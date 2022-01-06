Basketball Besties Or YSL Soulmates? Chloe Bailey & Gunna Spotted Holding Hands Leaving Lakers Game After Insisting They’re Just Friends

Following a date to the Atlanta Hawks game that had everyone thinking Gunna and Chloe Bailey were a couple, the pair seemingly confirmed rumors by holding hands after another basketball game.

After insisting they were just friends after their first outing together, Gunna and Chloe Bailey were spotted holding hands last night while leaving the Lakers game.

When they were first spotted at an NBA game together back in October, the pair made it a point to shut down dating rumors, telling reporters that they’re just friends and that they’re linking up to work on music together. But, when they paid a visit to the arena formerly known as The Staples Center on Tuesday, January 4, they didn’t make any effort to hide the fact that they’re growing closer, holding hands on the way out of the arena.

The next day, Gunna released the tracklist for his upcoming project DS4EVER, which does include a feature from Ms. Bailey on a song called, “You & Me.” So, maybe these little NBA outings are just some good promo for the album…or maybe the sparks were flying in the studio and that to the pair being more than friends. Only time will tell.

Some more concrete evidence on Chloe’s possible romance come on the heels of her sister, Halle, who also looks to be happily boo’d up!

In recent weeks, Halle Bailey has been spotted a few times with Youtuber-turned-rapper DDG. Usher posted a picture with the pair to his Instagram Story after snapping a photo with them following a show during his Las Vegas residency.

The Bailey sisters are all grown up!