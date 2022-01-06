Connect with us

Celebrities

Charlize Theron Shares Rare New Photo With Daughter August, 6, To Ring In 2022

Published

2 mins ago

on

Charlize Theron
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Charlize Theron is kicking off 2022 by sporting a floral tank top while lounging on her couch with her youngest daughter, August and their adorable pup.

Charlize Theron is bringing new year, same me energy into 2022. The 46-year-old actress and model is keeping it real in her most recent Instagram post as she and her youngest daughter, six-year-old August Theron, brought in the new year snuggling on the couch under a Care Bear blanket. Charlize pretended to nod off for the comedic pic while August was cuddled up next to her wearing a VR headset. Even their dog slept beside them, clearly just as exhausted from 2021.

“New year, same energy. C’mon 2022, don’t be a bitch!” Charlize joked in the caption of her post. Several of her celeb friends got in on the joke and left their own humorous comments. “Nice eye shades, auggie!” comedian Chelsea Handler quipped, while Mad Men actress January Jones chimed in, “Omg I got xander that eye mask massager thing for Xmas” — referencing her own son Xander, 10.

The Monster actress rarely posts pictures of her family so this cameo from August is a special treat. Aside from the occasional paparazzi snap like when she, August and her eldest daughter Jackson Theron, 9, were spotted arriving in Los Cabos for Thanksgiving, Charlize tends to protect her loved ones from the limelight. This post-New Year’s Day picture breaks a streak of over one year since Charlize shared her children on social media. The most recent upload is from September 25, 2020, when she shared a picture of Jackson and August in front of a unicorn cake for National Daughters Day.

The Denver and Delilah Productions founder first became a mother when she adopted Jackson in 2012. Three years later, she adopted her youngest daughter, August. Charlize recently opened up about adopting and raising two black girls as a South African woman. “I have a real acknowledgment, as we all do as parents – we know where we lack and we know where we are rich. And this is maybe not where I am,” she told Essence. 

“I am so grateful to the incredible village of strong Black women in my life who I can pick up a phone to, or come over to my house and they’ll tell me: ‘You need to stop doing this,’ or ‘these baby hairs are breaking off. What are you doing?’” she added. “So they put me in my place, and because of them I feel this great confidence in raising my girls.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Andy Cohen has recovered after contracting COVID-19 for the second time

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Andy Cohen Coldplay Performs Live At The Apollo Theater For SiriusXM And Pandora's Small Stage Series In Harlem, NY
google news

 

Andy Cohen has recovered from COVID-19 for the second time.

The 53-year-old TV star has revealed he’s now “all better” after recently contracting the virus for the second time since the start of the pandemic.

The ‘Watch What Happens Live’ host was asked by a fan on Twitter: “Andy, did you get the covid and was that why all the WWHLs were reruns? (sic)”

And in reply, Andy – who is fully vaccinated – said: “Yes! All better now.”

Andy was diagnosed with COVID-19 two weeks ago, quarantined at home and has subsequently tested negative, according to TMZ.

Andy announced news of his first COVID diagnosis on Instagram, near the start of the pandemic.

The TV host explained what he was “putting a pin” in his show to focus on his recovery from the virus.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform at the time: “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. (sic)”

Andy also urged his followers to adhere to the expert advice at the time.

See Also

He said: “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Andy experienced a range of symptoms during his first COVID experience – including fever, fatigue, a cough, and a loss of smell – and he previously admitted that it took him some time to regain his energy.

He shared: “It took about ten or 11 days, I would say, to work through my system. You know, It takes a bit to get your energy back.”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Happy Founders’ Day! Meet The Kane-Kommanding Kappas Shimmying Panny Drawls Into Swoonlivion

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Happy Founders’ Day! Meet The Kane-Kommanding Kappas Shimmying Panny Drawls Into Swoonlivion
google news

Happy Founders’ Day!

We couldn’t let the day go by without celebrating the dapper gentlemen of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. for their 111 years of service, scholarship, shoulder-shimmies, seductive pelvic gyrations, aggressive lip-licking and impressive achievements as the enviable pretty boys of the Divine 9.

Founded in 1911 on the campus of Indiana University, the storied organization was the first intercollegiate Fraternity incorporated as a national body and remains the only Greek letter organization with its Alpha Chapter on Indiana University’s campus.

As the second oldest Black Greek Letter Fraternity, it’s amassed over 125,000 members with 700 undergraduate and alumni chapters across the world.

Local chapters participate in community outreach activities to feed the homeless, provide scholarships to young people matriculating to college, serve as mentors to young men, participate in blood drives, serve as hosts of seminars for public health awareness, and more.

Nationally, Kappa Alpha Psi ® has hosted summer enrichment camps and provided funds for St. Jude Medical Research Center to assist in the fight against childhood diseases by raising more than $1 Million.

Internationally, Kappa Alpha Psi® members have answered the call to service by proudly serving our military and raising funds to assist those in need following natural disasters around the world.

Notable members include Ralph Abernathy, Wilt Chamberlin, Montell Jordan, Benjamin Jealous, Oscar Robertson, Cedric the Entertainer, Arthur Ashe, Mike Tomlin, Gayle Sayers, Adrian Fenty, Robert S. Abbott, Bennie Thompson, Donald Byrd, Johnnie Cochran, Ed Gardner, Smokie Norful, John Singleton, Tom Bradley, Bob Johnson, John Conyers, Alcee Hastings, Lerone Bennett, Jr., Kwame Jackson, Bill Russell, Tavis Smiley, Marvin Sapp, Colin Kaepernick, and many more.

How are you celebrating the Kappas today? Tell us in the comments and enjoy our gallery on the flip.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Trevor Noah sues NYC hospital, surgeon for negligence

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Trevor Noah "The Daily Show" Undesked Chicago 2017: Let's Do This Before It Gets Too Damn Cold
google news

 

Trevor Noah is suing his doctor and a hospital for botched surgery.

The ‘Daily Show’ host took legal action against Dr. Riley J. Williams III and the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan last month after they allegedly messed up a procedure carried out on him on 23 November, 2020.

In court documents obtained by People, the 37-year-old star – who was a patient between 25 August and 17 December last year – alleged the defendants were “negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skillful manner.”

The lawsuit accused the hospital and the doctor who treated him there of “failing to use approved methods in general use in the care and treatment”, including failing to “prescribe proper medications” and to “discontinue certain prescription medications,” and alleged they had not used “proper tests and examinations in order to diagnose the conditions” that he “was suffering” from.

Trevor claimed he suffered “serious personal injury” after his surgery, and described the nature of his injuries as “permanent, severe, and grievous” which have left him “sick, sore, lame, and disabled.”

The lawsuit added: “[Trevor] sustained severe and painful personal injuries; sustained severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress and great physical pain; was confined to bed and home for a long period of time; was compelled to undergo hospital and medical aid, treatment and attention; has suffered loss of enjoyment of life; was prevented from engaging in his usual occupation for a long period of time; and since some of his injuries are of a permanent nature, he will continue to suffer similar damages in the future.”

The hospital have insisted the lawsuit’s claims are “meritless”.

See Also

A representative for the facility said: “HSS received a complaint filed on behalf of Mr. Trevor Noah. We have shared with Mr. Noah’s attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless.

“Due to HIPAA we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending