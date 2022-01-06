News
Cocktail bar and Old Chicago Pizza planned near Coors Field just in time for opening day
A building across from Coors Field has sold for the first time since the stadium opened, and will soon have some new tenants.
The Union Pacific building at 1711-1735 19th St. was purchased in December for $25.5 million by Dallas-based L&B Realty, according to public records.
The structure was built in the early 1920s, and was originally used by the Union Pacific Railroad. It consists of 36,441 square feet of retail space, according to Cushman & Wakefield, which represented the seller. That makes the deal worth about $700 a square foot.
Denver Chophouse & Brewery has operated at the site since 1995. Previous tenants include piano bar Howl at the Moon and Fado Irish Pub.
Cushman broker Jon Hendrickson said SPB Hospitality, the parent company of Chophouse and other restaurant concepts, leased the remainder of the structure recently prior to the sale.
The former Howl space will become Lost & Found, which SPB Hospitality President Josh Kern described as “a high end cocktail space.” The former Fado space, meanwhile, will become an Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom location.
“It will have an amazing double decker patio and we are going to have a few food stalls serving our ghost kitchen menu items as well,” he said in an email.
Old Chicago hasn’t had a presence downtown since its location at 14th and Market closed in 2014. Kern said SPB also plans to open a location along Colorado Boulevard near I-25, where Village Inn formerly operated.
Lost & Found hopes to open by April 1, which is opening day for the Rockies. The downtown Old Chicago could open by mid-April, and the Colorado Boulevard one in May, Kern said.
The Union Pacific building was sold by an entity affiliated with Denver private equity firm Thermos Cos., which purchased it in October 1994 for $1.2 million, records show.
The seller in that deal, which took place before the first game was played at Coors Field in 1995, was the state’s Denver Metropolitan Major League Baseball Stadium District, which leases the stadium to the Colorado Rockies.
Thermo didn’t respond to a request for comment on the deal. In recent years, the firm has acquired a large site in Arapahoe Square.
The Union Pacific building is also across the street from McGregor Square, the mixed-use project filling a full city block that was completed last year by a development team led by Rockies co-owner Dick Monfort.
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic isn’t cracking despite undue burden: “It’s never one guy for me”
Someday, after some preposterous line of production, Nikola Jokic might crack.
The burden of three condensed seasons, piled on top of COVID stress, carrying a depleted team and navigating parenthood with a newborn daughter, might weigh him down.
It could’ve been Wednesday night, when the Nuggets were down numerous coaches, including Michael Malone, and lost another assistant coach only moments before the game because he didn’t feel well.
Jokic could’ve looked at the third-quarter lineup of Bones Hyland, Davon Reed, Rayjon Tucker and Monte Morris and thought challenging one of the most complete teams in the NBA, the Utah Jazz, was unreasonable.
Morris, playing his first game since Dec. 26 due to health and safety protocols, said he stayed sharp by shooting on his pop-a-shot at home. The rest of that brief lineup included a rookie (Hyland) one game removed from protocol himself and two guys on 10-day contracts.
But Jokic didn’t pin the 115-109 loss on anyone, and he didn’t bemoan Denver’s circumstances. There was nothing that suggested he felt sorry for himself or his team.
After hanging 26 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists against the Jazz, he wouldn’t acknowledge that the situation was overwhelming.
“It’s never one guy for me,” said Jokic, praising his teammates’ effort.
While Malone missed his third consecutive game due to health and safety, Jokic adjusted to Popeye Jones’ schemes, all without raising an eyebrow.
Even though the team is more comfortable with Malone’s voice, there were no excuses. With so many regulars absent or hurt, Jokic said the details become even more magnified. He emphasized setting quality screens, spacing and running to spots in transition. There was never a hint that there wasn’t enough.
Morris sees the burden, though.
“He’s pulling his weight,” Morris said after scoring 20 points in his return. “We just gotta take onus on ourselves to just help him. Do more. Anything. Rebound more, help him out. Let him get a rest on defense.
“I know he gets tired,” Morris added. “He’s not like a monster out there where he don’t get tired.”
It only sometimes seems like it. Without Rudy Gobert healthy, the Jazz threw waves of defenders at him in Rudy Gay, Hassan Whiteside and Eric Paschall. Most of the time the Jazz hounded him in tandem.
If the Nuggets are going to stay afloat, as Jamal Murray (ACL), Markus Howard (leg), Zeke Nnaji (health and safety) and Jeff Green (health and safety) work toward eventual returns, Denver will have to adjust to all the attention Jokic is bound to see.
“We’re gonna see this for the rest of the year,” Jones said. “When Joker gets the ball in the post, they’re going to send two guys, three guys at him. When he gets the ball on the nail, or the free throw line, they’re going to send two guys, three guys at him. We gotta make some shots to loosen the defense and to let him play one-on-one.”
On Wednesday, the Nuggets missed a ton of open 3-pointers, finishing the night just 11 for 36 from outside. It was no way to counter a Jazz outfit that hung 58 in the paint and dropped 14 3-pointers, even with Jokic as special as he was.
There’s an orbit, Morris said, that Denver’s available guys will have to learn around Jokic.
“We just gotta be more in tune to how they’re playing him,” Morris said. “They were coming right off the catch tonight, whoever was entering the ball. … He was telling us in the huddle, if you enter the ball to him, your man come traps, you cut. … whoever’s the middle guy (is) gotta take you, so whoever’s at the top, just pull, and it’s like a string. … “
Jokic wouldn’t cop to being more vocal without so many regular voices on the sidelines, but it was apparent he tried to fill in the gaps. And once the game was over, he wouldn’t concede an inch over how his teammates played off him.
“I think they’re doing a great job,” he said. “Sometimes we just cannot make shots.”
Like his absent coach preaches, Jokic wasn’t dwelling on who wasn’t available. That’d be wasted energy, which is the last thing the Nuggets can afford right now.
Biden and Congress mark a year since violent insurrection
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, LISA MASCARO and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to mark the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, gathering with lawmakers to remember the violent attack that has fundamentally changed the Congress and raised global concerns about the future of American democracy.
Marking the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, Biden and congressional Democrats will start Thursday in Statuary Hall, one of several spots where rioters swarmed a year ago and interrupted the electoral count. Biden is expected to speak to the truth of what happened, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and draw a contrast between that and “the lies some have spread since” — a reference to the continued refusal by many Republicans to affirm that Biden won the 2020 election.
“And so at this moment we must decide what kind of nation we are going to be,” Biden will say, according to excerpts of his remarks released early Thursday. “Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm? Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people? Are we going to be a nation that lives not by the light of the truth but in the shadow of lies? We cannot allow ourselves to be that kind of nation. The way forward is to recognize the truth and to live by it.”
Psaki said Biden’s speech would “lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw.”
A series of remembrance events during the day will be widely attended by Democrats, in person and virtually, but almost every Republican on Capitol Hill will be absent. The division is a stark reminder of the rupture between the two parties, worsening since hundreds of Donald Trump’s supporters violently pushed past police, used their fists and flagpoles to break through the windows of the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Biden’s victory.
While congressional Republicans almost universally condemned the attack in the days afterward, most have stayed loyal to the former president.
In a bid to inform the public, Democrats investigating the insurrection plan to spend the coming months telling the American people exactly what happened last Jan. 6. But leaders will spend the anniversary appealing to broader patriotic instincts.
During the 2020 campaign, Biden said his impetus for running for the White House was to fight for the “soul of the nation” after watching Trump’s comments that some good people were among the white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. He warned that American democracy was at stake, and his view is that the Jan. 6 attack was a vivid demonstration of his fears.
On Thursday, aides said, Biden will harken back to his call during his inaugural address, just two weeks after the insurrection, for leaders to speak the truth about the attack and what motivated it — even as some GOP lawmakers and the the public deny the events of that day.
“There is truth and there are lies,” Biden said at the time. “Lies told for power and for profit. And each of us has a duty and responsibility, as citizens, as Americans, and especially as leaders — leaders who have pledged to honor our Constitution and protect our nation — to defend the truth and to defeat the lies.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, too, is marking the anniversary with a high-minded appeal, telling The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that “democracy won that night,” when Congress returned to the Capitol after the riot and affirmed Biden’s victory.
To honor the anniversary, Pelosi has scheduled a moment of silence in the House, where many members were evacuated and some were trapped as the rioters tried to break in; a moderated discussion with historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham; and a session featuring testimonials from members who were there that day. While many lawmakers will be absent due to concerns about COVID-19, several of the events will be livestreamed so they can participate.
Biden’s sharp message and the Republicans’ distance from it come as lawmakers are adjusting to the new normal on Capitol Hill — the growing tensions that many worry will result in more violence or, someday, a legitimate election being overturned. Democrats and a handful of Republicans feel a desperate urgency to connect to a public in which some have come to believe Trump’s lies that the election was stolen from him and that the attack wasn’t violent at all.
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that 3 in 10 Republicans say the attack was not violent, and about another 3 in 10 say it was somewhat violent. Around two-thirds of Americans described the day as very or extremely violent, including about 9 in 10 Democrats.
As Biden is prepared to direct blame toward the former president, the percentage of Americans who blame Trump for the Jan. 6 riot has grown slightly over the past year, with 57% saying he bears significant responsibility for what took place.
In an AP-NORC poll taken in the days after the attack, 50% said that.
Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud were rejected by the courts and refuted by his own Justice Department.
An investigation by the AP found fewer than 475 cases of voter fraud among 25.5 million ballots cast in the six battleground states disputed by Trump, a minuscule number in percentage terms.
___
Associated Press writers Alexandra Jaffe and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.
Newspaper delivery delayed up to three hours Thursday due to ice and snow
Due to the ice and snow, Thursday’s paper may be delivered up to three hours late.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
- For free access to an online version of today’s paper, click here: Enewspaper.twincities.com.
- To register a complaint, email us at customerservice@pioneerpress.com.
- To use our automated voice response unit, please call: 651-717-7377.
