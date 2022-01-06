BTS Members Jin, Suga and RM Test Positive for COVID-19

Halle Berry is ‘grateful’ for what boyfriend Van Hunt has brought to her life, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Halle Berry, 55, seems head over heels in love with her boyfriend Van Hunt, 51 — which is why it was no surprise when she hinted they could be married with a cryptic post over the weekend. While it turned out Halle, who has been married three previous times, was joking — a source reveals to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the Oscar winner feels about walking down the aisle again.

“Although Halle has publicly declared before that she would never get married again, she did a few years later in the past. She’s head over heels for Van and if any relationship for her is going to make it to the altar, this one is it,” the source revealed about her thoughts on marriage. “She’s at a point in her life where she knows what she wants in a partner and she’s so grateful she has Van in her life.”

Halle’s millions of followers (including some huge stars) were a bit confused with her Jan. 2 post that showed her kissing Van in an altar like setting at a Bora Bora resort. While no Justice of the Peace or Priest was in the photo (nor any family or friends on the pew-like benches) her caption seemed to imply marriage: “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” she wrote. In the next photo, however, she added, “it’s 2022” — leading some to think the photo was a prank (which it was).

“We were just having some New Year’s Day fun! People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did,” she clarified in a follow up post. “Thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts! Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated,” she explained.

Notably, Halle was wed to pro baseball player David Justice from 1993-1997. Her second marriage to to Eric Benet received plenty of public attention as she won an Oscar during that period, however, the two split in 2005. Halle married for a third time to French actor Olivier Martinez in 2013, but they split in 2016. Beyond her marriages, she was also in a serious relationship with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry from 2005 – 2010 who is the father of her daughter Nahla, 13. She also share son Maceo Robert, 8, with ex-husband Olivier.

She went public in 2020 with Van via Instagram, and the musician has since accompanied her to several red carpets — including the Oscars in Feb. 2021, a well as the Academy’s museum opening event several months later. The insider says Halle and Van are “totally into each other” and “very compatible.”

“Butone of the things that attracts him to her most is how he makes her feel protected, yet free to live her life as she pleases. She’s a force to be reckoned with and he is able to keep up and still keep her interested every step of the way,” they also added.

While Halle can have her pick of just about any man, she also recognizes her own independence — and does not need a relationship to feel “fulfilled,” the source revealed. “Halle is an incredibly strong, independent woman who is confident with herself and she’s absolutely not the kind of woman who needs a man to feel fulfilled,” they said to HL. “It takes a confident man to keep up with Halle because she’s obviously one of the most desired women in the world.”