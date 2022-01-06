Andy Cohen says he ‘won’t be shamed’ for drinking during New Year’s Eve broadcast

Andy Cohen has no regrets about his recent hosting gig during CNN’s New Year’s Eve special over the weekend.
After the TV personality had a little too much to drink while ringing in the new year with Anderson Cooper on CNN’s broadcast Friday night — where began slinging insults at numerous celebs — he refused to apologize for simply having a good time.
Cohen appeared on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show earlier this week, where he defended himself for going on a drunken rant during the broadcast, telling the radio show host he was just trying to have a fun night.
“I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year’s Eve. That’s why I’m there.” he explained on Tuesday, January 4. “It’s a four-and-a-half-hour show. The booze started kicking in around 11:30…I kicked into high gear with 45 minutes left.”
Cohen became unhinged during his drunken rant while yelling about Mayor Bill de Blasio for doing the “crappiest job” as the mayor of New York. The Bravo host even slammed ABC’s Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, calling the performers a “group of losers.”
“I had a blast. Anderson had a blast,” Cohen continued on Tuesday. “We left, we were in the car [heading] home, and were like, ‘That was New Year’s Eve.’”
Cohen explained CNN president Jeff Zucker instructs him every year to “have fun” while hosting the special. “That is my job,” he pointed out to Stern.
He also claimed he was trying to cheer up the world in the midst of Betty White‘s death and the skyrocketing COVID-19 numbers by lightening things up during the New Year’s Eve celebration, which took place just hours after news broke that the iconic Golden Girls actress had passed away.
Cohen then took the opportunity to reiterate his only regret from the night, which was bashing fellow TV host Seacrest.
“That is my only regret from the night,” he explained. “Because I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a really nice guy. I was — as they say — in my cups, and I was kind of enjoying the rant. I was like, ‘Wow, it’s really fun being on CNN just ranting like a nutty guy,’” he remembered, before revealing he, “texted Ryan the next morning.”
As reported by OK!, Cohen addressed his comments directed toward the American Idol host on his Andy Cohen Live radio show on Monday, January 3, insisting he “really regret” his unnecessary remarks. “I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”
Singer Jason Derulo was allegedly involved in an altercation with two other men on Tuesday (Jan. 04, 2022) but was not arrested or given a summons.
The Las Vegas Police Department says the fight broke out Tuesday at around 2 a.m. at the Aria Resort & Casino when Derulo “committed a battery against two individuals,” the Associated Press reports.
In a video of the incident obtained by TMZ — and shared on social media — Derulo appears to charge at and strike at least one person after someone off camera is seemingly heard saying: “Usher, f— you bitch.”
Security quickly intervened, and Derulo was then reportedly asked to leave the property on a trespass order.
Police say there were no injuries and a police report was ultimately not filed after the incident because “the victims did not want to press charges against Derulo,” per AP. However, the men have up to a year to file charges, according to TMZ.
The chart-topping rapper – who is married to Migos star Offset – has taken to Twitter to hit out at homophobes and to voice her support for the gay community.
Cardi, 29 – who has Kulture, three, and a son who was born on September 4 – wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “Every bad b**** have a gay best friend or gay best friend cousin ……If you homophobic you just ugly. (sic)”
Cardi has previously taken to social media to hit back at accusations of homophobia and transphobia, after she came under fire from a Twitter follower.
The ‘WAP’ hitmaker wrote: “How the f*** am i homophobic or transphobic?have you been to a carribean island where you really see homophobia! Have you dealt with a parent that can’t accept you for your sexuality?i said some ignorant things b4 that apologized for & educated myself on it don’t mean I’m homo (sic)”
Cardi subsequently explained that she’s had family members who have struggled with their sexuality.
She said on Twitter: “I don’t support the LGBT community because I have “gay fans” I support because of the confused feelings I had growing up on is it normal to like girls? I support because I know how hard it was for my gay cousin to come out to his very strict Dominican family
“I support because I know the pain my cousin from my mom side which is a Tran “ have a f***** up relationship with her dad for years ! I support because I seen the transitions & the feelings my glam team having during their time with they body transition & my sister ..
“Coming out to my mom & dad religious people as gay so before ya make it cool to call me homophobic & transphobic learn what those words mean and research my encouragement to the LGBT community b4 ya mother******* even knew who was CardiN (sic)”
Los Angeles (AFP) – Earlier this year the man who as a baby was photographed naked for the cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album sued the band for sexual exploitation — and now a California judge has dismissed the case on procedural grounds.
The federal judge dismissed the case Monday as Spencer Elden’s legal team had missed a deadline to file an opposition to Nirvana lawyers’ December motion to drop the case.
Elden’s team has until January 13 to refile. In a statement to AFP on Tuesday his lawyer Robert Lewis said they would do so “very soon.”
“We are confident that Spencer will be allowed to move forward with his case,” Lewis said.
In 1991, when he was four months old, Elden was photographed naked in a swimming pool reaching for a dollar bill on a fish hook, an image that become one of the most iconic album covers of all time.
The album went on to sell 30 million copies, with songs such as “Smells Like Teen Spirit” becoming American pop cultural touchstones.
But neither Elden nor his legal guardians “ever signed a release authorizing the use of any images of Spencer or of his likeness, and certainly not of commercial child pornography depicting him,” the original lawsuit said.
According to court documents Elden had never received any compensation for the image, and asked for $150,000 in damages from each of the 15 defendants — including the surviving former members of the band, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, as well as the estate of the late lead singer Kurt Cobain, and the photographer, Kirk Weddle.
The lawsuit said Elden had suffered “extreme and permanent emotional distress,” as well as “lifelong loss of income earning capacity.”
In their December motion Nirvana lawyers argued the statute of limitations had expired more than a decade ago, and that Elden’s claim that the photo constituted child pornography was “not serious.”
Elden recreated the album cover multiple times, including for its 25th anniversaries.
Weddle, the original photographer, was a friend of his father’s, the family told NPR in 2008.
They held a pool party during which Elden was photographed underwater for the then-unknown band. Elden’s parents were paid $200 for the original shoot.