‘And Just Like That’ Recap: Charlotte Learns About Miranda & Che’s Steamy Hookup

Miranda opens up about her *moment* with Che in the kitchen, and Charlotte reacts in the most Charlotte way on ‘And Just Like That.’ Plus, Carrie moves again — but is it for good?
Carrie is looking to move from the Upper East Side to downtown. Seema has found a luxurious downtown apartment for Carrie. Carrie admits to Miranda and Charlotte that she doesn’t love the apartment. Charlotte thinks it’s too “cool and modern” for Carrie. Turns out, Carrie already bought it. She’s tired of dragging Seema around to different apartments.
Carrie worries that she’s retreating if she stays at her old apartment. She moved into her place when she was 29. “Big’s gone. I have to move on,” Carrie says. She thinks this could be the start of a new chapter.
Rock Wants To Make Changes
Speaking of changes, Rock wants to redecorate their side of the room. Both Rock and Lily want to get rid of Charlotte’s Madame Alexander dolls, much to Charlotte’s dismay. This sparks a big conversation about changing up their shared room to suit their personalities. Rock also adds that they want to cut their hair short.
Seema brings Carrie to a sari shop as she tries to find something to wear to her family’s Diwali celebration. Carrie ends up inviting herself and picks up a gorgeous sari. Carrie heads to her massive storage unit with Charlotte to find a few things to take to her new place. She’s opening up boxes when she comes across Big’s records. She starts to cry when she sees the records.
At her new apartment, Carrie begins hearing a beeping noise. She can’t figure out where it’s coming from. Anthony calls about her joining an appointment Stanford made for “his and his facelifts.” He wants her to convince him not to do something stupid.
Jonathan Groff guest stars as Dr. Paul David, the plastic surgeon. He tells Anthony that he doesn’t need a facelift, just botox. “You’re hot,” Dr. David says. Carrie asks for a consultation, too. Dr. David ends up showing Carrie a before and after simulation. He says that with “the right work and the right touch,” the last 15 years can be erased. Carrie is seriously considering it.
Charlotte & Miranda Fight
Miranda can’t get Che out of her head. She fantasizes about Che as she masturbates. Brady knocks on Miranda’s door and wonders if she’s ok. He seems to catch Miranda’s drift that she wants to be left alone.
While Miranda is furious with the plastic surgeon, Charlotte tells Carrie that a little “botox and a little filler are not the end of the world.” Miranda admits that she’s replaced drinking with “obsessive masturbation.” This sparks Charlotte’s interest, and Miranda ends up telling her about what happened with Che. Miranda doesn’t want Charlotte to overreact, but this is Charlotte we’re talking about.
“It is an affair. That’s what it is,” Charlotte says, sparking a fight. Charlotte asks Miranda if she’s gay. “No. I don’t know,” Miranda says. Charlotte brings up Miranda’s past with men. Miranda confesses that her tryst with Che is the “most alive” she’s felt in years. Charlotte snaps, “You are not progressive enough for this.”
Miranda gets up to leave Charlotte and Carrie. Carrie refuses to let Miranda walk away on bad terms. “We already lost Samantha. I’m not losing anyone else,” Carrie says. “You can disagree but you can’t leave.” Miranda comes back to the table, and Charlotte apologizes. “I want to understand…” Charlotte adds. “It’s not only you. What is wrong with people just staying who they were?”
Carrie Embraces The Past
Carrie joins Seema for the Diwali celebration. Carrie looks glamorous in her sari. Seema’s parents come up to Carrie and quiz her about Seema’s boyfriend. Seema’s been lying to her parents. She says it’s easier to tell them I have someone.
Carrie refuses to be afraid of the past. She pulls out Big’s records and begins to play them. She grabs Big’s suits as well, so they can be close to her. Carrie’s staying uptown in her old apartment. This is her home. Rock cuts their hair, and Miranda DMs Che. She wants to hang out with Che again sometime.
Andy Cohen has no regrets about his recent hosting gig during CNN’s New Year’s Eve special over the weekend.
After the TV personality had a little too much to drink while ringing in the new year with Anderson Cooper on CNN’s broadcast Friday night — where began slinging insults at numerous celebs — he refused to apologize for simply having a good time.
Cohen appeared on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show earlier this week, where he defended himself for going on a drunken rant during the broadcast, telling the radio show host he was just trying to have a fun night.
“I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year’s Eve. That’s why I’m there.” he explained on Tuesday, January 4. “It’s a four-and-a-half-hour show. The booze started kicking in around 11:30…I kicked into high gear with 45 minutes left.”
Cohen became unhinged during his drunken rant while yelling about Mayor Bill de Blasio for doing the “crappiest job” as the mayor of New York. The Bravo host even slammed ABC’s Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, calling the performers a “group of losers.”
“I had a blast. Anderson had a blast,” Cohen continued on Tuesday. “We left, we were in the car [heading] home, and were like, ‘That was New Year’s Eve.’”
Cohen explained CNN president Jeff Zucker instructs him every year to “have fun” while hosting the special. “That is my job,” he pointed out to Stern.
He also claimed he was trying to cheer up the world in the midst of Betty White‘s death and the skyrocketing COVID-19 numbers by lightening things up during the New Year’s Eve celebration, which took place just hours after news broke that the iconic Golden Girls actress had passed away.
Cohen then took the opportunity to reiterate his only regret from the night, which was bashing fellow TV host Seacrest.
“That is my only regret from the night,” he explained. “Because I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a really nice guy. I was — as they say — in my cups, and I was kind of enjoying the rant. I was like, ‘Wow, it’s really fun being on CNN just ranting like a nutty guy,’” he remembered, before revealing he, “texted Ryan the next morning.”
As reported by OK!, Cohen addressed his comments directed toward the American Idol host on his Andy Cohen Live radio show on Monday, January 3, insisting he “really regret” his unnecessary remarks. “I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”
Singer Jason Derulo was allegedly involved in an altercation with two other men on Tuesday (Jan. 04, 2022) but was not arrested or given a summons.
The Las Vegas Police Department says the fight broke out Tuesday at around 2 a.m. at the Aria Resort & Casino when Derulo “committed a battery against two individuals,” the Associated Press reports.
In a video of the incident obtained by TMZ — and shared on social media — Derulo appears to charge at and strike at least one person after someone off camera is seemingly heard saying: “Usher, f— you bitch.”
Security quickly intervened, and Derulo was then reportedly asked to leave the property on a trespass order.
Police say there were no injuries and a police report was ultimately not filed after the incident because “the victims did not want to press charges against Derulo,” per AP. However, the men have up to a year to file charges, according to TMZ.
The chart-topping rapper – who is married to Migos star Offset – has taken to Twitter to hit out at homophobes and to voice her support for the gay community.
Cardi, 29 – who has Kulture, three, and a son who was born on September 4 – wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “Every bad b**** have a gay best friend or gay best friend cousin ……If you homophobic you just ugly. (sic)”
Cardi has previously taken to social media to hit back at accusations of homophobia and transphobia, after she came under fire from a Twitter follower.
The ‘WAP’ hitmaker wrote: “How the f*** am i homophobic or transphobic?have you been to a carribean island where you really see homophobia! Have you dealt with a parent that can’t accept you for your sexuality?i said some ignorant things b4 that apologized for & educated myself on it don’t mean I’m homo (sic)”
Cardi subsequently explained that she’s had family members who have struggled with their sexuality.
She said on Twitter: “I don’t support the LGBT community because I have “gay fans” I support because of the confused feelings I had growing up on is it normal to like girls? I support because I know how hard it was for my gay cousin to come out to his very strict Dominican family
“I support because I know the pain my cousin from my mom side which is a Tran “ have a f***** up relationship with her dad for years ! I support because I seen the transitions & the feelings my glam team having during their time with they body transition & my sister ..
“Coming out to my mom & dad religious people as gay so before ya make it cool to call me homophobic & transphobic learn what those words mean and research my encouragement to the LGBT community b4 ya mother******* even knew who was CardiN (sic)”