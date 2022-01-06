News
Broncos podcast: Denver takes on Chiefs as double-digit underdog in season finale in what could be coach Vic Fangio’s final game
In this edition of the 1st & Orange podcast presented by SI Sportsbook, Denver Post sportswriters Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran preview Denver’s regular season finale against the Chiefs at Empower Field.
The duo recap the Week 17 loss in Los Angeles, give injury and COVID updates heading into Saturday, break down the Chiefs’ recent swell and project the future of coach Vic Fangio and his staff.
The packed show from Dove Valley is closed with a discussion on quarterback Drew Lock and predictions.
Subscribe to the podcast
SoundCloud | iTunes | Stitcher | RSS
Subscribe to our Broncos Insider newsletter to get the latest team news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Antonio Brown says he was forced to play injured by Bucs
Antonio Brown says he was forced to play injured by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that an MRI on Monday revealed damage to his ankle.
While not specifying which ankle was hurt, Brown — through a statement released by his attorney Wednesday — said the MRI showed broken bone fragments, a ligament tear and cartilage loss “which are beyond painful. You can see the bone bulging from the outside.”
Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Brown did not claim he was injured when he refused to re-enter Sunday’s game at the Jets. Arians then told Brown to leave and the wide receiver did so by storming off the field, tossing some of his gear into the stands and waving to fans at MetLife Stadium.
Brown told a different story in his statement.
“Because of my commitment to the game, I relented to pressure directly from my coach to play injured,” he said. “Despite the pain, I suited up, the staff injected me with what I now know was a powerful and sometimes dangerous painkiller that the NFLPA has warned against using, and I gave it my all for the team. I played until it was clear that I could not use my ankle to safely perform my playing responsibilities.
“On top of that, the pain was extreme. I took a seat on the sideline and my coach came up to me, very upset, and shouted, `What’s wrong with you? What’s wrong with you?’ I told him, `It’s my ankle.’ But he knew that. It was well documented and we had discussed it.
“He then ordered me to get on the field. I said, `Coach, I can’t.’ He didn’t call for medical attention. Instead, he shouted at me, `YOU’RE DONE!’ while he ran his finger across his throat. Coach was telling me that if I didn’t play hurt, then I was done with the Bucs.”
News
As DOJ vows to protect voting rights, Missouri Secretary of State supports Texas bill in federal lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Lawmakers are back in Jefferson City to start off what is expected to be an eventful legislative session, which includes redistricting and allocating a historic amount of money.
As the number of COVID cases rise in the state, some members weren’t present for the first day of the session because of the virus. While there are no mitigation strategies inside the Capitol, the Speaker of the House said he’s not concerned as lawmakers are ramping up for a busy next five months.
Just after the clock struck noon the General Assembly gaveled in and there’s a variety of priorities up for debate.
“Definitely Medicaid expansion being fully funded as the voters asked for and as the courts upheld,” House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said. “We’re looking at record budget surpluses this year and we really want to take the opportunity to invest in Missouri.”
House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, has one main goal for the month of January.
“Biggest priority we need to work on this month is redistricting,” Vescovo said.
While in a one-on-one interview Tuesday, Gov. Mike Parson told our Missouri Chief Capitol Bureau Reporter Emily Manley he wants to see the large sums of funding allocated throughout the state.
“I think one, we really need to look at some of the federal money coming down,” Parson said, “We know that’s here, we know it’s in the state. I think we need a plan in place to how we are going to utilize those funds.”
On day one in the House, two members, Rep. Justin Hill, R- Lake St. Louis, and Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, both gave farewell speeches on the floor. Hill resigned Wednesday to move his family to Florida to work on his consulting business. Griesheimer’s resignation is effective Jan. 6 as he moves to a new job in St. Charles. This means the Republicans will not have a two-thirds majority in the lower chamber.
“I’ll say what we are looking forward to is the fact that now the Republicans do not have a supermajority in the House and that means they need our support to get the emergency clause done so we can actually have an election this fall,” Quade said.
Recently, Parson’s appointed Becky Ruth to oversee the Office of the Child Advocate and Wayne Wallingford to head the Department of Revenue, another two losses for the House.
Late Wednesday afternoon, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said in a press release he sent a letter to the governor asking him to call a special election to fill the vacancies in the House. Ashcroft said there are currently four open seats, and another is expected.
News
Sterling Shepard and Chanel Iman getting divorced: reports
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard and model Chanel Iman are working through divorce proceedings, according to multiple reports.
Shepard, 28, filed for divorce in June 2021, TMZ reported.
The 6-year NFL vet cited irreconcilable differences dating to December 2020, according to US Weekly. Shepard and Iman, 31, are sharing joint custody of their two children while working on a long-term arrangement.
The two first met in 2016 and got engaged in December 2017. They married in March 2018 and welcomed a baby girl, Cali, together in August 2018. Their second child, Cassie, arrived in December 2019.
Shepard has played all six of his NFL seasons with the Giants. Hampered by injuries and an overall bad team, Shepard had his worst season in 2021. He had a career-low 366 yards and one touchdown entering Week 18. Iman, best known as a Victoria’s Secret angel, didn’t go through any similarly obvious career slump in 2021.
Broncos podcast: Denver takes on Chiefs as double-digit underdog in season finale in what could be coach Vic Fangio’s final game
Dwayne Johnson responds to Vin Diesel’s Fast & Furious invitation: ‘No chance’
Velas Price Prediction — Will VLX Hit $0.65 Soon?
Coco Austin’s Daughter Chanel, 6, Films Mom Scrubbing Toilets In New TikTok Video
Antonio Brown says he was forced to play injured by Bucs
Nicole Kidman claps back at sexist question about her marriage to Tom Cruise
As DOJ vows to protect voting rights, Missouri Secretary of State supports Texas bill in federal lawsuit
Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty on 5 of 6 felony counts, including sex trafficking
Sterling Shepard and Chanel Iman getting divorced: reports
Police Identify Suspect in Young Dolph Murder Case
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
News6 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week