape her from behind.” She insists she yelled at him to “stop,” but claims that he would not.
In addition to the change-up for And Just Like That…, Chris was also fired from The Equalizer after the allegations were made against him. The actor, who was a series regular on the show playing William Bishop opposite star Queen Latifah, will “no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately” is the statement given to HollywoodLife by Universal Television and CBS. We’re told that the drama series, which aired seven episodes of its second season and is currently on hiatus, will feature Chris in one original upcoming episode.
Will Smith’s ex-wife is joining the cast of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is gearing up for another shocking season — with two new ladies in tow!
Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino will reportedly be joining the cast of the hit Bravo series for its highly anticipated 12th season.
The reality stars in the making will join returning housewives Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and fan favorite “friend of” Kathy Hilton.
‘RHOBH’ FILMING HALTED AFTER ERIKA JAYNE, LISA RINNA & GARCELLE BEAUVAIS CONTRACT CORONAVIRUS, COSTARS REPORTEDLY ‘NERVOUS’
Jenkins, 47, who is the founder, chair and CEO of lifestyle drink company Neuro Brands, will be a full time addition to the cast, according to E! News. In addition to being a businesswoman, the mother-of-three is also an activist and philanthropist who created many different advocacy programs and organizations, such as UCLA’s Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project and the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization, which she formed with actor Sean Penn.
The highly accomplished businesswoman has reportedly been named one of the “World’s Top Three Justice Innovations” by The Hague Institute for the Internationalization of Law. She has also been honored by the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
The other girls better watch out because Zampino, 54, who will reportedly be a friend to the housewives, is also extremely successful. The artist and entrepreneur owns the skincare brand WHOOP ASH, along with other businesses under Sheree Elizabeth, Inc. In addition, Zampino owns many fashion boutiques.
ORDER IN THE COURT! JEN SHAH, ERIKA JAYNE, TERESA GIUDICE & MORE HOUSEWIVES WHO HAVE BEEN CAUGHT UP IN LEGAL DRAMA: PHOTOS
The mother-of-one was famously married to Hollywood star Will Smith from 1992 to 1995. The former couple shares 28-year-old son Trey.
According to Radar, Zampino — who will be the series’ second Black cast member — is still close with her ex-husband, as well as his longtime second wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
There has been no official word on a premiere date for the upcoming episodes, but the season will likely drop sometime in 2022.
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are All Smiles After Landing In The Bahamas Together — Photos
Vacation time! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were all smiles as they touched down in the sunny Bahamas via private jet.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking their romance international! The reality star, 41, and Saturday Night Live actor, 28, were beaming as they landed in the Bahamas on Monday, Jan. 3, after a flight on a private jet. Pete looked head over heels as he sweetly gazed at the SKIMS founder, clearly smitten with the mom-of-four in photos obtained by TMZ.
As always, Kim sizzled in a plunging, halter style black top with side cutouts paired with ripped pair of distressed black jeans. She hung onto a furry black clutch as she made her way off of the plane and to a boat. The couple are staying at a private home owned by publicist and Kim’s close friend Simon Huck, the outlet reported.
Meanwhile, Pete carried a black leather Louis Vuitton backpack over top a navy blue baseball jacket sporting several patches. He stayed cozy in a beige colored sweatsuit consisting of shorts and a hoodie, along with sneakers. Both wore sunglasses to protect their eyes from the sunny rays in the Bahamas, where temperatures are currently in the high 70s. Earlier in the day, Pete and Kim were seen leaving California.
It appears Kim’s estranged ex-husband Kanye West, 44, is also moving on: the rapper was seen on back-to-back dates with actress and model Julia Fox, 31, in the last week. The pair were initially spotted having a candlelit dinner at Italian restaurant (and celebrity hot spot) Carbone in Miami just ahead of New Year’s Eve.
Just days later, the pair were spotted on another date that included a Broadway show in New York City, followed by a dinner date at the original Carbone in the Big Apple. Kanye already appears to have influenced Julia’s fashion sense, as the 31-year-old wore all Balenciaga for the date — including a pricey Hourglass handbag. Meanwhile, Kanye wore his usual pricey casual ware with a premium eggplant colored hoodie and black Levi’s, along with a Balenciaga jacket and footwear by Red Wing Shoes.
Chris Noth fired from The Equalizer after sexual assault allegations
Chris Noth has been fired from The Equalizer. The 67-year-old actor has lost his job amid sexual assault allegations.
Multiple women have come forward against theSex and the City actor. Noth played Bishop on the CBS series alongside Queen Latifah. The network announced the decision on Monday.
Chris Noth’s Onscreen Ex-Wife Bridget Moynahan Dodges Questions About Sexual Assault Allegations But Feels His Character’s Death ‘Made Sense’
“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” Universal Television and CBS said in a statement. His character will remain on rerun episodes.
Noth has been accused of rape by two women. One of his accusers claims the alleged incident happened in Los Angeles in 2004. The second alleges he assaulted her in New York City in 2015.
Law & Order actor Zoe Lister-Jones has also accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior.
Just days ago, a third sexual assault accuser — who wishes to remain anonymous — claimed North of groping her, cornering her, kissing her, and pressing his erection into her back at an NYC restaurant in 2010.
Chris Noth Loses $12 Million Tequila Brand Deal Amid Onslaught Of Sexual Assault Allegations
Following the accusations, Noth has been dropped by his talent agency, A3 Artists Agency. His popular Peloton ad — post-Mr. Big’s death — has also been pulled.
Noth’s bank account has been affected. As Radar reported, he allegedly lost out on a $12 million deal to sell his tequila brand.
“At this point in time it doesn’t make sense for us to move forward with this deal in light of the claims, which must be taken with the utmost seriousness,” said Entertainment Arts Research, Inc’s CEO, Bernard Rubin, in a press release. “That said, we continue to be on the lookout for spirits brands that fit EARI’s ethos of social responsibility.”
The women stepped forward with their allegations after claiming they were triggered by all the publicity surrounding the SATC reboot, And Just Like That.
While Noth continues to lose jobs and deals, one person has his back. His ex-TV wifeBridget Moynahan refused to talk about the allegations when confronted by a photographer on Monday.
Noth has denied all allegations, instead insisting the incidents were “consensual.”
