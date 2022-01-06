Connect with us

Basketball Besties Or YSL Soulmates? Chloe Bailey & Gunna Spotted Holding Hands Leaving Lakers Game After Insisting They're Just Friends

Published

56 seconds ago

on

Basketball Besties Or YSL Soulmates? Chloe Bailey & Gunna Spotted Holding Hands Leaving Lakers Game After Insisting They’re Just Friends
Following a date to the Atlanta Hawks game that had everyone thinking Gunna and Chloe Bailey were a couple, the pair seemingly confirmed rumors by holding hands after another basketball game.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

After insisting they were just friends after their first outing together, Gunna and Chloe Bailey were spotted holding hands last night while leaving the Lakers game.

When they were first spotted at an NBA game together back in October, the pair made it a point to shut down dating rumors, telling reporters that they’re just friends and that they’re linking up to work on music together. But, when they paid a visit to the arena formerly known as The Staples Center on Tuesday, January 4, they didn’t make any effort to hide the fact that they’re growing closer, holding hands on the way out of the arena.

The next day, Gunna released the tracklist for his upcoming project DS4EVER, which does include a feature from Ms. Bailey on a song called, “You & Me.” So, maybe these little NBA outings are just some good promo for the album…or maybe the sparks were flying in the studio and that to the pair being more than friends. Only time will tell.

Some more concrete evidence on Chloe’s possible romance come on the heels of her sister, Halle, who also looks to be happily boo’d up!

In recent weeks, Halle Bailey has been spotted a few times with Youtuber-turned-rapper DDG. Usher posted a picture with the pair to his Instagram Story after snapping a photo with them following a show during his Las Vegas residency.

The Bailey sisters are all grown up!

Paulina Gretzky Rocks SKIMS Fendi Collection On Winter Vacation — Photo

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

paulina gretzky
Paulina Gretzky showed off her fabulous figure in a skintight SKIMS Fendi bodysuit while on vacation in Aspen with friends.

When it comes to Paulina Gretzky, 33, one thing is for sure – she loves to show off her fabulous figure in sexy outfits and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation in Aspen, Colorado. Paulina posed alongside her friend, Kristina Melnichenko while wearing a skintight black SKIMS x Fendi one-piece jumpsuit with a winter coat on top.

Paulina’s jumpsuit featured a high neck and tight leggings which she accessorized with a fluffy black parka lined with fur on the inside. She topped her look off with a black leather Hermes purse, a black baseball cap, and a pair of black leather combat booties. Under her hat, she had her long blonde hair down in gorgeous loose waves.

Paulina has been having a fabulous winter as she’s been on a bunch of different vacations. Before heading to snowy Aspen, Paulina was just in warm weather. The model looked fabulous when she rocked a green bikini while lounging on the floor in sneakers and she captioned the photo, “Waiting for my birthday like…”

In the photo, Paulina rocked a plunging green triangle bikini top with matching high-waisted skinny side bottoms. She topped her look off with a pair of white Nike sneakers. She topped her look off with gorgeous beach waves and barely any makeup.

Paulina has been posting a ton of sexy photos lately and just the other day she posted a polaroid photo of her rocking a completely sheer black lace bra while lying down in bed. In the photo, her blonde hair was down while she rocked a sultry thick black cat eyeliner. Paulina captioned the photo, “Lazy weekend.”

Heather Graham, 51, Stuns In Low-Cut Black Bikini Top While Celebrating The New Year

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Heather Graham
Greetings from paradise! The ‘Get Shorty’ actress looked happy as she rang in the New Year beachside in a bikini.

It looked like Heather Graham, 51, found a relaxing way to welcome 2022, as she celebrated the New Year in a sexy new Instagram on Jan. 5. The Boogie Nights actress stunned as she took a bombshell beach selfie while relaxing in front of crystal clear waters with a wooden pier in the background. Looking swim-chic, Heather donned a classic, black triangle-top bikini with a pair of wide, tortoiseshell sunglasses and tousled blonde tresses with a rosy pout. She captioned the snap with a simple, “Happy New Year !” and a blue heart emoji.

Heather’s cool vacation comes not long after the release of her latest film: The Last Son, starring Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly, Sam Worthington, and Thomas Jane. In the movie, she plays Anna, the mom of MGK’s sharp-shooting outlaw Cal.

Heather said she loved working with the rocker on the film, but also admitted she had little idea who he was before making the movie together. “It’s funny because I actually didn’t know who he was, to be honest,” she told ABC Audio in Dec. 2021. “I mean, my friend’s kids know who he is,” the never-married star added with a laugh.

Heather Graham celebrated the New Year from the beach not long after the release of her latest film, ‘The Last Son’. (BACKGRID)

Movie veteran Heather was quick to give MGK props for his acting, telling the program, “I think, you know, he’s very raw. Like, I like that he doesn’t because some actors are kind of ‘actor-y.’ And I like that he just has raw talent. I really enjoyed working with him. It was fun.” She added, “Sometimes actors try to control how they come across and they’re really practiced…It felt like he just put his heart out there. He hasn’t probably had as much experience. So he just kind of put it all out there. And I kind of liked that. Actually, it was fun, just sort of just felt like real.”

Meanwhile, the star is gearing up to work on the rom-com The Other Zoey with Andie MacDowell, Josephine Langford, and Patrick Fabian. The movie is about a bright college student whose views on love are turned upside down after a mistaken identity mishap.

RHOSLC Star Jennie Slams Meredith Over Silence on Race Drama

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

RHOSLC’s Jennie Nguyen Calls Out Meredith Marks Silence on Racial Drama, Plus Lisa Says She “Never” Mimicked Jennie’s Accent
The issue of race continues its saga on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Most recently, Jennie Nguyen has been calling out Mary Cosby for publicly calling her eyes “slanted,” commenting on her “yellow skin,” and mimicking her accent. However, now she’s also coming for Meredith Marks for remaining silent and not standing up to Mary.

A screenshot captured by @QueensofBravo shows a tweet that Jennie issued out directly at Meredith, saying that Meredith is still complicit because she is remaining silent in the face of racism.

“Racism, in any form, is RACISM! This is what my husband I grew up with daily. To be silent, or to laugh while someone is being racist, is to be complicit,” Jennie tweeted.

Also being thrown into the ring is Lisa Barlow, who Mary called “two-faced” and tweeted that it was Lisa who kept mimicking Jennie’s voice all season long. Not taking the bait in its entirety, Lisa’s response was short, direct, and simple.

“Never.”

Do you think Meredith is being complicit in Mary’s racial drama? Or do you believe Lisa?

Who knows where this all going to go, but for now, there are no new responses from all parties involved… yet.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently airing at 9 p.m. EST on Sundays on Bravo.

Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

