Broncos’ Pat Shurmur: Joe Judge “not accurate” in saying Shurmur’s 2019 New York Giants team quit

Published

24 seconds ago

on

During an epic, 11-minute rant after his team’s 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, New York Giants coach Joe Judge defended the culture he has established in two seasons and took a shot at Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur in the process.

“A few years ago, when I came here (in January 2020), I sat down with all the players,” Judge told reporters after the Giants fell to 4-12. “I wanted to know what it was like in here, what we had to change from their mouths.

“To a man, every player looked me in the eye and said, ‘Joe, it’s not a team. They don’t play hard. We’re out of the playoffs, everybody quit, everybody tapped (out), they stopped showing up to captains’ meetings.’”

Judge didn’t say Shurmur by the name, but the implication was clear.

Asked before practice if he was disappointed by Judge’s comment and if he had any reaction, Shurmur said: “I, obviously … that’s not an accurate assessment. But beyond that, I have no comment.”

The Broncos opened the season with a 27-13 win over the Giants in Shurmur’s return to MetLife Stadium. In that game, Judge was penalized for delay of game when he threw the red flag to challenge a Broncos touchdown even though all scoring plays are reviewed by the replay booth.

Judge is feeling the heat in New York and Shurmur is feeling the heat in Denver after another lackluster offensive season.

Asked about his status, Shurmur said: “I don’t think about it, I really don’t worry about it. We as coaches, we are where are feet are and we’re getting ready to play this game and do everything in our power to put a winning performance on the field.”

Hancock to nominate in-house candidate to lead Denver’s public safety department

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Mayor Michael Hancock’s nominee to replace Denver’s outgoing public safety director is a safety department official who has led a new effort to ticket unhoused people living in tents in the city.

Armando Saldate is Hancock’s choice to replace Murphy Robinson, according to an email from the mayor’s deputy chief of staff Skye Stuart that was obtained by The Denver Post on Wednesday.

Robinson announced last month he would be stepping down as the city’s executive director of public safety after being appointed in Jan. 2020. Robinson’s predecessor, Troy Riggs, also held the position for two years before leaving.

Saldate is currently working as an assistant deputy in Robinson’s office, according to the email.

“He has an impressive background in law enforcement, and I believe many of you have worked closely with Armando over the last couple of years addressing community issues in your districts,” Stuart wrote in her email, sent Wednesday to City Councilmembers.

If the council approves Saldate’s nomination, he would be tasked with leading a wing of city government that includes the city’s police, fire and sheriff’s departments as well and 911 emergency dispatch services, jails and more.

“I believe that Armando is dedicated to improving how our Departments of Safety operate with an eye on equity and anti-racist approaches,” City Council President Stacie Gilmore said in a text message Wednesday after a Denver Post reporter contacted her about the email. “His leadership during this time will enable the community and City Council to work in partnership to support what is working and to begin to change those policies that no longer provide for everyone’s public safety.”

Colorado allocates $1.8 million to increase access to drug that can reverse opioid overdoses

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

As the number of drug overdoses involving opioids in Colorado increases, the state is allocating $1.8 million in funding for local agencies working with high-risk individuals to get naloxone — a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses — for free.

Gov. Jared Polis’ administration announced in a news release Wednesday that $1.8 million has been allocated to Colorado’s Naloxone Bulk Purchase Fund so eligible entities such as local law enforcement agencies, local governments and harm-reduction agencies can access the funds needed to purchase naloxone.

Naloxone is a life-saving drug that reverses overdoses to narcotic drugs like heroin and certain prescription medications, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said on its website. When administered, it can stabilize someone who has overdosed from opioids, providing time for emergency medical professionals to respond and provide necessary care, the news release said.

The state’s naloxone fund, administered by the state health department’s Overdose Prevention Unit, provided 98,314 doses of naloxone at no cost to 253 entities across Colorado from January 2019 to December 2021, the release said. The additional $1.8 million, which was made available through the American Rescue Plan Act, aims to meet the increasing demands for naloxone, as demand had exceeded the funding currently available, according to the release.

“We have an opioid epidemic in this country, and this news will help us more directly and robustly respond to it,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the executive director of Colorado’s health department.

A record-breaking 1,477 Coloradans died of drug overdoses in 2020, according to the Colorado Health Institute, and opioid overdoses increased by 54%, making up nearly two in three overdose deaths. The number of drug overdose deaths in 2021, although not released yet, is expected to surpass that record, given concerns over increased fentanyl deaths.

Fan’s lawsuit demands the Giants, Jets return to NYC from New Jersey

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Forget the recent years of football failures: There’s still one fan who wants the Giants and Jets to leave New Jersey for their old home in New York.

A $6 billion Manhattan Federal Court lawsuit filed this week demanded the two teams, with a combined record of 8-24 and one week left in yet another lost season, abandon their shared Meadowlands home of MetLife Stadium and return to the Big Apple.

Plaintiff Abdiell Suero, of Greenwich Village, asked in the class action complaint for an order returning both franchises to New York in 2025 — along with the multi-billion payout nearly a half-century after the Giants moved to the swamps of Jersey.

“If the Giants and Jets want to call themselves New York teams, they need to come back to New York,” said Suero in court papers. “I’ve traveled to and from MetLife Stadium by mass transit and car service, and both ways are a nightmare.”

Court papers also asked for the two teams to be rebranded as the East Rutherford Giants and Jets for as long as they continue to play in New Jersey.

The Jets did not immediately respond to the lawsuit, while the Giants issued a statement declaring “this case has no merit and we will defend it vigorously.”

The Giants moved to New Jersey and the since torn-down Giants Stadium in 1976, while the Jets joined them in the Garden State eight years later. Both teams now play in MetLife Stadium.

“The Giants and Jets have no legal or ethical right to play in a stadium built on cheap landfills in New Jersey and still call themselves New York franchises,” said plaintiff’s attorney Evan Spencer. “New York is a special state and an iconic brand that can’t be used by NFL New Jersey Teams to increase their value.”

In court papers, Suero and his attorney contended the relocation of the teams to East Rutherford took a toll on their fans.

“Plaintiff and the class of New York Giants and Jets fans respectfully request that both teams return to the State of New York so they can enjoy all the healthy social, psychological and physical benefits associated with sports identifications of their home NFL teams,” read the 19-page court filing.

“The move to New Jersey financially benefited the the defendants alone at the expense of plaintiff and the class of millions of Giants and Jets fans … Plaintiff and the class have suffered mental and emotional damage, including depression, sadness and anxiety … as a result of the Defendants’ conduct.”

The lawsuit seeks $2 billion in monetary damages and $4 billion in punitive damages. The class, according to the suit, would include all Giants and Jets fans who live in New York. Legal claims against the teams and the NFL include false advertising and deceptive practices.

Suero complained specifically about the time and trouble required for a trip to watch the teams that still claim their their long-severed ties to the Big Apple.

“The travel time was longer than the game and it ruined the whole day,” he griped. “The transportation cost almost as much as the tickets.”

