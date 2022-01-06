Bitcoin
CoinEx 4th Anniversary｜Meet the CoinEx Team in the United States
On the 4th anniversary of the exchange in December 2021, CoinEx launched the “Meet the CoinEx Team” anniversary celebration together with its global Ambassadors as a gesture to thank and give back to users.
On December 21, 2021 (UTC), on behalf of the exchange, CoinEx’s US Partner Devis Maxhari hosted a “Meet the CoinEx Team” meet-up to celebrate the exchange’s 4th anniversary.
Ever since its inception, CoinEx has always valued interactions with users. This meet-up brought users and the exchange closer through videos, and CoinEx’s US team also reached out to the local users face to face during this wonderful offline event.
At the meet-up, CoinEx’s US Partner Devis Maxhari hosted entertaining Q&A sessions about CoinEx and CET and allowed the local users to learn more about the exchange through games. The winning users received anniversary gifts, including branded goods like official CoinEx shirts.
Over the past four years, CoinEx has earned the trust and recognition of local users in the United States through joint efforts made by the exchange and the local team. The anniversary celebration also brought CoinEx closer to the local users while allowing the exchange to better understand their needs. Moreover, the meet-up also improved the exchange’s local image and recognition, and impressed the local users with its mission of “making the world a better place through blockchain”.
CoinEx’s global presence is inseparable from the support and trust of partners and users in the states. The anniversary meet-up not only showed that the CoinEx is well received among local users but also conveyed CoinEx’s gratitude towards its US Ambassadors and users.
The solid progress of the exchange is backed by joint efforts made by CoinEx and its users around the world. In the future, CoinEx will keep offering more user-friendly, more stable trading environments and services to its US users in a world filled with both opportunities and challenges. We look forward to meeting more users in the United States.
Crypto is Not as Narcissistic as You Think
Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology continue to push back against the established global financial system, promising a more equitable society for all. Finance, privacy, governance, and charity — all of these components of society have been significantly boosted by technological innovations, removing barriers for everyone.
Despite early progress, realizing these goals requires significant additional effort. Indeed, much more potential exists in the use of decentralized technologies when it comes to charities. Tiger King Coin has begun doubling down on this opportunity, knowing that a worldwide community can come together to better the world.
A group of friends who love tigers launched the project to support those who advocate for the animals. One of the early initiatives was to aid Netflix star Joe Exotic and his fight for justice, receiving endorsements from the star and his team along the way. After successfully contributing over $300,000 towards that endeavor, the token’s leadership is now pivoting back to the original essential cause – advocating for tigers and supporting others who do the same.
The Year of the Tiger Is Upon Us
According to the Chinese Zodiac, 2022 is the Year of the Tiger. The team behind $TKING will use this cultural event to bring attention, awareness, and support to protecting and conserving the species. Tigers are remarkably majestic and intelligent creatures, and it is an international travesty that they are dwindling in numbers all over the world.
In so doing, the crypto project is returning to its primary mission of protecting tigers and is focusing on charity to realize those goals. To that end, $TKING has outlined a set of key initiatives as a guiding principle for future efforts.
The primary focus is to leverage a 2022 Year of the Tiger marketing push to expand the use cases of the $TKING ecosystem. The team is actively developing a portfolio of dApps to create a robust platform for the community, which will play a prominent role in the quest for tiger conservationism.
The project also plans to partner with several brands that draw a similar inspiration from the majesty and mythology of the tiger and also work with tiger sanctuaries. These partnerships will give the project the exposure to strengthen tiger conservation initiatives. The Tiger King team aims to make additional charitable donations this year, which have already started via a community-led push to donate 500 tiger plushies to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Tiger King Coin will expand marketing to Asian countries, working with influencers and celebrities to promote the case for tiger conservation in the most impactful areas of the world. Accompanying this will be technological developments that will bring more utility to $TKING.
These factors are just the start of what $TKING offers, and it plans to become a lynchpin of animal conservation in the crypto space. There is so much work to be done in this field as most charity and advocacy movements are still in their infancy and have only reached a fraction of their potential in this exciting new space. Cryptocurrency markets can generate significant resources to help the world’s species, and that is what the Tiger King community, known as #TigerForces, is firmly intent on doing.
A Project With a Cause
Tiger King Coin has a lot lined up for next year to support its efforts to help Tiger conservation. Thanks to award-winning shows like Tiger King, there is already a strong interest in the topic. Similarly, meme coins have shown how projects can stir communities to target charities and advocacy groups in need.
As Tiger King Coin expands to become the driving crypto focal point for doing good, 2022 will be a big year for the project, its community, and of course, for tigers everywhere.
Stay tuned for Tiger King updates via website, Telegram, and Twitter.
Why was 2021 an important year for NFT?
In the last few years, gaming has evolved to become something more than just a pastime. It is now a full-fledged industry with some of the biggest names in the business investing in it. Real money is being invested in virtual goods that don’t have any value in the outside world. NFTs are changing the game and maybe the next best thing to happen to the gaming industry.
Thоugh NFTs hаve been аrоund sinсe 2014, it wasn’t until 2021 thаt this revоlutiоnаry teсhnоlоgy entered the mаinstreаm, аffeсting the аrt wоrld аnd а vаriety оf оther businesses. The NFT sсene hаs grоwn quiсkly during the lаst 12 mоnths.
Non Fungible Tokens are the new trend in crypto – an immutable way to store digital assets or create unique virtual items that have value due to rarity, uniqueness or authenticity. NFTs could become a fundamental asset for building decentralized marketplaces like Open Sea, where anyone can buy and sell game items like CryptoKitties (non-fungible tokens) or Tron (fungible tokens).
Non-fungible tokens can be put to many uses in games like NFTs for in-game assets, collectables, and more. They hold unique and specific information about the assets inside the games.
There are a lot of projects that are shifting their focus on creating non-fungible tokens because it’s a great way to use the blockchain in a unique way. One such project in the NFT space is ENGN.
ENGN is the world’s first blockchain-based gaming engine designed to create the next generation of blockchain games. With ENGN, developers can create and publish new games that are provably fair and decentralized. Furthermore, they can directly monetize these games with ENGN’s unique in-game token.
With ENGN, the games of the past, present, and future all will have the capacity to integrate NFTs into assets, reward you with prizes, and do a variety of other things to encourage you to play.
ENGN NFT Gaming Platform with PvP Wager capabilities
Virtual Reality (VR) technology is the next big thing in the gaming industry. ENGN’s promise of bringing virtual reality to games has made it a popular topic in the gaming industry.
ENGN is working to make gaming a more exciting experience for many gamers out there. The platform will allow players to wager on the outcome of games and earn rewards. The platform will also have a marketplace that will allow players to buy and sell in-game items.
ENGN VR
VR technology is not just used in the online gaming world to immerse players. In fact, one of the major uses of VR we are seeing in connection with blockchain is the implementation of Metaverses.
Blockchain and VR are two of the biggest industries in their own right. With ENGN, developers will be able to combine the two together and create an unstoppable force. Through the combination of these two technologies, developers would be able to create an entire metaverse that would be fully immersed and interactive for the users. With the integration of ENGN into games, a person would be able to not just use their NFT backed assets in a game, they would actually be able to experience the Metaverses in a fully immersive way.
TA: Ethereum Drop 10% on the Day, and it’s Vulnerable For Bigger Decline
Ethereum declined heavily below the $3,680 support against the US Dollar. ETH price is sliding and there is a risk of a move towards the $3,200 level.
- Ethereum started another decline from the $3,750 resistance zone.
- The price is trading below $3,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key contracting triangle with support near $3,800 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair remains at a risk of a larger decline below the $3,400 level.
Ethereum Price Eyes More Downsides
Ethereum failed to clear the $3,850 resistance level and started a major decline. ETH declined below the $3,750 and $3,700 support levels to move into a bearish zone.
Besides, there was a break below a key contracting triangle with support near $3,800 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. There was a close below the $3,600 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The bears even pushed the price below the $3,500 level.
A low was formed near $3,411 and the price is now struggling to recover. Ether price is now trading below $3,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance is near the $3,500 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,847 swing high to $3,411 low.
The next major resistance is near the $3,630 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,847 swing high to $3,411 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear upside break above the $3,630 level could spark a decent recovery wave. Any more gains could send the price towards the $3,700 level. The next main resistance is near the $3,750 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,550 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,420 level.
The first key support is now forming near the $3,400 level. A downside break below the $3,400 level might lead the price towards the key $3,320 support in the near term. The next major support is near the $3,200 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is in the oversold region.
Major Support Level – $3,400
Major Resistance Level – $3,550
