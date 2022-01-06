Battenfeld: PR stunts and sick callouts not helping Massachusetts school kids

Boston Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius’s publicity stunt pinch-hitting teaching gig.

Teachers’ unions pulling out all the stops to resist going back to the classroom.

Kids being forced to eat their lunch outdoors in the frigid middle of winter.

The battle over in-person learning at coronavirus-ravaged schools is in full swing, and PR optics are ruling the day — rather than what’s actually good for the kids.

Whether it’s unions claiming their masks and tests aren’t up to snuff, or Cassellius’ grandstanding performance before fifth graders, all sides in the fight over keeping schools open are trying to win over the public in a sometimes unseemly display that ignores the health of school children.

“I couldn’t sleep last night I was so excited to teach fifth grade today,” Cassellius tweeted early Wednesday morning. “Feels like my first day of class. I can’t wait to greet my amazing students.”

Blech.

That makes Cassellius the highest-paid teacher in the district. I also bet she didn’t trade her $311,000 salary for a teacher’s pay.

Though she used to be a teacher, Cassellius’s stunt smacks of former Gov. Mitt Romney’s ridiculous “work days” in which he would pretend he was a garbage collector or a T rider for the day.

In Salem, officials are “encouraging” — not ordering — kids to eat outside or opening windows to increase airflow despite the below freezing weather in Massachusetts.

“Throughout the pandemic, we really encourage giving students the option of eating outdoors, trying to keep windows open within reason,” Salem Superintendent Stephen Zrike said. “We make decisions that are in the best interests of kids. But we also know that not everyone is going to agree and we’ll work with families.”

It’s good that Zrike — a highly respected administrator — says he’ll work with parents about sending kids outdoors, and that’s what the highest priority should be on all these issues — consulting with families and students on what’s best for them.

But it’s clearly not in students’ best interests to force them outdoors on a possibly dangerously cold day.

Maybe Gov. Charlie Baker should be forced to eat his lunch outside to know what it feels like for students to go into a deep freeze for even a half-hour a day. Or Baker should try holding his weekly legislative “leadership” meeting outside. And take House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka with him. Put them all on ice.

And teachers’ unions, which are supposed to have students’ best interests at heart, are acting no better in this pandemic.

Are we really supposed to believe that more than 1,000 staffers and teachers called in sick the other day because they all had COVID?

One union leader went so far as to complain about the quality of the masks they were given to teach classes.

If teachers really want to get parents and others to sympathize with their plight, how about showing real leadership and working to solve these problems rather than digging in their heels?