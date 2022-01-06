Chris Noth fired from The Equalizer after sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth has been fired from The Equalizer. The 67-year-old actor has lost his job amid sexual assault allegations.

Multiple women have come forward against theSex and the City actor. Noth played Bishop on the CBS series alongside Queen Latifah. The network announced the decision on Monday.

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” Universal Television and CBS said in a statement. His character will remain on rerun episodes.

Noth has been accused of rape by two women. One of his accusers claims the alleged incident happened in Los Angeles in 2004. The second alleges he assaulted her in New York City in 2015.

Law & Order actor Zoe Lister-Jones has also accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior.

Just days ago, a third sexual assault accuser — who wishes to remain anonymous — claimed North of groping her, cornering her, kissing her, and pressing his erection into her back at an NYC restaurant in 2010.

Following the accusations, Noth has been dropped by his talent agency, A3 Artists Agency. His popular Peloton ad — post-Mr. Big’s death — has also been pulled.

Noth’s bank account has been affected. As Radar reported, he allegedly lost out on a $12 million deal to sell his tequila brand.

“At this point in time it doesn’t make sense for us to move forward with this deal in light of the claims, which must be taken with the utmost seriousness,” said Entertainment Arts Research, Inc’s CEO, Bernard Rubin, in a press release. “That said, we continue to be on the lookout for spirits brands that fit EARI’s ethos of social responsibility.”

The women stepped forward with their allegations after claiming they were triggered by all the publicity surrounding the SATC reboot, And Just Like That.

While Noth continues to lose jobs and deals, one person has his back. His ex-TV wifeBridget Moynahan refused to talk about the allegations when confronted by a photographer on Monday.

Noth has denied all allegations, instead insisting the incidents were “consensual.”