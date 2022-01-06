News
Ask Amy: Good guests have responsibilities, too
Dear Amy: During the current climate of hibernation and cautious socialization, it’s appropriate to prioritize your family’s well-being.
But may I say something in defense of hard-working hosts as well?
After a two-year hiatus, we restarted our annual Christmas party.
Asking guests to “vaccinate or hibernate” and other clear measures were taken. And of course, anyone uncomfortable should have politely declined.
I still ran into the same rudeness that has befuddled me since I began hosting social gatherings years ago, so I thought I’d share a few ground rules that should be revisited.
Maybe during this downtime, we’ve forgotten the “Duties of a Good Guest”:
You’re a guest, so act like one. Be a sparkling conversationalist. Or wear a festive sweater we can discuss. Bring a fun gift or story to tell. Guests DO have an obligation to not sit silent and sullen. It’s a party, folks.
If you cannot make it, immediately and politely decline the invitation. A lot of time and resources go toward planning a party and your hosts will appreciate this.
SHOW UP! Nothing stuns me more than the guests who enthusiastically respond, ask to contribute to the menu (sometimes insist), and then fail to arrive. A message may follow later that adds further insult: “I fell asleep” or “Our kids came back from college and we were catching up.”
Parties are not akin to restaurant reservations that you can cancel at the last minute when something more attractive comes along.
The pandemic has created a decline in the social skills of our young.
Let’s lead by example in demonstrating how to be a good guest.
— Harried Hostess
Dear Harried: I appreciate your “Good Guest” tips. Now, I’d like to add to/refute some of them.
Amy’s “Duties of a Good Guest:”
Pay attention to your health. Always remember that people you come in contact with at a party might also have an elderly/compromised/unvaccinated family member in their daily lives.
If you are not feeling well or have just learned that you were recently exposed to someone with an active case of Covid, regardless of your own vaccination status, give the host a call — even at the last minute — and let them know that you won’t be able to make it.
Don’t proselytize or publicly challenge other guests’ health-related choices.
Don’t offer me a share in your stash of online hydroxychloroquine.
Wear a mask if you want to.
Introduce yourself by name to people you haven’t met and ask them a question or two. Listen to their responses.
Don’t bring along your dog, unless invited.
Put your phone away, unless you are showing me pictures of your uninvited dog.
If you are feeling sad, lonely, pensive, or not-particularly “sparkling” on the night of the party — you can sit next to me.
Dear Amy: I have two children: a daughter (41, who is divorced) and a son (42), who is married but has no children.
My complaint is not with them, but with so many grandmas around who quiz me about my lack of grandchildren.
I usually answer them by saying I don’t know what my adult kids’ plans are.
This is followed by being inundated by pictures of their grandchildren.
I am happy for them, but just want to yell STOP.
Any thoughts?
— Not a Grandma in Jersey
Dear Not a Grandma: You might offer a more definitive statement by responding, “Oh, I think that ship has sailed.”
Your real complaint seems to be the fact that you are overwhelmed by looking at pictures of other people’s grandchildren.
One way to try to stem the tide would be to say, “I’d love to see one more picture of your cutie pie, but then let’s catch up!”
Dear Amy: I’m responding to the letter from “Against Gift Lists.” This mom was completely against providing gift lists to her in-laws.
I was exactly the same as her!
This year was the first year since my childhood lists to Santa that I actually provided a gift list.
It was amazing, I wrote down how I wanted silver, so my grandpa went and gave silver coins for everyone in the family.
Apparently, he’s been collecting silver for years. He showed me his collection and we talked for hours.
— Pro List
Dear Pro List: I’ve received a surprisingly large response to the idea of gift lists (who knew this would become such a hot topic?), with readers coming down fairly equally on both sides.
Your story is a real treasure. Thank you!
News
Massachusetts lawmakers call on Charlie Baker to testify as omicron sends coronavirus cases, hospitalizations surging
State lawmakers frustrated over a lack of state-level response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant — and its strain on hospitals and schools — want to hear from Gov. Charlie Baker at an oversight hearing next week.
“Something dramatic has changed. Omicron is superspreading everywhere,” Rep. William Driscoll, D-Milton, said, explaining why lawmakers want to hear from the governor. “Omicron has rewritten the norms and essentially our understanding of how COVID behaves and we’re at a point where we really need more energy around this because the stakes are high again.”
Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness Co-chairs Driscoll and Sen. Jo Comerford, D-Northampton, sent Baker an invitation on Wednesday asking the governor to testify to COVID-19 testing efforts, distribution of personal protective equipment and testing supplies, efforts related to vaccine status verification, and “preparation for possible prolonged or future disruption due to Omicron or other COVID-19 variants.”
The COVID-19 oversight committee is planning its second omicron-focused hearing. Senior Baker administration public health officials skipped the first hearing last month.
Comerford and Driscoll said in their letter Wednesday that they will work with Baker’s office “to find the earliest possible, mutually-agreeable date and time” for the hearing.
A spokesman from Baker’s office said the administration is reviewing the committee’s request.
The invitation comes after House Speaker Ron Mariano and Sen. Adam Hinds this week questioned how the Baker administration has used $200 million in resources intended to deal with another coronavirus surge and whether additional money might be necessary.
The average number of new daily cases has climbed more than twofold since the beginning of December, with more than 27,612 new cases reported on Wednesday alone. A surge in hospitalizations — up more than 133% on average — prompted health officials to issue a “crisis message” in which they said emergency departments “are at critical capacity and things will get worse.”
Driscoll said the Baker administration has so far ignored lawmakers’ calls to institute an indoor mask mandate and other “pretty basic layers” of mitigation designed to prevent surges and help communities exit surges.
Comerford called the omicron variant a “very significant force” and accused the Republican governor of “abdicating” his responsibility to municipalities and school districts looking for uniform policies in an effort to stop the spread.
“I believe the state can and should do much more. I believe that the administration must speak to the people of the commonwealth and say, “We are seeing unprecedented numbers and here’s our plan.”
Comerford credited Baker for activating the National Guard to assist hospitals strapped for resources, distributing tests to hard-hit communities and organizing a bulk purchasing price for at-home tests for Massachusetts municipalities, but criticized other aspects of the omicron response she characterized as “failures.”
Topping her list of failures was the state response in public schools. Testing kits provided to teachers returning from holiday break were delayed and many schools were left to make their own decisions whether to cancel or delay class start times this week. Consistent, widespread testing capabilities are still not available for teachers and students, Comerford said.
The Massachusetts Teachers Association has also been vocal in its criticism of the botched testing effort. On Wednesday MTA President Merrie Najimy called out the “inadequate and incompetent actions in recent days by Governor Charlie Baker and state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley” who she said “have played a role in worsening a public health crisis in our school communities, threatening the well-being of students, educators and families throughout the Commonwealth.”
News
Chuck Slocum: America needs a strong challenger to Biden in 2024
The decision by the Republican National Committee to fund $1.6 million in President Trump’s personal legal fees is an unwise one.
I say this as a former member of the RNC — I served as chair of the then Independent-Republicans of Minnesota in the 1970s — and over the years spent personal time and effort on behalf of Republican U.S. Presidents Nixon, Ford, Reagan and both Bushes. I met Trump a decade before he became president in 2017.
The commitment to fund Trump’s defense as he faces numerous investigations into his business practices has already been made by the committee that includes at least three members from each of the 50 states. There are ongoing investigations involving criminal fraud by the Trump Organization that additionally include election interference, the Trump National Golf Club and civil fraud.
None of them have anything to do with Trump’s actions as U.S.president.
- According to the Federal Election Commission, the first payment of $121,670, was made in October to Trump’s lawyer Ronald P. Fischetti. At issue in this case is whether Trump inflated the value of his assets to defraud lenders.
- In a related civil fraud investigation, New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat who is involved in the criminal inquiry, is seeking to question Mr. Trump under oath.
- Last July, the Manhattan district attorney’s office charged the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer with orchestrating a 15-year scheme to evade taxes. A trial in this case is scheduled for next summer.
- Dating to the November 2020 election, the Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis, a Democrat, has been conducting a criminal investigation of election interference in Georgia by Trump and his campaign.
- Lastly, an Investigation into the Trump National Golf Club by the district attorney’s office in Westchester County, N.Y., is at least partly focused on whether the Trump Organization misled local officials about the property’s value to reduce its taxes.
Over the years, several of Trump’s lawyers have clashed with him over their legal fees. In 2019, his former personal lawyer Michael D. Cohen sued Trump’s family business, saying that Trump had not fulfilled an agreement to cover his and others’ legal costs.
In May, the New York Times reported that another lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, had been pressing aides to the former president to pay him for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Daron Shaw, a University of Texas political scientist and a former strategist for George W. Bush’s presidential campaigns, has said in a New York Times article two weeks ago that the payments pointed to Trump’s “total command of the party apparatus.”
“Organizationally, the Republican Party is still a wholly owned subsidiary of Donald Trump for president,” Professor Shaw said. “Until the next heir to the throne is apparent, he’s still the king.”
A challenge to President Joe Biden is important to the nation and its future.
I agree with Shaw that additional national leadership should be encouraged by Republicans interested in seeking the 2024 presidential election.
Some of those who are interested or could be, in addition to the former president:
Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor and lawyer who ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016. A former federal prosecutor, he has been a visible and independent commentator on national television for a number of years and enjoys substantial national name recognition.
Larry Hogan, governor of Maryland and successful businessman, won the heavily Democratic state for a second time in 2018, only the second Republican ever to do so. He has also chaired the National Governors Association.
Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador, whose candor and insightful grasp of state and global issues is far reaching among potential candidates
Ben Sasse, U.S. senator from Nebraska, who is a former college president and an author of several policy related books. In 2016, he said if Trump were the Republican nominee he would look for another option — a “constitutionalist.” Sasse won re-election in 2020 to a second term.
Marco Rubio, U.S. senator from Florida, who competed vigorously for the presidency in 2016, especially outspoken in the debates, has said he has interest in running in 2024. He chairs the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee and was once speaker of the Florida House of Representatives.
Americans deserve a thoughtful, issues focused and spirited presidential election in 2024.
Chuck Slocum [Chuck@WillistonGroup.Com] is president of The Williston Group, a management consulting firm.
News
Mike Preston: Terrell Suggs brings some ‘Sizzle’ to Ravens’ final game against Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger | COMMENTARY
Former Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs still chuckles when he hears the name Ben Roethlisberger.
“Old Ben,” Suggs said with a sigh and then laughter. Then his memory shoots back to the 16 seasons he played against the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.
“Big Ben was very difficult to bring down and it was fun going against him,” Suggs said. “He was always injured until it was time to play us, and then he magically heals and shows up for the game.”
Roethlisberger and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, formerly of the New England Patriots, always received verbal jags from Suggs, but Roethlisberger was his favorite target. No player sacked Roethlisberger more than Suggs, who took the Steelers quarterback down 17 times on his way to his career total of 139, which ranks eighth all-time.
It’s no coincidence that the Ravens chose Suggs as their “Legend of the Game” to be introduced minutes before the opening kickoff Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in the regular-season finale between the AFC North rivals. This is expected to be the last game of Roethlisberger’s 18-season Hall of Fame career.
There is no better way — except for a victory and an improbable playoff berth — to energize the crowd and say goodbye to Roethlisberger than to bring back the player who tormented him the most.
“Yeah, I know why I’m back. It’s the rivalry, Ben’s last game as a Steeler and all that,” said Suggs, 39, another potential Hall of Famer.
So, what kind of pregame dance will Suggs deliver? Knowing him, it has to be special.
“It’s probably something I am used to doing but I’ll play it by ear,” Suggs said. “I pretty much go by the energy of the crowd, feed off them like I always did.”
Throughout most of his career, Ravens fans and teammates fed off Suggs’ energy. As the team’s 10th overall draft pick in 2003, one of the youngest players ever selected at age 20, he finished his Ravens career with 855 tackles, seven interceptions, 37 forced fumbles, 63 pass breakups and three touchdowns. Of his 244 career games with the Ravens, Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs, Suggs started 226.
Maybe the top two accomplishments that should guarantee him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame are being named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2003 and the Defensive Player of the Year in 2011. Those credentials are impeccable.
At the same time, Suggs became one of the team’s most colorful players. Ray Lewis had his dance, Tony Siragusa and Sam Adams were a bit crazy and Michael McCrary had his jet pack and other kids toys, but Suggs was a combination of them all. He never stopped talking and often hijacked the golf cart of owners Art Modell and Steve Bisciotti during practices.
His music was obnoxiously loud in the locker room, he occasionally reported to training camp overweight and he was involved in several off-field incidents. But Baltimore fans often just attributed it to “Siz being Siz.”
On game day, he was a monster, a player who relentlessly pursued quarterbacks and taunted them.
“With Ben, you had more time to get to him because he was always trying to extend plays, which gave you more time to sack him,” Suggs said. “Not with Brady. He doesn’t hold onto the ball long. I remember when Ben’s nose was broken. We saw it bleeding and then throughout the course we found out it was broken.
“Brady never really got hit. He got the ball out so fast that he didn’t take punishment. I wouldn’t be surprised if he played another two or three years.”
It would be interesting to see how Suggs, who retired after winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019, would handle celebrations in today’s game. Officials have thrown more flags this season to crack down on taunting, but players are still allowed to celebrate and “mug” for the cameras in the end zone after big players or turnovers.
Can you imagine Suggs unplugged?
“I don’t know, I’ve never been the one to cost the team,” Suggs said. “I think I could get away without costing us, depending on how much I did it and when I did it. It would be subjective to which referee you got and what you did.”
That sounds a little apprehensive for Suggs, but then the real Suggs emerges, the “Sizzle” that came out on Sunday afternoons.
“It’s all part of the game,” Suggs said. “The gloating, the intimidation and all of that, it just makes the game better. The game is tailor-made for offenses to score touchdowns, but now if you do something great on defense, you get to perform.”
Suggs, though, has toned it down. His production company, Team Sizzle Films in Phoenix, became stagnant in the past year because of the coronavirus and has been slowed again because of another nationwide spike in cases. His acting career is in a similar holding pattern, which is no big deal for Suggs because he prefers not to be in the spotlight.
“I’ve always been a more behind-the-scenes person,” Suggs said. “I’m still waiting for The Rock [Dwayne Johnson] to call me but until then I’m still behind the scenes writing and producing.”
He is also an active parent. His daughter, Dahni, 14, is in the eighth grade and is already 6-foot-1, which is why she plays basketball. His son Duke, 13, also plays basketball and football. But don’t expect him to follow in his father’s footsteps.
“He thinks he is Steph Curry,” said Suggs, once a basketball junkie himself. “Right now, though, he isn’t into football but video games. Me? I just like watching them and being an AAU dad.”
Suggs still watches a lot of NFL games. He even attended the Ravens’ season opener against the Raiders in Las Vegas, the first time he has gone in person since he retired.
According to Suggs, the game has changed and the COVID protocols have made a significant impact. There has always been inconsistent play, but now it appears to be the standard.
“You can lose your starting QB the night before a game,” Suggs said. “It’s very difficult to go on a run. The fate is not in your hands, it depends on the players you have available this week. I’d hate to go on a run and then lose five or six guys because of COVID.
“I look at the Ravens and there are a lot of reasons why they struggle on defense. They’ve got a lot of guys out; their roster is depleted. Last weekend [against the Rams], the only people I recognized out there were Patrick Queen, Tony Jefferson and Brandon Williams. Considering how the game is played now and the way of the world, it’s hard to build a top-tier defense. They need a little help this weekend, but stranger things have happened.”
Suggs says he still keeps in touch with several of his old teammates, especially defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and outside linebacker Jarret Johnson. He doesn’t like to talk about possibly entering the Hall of Fame because there have been other great players who never made it. He does, however, like to talk about his great memories in Baltimore and his brief time in Kansas City. He won a Super Bowl title in both cities.
“My best memories were playing with the guys, Ray, Ed [Reed], Jonathan [Ogden], AD [Adalius Thomas], Jarret, Haloti — people I played with who helped shape my career,” Suggs said. “Winning the Super Bowl was one of the greatest experiences because our locker room was like none other.
“The second one [Kansas City] was really enjoyable. In the first one, so much was weighing on us because that was the last time all of us were going to be on the field together. In the second one, I didn’t have all those deeply rooted relationships. I was really good with those guys in K.C., and it was fun to be able to go on the ride with them.”
Suggs says he is enjoying life now and doesn’t know about the future. He wants the next 40 years to be as exciting as the first.
But the next important date is Sunday. That’s when Suggs gets to step on the same field as Roethlisberger again. He won’t be playing against him, but the Ravens want him to spread the same enthusiasm he used to bring to the stadium.
“Sizzle” is back.
