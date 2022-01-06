News
As Ravens’ DL Calais Campbell, CB Jimmy Smith mull future, a potential exodus looms: ‘There’s no guarantees’
They’ve thought about it. Of course they’ve thought about it. Sunday could be last call for Calais Campbell, for Jimmy Smith, for about two dozen Ravens approaching possibly their last game in Baltimore. The mind wanders, even during Steelers week.
Campbell, asked Wednesday about a future he can’t predict, shrugged his shoulders and tilted his head. “You know what …” he began to say. He chuckled, as if he didn’t know whether a Week 18 game against Pittsburgh, after 14 years in the NFL, after 138 games and 120 starts, would be his last.
“I guess you’ve got to kind of appreciate the possibility of the finality of it, you know?” he said. “There’s just so much unknown. You’ve got to take it for what it is at the moment. And whatever it may be, I think I’ve got to go out there and just lay it on the line, leave it all out there and just see how it goes. But I feel pretty good right now. So who knows? I might be going to do it again. You’ve just got to see how it goes.”
Campbell said he loved the game of football. He said he’d never beaten the Steelers over his two years in Baltimore. He seemed to realize that if this is it for his career, if the Ravens (8-8) don’t get the minor miracle they need this weekend to advance to the playoffs, there are worse final chapters than a win over Pittsburgh (8-7-1) and Ben Roethlisberger.
As the football world turns its focus to M&T Bank Stadium for what will likely be the venerable 39-year-old quarterback’s last hurrah, Ravens officials are girding for an offseason of departures that could be just as significant in scope. If the team’s season ends Sunday, general manager Eric DeCosta will confront a smorgasbord of personnel possibilities — retirements, extensions, trades — far sooner than he could’ve expected to even a month ago.
So much of the Ravens’ future is shrouded in uncertainty, almost held captive by the franchise’s most important question: Just how much do they value quarterback Lamar Jackson? But even a megadeal extension wouldn’t neatly set up the team’s offseason dominos, not with a volatile free-agent market, developing 2022 draft class and the uncertain future of some aging Ravens.
The 33-year-old Smith, who like the 35-year-old Campbell is not signed beyond this season, said Wednesday that he’s joked every year since he arrived in Baltimore that he was considering retirement. “But to actually really think about it, it’s too surreal, to be honest,” he said. The 2011 first-round pick has played in just nine games this season, sidelined for stretches by injuries — a bugaboo throughout his 11 years — and the coronavirus.
But he played every defensive snap in an essentially must-win game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, allowing just one catch on two targets for 6 yards. “When the time comes,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday, “he always shows up and plays good football.” The Ravens’ 20-19 loss left Smith feeling even more conflicted about his future. “I don’t know, man,” he recalled thinking to himself. “I can probably still play.”
Smith is a father to a growing family now, and his children wonder aloud why he’s going to work again. His answer has been that this is all he’s ever done.
“It’s tough because I’m a football player,” he said. “I love it. Like, this is my life, and sometimes just even thinking about not playing it, I’m like, ‘Ugh, I don’t want to do anything else.’ But it is a grind, and it’s something you have to mentally prepare yourself [for], the older you get. …
“I don’t know what it’s like to be free. So part of it is a little bit like, I kind of want to go to the other side and be able to spend that time with my family and do those things and kind of just all the other stuff that I worked hard for. To get to this spot, I want to go enjoy that. But the other part of me is like, bruh, you know dang well, you’re a football player. You want to be on that field. So I can talk about it, but if the Ravens come to me and be like, ‘Hey, we’ve been thinking about this. What do you think?’ I’m definitely all ears.”
Campbell said he hasn’t even considered whether he’d play for another team. When he joined the Ravens in 2020, he said the grind of the offseason was eased by the prospect of playing for a Super Bowl champion. But the Ravens won just one playoff game last year and now, amid a five-game losing streak, are a long shot to advance to the postseason this year.
Campbell’s also dealt with minor injuries and the coronavirus, both relatively novel problems in a career defined as much by his production (six Pro Bowl appearances) as his availability (no missed games from 2015 to 2019).
“This place is definitely special, and I’ve got a lot of guys in this locker room who I respect, and who I’d want in my foxhole any day of the week,” he said. “And I know there’s some guys in here who believe that if circumstances were a little different, and if we had all of our guys together, that we’d be a tough team to beat, and I think that being a part of something like that would be fun. But it’s just … I have no idea.”
Added Campbell, the Ravens’ second-highest-rated player, according to Pro Football Focus: “I’m not even sure I’m going to have somebody that wants me to play football next year.”
The Ravens’ front office considers versions of that question every offseason. This year, though, their determinations could be especially critical to the team’s short-term championship aspirations.
As always, Ravens officials will have to consider whom they can afford to keep. On offense, Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard, center Bradley Bozeman, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, and running backs Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray headline the team’s pending unrestricted free agents.
On defense, the potential free-agent exodus is far more significant: defensive linemen Brandon Williams, Justin Ellis and Campbell; outside linebackers Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee; inside linebacker Josh Bynes; cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Smith; and safeties DeShon Elliott and Anthony Levine Sr.
Other players could be released in cost-cutting measures. Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, who has a $9.3 million salary cap hit in 2022, turns 34 in September and could face an uphill battle to reclaim his starting job next season. Tight end Nick Boyle, who counts $7 million against the cap in 2022 and $8 million against it in 2023, and cornerback Tavon Young ($9.2 million cap hit next year) have both dealt with significant knee injuries in recent years.
Then there are the small-bore matters — decisions on restricted free agents like cornerback Chris Westry, exclusive-rights free agents like quarterback Tyler Huntley and returning veterans who might be amenable to a restructured contract.
There is a lot of time for the Ravens to figure everything out. There just might not be a lot of time left in their season. When Campbell and Smith leave the field Sunday, their careers could be ending. Or maybe, improbably, their postseason hopes could be rising.
“Our focus … it’s on winning the game,” Harbaugh said. “The stuff that we can’t control, we can’t control. What you certainly don’t want to do is have those things fall in place and then not do your part. So you have to do your part if anything is going to happen. There’s no guarantees.”
Week 18
STEELERS@RAVENS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 5 ½
New Hampshire man held in 7-year-old daughter’s disappearance
The father of a missing 7-year-old girl is being held without bail in New Hampshire in connection with her troubling disappearance.
Adam Montgomery, 31, waived arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court Wednesday on two counts of child endangerment and one count each of second-degree assault and interference with custody.
He was taken into custody “based on clear and convincing evidence that the defendant’s release will endanger the safety of the defendant or of the public,” according to a bail order. His lawyer did not return a call seeking comment.
Montgomery is accused of hitting his daughter, Harmony, in the face in July 2019 and hiding her with the intent to conceal her from the New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth and Families, according to court documents. He also is charged with failing to have her in his physical custody since about November of 2019, even though he had legal custody of her.
The girl was reported missing last Nov. 18 by her mother, Crystal Sorey, 31, who said she hadn’t seen her daughter since about April 21, 2019, in a FaceTime video call in which the child seemed frightened and her father was in the background, according to a police affidavit.
On Dec. 27, 2021, DCYF told Manchester, N.H., police it could not find Harmony, and detectives opened an investigation into the child’s disappearance. Police learned the girl hadn’t been seen since October or November of 2019, the affidavit said.
Sorey told investigators she had lost custody in July 2018 to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families due to substance abuse, but she had gotten sober and had been searching for Harmony since, the affidavit said.
On Dec. 30, 2021, the defendant’s uncle, Kevin Montgomery, told police that he contacted DCYF after he visited Manchester in July 2019 and saw that Harmony had a black eye.
Montgomery told him he had caused the injury and said, “I bashed her around this house,” the affidavit said. The defendant told his uncle that he had left Harmony, who would have been 5 at the time, in charge of watching her infant brother while Montgomery went to the bathroom. He returned to find her holding her hand over the child’s mouth to try to stop him from crying. He responded, he told his uncle, by striking her in the face, causing the black eye, according to the affidavit.
Kevin Montgomery also recalled Harmony being spanked hard on the butt, being forced to stand in the corner for hours and being forced by her father to scrub the toilet with her toothbrush, the affidavit said.
The defendant’s wife, Kayla Montgomery, told police that he said one morning in November or December of 2019 that he was driving Harmony back to Sorey, according to the affidavit. She admitted seeing the girl with a black eye, but said the defendant told her that one of their three children had struck the girl with a toy.
Last New Year’s Eve, Manchester police found Adam Montgomery, who initially told them Harmony was fine, and he had seen her recently, the affidavit said. But he later said he hadn’t seen her since Sorey came to pick her up around Thanksgiving 2019. He stopped answering questions several times, saying, “I have nothing else to say,” according to the affidavit.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services refused to comment, citing confidentiality laws. The Massachusetts Department of Children and families did not return calls or emails.
BPS superintendent and school committee chairwoman substitute for growing number of absent teachers
Superintendent Brenda Cassellius and School Committee Chairwoman Jeri Robinson filled in for a growing number of absent teachers as the district struggles with a pandemic worsened by the omicron variant.
Cassellius taught a 4th-grade class, and Robinson taught kindergarten 1, both at the Nathan Hale School in Roxbury.
“They are brilliant, amazing, eager learners,” Cassellius said of her students. “I had so much joy being here today.”
Her comments came as 1,100 district employees, including 658 teachers – about 200 more than Tuesday – didn’t show up for work on Wednesday. Twenty-nine percent of the district’s approximately 49,000 students also were absent, said Sharra Gaston, a district spokeswoman, and 47 bus routes went uncovered.
On Tuesday, the most recent day for which statistics were available, there were 517 new COVID cases, including 289 students and 228 staff.
District officials are making recruiting substitute teachers a priority, working with the interfaith community and local universities, Cassellius said.
State officials continue to expect all schools to provide students with 180 days of in-person learning, even after about 1,200 Boston Public Schools teachers, staff and bus drivers were out on Tuesday.
Spiking rates of the virus’s omicron variant add even more urgency to the need for the state to address why it gave the school district COVID tests that appear to have expired, and to get personal protective equipment, or PPE, into the hands of students, their families and teachers as quickly as possible, Boston Teachers Union Vice President Erik Berg said this week.
Jayson Tatum admits to worrying about return
Jayson Tatum returned after a four-game COVID-related absence Wednesday night – his second time battling the virus in a year – and admits that he had worries about returning to action during the Celtics’ 99-97 loss to San Antonio.
Though Tatum wasn’t nearly as impacted as last season, when he suffered severe symptoms and needed the aid of an inhaler through the rest of the regular season, the experience admittedly played on his mind this week. Not surprisingly Tatum struggled, finishing with 19 points on 6-for-20 shooting.
“Felt rusty. I did feel better than the first time I got it. I won’t say I was nervous, but it was definitely heavy on my mind on the last night, today, the anticipation, and it kind of lingered into the game,” he said. “I kind of questioned myself out there. I was tired. But I definitely felt better than the last time. We all have to get used to it. It’s part of the new normal. It’s not going anywhere. But I’m starting to feel better.
“It’s tough. I pride myself on trying to play every game. You try to stay as safe as possible but it’s everywhere.”
Tatum said he plans to play Thursday night in New York.
Robert Williams touts his improved durability
Robert Williams returned to action Wednesday night following a one-game absence due to a sprained big toe, and from what the Celtics center can see, he’s rebounding more quickly these days from injuries.
“I’m honestly getting better at it. Obviously, my pain tolerance is getting high,” he said. “I feel like every player needs that. It’s just, like I said, a sense of not wanting to be away from the game, having our full roster back, I’m just ready to experience the energy, honestly. Just go out there and smile and play, go play free with the guys.
“It’s really frustrating, honestly, just being away from the game,” Williams said of what drives him to get back on the floor. “But I’m thankful in a lot of situations. I kind of look on the brighter side. It’s not as serious a type of injury as I’ve had in the past. So I always try to look at the brighter side of things.
“Thankfully the toe’s feeling good. Feeling great at practice, so, ready to go out there and play.”
Ime Udoka smiled when asked about Williams’ comment about pain tolerance. The Celtics coach has exhorted his players since the start of the team to get tougher, to shrug off so-called “ticky tack” injuries.
“It’s good — a positive obviously. Not being injured is the first part, being available is the first part, but Rob is a guy who if you challenge him he responds,” said Udoka. “He’s taken some things to heart. He’s said things publicly, but we say a lot of things privately and I think he took a lot of what I said as directed at him based on past years, although it was just the team in general.
“I challenged the team with that weeks ago and he took some of that to heart. If he upped his pain tolerance, we’ll take it.”
Coaching connection
San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich coached his 2,000th regular season game Wednesday night, and is the only coach in league history to coach that many for one team. The difference over the years has been the growing number of former assistant coaches at the head of opposing benches.
That made Wednesday night special thanks to the presence of Udoka, his onetime player and lead assistant.
“Great fun for me at this stage in my career to go to different cities and see guys, whether they’re GMs or assistant GMs, or assistant coaches or head coaches, and there’s a friend everywhere,” said Popovich. “It really makes the NBA journey each year a whole lot more fun. I’ve just been loving it.”
Pritchard in protocol
Payton Pritchard became the 14th different Celtic to enter health and safety protocol Wednesday morning. With a rising number of NBA coaches also in and out of protocol, Udoka can count himself among the lucky ones who has not tested positive yet. But the Celtics naturally have a succession plan in the event that Udoka tests positive.
“We know the pecking order, so to speak,” said Udoka. “Will Hardy is the lead assistant, so that would be Will, but in general as we’ve been hit with guys being out Joe (Mazzulla) has moved up to the front of the bench, guys have taken on scouts, Matt Reynolds as well.
“Everybody works together and has each other’s back, so if something does happen we’re covered,” he said. “There’s brief conversations, we see what’s going on. You don’t just chop it up and say hopefully I get it and get it out of the way. You have to be careful at the same time.
“I’m probably the most exposed of those guys, with the least amount of wearing a mask for them to hear me every huddle and every timeout, every close conversation when I’m around those guys. At times you shake your head when a guy pops up positive and I’ve been exposed to him. But once you’re in the game you’re in the game and not really thinking about it like that. One thing I have done is worn my mask most of the time when I’m sitting down, and as much as I can consciously remember that. It’s nothing you’re going out of your way, but you have to be as safe as you can.”
