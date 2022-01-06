Connect with us

Celebrities

Betty White reveals her secrets to a happy life at 100

Published

1 min ago

on

Betty White 2012 People's Choice Awards - Backstage And Audience
Betty White revealed the secret to living a happy life for 100 years in a feature with People magazine. White will celebrate her centennial on January 17, 2022, and told the publication, “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing.”

The secret to her upbeat nature, according to White, is the simple fact she was “born a cockeyed optimist.” She credits her positive mindset and her ability to find the silver lining to any situation to her mother.

“I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” White told the publication. “I always find the positive.”

Betty White on January 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

The Golden Girls star also credits her remarkable health to her diet. “I try to avoid anything green,” she joked. “I think it’s working.”

Next month, the television legend will mark the celebration of her 100th birthday with a one-day only theatrical event titled, Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration.

Special screenings for the centenary celebration will take place on January 17, 2022 at 900 theaters nationwide, with screenings set to begin mostly at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET, though there are some evening screenings available. Fans can find their nearest theater by entering their ZIP code at Fathom Events.

The film will follow White in her day-to-day life and also include behind-the-scenes footage on television and film sets, her relationship with her office staff, her animal advocacy, entertaining guests in her home and finally taking fans to her actual birthday party.

The 41st Annual People's Choice Awards - Backstage And Audience
Betty White attends the The 41st Annual People’s Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre LA Live on January 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

100 Years Young will also specifically highlight some of White’s most iconic roles, including Sue Ann on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Rose on The Golden Girls, and Elka on Hot in Cleveland, as well as her 2011 hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, her Super Bowl/Snickers commercial, and even a lost episode from her sitcom days in the ‘50s.

Betty

It will also pay tribute to the Hollywood veteran’s accomplishments as the first woman to produce a national TV show, and the first woman to receive an Emmy nomination.

A celebrity cast of friends will join America’s sweetheart for the film made by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, who were given special access into White’s life for the project.

Celebrities

Windsor Castle suspect seen for first time after threatening to assassinate Queen Elizabeth with crossbow On Christmas day

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Queen Elizabeth
The teen who police believe threatened to kill Queen Elizabeth II on Christmas Day has been exposed for the first time without his scary mask. Jaswant Singh Chail, 19, is suspected of climbing Windsor Castle’s spiked fence armed with a crossbow after allegedly posting a Snapchat revealing his plan to assassinate the 95-year-old.

In the photo obtained by The Sun, Jaswant can be seen smiling with a lanyard around his neck. He appeared to be a normal teen.

Buckingham Palace Accused Of Covering Up Queen Elizabeth’s Health Condition Following Her Hospitalization

Jaswant is suspected of sending his friends a Snapchat where he allegedly disguised his voice, wore a mask, and threatened to assassinate the Queen.

Holding the crossbow in his hand, the masked man said, “I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family.”

He went on to give a reason, claiming, “This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race.”

The masked man later identified himself. “I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith,” the shadowy figure stated. “My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones.”

 

MEGA

Jaswant was arrested after being caught by armed guards with a crossbow inside the castle grounds on December 25. He was just 500 meters (1,640 feet) away from Queen Elizabeth’s private apartments.

According to reports, the teen scaled the spiked fence with a rope ladder.

Jaswant has since been sanctioned under the Mental Health Act. His father has spoken out, revealing his disbelief.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City - Season 2

“Something’s gone horribly wrong with our son and we are trying to figure out what,” Jasbir Singh Chail told Daily Mail. “We’ve not had a chance to speak to him but are trying to get him the help he needs.”

“From our perspective, we are going through a difficult time. We are trying to resolve this issue and it’s not easy.”

The Queen has already dealt with health issues recently. She was hospitalized in October, an issue the Palace has been accused of attempting to cover up.

Windsor Castle suspect seen for first time after threatening to assassinate Queen Elizabeth with crossbow On Christmas day 2

 

MEGA
Celebrities

BTS Members Jin, Suga and RM Test Positive for COVID-19

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

BTS 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented By Capital One - Arrivals
BTS stars RM and Jin have tested positive for coronavirus, a day after bandmate Suga was also found to have contracted COVID-19.

The ‘Butter’ hitmakers returned to South Korea earlier this month and tested negative for the virus at the time of entering a compulsory 10-day period of quarantine, but after feeling unwell over the weekend, RM, 27, and 29-year-old Jin – who were both fully vaccinated in August – had PCR tests, which came back positive.

A statement from their management, Big Hit Music, read: “After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures.

“However, he underwent PCR testing [Saturday] before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19.

“Jin returned to Korea on Monday, December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine, and was found negative on both occasions.

“However, feeling flu-like symptoms [Saturday] afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for COVID-19 late this evening.”

The company noted neither RM nor Jin had “had any contact” with the rest of the group after their return to Korea.

The news came after it was revealed on Christmas Eve (24.12.21) that Suga – who is also fully vaccinated – had tested positive for COVID-19 on his return to South Korea from the US but did not have any symptoms.

Big Hit Music said: “The star is currently administering self car at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities.

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid SUGA, in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities.”

The K-pop sensations are currently on a “second official extended period of rest” and won’t be performing for the near future as they are taking time to to get “re-inspired and recharge with creative energy”.

Celebrities

Jamie Dornan and Jared Leto give us holiday thirst traps to remember

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Jamie Dornan and Jared Leto
If your holidays were not fully fulfilled, then Jamie Dornan and Jared Leto have come to the rescue.

Jamie Dornan gave us a true thirst trap this holiday season! The Irish actor stripped down to just his undies for a chilly dip at the beach on Christmas Day, taking a polar bear plunge in the icy waters and sharing the fun moment with his Instagram followers.

Jamie also noted his lack of swimming attire, writing in his caption that he forgot his “togs.”

Jamie Dornan takes a dip

Jared Leto, the Oscar-winning actor/musician most, took to Instagram Sunday to mark his 50th birthday with a shirtless photo, revealing an enviable physique while holding a rainbow piece of cake.

“Thx for all the bday wishes,” the actor, who most recently played Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, posted.

The actor, in the past, has credited his veggie-based lifestyle for maintaining his youthful appearance.

Jared Leto celebrates his birthday

