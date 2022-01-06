Connect with us

Ask Amy: Good guests have responsibilities, too

Ask Amy: Abusive ex-husband now wants to share cabin
Dear Amy: During the current climate of hibernation and cautious socialization, it’s appropriate to prioritize your family’s well-being.

But may I say something in defense of hard-working hosts as well?

After a two-year hiatus, we restarted our annual Christmas party.

Asking guests to “vaccinate or hibernate” and other clear measures were taken. And of course, anyone uncomfortable should have politely declined.

I still ran into the same rudeness that has befuddled me since I began hosting social gatherings years ago, so I thought I’d share a few ground rules that should be revisited.

Maybe during this downtime, we’ve forgotten the “Duties of a Good Guest”:

You’re a guest, so act like one. Be a sparkling conversationalist. Or wear a festive sweater we can discuss. Bring a fun gift or story to tell. Guests DO have an obligation to not sit silent and sullen. It’s a party, folks.

If you cannot make it, immediately and politely decline the invitation. A lot of time and resources go toward planning a party and your hosts will appreciate this.

SHOW UP! Nothing stuns me more than the guests who enthusiastically respond, ask to contribute to the menu (sometimes insist), and then fail to arrive. A message may follow later that adds further insult: “I fell asleep” or “Our kids came back from college and we were catching up.”

Parties are not akin to restaurant reservations that you can cancel at the last minute when something more attractive comes along.

The pandemic has created a decline in the social skills of our young.

Massachusetts lawmakers call on Charlie Baker to testify as omicron sends coronavirus cases, hospitalizations surging

January 6, 2022

Battenfeld: Charlie Baker’s pass on a third term looking better by the day
State lawmakers frustrated over a lack of state-level response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant — and its strain on hospitals and schools — want to hear from Gov. Charlie Baker at an oversight hearing next week.

“Something dramatic has changed. Omicron is superspreading everywhere,” Rep. William Driscoll, D-Milton, said, explaining why lawmakers want to hear from the governor. “Omicron has rewritten the norms and essentially our understanding of how COVID behaves and we’re at a point where we really need more energy around this because the stakes are high again.”

Chuck Slocum: America needs a strong challenger to Biden in 2024

January 6, 2022

Chuck Slocum: America needs a strong challenger to Biden in 2024
The decision by the Republican National Committee to fund $1.6 million in President Trump’s personal legal fees is an unwise one.

I say this as a former member of the RNC — I served as chair of the then Independent-Republicans of Minnesota in the 1970s — and over the years spent personal time and effort on behalf of Republican U.S. Presidents Nixon, Ford, Reagan and both Bushes. I met Trump a decade before he became president in 2017.

The commitment to fund Trump’s defense as he faces numerous investigations into his business practices has already been made by the committee that includes at least three members from each of the 50 states. There are ongoing investigations involving criminal fraud by the Trump Organization that additionally include election interference, the Trump National Golf Club and civil fraud.

None of them have anything to do with Trump’s actions as U.S.president.

  • According to the Federal Election Commission, the first payment of $121,670, was made in October to Trump’s lawyer Ronald P. Fischetti. At issue in this case is whether Trump inflated the value of his assets to defraud lenders.
  • In a related civil fraud investigation, New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat who is involved in the criminal inquiry, is seeking to question Mr. Trump under oath.
  • Last July, the Manhattan district attorney’s office charged the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer with orchestrating a 15-year scheme to evade taxes. A trial in this case is scheduled for next summer.
  • Dating to the November 2020 election, the Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis, a Democrat, has been conducting a criminal investigation of election interference in Georgia by Trump and his campaign.
  • Lastly, an Investigation into the Trump National Golf Club by the district attorney’s office in Westchester County, N.Y., is at least partly focused on whether the Trump Organization misled local officials about the property’s value to reduce its taxes.

Over the years, several of Trump’s lawyers have clashed with him over their legal fees. In 2019, his former personal lawyer Michael D. Cohen sued Trump’s family business, saying that Trump had not fulfilled an agreement to cover his and others’ legal costs.

In May, the New York Times reported that another lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, had been pressing aides to the former president to pay him for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Daron Shaw, a University of Texas political scientist and a former strategist for George W. Bush’s presidential campaigns, has said in a New York Times article two weeks ago that the payments pointed to Trump’s “total command of the party apparatus.”

“Organizationally, the Republican Party is still a wholly owned subsidiary of Donald Trump for president,” Professor Shaw said. “Until the next heir to the throne is apparent, he’s still the king.”

 

A challenge to President Joe Biden is important to the nation and its future.

I agree with Shaw that additional national leadership should be encouraged by Republicans interested in seeking the 2024 presidential election.

Some of those who are interested or could be, in addition to the former president:

 

Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor and lawyer who ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016.  A former federal prosecutor, he has been a visible and independent commentator on national television for a number of years and enjoys substantial national name recognition.

 

Larry Hogan, governor of Maryland and successful businessman, won the heavily Democratic state for a second time in 2018, only the second Republican ever to do so. He has also chaired the National Governors Association.

 

Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador, whose candor and insightful  grasp of state and global issues is far reaching among potential candidates

 

Ben Sasse, U.S. senator from Nebraska, who is a former college president and an author of several policy related books. In 2016, he said if Trump were the Republican nominee he would look for another option — a “constitutionalist.” Sasse won re-election in 2020 to a second term.

 

Marco Rubio, U.S. senator from Florida, who competed vigorously for the presidency in 2016, especially outspoken in the debates, has said he has interest in running in 2024. He chairs the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee and was once speaker of the Florida House of Representatives.

Americans deserve a thoughtful, issues focused and spirited presidential election in 2024.

Chuck Slocum [Chuck@WillistonGroup.Com] is president of The Williston Group, a management consulting firm.   

Mike Preston: Terrell Suggs brings some ‘Sizzle’ to Ravens’ final game against Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger | COMMENTARY

January 6, 2022

Mike Preston: Terrell Suggs brings some ‘Sizzle’ to Ravens’ final game against Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger | COMMENTARY
Former Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs still chuckles when he hears the name Ben Roethlisberger.

“Old Ben,” Suggs said with a sigh and then laughter. Then his memory shoots back to the 16 seasons he played against the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

“Big Ben was very difficult to bring down and it was fun going against him,” Suggs said. “He was always injured until it was time to play us, and then he magically heals and shows up for the game.”

Roethlisberger and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, formerly of the New England Patriots, always received verbal jags from Suggs, but Roethlisberger was his favorite target. No player sacked Roethlisberger more than Suggs, who took the Steelers quarterback down 17 times on his way to his career total of 139, which ranks eighth all-time.

It’s no coincidence that the Ravens chose Suggs as their “Legend of the Game” to be introduced minutes before the opening kickoff Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in the regular-season finale between the AFC North rivals. This is expected to be the last game of Roethlisberger’s 18-season Hall of Fame career.

There is no better way — except for a victory and an improbable playoff berth — to energize the crowd and say goodbye to Roethlisberger than to bring back the player who tormented him the most.

“Yeah, I know why I’m back. It’s the rivalry, Ben’s last game as a Steeler and all that,” said Suggs, 39, another potential Hall of Famer.

So, what kind of pregame dance will Suggs deliver? Knowing him, it has to be special.

“It’s probably something I am used to doing but I’ll play it by ear,” Suggs said. “I pretty much go by the energy of the crowd, feed off them like I always did.”

Throughout most of his career, Ravens fans and teammates fed off Suggs’ energy. As the team’s 10th overall draft pick in 2003, one of the youngest players ever selected at age 20, he finished his Ravens career with 855 tackles, seven interceptions, 37 forced fumbles, 63 pass breakups and three touchdowns. Of his 244 career games with the Ravens, Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs, Suggs started 226.

Maybe the top two accomplishments that should guarantee him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame are being named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2003 and the Defensive Player of the Year in 2011. Those credentials are impeccable.

At the same time, Suggs became one of the team’s most colorful players. Ray Lewis had his dance, Tony Siragusa and Sam Adams were a bit crazy and Michael McCrary had his jet pack and other kids toys, but Suggs was a combination of them all. He never stopped talking and often hijacked the golf cart of owners Art Modell and Steve Bisciotti during practices.

His music was obnoxiously loud in the locker room, he occasionally reported to training camp overweight and he was involved in several off-field incidents. But Baltimore fans often just attributed it to “Siz being Siz.”

On game day, he was a monster, a player who relentlessly pursued quarterbacks and taunted them.

“With Ben, you had more time to get to him because he was always trying to extend plays, which gave you more time to sack him,” Suggs said. “Not with Brady. He doesn’t hold onto the ball long. I remember when Ben’s nose was broken. We saw it bleeding and then throughout the course we found out it was broken.

“Brady never really got hit. He got the ball out so fast that he didn’t take punishment. I wouldn’t be surprised if he played another two or three years.”

It would be interesting to see how Suggs, who retired after winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019, would handle celebrations in today’s game. Officials have thrown more flags this season to crack down on taunting, but players are still allowed to celebrate and “mug” for the cameras in the end zone after big players or turnovers.

Can you imagine Suggs unplugged?

“I don’t know, I’ve never been the one to cost the team,” Suggs said. “I think I could get away without costing us, depending on how much I did it and when I did it. It would be subjective to which referee you got and what you did.”

That sounds a little apprehensive for Suggs, but then the real Suggs emerges, the “Sizzle” that came out on Sunday afternoons.

“It’s all part of the game,” Suggs said. “The gloating, the intimidation and all of that, it just makes the game better. The game is tailor-made for offenses to score touchdowns, but now if you do something great on defense, you get to perform.”

Suggs, though, has toned it down. His production company, Team Sizzle Films in Phoenix, became stagnant in the past year because of the coronavirus and has been slowed again because of another nationwide spike in cases. His acting career is in a similar holding pattern, which is no big deal for Suggs because he prefers not to be in the spotlight.

“I’ve always been a more behind-the-scenes person,” Suggs said. “I’m still waiting for The Rock [Dwayne Johnson] to call me but until then I’m still behind the scenes writing and producing.”

He is also an active parent. His daughter, Dahni, 14, is in the eighth grade and is already 6-foot-1, which is why she plays basketball. His son Duke, 13, also plays basketball and football. But don’t expect him to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“He thinks he is Steph Curry,” said Suggs, once a basketball junkie himself. “Right now, though, he isn’t into football but video games. Me? I just like watching them and being an AAU dad.”

Suggs still watches a lot of NFL games. He even attended the Ravens’ season opener against the Raiders in Las Vegas, the first time he has gone in person since he retired.

According to Suggs, the game has changed and the COVID protocols have made a significant impact. There has always been inconsistent play, but now it appears to be the standard.

“You can lose your starting QB the night before a game,” Suggs said. “It’s very difficult to go on a run. The fate is not in your hands, it depends on the players you have available this week. I’d hate to go on a run and then lose five or six guys because of COVID.

“I look at the Ravens and there are a lot of reasons why they struggle on defense. They’ve got a lot of guys out; their roster is depleted. Last weekend [against the Rams], the only people I recognized out there were Patrick Queen, Tony Jefferson and Brandon Williams. Considering how the game is played now and the way of the world, it’s hard to build a top-tier defense. They need a little help this weekend, but stranger things have happened.”

Suggs says he still keeps in touch with several of his old teammates, especially defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and outside linebacker Jarret Johnson. He doesn’t like to talk about possibly entering the Hall of Fame because there have been other great players who never made it. He does, however, like to talk about his great memories in Baltimore and his brief time in Kansas City. He won a Super Bowl title in both cities.

“My best memories were playing with the guys, Ray, Ed [Reed], Jonathan [Ogden], AD [Adalius Thomas], Jarret, Haloti — people I played with who helped shape my career,” Suggs said. “Winning the Super Bowl was one of the greatest experiences because our locker room was like none other.

“The second one [Kansas City] was really enjoyable. In the first one, so much was weighing on us because that was the last time all of us were going to be on the field together. In the second one, I didn’t have all those deeply rooted relationships. I was really good with those guys in K.C., and it was fun to be able to go on the ride with them.”

Suggs says he is enjoying life now and doesn’t know about the future. He wants the next 40 years to be as exciting as the first.

But the next important date is Sunday. That’s when Suggs gets to step on the same field as Roethlisberger again. He won’t be playing against him, but the Ravens want him to spread the same enthusiasm he used to bring to the stadium.

“Sizzle” is back.

