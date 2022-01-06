Celebrities
Chris Noth fired from The Equalizer after sexual assault allegations
Chris Noth has been fired from The Equalizer. The 67-year-old actor has lost his job amid sexual assault allegations.
Multiple women have come forward against theSex and the City actor. Noth played Bishop on the CBS series alongside Queen Latifah. The network announced the decision on Monday.
Chris Noth’s Onscreen Ex-Wife Bridget Moynahan Dodges Questions About Sexual Assault Allegations But Feels His Character’s Death ‘Made Sense’
“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” Universal Television and CBS said in a statement. His character will remain on rerun episodes.
Noth has been accused of rape by two women. One of his accusers claims the alleged incident happened in Los Angeles in 2004. The second alleges he assaulted her in New York City in 2015.
Law & Order actor Zoe Lister-Jones has also accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior.
Just days ago, a third sexual assault accuser — who wishes to remain anonymous — claimed North of groping her, cornering her, kissing her, and pressing his erection into her back at an NYC restaurant in 2010.
Chris Noth Loses $12 Million Tequila Brand Deal Amid Onslaught Of Sexual Assault Allegations
Following the accusations, Noth has been dropped by his talent agency, A3 Artists Agency. His popular Peloton ad — post-Mr. Big’s death — has also been pulled.
Noth’s bank account has been affected. As Radar reported, he allegedly lost out on a $12 million deal to sell his tequila brand.
“At this point in time it doesn’t make sense for us to move forward with this deal in light of the claims, which must be taken with the utmost seriousness,” said Entertainment Arts Research, Inc’s CEO, Bernard Rubin, in a press release. “That said, we continue to be on the lookout for spirits brands that fit EARI’s ethos of social responsibility.”
The women stepped forward with their allegations after claiming they were triggered by all the publicity surrounding the SATC reboot, And Just Like That.
While Noth continues to lose jobs and deals, one person has his back. His ex-TV wifeBridget Moynahan refused to talk about the allegations when confronted by a photographer on Monday.
Noth has denied all allegations, instead insisting the incidents were “consensual.”
Celebrities
Charlize Theron Shares Rare New Photo With Daughter August, 6, To Ring In 2022
Charlize Theron is kicking off 2022 by sporting a floral tank top while lounging on her couch with her youngest daughter, August and their adorable pup.
Charlize Theron is bringing new year, same me energy into 2022. The 46-year-old actress and model is keeping it real in her most recent Instagram post as she and her youngest daughter, six-year-old August Theron, brought in the new year snuggling on the couch under a Care Bear blanket. Charlize pretended to nod off for the comedic pic while August was cuddled up next to her wearing a VR headset. Even their dog slept beside them, clearly just as exhausted from 2021.
“New year, same energy. C’mon 2022, don’t be a bitch!” Charlize joked in the caption of her post. Several of her celeb friends got in on the joke and left their own humorous comments. “Nice eye shades, auggie!” comedian Chelsea Handler quipped, while Mad Men actress January Jones chimed in, “Omg I got xander that eye mask massager thing for Xmas” — referencing her own son Xander, 10.
The Monster actress rarely posts pictures of her family so this cameo from August is a special treat. Aside from the occasional paparazzi snap like when she, August and her eldest daughter Jackson Theron, 9, were spotted arriving in Los Cabos for Thanksgiving, Charlize tends to protect her loved ones from the limelight. This post-New Year’s Day picture breaks a streak of over one year since Charlize shared her children on social media. The most recent upload is from September 25, 2020, when she shared a picture of Jackson and August in front of a unicorn cake for National Daughters Day.
The Denver and Delilah Productions founder first became a mother when she adopted Jackson in 2012. Three years later, she adopted her youngest daughter, August. Charlize recently opened up about adopting and raising two black girls as a South African woman. “I have a real acknowledgment, as we all do as parents – we know where we lack and we know where we are rich. And this is maybe not where I am,” she told Essence.
“I am so grateful to the incredible village of strong Black women in my life who I can pick up a phone to, or come over to my house and they’ll tell me: ‘You need to stop doing this,’ or ‘these baby hairs are breaking off. What are you doing?’” she added. “So they put me in my place, and because of them I feel this great confidence in raising my girls.”
Celebrities
Andy Cohen has recovered after contracting COVID-19 for the second time
Andy Cohen has recovered from COVID-19 for the second time.
The 53-year-old TV star has revealed he’s now “all better” after recently contracting the virus for the second time since the start of the pandemic.
The ‘Watch What Happens Live’ host was asked by a fan on Twitter: “Andy, did you get the covid and was that why all the WWHLs were reruns? (sic)”
And in reply, Andy – who is fully vaccinated – said: “Yes! All better now.”
Andy was diagnosed with COVID-19 two weeks ago, quarantined at home and has subsequently tested negative, according to TMZ.
Andy announced news of his first COVID diagnosis on Instagram, near the start of the pandemic.
The TV host explained what he was “putting a pin” in his show to focus on his recovery from the virus.
He wrote on the photo-sharing platform at the time: “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. (sic)”
Andy also urged his followers to adhere to the expert advice at the time.
He said: “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”
Andy experienced a range of symptoms during his first COVID experience – including fever, fatigue, a cough, and a loss of smell – and he previously admitted that it took him some time to regain his energy.
He shared: “It took about ten or 11 days, I would say, to work through my system. You know, It takes a bit to get your energy back.”
Celebrities
Happy Founders’ Day! Meet The Kane-Kommanding Kappas Shimmying Panny Drawls Into Swoonlivion
Happy Founders’ Day!
We couldn’t let the day go by without celebrating the dapper gentlemen of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. for their 111 years of service, scholarship, shoulder-shimmies, seductive pelvic gyrations, aggressive lip-licking and impressive achievements as the enviable pretty boys of the Divine 9.
Founded in 1911 on the campus of Indiana University, the storied organization was the first intercollegiate Fraternity incorporated as a national body and remains the only Greek letter organization with its Alpha Chapter on Indiana University’s campus.
As the second oldest Black Greek Letter Fraternity, it’s amassed over 125,000 members with 700 undergraduate and alumni chapters across the world.
Local chapters participate in community outreach activities to feed the homeless, provide scholarships to young people matriculating to college, serve as mentors to young men, participate in blood drives, serve as hosts of seminars for public health awareness, and more.
Nationally, Kappa Alpha Psi ® has hosted summer enrichment camps and provided funds for St. Jude Medical Research Center to assist in the fight against childhood diseases by raising more than $1 Million.
Internationally, Kappa Alpha Psi® members have answered the call to service by proudly serving our military and raising funds to assist those in need following natural disasters around the world.
Notable members include Ralph Abernathy, Wilt Chamberlin, Montell Jordan, Benjamin Jealous, Oscar Robertson, Cedric the Entertainer, Arthur Ashe, Mike Tomlin, Gayle Sayers, Adrian Fenty, Robert S. Abbott, Bennie Thompson, Donald Byrd, Johnnie Cochran, Ed Gardner, Smokie Norful, John Singleton, Tom Bradley, Bob Johnson, John Conyers, Alcee Hastings, Lerone Bennett, Jr., Kwame Jackson, Bill Russell, Tavis Smiley, Marvin Sapp, Colin Kaepernick, and many more.
How are you celebrating the Kappas today? Tell us in the comments and enjoy our gallery on the flip.
