Celebrities

BTS Members Jin, Suga and RM Test Positive for COVID-19

Published

51 seconds ago

on

BTS 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented By Capital One - Arrivals
BTS stars RM and Jin have tested positive for coronavirus, a day after bandmate Suga was also found to have contracted COVID-19.

The ‘Butter’ hitmakers returned to South Korea earlier this month and tested negative for the virus at the time of entering a compulsory 10-day period of quarantine, but after feeling unwell over the weekend, RM, 27, and 29-year-old Jin – who were both fully vaccinated in August – had PCR tests, which came back positive.

A statement from their management, Big Hit Music, read: “After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures.

“However, he underwent PCR testing [Saturday] before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19.

“Jin returned to Korea on Monday, December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine, and was found negative on both occasions.

“However, feeling flu-like symptoms [Saturday] afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for COVID-19 late this evening.”

The company noted neither RM nor Jin had “had any contact” with the rest of the group after their return to Korea.

The news came after it was revealed on Christmas Eve (24.12.21) that Suga – who is also fully vaccinated – had tested positive for COVID-19 on his return to South Korea from the US but did not have any symptoms.

Big Hit Music said: “The star is currently administering self car at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities.

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid SUGA, in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities.”

The K-pop sensations are currently on a “second official extended period of rest” and won’t be performing for the near future as they are taking time to to get “re-inspired and recharge with creative energy”.

Celebrities

Jamie Dornan and Jared Leto give us holiday thirst traps to remember

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Jamie Dornan and Jared Leto
If your holidays were not fully fulfilled, then Jamie Dornan and Jared Leto have come to the rescue.

Jamie Dornan gave us a true thirst trap this holiday season! The Irish actor stripped down to just his undies for a chilly dip at the beach on Christmas Day, taking a polar bear plunge in the icy waters and sharing the fun moment with his Instagram followers.

Jamie also noted his lack of swimming attire, writing in his caption that he forgot his “togs.”

Jamie Dornan takes a dip

Jared Leto, the Oscar-winning actor/musician most, took to Instagram Sunday to mark his 50th birthday with a shirtless photo, revealing an enviable physique while holding a rainbow piece of cake.

“Thx for all the bday wishes,” the actor, who most recently played Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, posted.

The actor, in the past, has credited his veggie-based lifestyle for maintaining his youthful appearance.

Jared Leto celebrates his birthday

Celebrities

Halle Berry’s True Feelings On Marriage Revealed After Wedding Prank With Boyfriend Van Hunt

Published

14 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Halle Berry’s True Feelings On Marriage Revealed After Wedding Prank With Boyfriend Van Hunt
Halle Berry is ‘grateful’ for what boyfriend Van Hunt has brought to her life, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Halle Berry, 55, seems head over heels in love with her boyfriend Van Hunt, 51 — which is why it was no surprise when she hinted they could be married with a cryptic post over the weekend. While it turned out Halle, who has been married three previous times, was joking — a source reveals to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the Oscar winner feels about walking down the aisle again.

“Although Halle has publicly declared before that she would never get married again, she did a few years later in the past. She’s head over heels for Van and if any relationship for her is going to make it to the altar, this one is it,” the source revealed about her thoughts on marriage. “She’s at a point in her life where she knows what she wants in a partner and she’s so grateful she has Van in her life.”

Halle’s millions of followers (including some huge stars) were a bit confused with her Jan. 2 post that showed her kissing Van in an altar like setting at a Bora Bora resort. While no Justice of the Peace or Priest was in the photo (nor any family or friends on the pew-like benches) her caption seemed to imply marriage: “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” she wrote. In the next photo, however, she added, “it’s 2022” — leading some to think the photo was a prank (which it was).

“We were just having some New Year’s Day fun! People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did,” she clarified in a follow up post. “Thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts! Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated,” she explained.

Notably, Halle was wed to pro baseball player David Justice from 1993-1997. Her second marriage to to Eric Benet received plenty of public attention as she won an Oscar during that period, however, the two split in 2005. Halle married for a third time to French actor Olivier Martinez in 2013, but they split in 2016. Beyond her marriages, she was also in a serious relationship with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry from 2005 – 2010 who is the father of her daughter Nahla, 13. She also share son Maceo Robert, 8, with ex-husband Olivier.

She went public in 2020 with Van via Instagram, and the musician has since accompanied her to several red carpets — including the Oscars in Feb. 2021, a well as the Academy’s museum opening event several months later. The insider says Halle and Van are “totally into each other” and “very compatible.”

“Butone of the things that attracts him to her most is how he makes her feel protected, yet free to live her life as she pleases. She’s a force to be reckoned with and he is able to keep up and still keep her interested every step of the way,” they also added.

While Halle can have her pick of just about any man, she also recognizes her own independence — and does not need a relationship to feel “fulfilled,” the source revealed. “Halle is an incredibly strong, independent woman who is confident with herself and she’s absolutely not the kind of woman who needs a man to feel fulfilled,” they said to HL. “It takes a confident man to keep up with Halle because she’s obviously one of the most desired women in the world.”

Celebrities

Johnny Depp to grill James Franco over alleged Amber Heard affair

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Johnny Depp To Grill James Franco Over Alleged Amber Heard Affair 1
James Franco has been served with legal documents by Johnny Depp — who wants to grill the Pineapple Express actor about whether he slept with his former wife Amber Heard when she was still married.

Page Six broke the story, Depp’s lawyers had been trying to track down Franco for some time and will now be allowed to move forward with a deposition.

 

MEGA

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his ex-wife for defamation after she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post. The title of the article was I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.

In the article, Heard wrote about her experience dealing with people’s criticism of her after she came forward with abuse accusations. She never once mentioned Depp by name but it wasn’t hard to figure out who she was talking about.

The Viper Room Curse: Johnny’s Ex-Business Partner Missing — What Does Depp Know?

“Imagine a powerful man as a ship, like the Titanic. That ship is a huge enterprise. When it strikes an iceberg, there are a lot of people on board desperate to patch up holes — not because they believe in or even care about the ship, but because their own fates depend on the enterprise,” she wrote.

Depp claims the article violated a non-disclosure clause that was included in their divorce settlement.

Johnny Depp To Grill James Franco Over Alleged Amber Heard Affair 3

 

MEGA

Depp is also accusing Heard of fabricating the photos of her alleged injuries that were released around the time of their divorce. He claims she doctored the photos but Heard denies the accusations. The photos show the actress with two black eyes, a broken nose, and a busted lip.

She was recently ordered to turn over her cell phones as part of the court battle.

Johnny Depp’s Old Bandmate Claims Ex-Wife Amber Heard ‘F—ed His Career Over’, Drove Him To Abuse Drugs

Tyga Spotify Cookout

Depp also believes Heard cheated on him with multiple other men. One of them is Franco. He wants to grill the actor about his theory under oath along with whether Franco saw injuries on Heard in the days after the alleged assault.

Depp claims security footage from his apartment shows Franco and Heard in an elevator in May 2016. The footage was shot 24 hours after Heard claims Depp attacked her and gave her a black eye. Depp believes Franco will have answers on whether Heard ever mentioned a fight of if there were visible marks on her face/body.

“I have denied Ms. Heard’s allegations vehemently since she first made them in May 2016 … when she walked into court to obtain a temporary restraining order with painted-on bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she did not possess each day of the preceding week. I will continue to deny them for the rest of my life. I never abused Ms. Heard or any other woman,” Depp wrote in his lawsuit.

Johnny Depp To Grill James Franco Over Alleged Amber Heard Affair 4

 

MEGA

Heard’s attorney claims Franco lived in the same building at the time and they were not having an affair. The trial is set to start on April 11, 2022.

