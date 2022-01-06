Betty White reveals her secrets to a happy life at 100

Betty White revealed the secret to living a happy life for 100 years in a feature with People magazine. White will celebrate her centennial on January 17, 2022, and told the publication, “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing.”

The secret to her upbeat nature, according to White, is the simple fact she was “born a cockeyed optimist.” She credits her positive mindset and her ability to find the silver lining to any situation to her mother.

“I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” White told the publication. “I always find the positive.”

Betty White on January 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

The Golden Girls star also credits her remarkable health to her diet. “I try to avoid anything green,” she joked. “I think it’s working.”

Next month, the television legend will mark the celebration of her 100th birthday with a one-day only theatrical event titled, Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration.

Special screenings for the centenary celebration will take place on January 17, 2022 at 900 theaters nationwide, with screenings set to begin mostly at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET, though there are some evening screenings available. Fans can find their nearest theater by entering their ZIP code at Fathom Events.

The film will follow White in her day-to-day life and also include behind-the-scenes footage on television and film sets, her relationship with her office staff, her animal advocacy, entertaining guests in her home and finally taking fans to her actual birthday party.

Betty White attends the The 41st Annual People’s Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre LA Live on January 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

100 Years Young will also specifically highlight some of White’s most iconic roles, including Sue Ann on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Rose on The Golden Girls, and Elka on Hot in Cleveland, as well as her 2011 hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, her Super Bowl/Snickers commercial, and even a lost episode from her sitcom days in the ‘50s.

It will also pay tribute to the Hollywood veteran’s accomplishments as the first woman to produce a national TV show, and the first woman to receive an Emmy nomination.

A celebrity cast of friends will join America’s sweetheart for the film made by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, who were given special access into White’s life for the project.

