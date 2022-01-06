Andy Cohen has one regret from drunken New Year’s on CNN

Andy Cohen is addressing his nasty comments toward Ryan Seacrest over the weekend.
During his CNN broadcast with Anderson Cooper on New Year’s Eve, the TV host threw shade at the ABC special Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Seacrest, calling the performers a “group of losers.”
“I’m sorry, but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing,” he said while also slamming the performers during a drunken rant.
Now, the 53-year-old Bravo producer is owning up to his mistakes, and taking back the unnecessary comments he made about Seacrest and his ABC show.
BETHENNY FRANKEL LOOKING TO ANDY COHEN FOR HELP AFTER FACING BACKLASH FOR ‘TRANSPHOBIC’ STATEMENTS: REPORT
“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy,” Cohen said on his Andy Cohen Live radio show on Monday, January 3, per Just Jared. “I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”
“I just kept talking and I shouldn’t have,” he continued. “I felt bad about that. So that is the only thing. It’s the only thing.”
But his comments about the former American Idol host weren’t the only targets in Cohen’s New Year’s Eve outburst, as he also called out Mayor Bill de Blasio for doing the “crappiest job” in his four years as the mayor of New York.
“The only thing that the Democrats and the Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been,” he continued during his rant while Cooper tried to get him to calm down. “Sayonara, sucka! 2022! It’s a new year.”
The next day, Cohen blamed his actions on the alcohol, insisting that he was “overserved,” but he admitted he still had fun.
See Also
However, CNN didn’t find Cohen’s outburst as fun, as the talk show most likely will not be invited back as a host next year.
TRIBUTES POUR IN AS CELEBRITIES, RYAN REYNOLDS, SETH MEYERS, RYAN SEACREST & MORE SAY GOODBYE TO BETTY WHITE: PHOTOS
“We claim to be the most trusted network in news and yet CNN hires Andy Cohen to make a fool out of all of us New Year’s performance?” a source told Radar. “Andy doesn’t even work for CNN and yet he has been the face of our network for the past 48 hours. It is embarrassing and real CNN staffers are very angry.”
“Andy went too far. I think we can agree that it is CNN who look like losers,” another insider added. “Nothing has been made official yet, but internally we have been told that Andy will not be invited back next year. Embarrassing himself is one thing, but embarrassing Anderson Cooper is another. I [sic] was already known that Anderson doesn’t want to host next year’s special, he would rather ring the new year in with his son. And without Anderson thankfully there will be no Andy Cohen.”
A commercial for a crypto-trading app fronted by Matt Damon has people cringing – after it compared buying up crypto to mankind landing on the Moon.
In the TV spot, which ran during Sunday’s NFL games, the actor strolls down a minimalist sci-fi hallway as visions of some of the world’s greatest achievements appear on each side.
“History is filled with almosts,” he says as he strolls past an intrepid explorer who sailed the oceans hundreds of years ago.”
“With those who almost adventured, who almost achieved, but then it proved to be too much.”
“Then there are others, who embraced the moments, and commit,” he says, as he walks past visions of people climbing Everest, and the Wright Brothers taking to the air in their cutting edge plan.”
“And in these moments of truth, these men and women, these mere mortals, just like you and me, as they peer over the edge, they calm their minds and steel their nerves, with four simple words that have been whispered by the intrepids since the time of the Romans: Fortune favors the brave.”
At that point, the screen shows the Crypto.com web address and logo, with the implicit suggestion that buying some crypto might just give you entree to the pantheon of world-changers.
Twitter was NOT feeling it. This led “Matt Damon” to trend on Twitter in the U.S. on Monday (Jan. 03, 2022) afternoon.
Prince Andrew might lose royal privileges if he fails to win his fight in the sexual assault lawsuit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.
The report comes just days after his former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was found guilty of grooming and trafficking underage girls for her former boyfriend, convicted sex offenderJeffrey Epstein.
According to the Sunday Times, royal advisers have discussed potential actions to be taken upon the prince if he loses his battle concerning Giuffre’s case.
One of their plans was to ask the Duke of York to stop using his title as a British royal.
An insider reportedly told the outlet, “If [Prince Andrew] loses the case, the question is what do you do with him? You can’t make him resign like you would a normal person, but he would be asked to put his dukedom into abeyance.”
In addition, the courtiers would allegedly request Andrew to give up his remaining links to charities and cast him into a form of “internal exile” by the royal institution.
As Radar previously reported, the prince faces legal troubles after Giuffre filed a lawsuit against him, claiming she was forced to have sex with the royal three times when she was only 17 years old.
Andrew had maintained his innocence and denied the allegations despite some damning evidence, including a picture of them taken from inside Maxwell’s London house in 2001.
However, the source from the palace also revealed it would be difficult to convince the Queen to strip Andrew of the Duke of York title as “it was held by her father, George VI, before he became king and she bestowed it on her favourite son. But he has disgraced that title.”
The outlet also reported the prince is under pressure to surrender his nine military roles. The military chiefs allegedly believe it is no longer appropriate for Andrew to carry his honorary titles if he loses the suit.
See Also
A spokesman from Buckingham Palace later responded to the claims regarding the title drop, stating, “This is speculation and the comments are without foundation. We would not comment on an ongoing legal matter.”
Following Maxwell’s guilty verdict last week, Andrew’s legal team reportedly has been in crisis mode and “locked in emergency talks.”
They were allegedly considering reaching out to one of Maxwell’s victims to aid him in his civil case with Giuffre.
“Andrew’s US team immediately seized upon Carolyn‘s testimony,” a legal source claimed. “They believe she holds a smoking gun to any possible role Virginia played in Epstein’s pyramid scheme of abuse.”
Janet Jackson thinks she is “guilty by association” when it comes to her late brother Michael’s abuse scandals.
The 55-year-old singer has opened up about her life as the sister of the late King of Pop – who died in 2009, aged 50, from acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication – and admitted there is a lot of “scrutiny” that comes with having such an infamous surname.
She said: “There’s a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name.”
Speaking in an extended trailer for her new Lifetime documentary, ‘Janet’ – which is set to air on January 28 – the ‘All For You’ hitmaker was then asked if the child sexual abuse allegations against Michael had affected her.
She responded: “Yeah. Guilty by association. I guess that’s what they call it, right?”
The ‘Billie Jean’ hitmaker was accused of child molestation and acquitted during a 2005 trial, but since his death, more allegations have come forward, which the Jackson family have repeatedly denied.
See Also
According to the synopsis for the new documentary, the legendary star will “lift the lid” on a “tumultuous” private life for the first time, as well as the fallout from her 2004 Super Bowl performance.
It read: “Janet has enjoyed immense success but also seen incredible tragedy. She has endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny. With no stone left unturned, Janet lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals the most intimate moments of the star ever caught on camera. The documentary details Janet’s return to the world stage following a sudden break from music. Speaking like never before, Janet also discusses everything including her Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the death of her brother Michael and becoming a mother later in life.”