Bridgerton Season 2 premiere date finally revealed by cast — WATCH

Netflix finally revealed that the second season of Shonda Rhimes’ smash-hit romance, Bridgerton, will debut next year on March 25, 2022.
The Christmas Day announcement was delivered by the Bridgerton Season 2 stars themselves — Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) and Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), and Claudia Jesse (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) and Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma) — in a video shared by Netflix on the one-year anniversary of the show’s first-season launch.
You can watch that special clip here and via the video below.
While the second season itself would have been the ultimate Christmas present for viewers of the show based on the Julia Quinn novel series of the same name, we’re willing to at least take the long-awaited premiere date as a pretty perfect way to mark the occasion.
As every Bridgerton fan knows — whether they liked it at first or not — the show’s focus is shifting from Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her husband Simon Basset a.k.a. the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) to the new leading couple for Season 2: Daphne’s eldest brother Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey) and his love interest, Kate Sharma (Sex Education alum Ashley).
Here’s the official description for Bridgerton Season 2:
From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, the second season of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.
Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and clever series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.
Larsa and Scottie Pippen have now finalized their divorce, officially putting an end to their 20-year marriage.
There’s no turning back now for LarsaPippen, 47, and Scottie Pippen, 56. The Real Housewives of Miami star and her former husband have officially signed divorce papers three years after their initial separation. “I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now officially divorced, with the Court signing and approving of their Stipulated Judgment as of December 15, 2021. The Stipulated Judgment dealt with all of the issues in their divorce action,” Larsa’s lawyer David J. Glass told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
“The parties had met with a retired Judge as a mediator and had worked hard with their attorneys on all of the issues facing them,” he added. “They remained amicable throughout and kept their focus on the best interests of their minor children.” The California family attorney also noted that Larsa and Scottie actually reached an agreement in August 2021, but “the Court’s backlog due to COVID kept it off the Judge’s desk until today.”
Ultimately, Larsa is ready to put all of this behind her. “Larsa is relieved to have the entire process behind her and is happy that she and Scottie managed to keep their private lives largely private,” her lawyer told us. Larsa had previously expressed an interest in getting married again and now that her divorce is finalized, she can focus on moving on to the next chapter of her life.
Larsa and Scottie had an on-again/off-again divorce. They first filed for divorce in 2016, but they got back together in 2017 and called off their $120 million split. After rekindling their romance, the pair appeared to be fine, while attending numerous events together, including Dave Chappelle‘s show at Delilah’s in West Hollywood. Unfortunately, their love couldn’t conquer all and Larsa filed for divorce from the NBA player in L.A. County Superior Court on Nov. 2, 2018. Prior to their split, the Miami-based couple had been married for 20 years.
Throughout the process, Larsa has commended on her and the Chicago Bulls player’s ability to co-parent their four children, Scottie Jr, Preston, Justin and Sophia Pippen. “[We] are really best friends,” she told Us Weekly in 2019. “Our kids are amazing, and I feel like we both parent the same way. We’re really traditional in the way we raise our children. That’s really important.” Larsa has also been there for Scottie, following the tragic death of his eldest son, Atron Pippen.
Actor James Franco has finally responded to allegations of sexual misconduct brought against him nearly four years ago, admitting that he slept with students at his acting school despite previously denying the accusations.
In a new interview with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle this week, Franco explained that he agreed to the interview to attempt to clear the air, after he was accused of abusing his power as a teacher in a way that was sexually exploitative in a Los Angeles Times article. At the time, Franco addressed some of the claims on Late Night with Stephen Colbert, saying some of the allegations were “not accurate,” before showing support for “people coming out and being able to have a voice” during the #MeToo movement.
“Well, in 2018, there were some complaints about me and an article about me and at that moment I just thought I’m gonna be quiet. I’m gonna pause. Did not seem like the right time to say anything. There were people that were upset with me and I needed to listen,” he told Cagle after being asked why he decided to speak out now.
“There’s a writer, Damon Young, and he talked about, when something like this happens, the natural human instinct is to just make it stop. You just want to get out in front of it and whatever you have to do, apologize, get it done. But what that doesn’t do is allow you to do the work and to look at what was underneath,” he continued. “Whatever you did, even if it was a gaffe or you said something wrong or whatever, there’s probably an iceberg underneath that, of behavior, of patterning, of just being blind to yourself that isn’t gonna just be solved overnight. So I’ve just been doing a lot of work. And I guess I’m pretty confident in saying like, four years, you know? And, I was in recovery before, for substance abuse. And there were some issues that I had to deal with that were also related to addiction. And so I’ve really used my, my recovery background to kind of start examining this and changing who I was.”
Among the allegations he was faced with, the women accused Franco of using his Sex Scenes class to “create a steady stream of young women to objectify and exploit.”
“The stupidest thing I did, or one of the stupidest things I did at the school was I called one of my classes, a masterclass ‘Sex Scenes.’ It was not about sex scenes. I was not teaching people how to do sex scenes or intimate scenes or anything of that nature. It was a provocative title,” Franco told Cagle. “It should have been called Contemporary Romance or something like that. It was a class where they did scenes about whatever their romance is, you know, what they go through as young people. So meeting people on, you know, dating apps or breakups, or, you know, just a bad date, stuff like that. That’s what was being done in that class. It was not sex scenes.”
When Cagle specifically asked about the lawsuit saying Franco’s class was simply “a pipeline of young women who would be subjected to his personal and professional sexual exploitation in the name of education,” the actor admitted to having sex with some of his students.
“Look, I’ll admit I did sleep with students. I didn’t sleep with anybody in that particular class. But, over the course of my teaching, I did sleep with students and that was wrong” he said. “It’s not why I started the school and I wasn’t the person that selected the people to be in the class. So it wasn’t a master plan on my part. But yes, there were certain instances where, you know what I was in a consensual thing with, with a student and I shouldn’t have been.”
The actor was also asked about the “power imbalance” between student and teacher, especially a teacher as famous as Franco. “I suppose at the time, my thinking was if it’s consensual, okay,” he responded. “At the time, I was not clearheaded as I’ve said. I guess it just comes down to my criteria, which was like, ‘If this is consensual, like, I think it’s cool. We’re all adults.’”
During the interview, Franco also said he’s struggled with sex addiction, after overcoming an alcohol addiction in his teen years. He said he’s been in recovery for the former since 2016.
“Along the road of trying to get success and climb the top of that mountain, attention from women, success with women also became a huge source of validation for me,” he explained. “The problem with that is like, like any sort of drug or anything, there’s never enough.”
He said that his sister-in-law got him a book about sex and love addiction and he realized that it was describing him perfectly. “I had inklings like, okay, maybe this is an issue,” he continued, saying that he always wanted to be in a serious relationship, but “didn’t know how.” Added Franco: “After reading that book, it was like, ‘Oh, this is an issue that I’m not gonna solve on my own.’”
Franco said he “could never be faithful to anybody” in his past and “cheated on everyone” before his current girlfriend Isabel Pakzad. He admitted he had been “completely blind to power dynamics or anything like that, but also completely blind to people’s feelings.” Franco then added that he “didn’t wanna hurt people” but “couldn’t be present” for anyone he dated — and “the behavior spun out to a point where it was like I was hurting everybody.”
Speaking a bit more about Pakzad, who he started dating before the allegations came out and who he is still dating, Franco said he was “willing to bet” the allegations were “very hard for her.”
Saying she got to experience “a little bit of the fun stuff” with the success of “The Disaster Artist” before the allegations, Franco said she was then exposed to the flip side of fame once they came out.
“She’s incredible. I’m so, I am so lucky that I found her,” he added, before calling her “smart, funny, gorgeous.”
While she wasn’t an actress when they met, she started getting the acting and directing bug. “We share all these interests and she’s directing now. I’m just so lucky,” he added. “So yes, there are a lot of good things have come out of this last four years and, and Isabel’s probably the, the biggest.”