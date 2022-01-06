Celebrities
Basketball Besties Or YSL Soulmates? Chloe Bailey & Gunna Spotted Holding Hands Leaving Lakers Game After Insisting They’re Just Friends
Following a date to the Atlanta Hawks game that had everyone thinking Gunna and Chloe Bailey were a couple, the pair seemingly confirmed rumors by holding hands after another basketball game.
After insisting they were just friends after their first outing together, Gunna and Chloe Bailey were spotted holding hands last night while leaving the Lakers game.
When they were first spotted at an NBA game together back in October, the pair made it a point to shut down dating rumors, telling reporters that they’re just friends and that they’re linking up to work on music together. But, when they paid a visit to the arena formerly known as The Staples Center on Tuesday, January 4, they didn’t make any effort to hide the fact that they’re growing closer, holding hands on the way out of the arena.
The next day, Gunna released the tracklist for his upcoming project DS4EVER, which does include a feature from Ms. Bailey on a song called, “You & Me.” So, maybe these little NBA outings are just some good promo for the album…or maybe the sparks were flying in the studio and that to the pair being more than friends. Only time will tell.
Some more concrete evidence on Chloe’s possible romance come on the heels of her sister, Halle, who also looks to be happily boo’d up!
In recent weeks, Halle Bailey has been spotted a few times with Youtuber-turned-rapper DDG. Usher posted a picture with the pair to his Instagram Story after snapping a photo with them following a show during his Las Vegas residency.
The Bailey sisters are all grown up!
Celebrities
Paulina Gretzky Rocks SKIMS Fendi Collection On Winter Vacation — Photo
Paulina Gretzky showed off her fabulous figure in a skintight SKIMS Fendi bodysuit while on vacation in Aspen with friends.
When it comes to Paulina Gretzky, 33, one thing is for sure – she loves to show off her fabulous figure in sexy outfits and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation in Aspen, Colorado. Paulina posed alongside her friend, Kristina Melnichenko while wearing a skintight black SKIMS x Fendi one-piece jumpsuit with a winter coat on top.
Paulina’s jumpsuit featured a high neck and tight leggings which she accessorized with a fluffy black parka lined with fur on the inside. She topped her look off with a black leather Hermes purse, a black baseball cap, and a pair of black leather combat booties. Under her hat, she had her long blonde hair down in gorgeous loose waves.
Paulina has been having a fabulous winter as she’s been on a bunch of different vacations. Before heading to snowy Aspen, Paulina was just in warm weather. The model looked fabulous when she rocked a green bikini while lounging on the floor in sneakers and she captioned the photo, “Waiting for my birthday like…”
In the photo, Paulina rocked a plunging green triangle bikini top with matching high-waisted skinny side bottoms. She topped her look off with a pair of white Nike sneakers. She topped her look off with gorgeous beach waves and barely any makeup.
Paulina has been posting a ton of sexy photos lately and just the other day she posted a polaroid photo of her rocking a completely sheer black lace bra while lying down in bed. In the photo, her blonde hair was down while she rocked a sultry thick black cat eyeliner. Paulina captioned the photo, “Lazy weekend.”
Celebrities
Heather Graham, 51, Stuns In Low-Cut Black Bikini Top While Celebrating The New Year
Greetings from paradise! The ‘Get Shorty’ actress looked happy as she rang in the New Year beachside in a bikini.
It looked like Heather Graham, 51, found a relaxing way to welcome 2022, as she celebrated the New Year in a sexy new Instagram on Jan. 5. The Boogie Nights actress stunned as she took a bombshell beach selfie while relaxing in front of crystal clear waters with a wooden pier in the background. Looking swim-chic, Heather donned a classic, black triangle-top bikini with a pair of wide, tortoiseshell sunglasses and tousled blonde tresses with a rosy pout. She captioned the snap with a simple, “Happy New Year !” and a blue heart emoji.
Heather’s cool vacation comes not long after the release of her latest film: The Last Son, starring Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly, Sam Worthington, and Thomas Jane. In the movie, she plays Anna, the mom of MGK’s sharp-shooting outlaw Cal.
Heather said she loved working with the rocker on the film, but also admitted she had little idea who he was before making the movie together. “It’s funny because I actually didn’t know who he was, to be honest,” she told ABC Audio in Dec. 2021. “I mean, my friend’s kids know who he is,” the never-married star added with a laugh.
Movie veteran Heather was quick to give MGK props for his acting, telling the program, “I think, you know, he’s very raw. Like, I like that he doesn’t because some actors are kind of ‘actor-y.’ And I like that he just has raw talent. I really enjoyed working with him. It was fun.” She added, “Sometimes actors try to control how they come across and they’re really practiced…It felt like he just put his heart out there. He hasn’t probably had as much experience. So he just kind of put it all out there. And I kind of liked that. Actually, it was fun, just sort of just felt like real.”
Meanwhile, the star is gearing up to work on the rom-com The Other Zoey with Andie MacDowell, Josephine Langford, and Patrick Fabian. The movie is about a bright college student whose views on love are turned upside down after a mistaken identity mishap.
Celebrities
RHOSLC Star Jennie Slams Meredith Over Silence on Race Drama
The issue of race continues its saga on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Most recently, Jennie Nguyen has been calling out Mary Cosby for publicly calling her eyes “slanted,” commenting on her “yellow skin,” and mimicking her accent. However, now she’s also coming for Meredith Marks for remaining silent and not standing up to Mary.
A screenshot captured by @QueensofBravo shows a tweet that Jennie issued out directly at Meredith, saying that Meredith is still complicit because she is remaining silent in the face of racism.
“Racism, in any form, is RACISM! This is what my husband I grew up with daily. To be silent, or to laugh while someone is being racist, is to be complicit,” Jennie tweeted.
Also being thrown into the ring is Lisa Barlow, who Mary called “two-faced” and tweeted that it was Lisa who kept mimicking Jennie’s voice all season long. Not taking the bait in its entirety, Lisa’s response was short, direct, and simple.
“Never.”
Do you think Meredith is being complicit in Mary’s racial drama? Or do you believe Lisa?
Who knows where this all going to go, but for now, there are no new responses from all parties involved… yet.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently airing at 9 p.m. EST on Sundays on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Basketball Besties Or YSL Soulmates? Chloe Bailey & Gunna Spotted Holding Hands Leaving Lakers Game After Insisting They’re Just Friends
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for insurrection
Paulina Gretzky Rocks SKIMS Fendi Collection On Winter Vacation — Photo
November trade deficit hits near record-high $80.2 billion
Heather Graham, 51, Stuns In Low-Cut Black Bikini Top While Celebrating The New Year
Dozens of protesters, 12 police dead in Kazakhstan protests
RHOSLC Star Jennie Slams Meredith Over Silence on Race Drama
Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection
Love Goals: Sloane Stephens And Jozy Altidore Are The Epitome Of Perfectly Matched Melaniny Matrimony-dom
Rep. Jason Crow to roll out democracy-boosting initiatives on anniversary of Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
News7 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week